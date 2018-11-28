Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Briefs Media Following Senate Briefing…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media following a briefing of senators on Capitol Hill. The media was primarily focused on the issues surrounding the murder of Kashoggi; and the opportunity to create a wedge issue for the Trump administration.
Many Decepticon senators, benefactors from Qatari (Muslim Brotherhood) financing against the policy of Saudi Arabia, are aligned with left-wing opposition to the President on this issue. Instability in the middle-east is a very lucrative business model for personal financial gain.
Looks like some ticked off people standing behind SOS Pompeo
This also ticked them off!
The Obama administration failed to understand that Iranian women in particular are fed up with the mullahs, and that women are half of society, and that women are people too.
That was Heather Nauert. She is currently in the running for UN ambassador when Nikki Haley leaves. She is all that and then some. Don’t know who that guy is… looks like muscle to me.
What’s up with Mike Pompeo’s new advisor Mary Kissel? Apparently a (former? crypto?) Never Trumper.
She will coodinate the leaks. Actually, if she is as sharp as she pretends, she should advise the SOS to fire her.
This makes my blood boil–and finding out that Labor secretary Acosta was instrumental in Epstein getting a slap on the wrist adds to the anger.
Notice the similarity between Clinton/Epstein cases, wherein the FBI decides not to pursue prosecution as a first step, before the investigation is completed.
This thread concerns Sec of State Pompeo’s press briefing.
You and me both!
From the article linked above:
On a muggy October morning in 2007, Miami’s top federal prosecutor, Alexander Acosta, had a breakfast appointment with a former colleague, Washington, D.C., attorney Jay Lefkowitz.
But on the morning of the breakfast meeting, a deal was struck — an extraordinary plea agreement that would conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved.
Not only would Epstein serve just 13 months in the county jail, but the deal — called a non-prosecution agreement — essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes, according to a Miami Herald examination of thousands of emails, court documents and FBI records.
I think it’s easy to pile onto Acosta for this case.
There’s no disputing that the deal he cut with Epstein was wrong.
It’s important to note however that Epstein is involved with the Clinton cabal and because of that we are forced to admit that Acosta may have been leveraged into cutting a sweetheart deal for Epstein. Note also that Robert Mueller was FBI director at the time and he is almost as crooked as the Clintons.
I like to remind people that if someone deliberately and carefully comes to an irrational or nonsensical decision, then it’s because some external force exerted influence on that decision.
Eventually we’ll find out the truth.
I will give you that! Plus he was also only 38 years of age.
He’s only 49 now so what?
Knowing how the Clintons operate, most likely his family was threatened if he didn’t give Epstein the deal
Understood! He pointed something out that Treepers may not be aware of.
Neither Trump nor Clinton want to bring Epstein up … they were both well know to be friends of Epstein and visitors to the island “resort”
Given your
Your source for POTUS visiting the island? I can’t even find where he flew on the Epstein’s plane vs. Bill Clinton’s 26 listed trips all over the world. All I could find is Trump banned him from Mar-A-Lago.
Epstein was well-connected with power players in Washington. (Not to mention the high-profile people who took flights on the Lolita-express). Acosta didn’t cut any deal with Epstein he wasn’t forced to make. I am betting Trump knew this was going to be brought up when he made the nomination. That story was a total hit-piece right down to the photo of Acosta they used.
Wrong thread llisting….do you know the rules?
This thread concerns Sec of State Pompeo’s press briefing.
When I saw it yesterday I was completely shocked 😯! There is absolutely no explanation for it. I truly believed that Mike Pompeo could be the front runner to replace our President in 2025. That hire has me reconsidering it,
From the article linked above:
Regrettably there are plenty of her tweets in the article. I had to stop 🛑 because my blood pressure is rising 🤬
I hope someone has informed PDJT of this hire. Pompeo has been setup by the swamp, he could not have known of her past public statements and still hired her. Couldn’t be a worse choice than if he’d hired John Kerry or H. Clinton to advise him.
They are all set ups. Started with Jeff Sessions. There is no end to this shit.
Of course they are. All of the GOPe recommendations are swamp. It started with Pence and Preibus and led to Haley, Sessions, Pomeo, Bolton, McMaster etc, etc, etc. Everyone will be able see it one day.
