Market Shifts – Major North American GM Workforce Reduction Announced Due to Declining Sales of Sedan Vehicles…

GM Chevy Cruze, built at Lordstown, OH: (Sales -27% through September 2018). GM Chevy Impala, built at Oshawa, Canada and Hamtramck Michigan: (sales -13%). GM Buick LaCrosse (-14%); and Cadillac CT6 (sales -11%) both built at Hamtramck Michigan.
Following major drops in the sedan sector of the U.S. automotive market, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced plans to halt production next year at three assembly plants: Lordstown, Ohio; Hamtramck, Michigan; and Oshawa, Ontario. GM will fully stop production on several models assembled at those plants: Chevrolet Cruze, Cadillac CT6 and the Buick LaCrosse.
These cuts could lead to approximately 6,000 to 8,000 lost jobs.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Monday it will cut production of slow-selling models and slash its North American workforce in the face of a declining market for traditional gas-powered sedans, shifting more investment to electric and autonomous vehicles.
[…] GM’s North American salaried workforce, including engineers and executives, will shrink by 15 percent, or about 8,000 jobs. The company said it will cut executive ranks by 25 per cent to “streamline decision making.”
Even as GM is moving to lay off salaried staff, the company is hiring. At GM’s Detroit headquarters on Monday, there were signs directing people to a “new hire orientation” meeting.
Unlike Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp, which rely on a more flexible system where they make multiple vehicles at a single plant, GM has too many factories that make just a single model.
With U.S. car sales lagging, that means several GM car plants have fallen to just one shift, including its Hamtramck and Lordstown assembly plants.
[…] Unlike its plants making passenger cars, many of GM’s plants producing its higher-margin trucks and SUVs are running on three shifts, with some running six and sometimes seven days a week to keep up with demand. (read more)
The GM, old school, single-line production issue process is part of the problem. There is a built in risk of functional obsolescence within the business model if a product is no longer selling or favorable to the market. Hence, Barra’s decision is a market driven outcome.
However, the counter argument from UAW and the White House would be to retool the facilities for products that are consumer-centric with higher demand. Example: GM is currently building Buick SUV’s in China that could easily be built in the U.S. Hence, Mrs. Barra has been requested to meet with Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow.
Within this type of issue, a new political dynamic emerges where President Trump’s policy, perspective and political views are more in line with traditional democrats than corporate republicans.
Businessman Donald Trump is not adverse to labor unions and has a long history of getting along well with union heads and membership on his projects. As President, Mr Trump understands the blue-collar economic dynamic and favors all larger policies that benefit the U.S. worker; not necessarily the corporation. Within this dynamic the MAGA coalition is an assembly of middle-class democrats and middle-class republicans.
It will be interesting to see where GM goes with this. No doubt President Trump will not be happy at the possibility of any job losses and will work to find a win/win that keeps those jobs; even if it means pressuring GM with the threat of tariffs on their Chinese products…
As if on cue. This is the first notification in my alert system after posting this article.
Serendipitous:
Tariff the ish out them. No cheap Chinese steel in our cars. No anti-competitive dumping practices.
Hammtramck, MI is Somalia-light. I don’t give a rat’s tail for the workers there. Most are aliens who should return to the the Islamic republic of their birth. On the flip side, Government Motors’ implosion is not an unwelcome sight. I do feel for the blue collar American families, but I have faith that demand for American-produced vehicles will coalesce in the next 1-2 years and that good companies will retool these factories to make cars again. The workforce is skilled, the real estate is as cheap as it will ever be again, and the factories were designed for auto production flows. I choose to be optimistic because we have a President who is governing in the interests of the American worker.
Didn’t know about this area, so I did a WIKI check. Wowa. (cut and paste) ” In the 2000s a Bengali mosque named the Al-Islah Jamee Masjid wanted permission to broadcast the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, from loudspeakers outside of the mosque and requested this permission from the city government… In 2004 the city council voted unanimously to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan on public streets, making it one of the few U.S. cities to allow this to occur.”
