First Lady Melania Trump Gives Tour of White House Christmas Decorations….

First lady Melania Trump gives ‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Ainsley Earhardt a behind-the-scenes look at the White House Christmas decorations and shares her holiday message to Americans.
I love Melania… she’s a class act.
Breath taking. This is me grinning ear to ear. Our Nation’s house is lovely. Flotus is lovely.
*sighs TY SD…
I love the Red trees. Reminds me of red pill winnamins all stacked up.
I also love the big red pills under the other Christmas trees ready to hand out to the needy. There are millions of Americans that need to be red pilled for Christmas. Red Pill everyone you can.
What a beautiful Christmas we all are going to have this year! Merry Christmas everybody!
Would have looked so much better without that Fox news banner. Did you know there are “folk’s” on Twitter who actually think Melania did all this decorating, herself.
Oh lord almighty but we are battling an enormously large group of ignoramus’s !
God Bless VSGPDJT and our lovely first lady…
Best first lady in a looong time! She really has embraced the role and is doing very well!
Finally a LADY in the white house
My God, these decorations are insane……ly awesome!
Remember Obama’s First White House Xmas Tree, 2009?
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2017/11/21/remember-obamas-first-white-house-xmas-tree-2009/
Big Mike and Mary O’bummer grinched up Christmas every year.
In the last photo, the reflections of lights on the polished floor…. I wonder if it looks like you are walking across stars. Very pretty!
Beautiful! She said they started planning the decor in July! I just love them and her so much. For all the grief she has to take, people have to be reminded she is not, and was not, a politician’s wife. And having an 11 year old son to protect on top of everything else. She should be admired by all those liberal women for her grace and dignity under fire.
But, of course, they are much too shallow and closed minded to admit it.
Utter perfection! Like everything our beautiful First Lady does, from her stunning couture to her devotion to God, family and country, her oversight of the White House decorations is magical and inspiring.
She uplifts this country and serves as a great example of true feminine strength, talent and grace. No wonder the Left hates her. She’s everything they’ll never be…
Merry Christmas!
Intellect, grace, elegance – Thank you First Lady for representing this great country so beautifully.
Melania knows French. She has to pretend to be ignorant of the proper pronunciation of “Grand Foyer” or the Fake Stream Media will make an issue of it.
Red, White and Blue American Treasures 🙂 What a beautiful Christmas this is going to be!
