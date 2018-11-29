Panda Requests “Fair Minded” Trade Discussion in Advance of G20 Dinner…

President Trump took all the ‘dragon slayers’ with him to Argentina likely anticipating a rapid Chinese evolution from Panda to Dragon. Trump’s delegation selection sends exactly that message. If cunning Chairman Xi exhibits wounded sensibilities, well, tough.
China deployed the panda mask for over a year in an effort to wait-out President Trump, fair enough; however, that strategy has a severe downside.
If lack of engagement is part of Beijing’s economic defense mechanism, ie. retaining the status quo, you can expect President Trump to provoke the confrontation.
Does Xi feel rucky?
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China and the United States can reach a trade agreement at the G20 meeting in Argentina this week, the state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, but Washington must be “fair minded” if it wants to defuse spiraling tensions.
“Beijing wants a deal, just as Washington does. And it is willing to cooperate with Washington in dealing with concerns about trade if they are fair-minded,” the paper said.
“Should there be any other aspirations, such as taking advantage of the trade spat to throttle Chinese growth, then an agreement is unlikely to be reached.”
World leaders started arriving on Thursday in Buenos Aires ahead of the gathering of the Group of 20, where global trade tensions, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, are expected to dominate the agenda. (read more)
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership. Trump knows how to play their panda/dragon games.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and then the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask. Chairman Xi and President Trump are scheduled for a dinner on Saturday night; their first face-to-face meeting in a year.
The entire planet is focused on the dynamic of Chairman Xi and President Trump. Billions waged on the position of an eyebrow, or the hint of a smile. Epic stuff. In the multinational finance world this is bigger than the moon landing, world cup and Olympics combined. Every nuance and inference to be reviewed in slow-mo replay by hedge-fund managers looking for any indication of hope.
The funniest thing is Donald Trump doesn’t care about all that. He has the desired ‘America First’ outcome gamed out; POTUS is only looking to see which direction Xi is leaning. From there Trump puts the instructions to the team (Mnuchin, Pompeo, Ross, Lighthizer and Navarro); yet even they don’t know the full plan, no-one does except President Trump… for a reason.
The Wall Street global financial crowd is on pins-and-needles hoping desperately the confrontation between China and the U.S. doesn’t escalate.
Meanwhile, blue-collar Main Street USA is hoping ‘bull-in-a-china-shop-Trump‘ shows up and punches Xi in the nose; diplomatically of course.
Peter Navarro, Trump’s hardline trade adviser, will attend the meeting between the leaders, a U.S. official told Reuters. Another official said Navarro’s addition was meant to send a message to China about the administration’s resolve on trade. Navarro has advocated a tough stance against Beijing. (more)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Right out of the gate the host proclaims that American consumers are picking up the costs of the tariffs, and the guest agrees!
I guess they don’t read CTH or the news.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/24/u-s-vs-china-tariff-impact-report-chinese-producers-pay-for-most-of-tariff-u-s-consumers-see-minimal-impact/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trumpian to announce we like the $ Billions coming in from Tariffs on China”
President Xi faces a choice:
Lose face by accepting $ Billions MORE in Tariffs in January with NO DEAL
Or
Admit to Theft of IP, pay Reparations and lay out Milestones for PROVING it’s ended.
Ruh Roh.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sundance I was listening to Bloomberg Radio today and they are petrified that Peter Navarro is going to have a seat at the table Saturday. They were hemming and hawing about the fact our farmers were getting mad that their sow is just sitting there going to waste. They said our President was feeling tremendous pressure to get a deal done.
I guess the MORONS didn’t know about the African swine flu that has severely curtailed the Chinese pork production.
From the article linked above:
China is loading up on U.S. pork, despite import tariffs imposed due to the trade war, as a highly contagious swine disease ravages the Chinese hog herd.
The world’s top hog producer and pork consumer last week placed its largest order for American pork since the trade war began, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday.
The purchases are a signal that an outbreak of African swine fever is raising concerns of an eventual supply shortfall, potentially superseding trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, brokers and traders said.
They also are hiding the fact that Chinese producers are going to eat 20.5% of the 25% tariffs starting on January 1st on $200 billion dollars worth of goods that are imported into our country.
China 🇨🇳 is seeing their economy sink quicker than anyone could imagine. They are DESPERATE and our President and his Killers can smell the blood in the water.
They are going to be told that they haven’t felt the ultimate pain yet. Our President will ask for his chocolate cake and tell Xi that come February, 10% tariffs will be put on the remaining $267 billion of imports and that if GM doesn’t buckle, it will be increased to 25% a few weeks later. He will conclude by saying that Apple has been told they can select multiple locations throughout the USA 🇺🇸 to bring their production home.
The EAGLE 🦅 is going there starring at the ARROWS that will destroy the Dragon 🐉.
Treepers don’t get consumed by “Muh Russia”. This is the ultimate prize and don’t miss a minute of it!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Larry looking real good in the sunglasses.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, Kudlow just needs a suit and an ascot scarf……LOL.
