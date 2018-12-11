Jim Jordan Questions Google CEO About Specific Example of Overt Political Bias From Executive…

Backstory: According to an email chain between Google executives obtained by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Breitbart News, Google’s Multicultural Marketing development head Eliana Murillo sent out an email November 9ht, 2016, detailing how Google had “supported partners like Voto Latino to pay for rides to the polls in key states,” which she characterized as a “silent donation.”
“We even helped them create ad campaigns to promote the rides (with support from HOLA folks who rallied and volunteered their time to help),” Murillo said. “We supported Voto Latino to help them land an interview with Sen. Meza of Arizona (key state for us) to talk about the election and how to use Google search to find information about how to vote. They were a strong partner, among many in this effort.”
Jim Jordan questions Google CEO Sundar Pichai about their specific political bias.
.
These answers ring especially hollow when you remember the video of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and all top executives discussing their sadness at the result of the 2016 election. See below:
When see the executive leadership of Google crying over their inability to influence the 2016 election; and when you hear them say they will double their efforts to make sure it doesn’t happen in 2018; everyone should be alarmed.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin, CEO Sundar Pichai, Senior VP for Global Affairs, Kent Walker, CFO Ruth Porat and Eileen Naughton, VP of People Operations talk about their horror and sadness over the outcome of the 2016 election. WATCH RECAP:
.
Below is the full video, which is also hosted on Brietbart.Com
“Do Evil”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elitist scum always “do evil” of some sort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Makes me sick listening to them blather on about this. They are sinister, IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were well trained to think like this at socialist Ivy League schools and Stanford…
LikeLike
They need to be seriously regulated like utilitirs/telecom industry etc and if they continue to exhibit this level of bias shut them down
LikeLiked by 1 person
*utilities*… sorry
LikeLike
Break them up. Google is a monopoly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is this even news? No one will care, nothing will be done. Pure torture.
LikeLike
Somebody has to come up with a plan to defeat these liberal monopolies who dangerously control the narrative and thought process of so many. Hopefully legally, but through violence if necessary.
LikeLike
I ask because I do not know.
Google is their company, is this partisan activity illegal or just (from our perspective) morally wrong? MSNBC and FOX (companies) both push partisan political agendas, is this comparable? Companies donate cash to their political allies all the time.
I don’t like their position, but what makes it wrong from a law point of view?
LikeLike
Goggle is SKYNET.
Shut it down or break it to bitz.
LikeLike
“When see the executive leadership of Google crying over their inability to influence the 2016 election; and when you hear them say they will double their efforts to make sure it doesn’t happen in 2018; everyone should be alarmed.”
Revoke their exemptions that exempt them from being sued. No additional legislation or control necessary. The lawyers will take care of the rest. As for these executives that “cannot find any evidence…” (how hard did you look?)
Revelation 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
LikeLike