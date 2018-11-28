Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Briefs Media Following Senate Briefing…

Posted on November 28, 2018 by

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media following a briefing of senators on Capitol Hill.  The media was primarily focused on the issues surrounding the murder of Kashoggi; and the opportunity to create a wedge issue for the Trump administration.

Many Decepticon senators, benefactors from Qatari (Muslim Brotherhood) financing against the policy of Saudi Arabia, are aligned with left-wing opposition to the President on this issue. Instability in the middle-east is a very lucrative business model for personal financial gain.

92 Responses to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Briefs Media Following Senate Briefing…

  1. booger71 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Looks like some ticked off people standing behind SOS Pompeo

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 28, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      This also ticked them off!

      • Bendix says:
        November 28, 2018 at 5:26 pm

        The Obama administration failed to understand that Iranian women in particular are fed up with the mullahs, and that women are half of society, and that women are people too.

    • Comrade Mope says:
      November 28, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      That was Heather Nauert. She is currently in the running for UN ambassador when Nikki Haley leaves. She is all that and then some. Don’t know who that guy is… looks like muscle to me.

  2. Sentient says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    What’s up with Mike Pompeo’s new advisor Mary Kissel? Apparently a (former? crypto?) Never Trumper.

    • emet says:
      November 28, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      She will coodinate the leaks. Actually, if she is as sharp as she pretends, she should advise the SOS to fire her.

    • listingstarboard says:
      November 28, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      This makes my blood boil–and finding out that Labor secretary Acosta was instrumental in Epstein getting a slap on the wrist adds to the anger.

      • emet says:
        November 28, 2018 at 4:23 pm

        Notice the similarity between Clinton/Epstein cases, wherein the FBI decides not to pursue prosecution as a first step, before the investigation is completed.

      • fleporeblog says:
        November 28, 2018 at 4:23 pm

        You and me both!

        From the article linked above:

        On a muggy October morning in 2007, Miami’s top federal prosecutor, Alexander Acosta, had a breakfast appointment with a former colleague, Washington, D.C., attorney Jay Lefkowitz.

        But on the morning of the breakfast meeting, a deal was struck — an extraordinary plea agreement that would conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved.

        Not only would Epstein serve just 13 months in the county jail, but the deal — called a non-prosecution agreement — essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes, according to a Miami Herald examination of thousands of emails, court documents and FBI records.

      • realitycheck6 says:
        November 28, 2018 at 5:12 pm

        Neither Trump nor Clinton want to bring Epstein up … they were both well know to be friends of Epstein and visitors to the island “resort”

        Like

      • Palmettoman says:
        November 28, 2018 at 5:14 pm

        Epstein was well-connected with power players in Washington. (Not to mention the high-profile people who took flights on the Lolita-express). Acosta didn’t cut any deal with Epstein he wasn’t forced to make. I am betting Trump knew this was going to be brought up when he made the nomination. That story was a total hit-piece right down to the photo of Acosta they used.

      • tomf says:
        November 28, 2018 at 5:16 pm

        Wrong thread llisting….do you know the rules?
        This thread concerns Sec of State Pompeo’s press briefing.

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 28, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      When I saw it yesterday I was completely shocked 😯! There is absolutely no explanation for it. I truly believed that Mike Pompeo could be the front runner to replace our President in 2025. That hire has me reconsidering it,

      From the article linked above:

      Regrettably there are plenty of her tweets in the article. I had to stop 🛑 because my blood pressure is rising 🤬

    • snarkybeach says:
      November 28, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Mary Kissel is former WSJ and rabid NeverTrumper (think Bret Stephens in a dress)…

  3. ZurichMike says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Will I now have to go back to saying “Miss Lindsey”?

  4. Roger Duroid says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    2nd cab officer today to say “no evidence linking crown prince to the murder”. So, next, we better hear Gina Haskell say the same thing and put an end to this nonsense.

  5. Boots says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I have one, and only one, question. Who is Pompeo’s blonde female handler? She’s good at her work!

  6. feralcatsblog says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Conservative may be be in a name
    But Zuckerberg like censorship can be the game

  7. NoFixedAddress says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I love Pompeo.

    Unfortunately he won’t ever be President.

    But tell him I reckon I can get enough blokes together to go down and shoot every Honduran in jail.

  8. YvonneMarie says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Keep talking Mr Secretary cause some senators are soooooooo
    Oh well…

  9. fleporeblog says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    This whole garbage with Khashoggi was to try and derail the inevitable. They wanted in the worst way to drive a wedge between us and Saudi Arabia. Another epic fail!

    I have said and will continue to say that the Mullahs will either be killed or run out of Iran before the last nuclear device is dismantled in North Korea. The plan is not to make a deal but to have the people of Iran reclaim their country and ultimately lead to peace and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa.

    We are one step closer to that realization!

  10. Monticello says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Deceptions:
    “Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. ”
    ― George Orwell

  11. winky says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I do not believe Khashoggi is dead…..so there I said it.

  12. California Joe says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Khashoggi was not a United States citizen and was killed in a foreign country by citizens of yet another foreign country who are being prosecuted by a foreign. What does any of this have to do with the United States? Every year dozens of American citizens, especially young single women, are murdered in third world cesspools like Jamaica, Haiti, Nigeria, Central America and even Turkey…..you never heard a word from the news media and or Democrats!

  13. NoFixedAddress says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    how come the Washington Times was giving space to a scumbag like kadashi in a scumbag erdogans country?

    send onions to turkey;
    oil to venezuala; and
    doctors to cuba.

  14. listingstarboard says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Did anyone seriously think the Dopey Prince was not going to try and sabotage MBS? He spent decades buying US influence–its payback time for him.

  15. winky says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Now we all know why PTrump called him the Dopey Prince….if anyone watched that last interview of the Prince twithching and all that …I really think PTrump really meant that literally!!!…He is so funny!

  16. Pyrthroes says:
    November 28, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Though it’s best to avoid personalizing policy, personnel indeed is key. Whoever this Mary Kissel is, she’s under the extreme misapprehension that thirty years of failure –make that fifty– of U.S. policy throughout Asia qualify such warbling verbalizers as herself for anything other than polishing dorodango (qv) to a high, glossy sheen.

  17. Right to reply says:
    November 28, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    “Instability in the middle-east is a very lucrative business model for personal financial gain.” Yes, and still no one is telling, where is Gaddafi’s gold?

    • svenwg says:
      November 28, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      Moved to a warehouse in South Africa, which was guarded 24/7/365 by his armed guards until recently. Where the gold is now is a question that the zoompipe regime may be able to answer.

      My uneducated guess is that the anc have gotten their grubby little paws on it and has been secreted to Dubai where the zoompipe’s Indian conmen, the Guptas, have build a $25 Million hovel to escape extradion to what’s left of South Africa, which I prefer to call Azzania, the anc’s New name for the ruin they created.

  18. jameswlee2014 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Few men in history have the record of the routine torture and murder of their political opponents as the Castro Bros. Where was the outrage when Obama gave legitimacy to a Stalinist (a real Stalinist) regime in Cuba. Somehow I remain unconvinced of the sincerity of their outrage.

  19. Mary Morse says:
    November 28, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Hmm, SOS and SecDef are summoned to Capital Hill by Senators. Anyone know who they briefed? I wonder what they wanted to know?