Same miscreants would sue over church bells.
👍👍
Trump told reporters he was not happy with GM’s decision to idle a plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
“I have no doubt that in the not too distant future, they’ll put something else. They better put something else in,” Trump said.
Little incentive to build in Canada regardless. I expect them to use this as an excuse to migrate from Canada to USA.
btw one would think that since we bailed the company out that we should have put clauses in there that required them to make all futurevehicles sold in the us in the us but of course our politicians at the time were either too stupid or too bought off to care
“…our politicians at the time were either too stupid or too bought off to care..”
Most likely both.
I wish they were too stupid, but I think they are too evil and bought off. Stupid would at least be an excuse.
Bought off.
There is so much downside now for GM to continue operations in China – even outside of the existing and well-known downside of IP theft and forced technology transfer. I think they will make the right choice and bring this manufacturing over to the US.
Right now the US is one among maybe 2-3 economies in the world that is actually expanding. The Chinese economy is a totally fake fabrication of reality that was poofed into existence by central banking shenanigans and the massive exfiltration of US wealth.
Your absolutely right! It is only a matter of time before the floodgates into our country is open for businesses to move back.
From the article linked above:
‘I’m worried about what’s going on in Canada’: Magna’s CEO concerned about competitiveness
The U.S. is becoming increasingly attractive for investment due to its competitive tax system and significant changes to automotive provisions in NAFTA could also hurt North America
The company’s chief financial officer Vincent Galifi said the U.S. has become an increasingly attractive jurisdiction for investment because of its more competitive tax system.
“If I look at after-tax returns, the U.S. now has an advantage,” he said.
“So if we have two equal projects — ‘jurisdiction a’ and ‘jurisdiction b’ — and in ‘jurisdiction b’ I get more after-tax dollars, that’s where we’re going start to allocate more dollars… we have to think about what the tax burden is on companies operating in Canada.”
Makes sense. They love their cars in China and most are the small type. Nevertheless, we trust making our products HERE and can expect more quality and materials than elsewhere. Closing Canada is fine, but not here. Change to different or older models (as Trump has said) that did sell. But we will not be giving them money to do anything any more as has TARP really been fully paid back? Don’t think so.
GM makes a $6,000 price tag auto for the chinese market in China.
GM should ( but won’t because they are too damn stupid and bent over by the unions )
bring back the Saturn brand, fantastic autos and easy on the wallet.
Saturn drivers were the worst. At least you could identify the schmucks back in the day. JM2cents
That is the bottom line! Why the hell are they producing cars in China 🇨🇳 that will be shipped to the USA 🇺🇸. January 1st cannot get here fast enough. That is when the 10% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods goes to 25%. At that point in time our President and his Killers should immediately begin the window to implement at first 10% tariffs on the remaining $267 billion of Chinese goods. They can put in a three to six month window where that 10% moves up to 25%.
Good luck to GM, Ford, Apple etc. to produce their items in China 🇨🇳 and sell them back into our country. They will price themselves out of the market where American Manufacturers will pick up the ball and run with it.
This is all part of the process of getting our Economy aligned to Main Street rather than Wall Street. My heart goes out to those employees that may lose their jobs. Thankfully there are so many job opportunities for them to fall back on. Before they know it, our President will have succeeded and they can pick their plant they want to work at.
Look who were the big winners today!
Don’t worry, Flep, Canadians think the new legal pot industry is going to solve everything financially. Not to mention health-wise, etc.
They are clueless up here.
Our Bisexual Hair Model (BHM) Prime Minister is going to get in again a year from now because all the immigrants vote for him as do women who think he is sexy.
And the Conservatives have no teeth or charisma.
We are screwed for a generation at least.
Sorry to hear that!
Sexy ain’t paying the bills…. I feel for you I have family in BC….