Pence was reassuring to the evangelicals who wanted to back Donald Trump, but had doubts about his faith.
So there’s that.
That is true. How much it helped him is though debatable. It has certainly hurt him in the long run in my opinion.
What Sundance said. There is a lot of money in war and arms dealing, even at arms length the way the Swamp does it. Effing hypocrites. And while I am venting want to add that the left knows even if the right does not that Marx said the day would come when all the billionaires would get together to drive down wages and enslave everybody. Lo they are working at it, from the princelings of China to Mitt Romney to GM. And who is stopping them? Donald J. Trump, while the left throws bricks at him. Effing hypocrites. Arms dealers, anti-labor, genocidal. bloody hypocrites.
also anti-Semites, child abusers, anti-women, sexual prudes, censors, and bores.
Marx did not have the solution either.
Socialism is even worse than Corporatism, is if that were not bad enough.
totally agree Marx had no solution. just highlighting that he very very famousy pointed to a problem yet to come, and lo, when it comes, where is the left? Helping all they can. but. Totally agree Marx had no idea what to do next.
The left helping all they can? What on earth are you on? The left are the vilest creatures on earth.
This Kissel wench wishes she was a villainess in a Bond movie. She’s evil and likely sexually easy for spy purposes and frowny, but not hot. She looks like her head was cut off and replaced by a rubber prosthetic head with a spy camera, circuitry for spewing slander and petty gossip, and miniaturized recording and receiving gear.
Maybe Pompeo will throw a drink in her rubber face and her circuits will short.
Flep, have you sent this to PDJT, Don Jr., or anyone?
Doing it now! Thanks 🙏 for the suggestion.
Thank you!!!!!
Thank you, Flep – hard to see the logic behind this hire. Pompeo needs to undo this asap! Very disappointing.
Just where does she thinks she comes by her expertise?
If all these people who know so much more about trade, Asia, everything than Donald Trump does are right and he is wrong, these issues wouldn’t even be issues, would they?
Maybe she was hired and will be fired as soon as whatever position she had before is filled. I know, this is a dirty leftist trick, but they deserve it.
Yikes. I have seen this ladies smug smirking trashing of PDT many times on TV. I find it hard to Believe Pomp would hire her. Perhaps he is not who I think he is.
Mary Kissel is former WSJ and rabid NeverTrumper (think Bret Stephens in a dress)…
Will I now have to go back to saying “Miss Lindsey”?
2nd cab officer today to say “no evidence linking crown prince to the murder”. So, next, we better hear Gina Haskell say the same thing and put an end to this nonsense.
Where the hell is Gina Haskell on anything?
Gina was not invited to the briefing. There may be a very good reason, as she was the one who announced there WAS a connection between the Palace and Kashoggi.
Gina’s on ice
I have one, and only one, question. Who is Pompeo’s blonde female handler? She’s good at her work!
Heather Nauert! She is being considered for the UN Ambassador. She was from Fox News.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heather_Nauert
She has that “Cameron Diaz” look ….. hopefully a lot more brains….
GB – Heather is Very sharp! Has done a great job at the State Dept. so far. She would be an excellent ambassador, IMO.
Conservative may be be in a name
But Zuckerberg like censorship can be the game
I love Pompeo.
But tell him I reckon I can get enough blokes together to go down and shoot every Honduran in jail.
Keep talking Mr Secretary cause some senators are soooooooo
Oh well…
Big Glasses in the fur is a dude!
Hate to say it but it looks like George Clooney’s wife!!
Peter Strzok?
Gawn – Totally! Good catch!
This whole garbage with Khashoggi was to try and derail the inevitable. They wanted in the worst way to drive a wedge between us and Saudi Arabia. Another epic fail!
I have said and will continue to say that the Mullahs will either be killed or run out of Iran before the last nuclear device is dismantled in North Korea. The plan is not to make a deal but to have the people of Iran reclaim their country and ultimately lead to peace and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa.
We are one step closer to that realization!
Deceptions:
“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. ”
― George Orwell
Directly out of the plagiarized Obama book.
I do not believe Khashoggi is dead…..so there I said it.
Unless I have missed it, you are right winky. WHERE IS THE BODY???????
I think it was set up by Erdogan as I believe Khashoggi has ties to Turkey…..maybe Erdogan’s buddy Obama too!!