LikeLike
And of course, Politico, already predicting problems:
https://www.politico.com/
When will they and the Swamp realize POTUS has a team of tigers, lions, and grizzlies? [LOVE your pix, sundance!]
LikeLiked by 1 person
“yet even they don’t know the full plan, no-one does except President Trump… for a reason.”
If no one else knows it, than no one can leak it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think the Chinese are smart enough to realize that their best shot at a fair deal is with President Trump.
Every other candidate will likely go to war.
LikeLike
Wrong! Every other candidate would continue to sell us out!
LikeLiked by 4 people
These foreign leaders, especially Chairman Xi, must think we’ve lost our minds making life so difficult for our own Lion at home, and especially on the eve of a major foreign trip like this.
Imagine the open field running the President could do on the world economic stage if he didn’t have to constantly fight so many of his own people, including members of his own party.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He uses that as training for the ultimate fight which is China 🇨🇳! That crap 💩 provides him fuel.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What some people call stress, Trump calls a good workout.
LikeLike
It does sound like the Chinese are looking to make a deal while saving face. I got no problem with them saving face, and Trump’s a guy who wants a deal and hearty handshakes all around afterwards, so he’s no impediment to what China wants in that regard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember, at rallies he would often mention his Father’s advice “ take the lumps out, Donald, ( making a smoothing motion ) take the lumps out” So I agree .
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Does Xi feel rucky.’
Well do you, Punk?
*best Eastwood voice*
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Does Xi feel rucky?’
…best line from Sundance in a long while 🙂
LikeLike
I don’t think most of the world realizes that if things stay as they are right now, we’re completely fine with it.
President Trump is egging the Chinese on by tweeting about how he loves all the tariffs we’re getting, and perhaps we’ll just leave it like this and get richer than ever before. *snicker snicker
I have a small retail store, I do little tiny negotiations every day, so I’m pretty good at it. President Trump has worked himself into the perfect position; he can’t lose because even if they don’t make a deal, he WINS with the tariffs! So he doesn’t care one way or the other. Of course he’d like to make a deal, but only if it’s really good for him (us).
China is in a place where it’s disastrous if they don’t get a deal. People might starve to death. Literally.
So of course the outcome is going to be that President Trump wins. We just get to watch him play with his food first.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Xi is ‘rucky’ the G20 isn’t in São Paulo, or he’d likely be footing the bill. And dragons don’t take American Express.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has not stopped stealing, period. Until they do, no deal.
LikeLike
I grew up in Asia, went to school on Taiwan, spent a lot of time studying in the PRC. I will day this: The average Chinese person believes that Americans are simple minded, and easy to best in any deal. In fact, putting one over on Westerners is a source of national pride. This, of course, means that Xi is under tremendous pressure, because people have to wonder why he is having so much trouble with President Trump. Could it be that not all Americans are dumb? Or is it that Xi is simply not up to the task?
LikeLike
Xi is just not used to push back. Does not make anyone dumb, just not used to this way of business.
LikeLike
Go back and watch the video Sundance posted as 1st comment. Listen to the whole clip (not long). They talk about what makes PDJT different than other Presidents / Trade negotiators when it comes to China.
LikeLike
Are Americans willing to support the Chinese and unwilling to support our own manufacturing so we have a few more dollars in our pockets? Why would we want to support a regime which is going to spy on its citizens and determine if they have enough “points” to merit riding on public transit? Is this not the regime which terminates pregnancies for Baby #2? What is wrong with Americans who are willing to support China and its horrible human rights records? Trump should bring those issues up, too.
LikeLike
The average citizen only knows what it costs to shop at Walmart. If the price goes up they bitch. Politics is the last thing they think about. People at the Treehouse are woke and know. We are just a tiny minority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FAIR-MINDED:
• USA runs a $500 Billion TRADE SURPLUS with China for the next 20 years.
• China cedes another $600 Billion annually in Chinese Intellectual Property without objection.
• USA builds artificial islands for Mega-Bases alongside Taiwan.
Happy, now, China?
ART of the DEAL.
RE: “Beijing wants a deal, just as Washington does. And it is willing to cooperate with Washington in dealing with concerns about trade if they are fair-minded,” the paper said.
LikeLike
Observations from a smaller limb.
Thought I’d share this report about China.
“The manufacturing purchasing managers index continued falling, dropping to the 50.0 level which marks the divide between expansion and contraction. New export orders improved slightly, though still contracting for a sixth month, while the non-manufacturing gauge, reflecting activity in the construction and services sectors, worsened to 53.4. “
Full article at
https://www.bloombergquint.com/global-economics/china-november-manufacturing-pmi-worsens-amid-trade-war
Just posted on another thread but think this is where it should be.
Smile!
LikeLike
Coming soon, to a theatre near you
Deriverance
Starring Don Reynolds and Xi Beatty
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/bf86e92c-b8d8-40d4-9e0f-32a66f9017e0
LikeLike