Having recently been to Xian, China, the Buick is thriving there! In fact I almost mistakenly thought it was Chinese made that somehow lifted the trade mark! Almost 1 out 4 cars on the road there is a Buick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read once that way back in the early 20th century the Chinese Emporer had a Buick roadster. He loved the car as it was a new invention, not to mention the fact he was considered a diety, as a result Buick has had a rather mystic connection to the Chinese. I expect GM to continue a manufacturing presence in China if for no other reason they sell well there and its a huge market. Perhaps they could build some in Ohio, as we ain’t chopped liver either.
Man who plant tree in another man’s orchard …
Lordstown. Closed. 1 Mar 2019
y’all do not want to hear me right now…
Always remember that pain is a motivator. Use it to make your life and the lives of others better. That’s the American way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lordstown is part of that area in NE OH that was always Democrat and the Lordstown plant is where Trump campaigned, saying jobs were coming back. Gov elect DeWine, Senators Portman, Brown (stop laughing) and Rep Tim Ryan (again, stop laughing) have some heavy work to do. I hope Trump, DeWine and Portman can pull this one off.
What’s to pull off. Who buys cars? Every parking lot is full of Sport Utility vehicles, vans, and trucks.
Wasn’t Ford stopping production on a bunch of cars too because they were not selling.
jp, these are my guys. my people. my pain. their pain. Ryan is my Rep. Saw Mr Trump at Y-town, at YSU.
the pain has turned from cold anger to white-hot anger, and it is gonna take a whole lotta time for this one to subside. best for me to shutup.
Prayers. Please
Sending love and prayers for prosperity for you and everyone effected ….
Damn. I like the Chevy Cruz I’ve had it as a rental a couple of times and was thinking about buying one.
Bright side you might be able to get a good deal now !
They already are a pretty good deal. They are front wheel drive and pretty quick with that 6 in them.
It seems like fewer people buy sedans; everyone wants a truck of some kind.
The market is contracting for sedans. Both Ford and Toyota have made relatively recent announcements that they would be cutting back on sedan production and/or eliminating some models altogether.
That’s because today’s sedans look like cheap econobox turds for Soyboys. Bring back the 1970s Eldorado Convertible and watch those things fly out the dealerships doors a dozen at a time!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL gee that thing was a piece of crap. 😉
A sled is a sled is a sled!
“That’s because today’s sedans look like cheap econobox turds for Soyboys.”
BINGO – We have a winner!
“….In so many ways, we’re being forced to confront realty – economic and otherwise. It should be no different when it comes to the cars we’re allowed to buy. The plain truth is out of work and financially struggling people cannot afford $41,000 hybrids (like GM’s Volt) and even $20k “economy” cars are not particularly economical.
Why should you and I be told by know-it-all (and invariably very rich) DC politicos that we must have “x” and “y” – invariably at our expense? The principle behind this has always been obnoxious. But now, it is unaffordable, too.
We can have uber-safe cars that cost $15-$20k. Or we can have cars that get 50-plus MPG and cost $8k. We can’t have both….”
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2010/09/02/heres-how-to-kickstart-new-car-sales-and-the-economy/
“We can have uber-safe cars that cost $15-$20k. Or we can have cars that get 50-plus MPG and cost $8k. We can’t have both….””
I am not arguing but why can’t we have both?
Can’t there be 2 lines, a gas efficient one for people wanting to save $ and a safe one for the wealthy or people with children that will pay for the security?
Car manufacturers spend too much time on dashboards, cup holders, making parts difficult to change/repair (by using odd fasteners, weird locations – like a spare tire under the van chassis).
They also make parts cheap so they will break/wearout at the prescribed time. We should be driving in rockets by now. Nothing has drastically improved/modernized in 100 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
madeline, sooo true so lighter weight cars to get up to Lord knows how many more miles to the gallon thanks to Obama, but no real good production or quality as before and the cheap paint today is a disgrace. We need good real metal in vehicles and not aluminum and plastics. So easy to dent, expensive to fix and paint, so, yes, we need real steel and real paint and again a REAL American made vehicle. They even cost more now for less quality. Go figure!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need chrome lotsa chrome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So so so much more chrome… On my last car I got the chrome wheels so much easier to clean and they look great 4 years later !