In > 10,000 pieces. I think they put their little buddy in the wood chipper head first and he is now chum in the Aegean Sea on his merry way to the balmy Mediterranean. He will never be found…heck..he might even be in the vicinity of his spiritual guide Osama Bin Laden as we speak. Neither will ever be found…not even a single strand of DNA.
I second that. Too much ‘staging’. Dude will be collecting a check on a beach somewhere after his plastic surgery heals up.
That has been a recurring thought in my brain, also.
Khashoggi was not a United States citizen and was killed in a foreign country by citizens of yet another foreign country who are being prosecuted by a foreign. What does any of this have to do with the United States? Every year dozens of American citizens, especially young single women, are murdered in third world cesspools like Jamaica, Haiti, Nigeria, Central America and even Turkey…..you never heard a word from the news media and or Democrats!
Cal Jo…..You are right……It is none of our business and who cares about Khashoggi??
And zerobama MURDERED via drones, US CITIZENS with NO TRIAL. Media … crickets.
Who give a fluck about this guy?
And if he was Muslim Brotherhood, then good riddance!!!
Cuz, this Khashoggi guy is a muslim, he and his family belong to the Muslim Brotherhood, his uncle (or some other close relative) was Princess Di’s boyfriend, his family is into international arms smuggling, Obama’s half brother is/was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and Obama packed the US government with MB members, the anti-American news media has been infiltrated by the MB, etc., etc., the list of connect-the-dots is long.
Radical Muslim + Leftwing journalist = a two-fer
Obama, Hillary and Macron killed thousands trying to bomb Gaddafy out of Libya.
how come the Washington Times was giving space to a scumbag like kadashi in a scumbag erdogans country?
send onions to turkey;
oil to venezuala; and
doctors to cuba.
It was The Washington Post, not the Times.
Did anyone seriously think the Dopey Prince was not going to try and sabotage MBS? He spent decades buying US influence–its payback time for him.
Hillary’s not delivering her end of the bargain. Dude has to settle up some how.
Those donations to the Clinton Crime Foundation were not free. There will be a reckoning. Million$ upon Million$ in favors are owed. The VIG is still on too. Chelsea better figure out a way to honor 6 zero requests very quickly or she is going to be married to a cinder block and a nylon rope.
I reckon there will be a reckoning to be reckoned with…
Yeah, this is like the mafia. You can’t quit, unless you’re dead.
Last I saw of him, the Dopey Prince was looking like he had a close encounter with a cattle prod and water board. I think he’s playing nice now.
Now we all know why PTrump called him the Dopey Prince….if anyone watched that last interview of the Prince twithching and all that …I really think PTrump really meant that literally!!!…He is so funny!
Though it’s best to avoid personalizing policy, personnel indeed is key. Whoever this Mary Kissel is, she’s under the extreme misapprehension that thirty years of failure –make that fifty– of U.S. policy throughout Asia qualify such warbling verbalizers as herself for anything other than polishing dorodango (qv) to a high, glossy sheen.
I agree. Deluded arrogant goofs like her have no business in this Administration. I like Pompeo but he may as well have hired Evelyn Farkass.
Or Max Boot or Bill Kristol or Jeff Flake.
Pompeo can always send her to Afganistan, Iran or Venezuela for a real world education.
“Instability in the middle-east is a very lucrative business model for personal financial gain.” Yes, and still no one is telling, where is Gaddafi’s gold?
Moved to a warehouse in South Africa, which was guarded 24/7/365 by his armed guards until recently. Where the gold is now is a question that the zoompipe regime may be able to answer.
My uneducated guess is that the anc have gotten their grubby little paws on it and has been secreted to Dubai where the zoompipe’s Indian conmen, the Guptas, have build a $25 Million hovel to escape extradion to what’s left of South Africa, which I prefer to call Azzania, the anc’s New name for the ruin they created.
Few men in history have the record of the routine torture and murder of their political opponents as the Castro Bros. Where was the outrage when Obama gave legitimacy to a Stalinist (a real Stalinist) regime in Cuba. Somehow I remain unconvinced of the sincerity of their outrage.
Hmm, SOS and SecDef are summoned to Capital Hill by Senators. Anyone know who they briefed? I wonder what they wanted to know?
