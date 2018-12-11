First Lady Melania Trump Participates in Toys For Tots Drive…

December 11, 2018

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump highlighted the spirit of giving Tuesday by sorting toys and making Christmas cards for an annual toy drive held by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The first lady said she had been looking forward to the Toys for Tots event all year. The charity collects new toys and distributes them to needy children at Christmas.

“I have been looking forward to this event ever since last year’s ended,” Mrs. Trump said. “As a mother, I feel children are the most precious gift of all. They provide so much joy in life.” She added that her “mission” as first lady is to “shine a light” on programs that provide children with opportunities to succeed.

“I believe in the good work that Toys for Tots is doing,” the first lady said.

Dozens of children from military families joined her at a Washington-area military base to sort scores of toys, including dolls, cars, games, stuffed animals and other gifts into boxes labeled “Girls” and “Boys.” The job lasted a few minutes and then everyone sat down to make Christmas cards.

The first lady was seen drawing a snowman on her piece of construction paper.

“Don’t forget the carrot,” she told a girl.

The White House said Mrs. Trump was donating 100 books to a companion Toys for Tots literacy program. She also gave the children coloring books and White House candies stashed inside white tote bags labeled “Be Best” — the name of her child welfare initiative — and delivered by Santa Claus.  (read more)

  1. kittytrump84 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Our First Lady is perfect!

    Just stunning.

  2. Cisco says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    So worthy of the title First Lady of The United States.

  3. T.Sport says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    I am so proud of our beautiful 1st lady. I’m a lurker and I just had to say that. God Bless all the Treepers ( and lurkers) out there!

  4. Curry Worsham says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Best looking First Lady ever!
    Or at least since Ellen Arthur.

  5. recoverydotgod says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    So happy to see FLOTUS carrying on this First Lady tradition!

  6. NJF says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I love her so much.

    This literally brought tears to my eyes.

  7. Kokanee says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    She is an amazing woman.

  8. Vor Day says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Oh my, I sure hope all these toys are politically correct. But then, are there any toys left, that children like anyway, that the fascist leftist haven’t declare hate crimes ?

  9. G. Combs says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    What a beautiful First Lady inside and out. It is so sad the Fake News is so mean spirited and absolutely refuses to feature her.

  10. WSB says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    And The First Lady’ boots will go viral. patrick, do we know whose these are by?

  11. kea says:
    December 11, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    I love it!!!!

