French President Macron Declares “Social and Economic” State of Emergency….

With massive civil unrest overwhelming many parts of French society, President Emmanuel Macron made a televised speech to the nation attempting to calm the anger. Macron declared a social and economic state of emergency and attempted to stop the ongoing Yellow Vest protests by announcing a special year-end bonus.
In addition to the year-end bonus, during the national address from the Elysee Palace Macron announced an increase in the minimum wage of €100 per month; a tax exemption on overtime pay; and a plan to not raise taxes on pensioners with an income less than €2,000/month. Here’s the english version of the EU broadcast.
When the same issues happened in Venezuela, Maduro followed a similar plan… things didn’t end well. Macron has already committed the full weight of his police and military to crush any uprising. Tenuous times in France.
That top picture reminds me of how parents deal with toddlers having public fit.
Hmmmm…is 40 yrs of malaise what caused France to be the #1 rank of highest tax rate in the industrialized world and the worst investment record in Europe?
Sorry for the duplicative post. 2nd one should have been this….here goes, again.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/taxes/france-has-the-highest-tax-rate-in-the-industrialized-world-worst-investment-record-in-europe/
Forty Years ago the common market (the precursor to the EU) was just getting going.
Wonder why us Brits want out?
Ironic how higher educated American Millennial’s won’t buy anything without reading anonymous reviews first. But when it comes to Socialism, they refuse to watch and read reviews of those, like the French who are experiencing it in real time today.
All depends on what has been spoon fed to them via their supposed smart phone and PRAVDA/MSM doesn’t it ? which clearly shows their education is quite worthless and meaningless these days. They are easily manipulated and have no idea of it.
And by the way I also thought the photo of the mounted police was very striking and telling of the times. Note one horses has pair of goggles on to protect his eyes ! The photo is framed perfectly with the fires in the background and buildings framing the horses, excellent image and very revealing of what is coming in Euro and here as well.
The BBC are censoring news of what’s happening in France.
The four horsemen of the French apocalypse.
Parfaitement illuminé!
Well said Bone Fish. Regarding reviews, people now seem to more highly value the opinions of people they do not know.
It isn’t really Socialism the French hate, it is its results. If they rid themselves of the odious Macron–even if Le Pen gets in–they may solve some of their most immediately aggravating problems, but they will still try to solve the problems caused by too much government with still more government. It’s the French way.
Sad, but so true. Very good observation, JoAnn.
And May continues to ruin Brexit. We are going to see a mess of rioting and protesting in all of EU as they are now thinking how stupid they were to think that globalism was a great idea. WRONG!
Still waiting for Germany to hear the call.
Huge Brexit rally in London yesterday. Of course, I had to go to RT for a live stream…
Looks like France needs a Second Amendment.
That terrorist who drove the truck into the crowd had a full auto AK, and a case of grenades, IIRC.
If HE could obtain such weapons, in supposedly ‘gun free’ France, you can bet some of the yellow vests,know a freind, who knows a guy,…
All you have to do is drive to the Balkans, fill up the trunk with Ak’s and drive back. No borders. The Bataclan terrorists did the same thing.
And, some guns.
“Macron announced an increase in the minimum wage of €100 per month”.
How many struggling small businesses will be forced to shutter due to Macron’s “generosity”?
Macron does not care.
Macron does not understand. None of these losers fully comprehend how failing arrives at it’s final destination.
Am I doing the math right? I googled the conversion, and 1E = $1.14. So, 100E = $114 per month. So, if someone worked a full time job in France, 40 hours per week, 4 weeks per month, that’s 160 hours per month . $114/160 is $0.71 cents per hour? The minimum wage in France is 71 cents per hour? Surely that cannot be correct?
That’s $114.00 per month is the “increase” in the minimum. Oh, and pretty sure that a full time job in France is less than 40 hours per week.
That’s the amount of the increase in the minimum wage that he announced.
I think the French stillbwork a four day week, but I may be wrong.
“I would ask all employers who can, pay an end-of-year bonus to their employees,” he said.
“Among his pledges Monday, Macron reiterated his promises to raise the minimum wage and abolish taxes on overtime pay starting Jan. 1 — several months ahead of schedule. He also said a tax hike pensioners faced would be scrapped.”
Oh wow, kick the can, French style.
This is from FOX News so..you know.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/macron-to-address-france-after-latest-riots-in-paris-result-in-nearly-1000-arrests
I think he raised the minimum wage by 100E, not raised it to 100E. And I don’t think many of the French work 40 hours a week.
Louis XIV: Call out the guard!
Macron I: Call out the NATO!
Let the Nationalist Games begin! Thank you President Trump for leading the way!
The boy-leader of France is trying to buy off the unions.
Hoping the crocodile eats him last.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good analogy as the illusions are all breaking down both here and there. We are simply seeing the unwinding and failure of the illusions that were created. And the illusions are many in both places as well. Take away the candy and it all falls apart because it was always an illusion sponsored with lies and distortions. The chaos is a good thing not a bad thing, as it must happen ! Nothing new under the sun.