They won’t let you have chrome because of the chroming process is dirty.
massive, I loved my Solara Rally as far better built with stronger metal, and we also need real bumpers again. I still like Toyotas but they are not making them the way they used to but they are still NO. ONE and that is good. I do get good gas mileage and comfort but no no space for a cassette, just CD, and the newer version has nothing but a radio, so expect they want everyone to view a TV while driving? These are small comforts but they are great comforts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Oh boy, do i remember the eldorado. A coworker had a silver beauty with white vinyl roof and white interior. I still remember riding in it and feeling so coool.
for 5 grand more you can get a truck. sedans are way over priced for resale value; especially domestics (which most are assembled outside the states)
Which is silly considering how everyone is on the eco-freak track these days…. You think they’d all be buying Prius’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I highly prefer sedans myself, far more fun to drive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d never buy a car that wasn’t a convertible or a true 2 seater sportscar. Otherwise … it’s SUVs or minivans.
Same. I drove an Impala for about 3 months 2 years ago…it nearly killed my soul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bought a 1990 VW Cabriolet 4 years ago. I am still stunned at how many young people have never ridden in a convertible. My ex’s daughter, a popular young woman, had never ridden in a convertible and not ONE of her many friends had either! My ’90 Cabriolet is essentially a Type1 VW Rabbit convertible. If I was the last man on Earth and there wasn’t a woman anywhere to impress, I’d still drive a convertible.
the Buick Reatta was one fine convertible
https://classics.autotrader.com/classic-cars/1991/buick/reatta/100876170
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a ’93 Chrysler LeBaron convertible previously. I love the looks of the PT Cruiser convertible … wouldn’t take much to bring out the Steampunk – Art Deco side.
AmericaFirst, no way a truck. Most are just regular trucks with cheap topping and can easily roll over. I prefer a small sedan but preferably with only TWO doors and now all is 4 doors. I felt much safer with two doors. I have no desire to be considered a little person with the big idea driving a truck makes you more male or female. I like real comfort and good gas mileage.
LikeLike
Exactly on a lot of the SUV’s, they have rollover warnings inside… But on the SUV they are 6 inches higher hard to get in when you are a shorty without a poll vault….ugh !
Guess how quickly a UAW STRIKE would lead GM to produce that Buick SUV in America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
[How’s THAT for taking the bait, Sundance?]
LikeLiked by 1 person
no word from Trumpka, after all his effort on this past election for Democrats
5,4,3,2…..
It is my understanding that Ford will also stop manufacturing passenger cars in the U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
except mustang
All we see here, is SUV type auto’s, trucks and some minivans. Hardly any cars unless they’re older. We’d never ride in a self driving car. No thanks!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I would never ride in a vehicle where the driver wasn’t a live person with “skin in the game”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly– who am I going to yell out to slow down ?
I am pretty sure their plan is to make self driving cars own the road in such a way it would be way to difficult and dangerous for humans to intermingle, without being networked into the road choreography. Humans will probably be forbidden. Side roads or networked driverless cars. That is their plan. Then taking over the side road eventually.
By far and away, the worst two cars I ever had were GM, a lemon corvair and a lemon from hell Camero. I would not buy another GM even if it was made in Heaven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dodge St. Regis made me swear I’d never buy another Chrysler product after decades of family loyalty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean St. Regis wasn’t really maid by Saints in Heaven like feralcat was hoping for? LOL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had a beautiful new ’81 Camero that ran like a scalded dog. I loved that car. Until I grew a brain and moved to the country where I needed a truck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I drive a ’02 Silverado and have 213K miles on her. The truck division is , or was, good stuff. Easy enough to work on. Yes, they have “some” design issues, but all of them do. Ford is one of the worst. Dodges are good except their interiors, esp their seats are very poorly made. I can’t speak to GM cars… except a Caddy I had for a bit in the 90’s.. it was VERY expensive to repair. ( never buy a used Caddy )
I love Chevrolet Corvairs!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had many rides to high school in my friend’s Corvair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had early (1960-64) and late (65-69) body styles and even a 62 Corvan.
