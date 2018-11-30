First Lady Melania Trump Gives Tour of White House Christmas Decorations….

First lady Melania Trump gives ‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Ainsley Earhardt a behind-the-scenes look at the White House Christmas decorations and shares her holiday message to Americans.

  1. notfaded1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I love Melania… she’s a class act.

  2. amwick says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Breath taking. This is me grinning ear to ear. Our Nation’s house is lovely. Flotus is lovely.
    *sighs TY SD…

  3. quintrillion says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    I love the Red trees. Reminds me of red pill winnamins all stacked up.
    I also love the big red pills under the other Christmas trees ready to hand out to the needy. There are millions of Americans that need to be red pilled for Christmas. Red Pill everyone you can.

  4. JTR says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    What a beautiful Christmas we all are going to have this year! Merry Christmas everybody!

  5. jackphatz says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Would have looked so much better without that Fox news banner. Did you know there are “folk’s” on Twitter who actually think Melania did all this decorating, herself.

    Oh lord almighty but we are battling an enormously large group of ignoramus’s !

  6. Michael Brower says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    God Bless VSGPDJT and our lovely first lady…

  7. dufrst says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Best first lady in a looong time! She really has embraced the role and is doing very well!

  8. Don says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Finally a LADY in the white house

  9. Trump's Hammer says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    My God, these decorations are insane……ly awesome!

  11. rvsueandcrew says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    In the last photo, the reflections of lights on the polished floor…. I wonder if it looks like you are walking across stars. Very pretty!

  12. beach lover says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Beautiful! She said they started planning the decor in July! I just love them and her so much. For all the grief she has to take, people have to be reminded she is not, and was not, a politician’s wife. And having an 11 year old son to protect on top of everything else. She should be admired by all those liberal women for her grace and dignity under fire.

    But, of course, they are much too shallow and closed minded to admit it.

  13. PreppiePlease says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Utter perfection! Like everything our beautiful First Lady does, from her stunning couture to her devotion to God, family and country, her oversight of the White House decorations is magical and inspiring.

    She uplifts this country and serves as a great example of true feminine strength, talent and grace. No wonder the Left hates her. She’s everything they’ll never be…

    Merry Christmas!

  14. nonameisme says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Intellect, grace, elegance – Thank you First Lady for representing this great country so beautifully.

  15. Ringo Phonebone says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Melania knows French. She has to pretend to be ignorant of the proper pronunciation of “Grand Foyer” or the Fake Stream Media will make an issue of it.

  16. woohoowee says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Red, White and Blue American Treasures 🙂 What a beautiful Christmas this is going to be!

