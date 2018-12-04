Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses China and U.S. Economic Outlook…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears with Fox Business Maria Bartiromo for an extended interview on multiple current economic aspects. Economic Security is National Security. There are three segments.

Secretary Mnuchin discusses: the agreement between President Trump and Chairman Xi for immediate shifts within the U.S-China trade relationship, and the anticipated immediate deliverables; the USMCA agreement; the auto industry and the overall economy.

Segment two and three below:

In segment two Secretary Mnuchin discusses the auto industry. Worth noting today is the day when the German auto leaders are meeting at the White House. Likely POTUS Trump wants to know how they intend to respond to the 75% rule of origin within the USMCA.

.

In segment three Secretary Mnuchin discusses the overall economy and the future outlook.

.

Advertisements