When the government picks winners, they also pick losers. If gas-powered sedans could compete against non-subsidized electric and hybrid vehicles, they would have a shot, but the government decided otherwise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the idiots buying the Prius, anyTesla, and Leaf are too stupid to realize somewhere an electric plant is spewing radiation or smog so they can be “green.” LMFAO.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My sister has a tesla. I asked her if it was coal fired or Nuclear? She of course didn’t get it…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Plus the battery doesn’t last more than a few years, assume it is mercury…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, senior moment — lead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A neighbor has a Prius and it sits 7 1/4 inches off the ground. The plastic cover in front is 9 inches off the deck and costs big dollars to replace. All work has to be done where it can be placed on a lift, as there are no jacking points except from the side to change tires. (frameless unibody junk). If the battery goes bad, the resale value goes to zero.
I’ve been told you have to take the fender off to change the headlight on a Prius. Sounds expensive.
The real question to be asked is why are customers not buying cars? Because they do not like congress’s politically designed cars being offered!
Instead they shifted their buying to non politically correct vehicles such as SUVs and trucks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was a Pipefitter at a GM plant. Many people don’t realize that it was the CAFE (corporate average fuel economy) regulations by congress that led to the explosion in SUV sales. They were built on a truck platform and therefore were exempted like trucks from the mpg averages. Just shows once again American ingenuity to get around government regulations! Just like taxes, the libs never count on people changing to react to their “decrees”.
I have a 2002 Silverado I bought new and just turned 254,000 miles! Still runs great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on Wes.
I do not want 49 air bags.
I do not want a video screen that has GPS and takes phone calls.
I can backup with no camera.
I can lift/close my own trunk door, no need for electronic buttons back there.
Although not having gone to school for can actually roll up AND down my own windows.
etc
Keeping my wonderful 2001 Saturn SC2 until further notice.
It is true that sedans are no longer the standard vehicle in the USA. Look and notice how many SUVs and Crossovers there are on the road now. It seems people got tired driving in holes staring at the billboard size vehicle in front of them which they cannot see thru or around. That is why I bought one
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sedans are very much still on the menu, especially for suburban and exurbanite service-workers.
The issue is GM has failed utterly to keep up on features, price, and build quality, and the “patriotism” angle doesn’t work when every popular model is made in the USA now, primarily in the southeast.
The most popular models from all makes are now built in the South-Eastern US.
The Elantra, the Jetta, the Civic, even the Mercedes C and CLA classes.
My mother just bought a loaded Elantra with features only beamers had just 2 years ago, and 2/3 of the cars on that lot were built in South Georgia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget KIA. The company’s state-of-the-art plant in Georgia employs more than 14,000 workers producing as many as 360,000 top-selling KIA Sorento CUVs and Optima midsize sedans annually. The plant is presently operating 24 hours a day.
Earlier this year, we bought a top-of-the-line, Made-In-America Sorento SXL. I must say it is the finest automobile we have ever owned. The fit and finish are first rate, and it drives like a dream. Compared to the KIA Sorento, the Made-In-China Buick Envision is a real crapster.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Subaru is quickly becoming one of the most popular brands out here in Washington state, they’re made in Pennsylvania if I remember correctly.
just reading that brand name shoves “avocado toast” into my head.
stay away.. stay far away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brian I agree, after the government buy out under Obama we gave up on any GE vehicles and did our research which led us to the Subaru, won’t buy anything else now.
LikeLike
Suburu plant is in Lafayette, Indiana.
I won’t buy a Subaru; their seats are so bad they’ll give you a backache after a few hours sitting in them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
snell, and block the vision of other drivers and block here and there. No thanks!
Two weeks ago we drove through Colorado Springs to Pueblo, CO and we saw a huge field with thousands of car parked, the weeds were growing up on the tires. There were no sports complexes or airport nearby, just the middle of nowhere with thousands of new cars. I have heard of this before but had never seen it for myself. STAGGERING.
