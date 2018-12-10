French President Macron Declares “Social and Economic” State of Emergency….

With massive civil unrest overwhelming many parts of French society, President Emmanuel Macron made a televised speech to the nation attempting to calm the anger. Macron declared a social and economic state of emergency and attempted to stop the ongoing Yellow Vest protests by announcing a special year-end bonus.

In addition to the year-end bonus, during the national address from the Elysee Palace Macron announced an increase in the minimum wage of €100 per month; a tax exemption on overtime pay; and a plan to not raise taxes on pensioners with an income less than €2,000/month. Here’s the english version of the EU broadcast.

.

When the same issues happened in Venezuela, Maduro followed a similar plan… things didn’t end well. Macron has already committed the full weight of his police and military to crush any uprising. Tenuous times in France.

Advertisements