The naked Gloablism is simply too much to take.
Tick tock…?
How much does France pay for the Paris Climate Accord?
How much does it cost to feed/house the Migrants?
How much is makeup and hair-care for The Boy Wonder?
LOUIS XVI
Oui, oui.
All I can say is that the Europeans kept their mouths shut while unelected bureaucrats ran their lives for decades. This was the future that our betters had planned for us: “Look at how cool, hip, smart, and green Europe is. America is stupid for not wanting to be like all them.”
Europe is an object lesson to us, but unfortunately we’re possibly too far gone down the leftist road to stave off disaster ourselves. The left owns every culturally significant institution in this country and is damned if they’re going to let a bunch of ignorant yahoos from flyover country stop the juggernaut.Look at the laws passed in CA in the past two years: automatic mailing of absentee ballots that are then ‘harvested’ by Dem operatives (paid by billionaire donors), motor voter registration where citizenship is never verified, same day registration, provisional voting, allowing illegal aliens to vote in local elections, and allowing convicts to vote. There are now only 7 GOP congress people out of CA’s 53 districts. That is a future coming to the rest of the country.
If Trump doesn’t destroy the Democrat party in the next year, the ask not for whom the European bell tolls, for it tolls for us.
“Look at how cool, hip, smart, and green Europe is. America is stupid for not wanting to be like all them.”
The honest euros will admit this.
There have been times in America when a President has deployed military units against American civilians. Had Hillary been elected, I wonder how many she would have used against us by now and how many of us would have been killed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
In years before President Trump’s election, I worked at prepping as much as I could afford. This mindset is still with me today.
Ruby Ridge, Waco, the kill list for the Bundy’s…..
Ruby Ridge, was Marshals and fib………The locals are still pissed.
Macron’s speech will not save him. No go Muslem zones, high unemployment, highest taxes in Europe, stupid energy policies (shut down nuclear and go to wind and solar)…
And Merkel is so weakened she won’t be able to help save him.
EU and Euro never made basic structural sense because there was no financial/governance union to support the political/monetray union. Unlike the US and its Constitution, which arose after the EU like Articles of Confederation failed.
The problem is not Macron. The problem is saving the French from the French.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The French people have been on the teat of Socialism for so long they don’t know anything else.
Agree! Aren’t the French at the tippy-top of the European elitist food chain, turning their well-bred noses up at all things American, or am I misinformed?
Bonus, schmonus … I’m just glad to see the horses have eye shields
How can anyone take the French seriously if they’re going to keep wearing those too-small suits that make them look like Pee Wee Herman?
Hommes Girly…
Screw the French.
My Uncle was killed outside of Paris liberating them from the germans and saving them from the Russians
they weren’t worth it.
Mademoiselle from Armentieres
Parlez-vous
She hasn’t been kissed for forty years,
Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.
Oh, Mademoiselle from Armentieres,
Parlez-vous
She got the palm and the croix de guerre,
For washin’ soldiers’ underwear
Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.
Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
Parlez-vous
Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
Parlez-vous
The son-of-a-gun was never there!
Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.
La piste jaune s’adresse aux gilets jaunes.
And it’s not a social and economic state of emergency – it;s a macronic emergency.
“Macaroni – a hollow tube.”
So Macaroni thinks more government is the solution here? He’s not getting it.
Oh, well. I hope too many people in France don’t get hurt but the EU won’t go quietly.
Effects on EU trade talks with US?
IF they want to get it done, they better hurry, while there is still an EU to negotiate with!
Posters on this site keep saying how we need to take to the streets, but THIS that we are seeing in France, possibly spreading to EU, is always how it happens.
Its the paradox of the boil the frog scenario; boiling the frog scenario works, up until the frog realises its getting too hot.
Then, they jump out of the pan. Now, if you just boil them one at a time, it might work to put a lid on the pan.
But, when you’ve got tens or hundreds of thousands, putting a lid on it (suppresive violence) simply doesn’t work.
It always takes a ‘triggering event’, but the triggering event is just the last straw.
Sure seems like “Those who do not study their history, are doomed to repeat it!”
Question is will it work?
Did he sign the UN migration pact?
I don’t know, but Canada did.
Imho
Not shocked. We need to build another wall up north at this rate.
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-heres-why-the-global-compact-for-migration-is-a-problem
https://www.cicnews.com/2018/12/canada-more-than-160-countries-adopt-un-migration-pact-1211591.html
Please note what this last link lists as goals, one of them being this:
Eliminate all forms of discrimination and promote evidence-based public discourse to shape perceptions of migration.
To shape the perception……
Imho
The UN Intergovernmental Conference on Refugees and Migrants in Morocco today & tomorrow. The vote will likely be on Tuesday? Will Macaroni show up in Marrakech for that?
I’m hearing Les Miserables’ “Do You Hear the People Sing” softly playing in the background while watching the French footage.
Macron is quite lucky that the guillotine in no longer in vogue.
Imho
macron is fortunate that his citizens are not armed like americans
A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have. – origin unknown.
Perfect analogy.
Will we react the same way was the people of France?