Many times those cars are on a sidetrack of a railroad sitting in the railcars until needed or able (inventory space) to be moved.
They are in limbo.
I suspect what you witnessed was the absence of the “Railcar” as demand may have necessitated the railcars to go get more cars from the ports. Maybe someone is stuffing the U.S. with cars.. pre-tariff. 🤔
Kinda like stuffing the U.S. with shipping containers… pre-tariff.
VW diesels that were bought back a few years ago.
Many times those cars are on a sidetrack of a railroad sitting in the railcars until needed or able (inventory space) to be moved.
They are in limbo.
I suspect what you witnessed was the absence of the “Railcar” as demand may have necessitated the railcars to go get more cars from the ports. Maybe someone is stuffing the U.S. with cars.. pre-tariff. 🤔
Kinda like stuffing the U.S. with shipping containers… pre-tariff.
SUVs are like the station wagons of the 70’s. For a family of 4 – sedans are not practical.
Snellvillebob – I drive a SUV because when I’m crawling my way on Hwy 5 to and fro (in CA), I like to sit up high and SEE the Mexican’s semi trucks big LOGO in Spanish at eye level instead of viewing the dirty rear axle and mud flaps. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is on the side of the American worker, he’ll do what he can to stop this move by GM (Government Motors). Let us not forget, it was, and is the American taxpayer that saved them from bankruptcy in 2008-10. Perhaps even the UAW can stand down a bit, for the sake of the long term.
It’s the silence thus far that’s infuriating.
These people were the “flight 93” voters who bucked a multi-generational voting pattern to put him into office.
I have never seen anything like it in my lifetime.
The indications of back-room discussions are encouraging, but they deserve some public acknowledgement from him that this is front-and-center as a concern.
The hostile media will not report quiet activity.
This is allowing them not only to do tremendous damage to his 2020 campaign but, even worse, propagate the National Chamber’s utterly fraudulent “muh smoot hawley” -> “tariffs kill jobs” canard.
The man was clearly caught by surprise on this while dealing with the Caravan, and now we know one of the reasons the great-lakes based elites were funding it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dissident: it is also widely known that Marry Barra hates Trump from her numberous internal messages to GM employees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s hope then the workers and shareholders can somehow get rid of Marry Barry Barra and get someone to replace her that loves the American worker .
LikeLiked by 6 people
peace, and quality made in each and every vehicle!
I’d love to see a study done on how the CAFE standards have driven US auto manufacturers to produce vehicles people aren’t buying and then sell them at cut rate prices to make the government quotas.
Unconquered: No study required! Consumers prefer non politically correct vehicles over politically correct cars!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously true, however, I’d like to see the actual losses these companies accrued trying to satisfy politics rather than the customer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the CAFE standards have driven US auto manufacturers to produce vehicles people aren’t buying ”
Closest that I could find was this:
The CAFE Catch-22
“The pending (2016) 35.5 MPG CAFE requirements – which for the first time apply to trucks as well as passenger cars – are going to make it very difficult for any automaker to sell trucks in volume this country….- CAFE requirements that went into effect a quarter century ago…”
(I think the link is wrong in next paragraph, but it is a start if someone wants to search)
Even the government’s own estimates of the costs imposed by CAFE so far are startling high: $2.4 billion – and that was back in 2003, when the Congressional Budget Office issued its report, The Economic Costs of Fuel Economy Standards Versus a Gasoline Tax
(See here http://www.cbo.gov/doc.cfm?index=4917&type=0&sequence=4 ). Mind, the $2.4 billion referenced by CBO assumed the old CAFE standard of 27.5 MPGs, not the recently enacted 35.5 MPG standard – which also for the first time applies to trucks. The old CAFE standard was much more lenient, with a separate – and higher – CAFE peg for “light trucks.” The CBO study also noted, presciently, that “unit sales of light trucks would ultimately decline about twice as much as would those of cars.”
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2011/12/12/the-cafe-catch-22/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, D-I, I’ll read when I have the time.
Just added Buick to the “will not buy” list.
