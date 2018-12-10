French President Macron Declares “Social and Economic” State of Emergency….

With massive civil unrest overwhelming many parts of French society, President Emmanuel Macron made a televised speech to the nation attempting to calm the anger. Macron declared a social and economic state of emergency and attempted to stop the ongoing Yellow Vest protests by announcing a special year-end bonus.

In addition to the year-end bonus, during the national address from the Elysee Palace Macron announced an increase in the minimum wage of €100 per month; a tax exemption on overtime pay; and a plan to not raise taxes on pensioners with an income less than €2,000/month.  Here’s the english version of the EU broadcast.

When the same issues happened in Venezuela, Maduro followed a similar plan… things didn’t end well.   Macron has already committed the full weight of his police and military to crush any uprising.  Tenuous times in France.

265 Responses to French President Macron Declares “Social and Economic” State of Emergency….

  2. MaineCoon says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Hmmmm…is 40 yrs of malaise what caused France to be the #1 rank of highest tax rate in the industrialized world and the worst investment record in Europe?

  3. Bone Fish says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Ironic how higher educated American Millennial’s won’t buy anything without reading anonymous reviews first. But when it comes to Socialism, they refuse to watch and read reviews of those, like the French who are experiencing it in real time today.

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      All depends on what has been spoon fed to them via their supposed smart phone and PRAVDA/MSM doesn’t it ? which clearly shows their education is quite worthless and meaningless these days. They are easily manipulated and have no idea of it.

      And by the way I also thought the photo of the mounted police was very striking and telling of the times. Note one horses has pair of goggles on to protect his eyes ! The photo is framed perfectly with the fires in the background and buildings framing the horses, excellent image and very revealing of what is coming in Euro and here as well.

    • Maquis says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Parfaitement illuminé!

    • weneedmorerules says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Well said Bone Fish. Regarding reviews, people now seem to more highly value the opinions of people they do not know.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      It isn’t really Socialism the French hate, it is its results. If they rid themselves of the odious Macron–even if Le Pen gets in–they may solve some of their most immediately aggravating problems, but they will still try to solve the problems caused by too much government with still more government. It’s the French way.

  4. Carrie2 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    And May continues to ruin Brexit. We are going to see a mess of rioting and protesting in all of EU as they are now thinking how stupid they were to think that globalism was a great idea. WRONG!

  5. Sentient says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Looks like France needs a Second Amendment.

  6. apfelcobbler says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    “Macron announced an increase in the minimum wage of €100 per month”.

    How many struggling small businesses will be forced to shutter due to Macron’s “generosity”?

  7. emet says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Louis XIV: Call out the guard!
    Macron I: Call out the NATO!

  8. Blind no longer says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Let the Nationalist Games begin! Thank you President Trump for leading the way!

  9. txjohn says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    The boy-leader of France is trying to buy off the unions.
    Hoping the crocodile eats him last.

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      Good analogy as the illusions are all breaking down both here and there. We are simply seeing the unwinding and failure of the illusions that were created. And the illusions are many in both places as well. Take away the candy and it all falls apart because it was always an illusion sponsored with lies and distortions. The chaos is a good thing not a bad thing, as it must happen ! Nothing new under the sun.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Tick tock…?

  10. woodstuff says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    How much does France pay for the Paris Climate Accord?

    How much does it cost to feed/house the Migrants?

  11. Deary me says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    LOUIS XVI

  12. 57 Alpha says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    All I can say is that the Europeans kept their mouths shut while unelected bureaucrats ran their lives for decades. This was the future that our betters had planned for us: “Look at how cool, hip, smart, and green Europe is. America is stupid for not wanting to be like all them.”

    Europe is an object lesson to us, but unfortunately we’re possibly too far gone down the leftist road to stave off disaster ourselves. The left owns every culturally significant institution in this country and is damned if they’re going to let a bunch of ignorant yahoos from flyover country stop the juggernaut.Look at the laws passed in CA in the past two years: automatic mailing of absentee ballots that are then ‘harvested’ by Dem operatives (paid by billionaire donors), motor voter registration where citizenship is never verified, same day registration, provisional voting, allowing illegal aliens to vote in local elections, and allowing convicts to vote. There are now only 7 GOP congress people out of CA’s 53 districts. That is a future coming to the rest of the country.

    If Trump doesn’t destroy the Democrat party in the next year, the ask not for whom the European bell tolls, for it tolls for us.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      “Look at how cool, hip, smart, and green Europe is. America is stupid for not wanting to be like all them.”

      The honest euros will admit this.

  13. Vor Daj says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    There have been times in America when a President has deployed military units against American civilians. Had Hillary been elected, I wonder how many she would have used against us by now and how many of us would have been killed.

  14. Ristvan says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Macron’s speech will not save him. No go Muslem zones, high unemployment, highest taxes in Europe, stupid energy policies (shut down nuclear and go to wind and solar)…
    And Merkel is so weakened she won’t be able to help save him.
    EU and Euro never made basic structural sense because there was no financial/governance union to support the political/monetray union. Unlike the US and its Constitution, which arose after the EU like Articles of Confederation failed.

  15. bertdilbert says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    The problem is not Macron. The problem is saving the French from the French.

  16. nimrodman says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Bonus, schmonus … I’m just glad to see the horses have eye shields

  17. Sentient says:
    December 10, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    How can anyone take the French seriously if they’re going to keep wearing those too-small suits that make them look like Pee Wee Herman?

  18. avi says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Screw the French.
    My Uncle was killed outside of Paris liberating them from the germans and saving them from the Russians
    they weren’t worth it.

    • Vor Daj says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      Mademoiselle from Armentieres
      Parlez-vous
      She hasn’t been kissed for forty years,
      Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.

      Oh, Mademoiselle from Armentieres,
      Parlez-vous
      She got the palm and the croix de guerre,
      For washin’ soldiers’ underwear
      Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.

      Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
      Parlez-vous
      Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
      Parlez-vous
      The son-of-a-gun was never there!
      Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.

  19. Critical Mass says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    La piste jaune s’adresse aux gilets jaunes.

    And it’s not a social and economic state of emergency – it;s a macronic emergency.

  20. gingergal says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    So Macaroni thinks more government is the solution here? He’s not getting it.

  21. Robert Smith says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Oh, well. I hope too many people in France don’t get hurt but the EU won’t go quietly.

    Effects on EU trade talks with US?

    • Dutchman says:
      December 10, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      IF they want to get it done, they better hurry, while there is still an EU to negotiate with!

      Posters on this site keep saying how we need to take to the streets, but THIS that we are seeing in France, possibly spreading to EU, is always how it happens.

      Its the paradox of the boil the frog scenario; boiling the frog scenario works, up until the frog realises its getting too hot.

      Then, they jump out of the pan. Now, if you just boil them one at a time, it might work to put a lid on the pan.

      But, when you’ve got tens or hundreds of thousands, putting a lid on it (suppresive violence) simply doesn’t work.

      It always takes a ‘triggering event’, but the triggering event is just the last straw.

      Sure seems like “Those who do not study their history, are doomed to repeat it!”

  22. kea says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Question is will it work?

  23. kea says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Did he sign the UN migration pact?

  24. TreeperInTraining says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    I’m hearing Les Miserables’ “Do You Hear the People Sing” softly playing in the background while watching the French footage.

    Macron is quite lucky that the guillotine in no longer in vogue.

    Imho

  25. John_in_IN says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have. – origin unknown.

  26. silentmajority4life says:
    December 10, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Will we react the same way was the people of France?

