First Lady Melania Trump Participates in Toys For Tots Drive…

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump highlighted the spirit of giving Tuesday by sorting toys and making Christmas cards for an annual toy drive held by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
The first lady said she had been looking forward to the Toys for Tots event all year. The charity collects new toys and distributes them to needy children at Christmas.
“I have been looking forward to this event ever since last year’s ended,” Mrs. Trump said. “As a mother, I feel children are the most precious gift of all. They provide so much joy in life.” She added that her “mission” as first lady is to “shine a light” on programs that provide children with opportunities to succeed.
“I believe in the good work that Toys for Tots is doing,” the first lady said.
Dozens of children from military families joined her at a Washington-area military base to sort scores of toys, including dolls, cars, games, stuffed animals and other gifts into boxes labeled “Girls” and “Boys.” The job lasted a few minutes and then everyone sat down to make Christmas cards.
The first lady was seen drawing a snowman on her piece of construction paper.
“Don’t forget the carrot,” she told a girl.
The White House said Mrs. Trump was donating 100 books to a companion Toys for Tots literacy program. She also gave the children coloring books and White House candies stashed inside white tote bags labeled “Be Best” — the name of her child welfare initiative — and delivered by Santa Claus. (read more)
Our First Lady is perfect!
Just stunning.
So worthy of the title First Lady of The United States.
I completely agree, Cisco.
“Being” Best…😊
I am so proud of our beautiful 1st lady. I’m a lurker and I just had to say that. God Bless all the Treepers ( and lurkers) out there!
Best looking First Lady ever!
Or at least since Ellen Arthur.
So happy to see FLOTUS carrying on this First Lady tradition!
I love her so much.
This literally brought tears to my eyes.
And even with that lovely gesture the left have to be nasty don’t they?
She is an amazing woman.
Oh my, I sure hope all these toys are politically correct. But then, are there any toys left, that children like anyway, that the fascist leftist haven’t declare hate crimes ?
What a beautiful First Lady inside and out. It is so sad the Fake News is so mean spirited and absolutely refuses to feature her.
And The First Lady’ boots will go viral. patrick, do we know whose these are by?
First Lady’s boots…
I don’t know about the boots but her plaid shirt is perfect with perfectly matched lines. She knows what she is doing.
It was a fun outfit for the occasion!
I love it!!!!