And I’ve always liked the middle class luxury and quality of Buick.
Let’s make GM great again Mr. President, impart those tariffs, retool American plants for the great models we want( not those gutless toasters, with $10,000 batteries that burn up) or the crap cars that “Cash for Clunkers” and Barack forced upon us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Grassleysgirl I must respectfully disagree with the last part of your comment.
DW has been driving a Chevy Volt for the past 5 yrs and it is a pretty amazing vehicle.
It is extremely low cost to operate on her daily work commute and it’s electric power plant is smooth and quiet. Combined gas mileage over 105 MPG. The electric to recharge it is about $2.00/day IF completely discharged battery state which is seldom as she uses it.
IMO hybrids are the future.
Now I can’t stand it because it is so “nanny stated” with all the alarms and bitching forced upon it by our all knowing safety nazis. However I’m guessing that it true of any cars nowadays. (I drive a 1988 GMC S-15 with only a seatbelt alarm to bug me.)
hope you enjoy $12,000 battery replacement costs every few years.
Unreasoned emotional response.
Here is a reasoned non-emotional response to your comment “IMO hybrids are the future.” I have yet to see an affordable hybrid engine that can pull a six-horse head-to-head trailer loaded with Andalusian horses, feed, water, and tack such as I haul for exhibitions. Heck, I haven’t seen one that could haul my two-horse trailer that I use to take one or two horses at a time to the vet! They are too puny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Diesel does the job.
a well-maintained internal combustion car can last 30-40 years.
battery packs on these cars are rated for 8-15 and cost as much as a car themselves.
at the time they die the residual value on the car renders it a total loss.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I personally know someone who picked up one of these dead-battery cars for close to nothing. He meticulously removed the battery terminals and cleaned everything and replaced a few. He charged the batteries and the vehicle sprang to life. Just so people know, dealerships are NOT mechanics; they are parts’ changers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t find it unreasoned at all. The concern about the lifespan of an electric cars battery pack is very justified. All the electric cars use Lithium-Ion batteries just like all laptops, tablets and smartphones. The batteries will eventually wear out. The science behind it is impacted by many factors such as quick charges versus trickle-charge. Draining the battery from full to almost depleted will shorten the life but topping it off frequently from 50% can extend the life. Temperatures also impact the lifespan of the batteries. Very cold and very hot temperatures can age the battery. Telsa’s and most battery packs are liquid cooled because the batteries run hot. The lifespan depends on all those factors. Some owners will have their batteries wear out faster than others. As the batteries age they will hold less and less of a charge dropping to say 70% or 60% or even 40% of their capacity when new. Eventually, there is going to be a very large bill to replace the battery pack. There is also the concern about properly recycling these batteries.
There are new battery designs in development that have improved properties such as not bursting into white hot Lithium fires if they fail or are punctured. There is another similar design that can extend the lifespan of these batteries considerably. You could go from 5 year lifespan to 10 or 20 year lifespans. Future EV’s will get more and more practical. Right now, it depends on your usage patterns. EVs work for some people and don’t come close to practical for others. They are still way too expensive to purchase.
LikeLiked by 2 people
J. Brickley, Ah, nothing like lithium to kill you, is there? Can also cause fires and/or explode. I’ll stick to gasoline, thank you. You know that many laptops also offer this great way to die.
Let me know when those electric cars are no longer subsidized. I won’t believe that they are actually worthwhile until they can be profitably sold without being subsidized. Otherwise you are enjoying that vehicle that I and other taxpayers helped pay for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You saved me some typing Neal. That is exactly what I was thinking. Huge subsidies taken from taxpayers wouldn’t be necessary if the cars were economically viable.
Studebaker had an electric car back in 1902. I was reading about it in the Studebaker museum in South Bend, IN and was standing next to a man that said the Studebaker ran longer that the “Leaf” imagine that.
The Obama Car
“….Wave bye-bye to every make/model pick-up, SUV and crossover on the market. Mid-sized cars might make it – maybe – if they’re hybridized and downsized. And they’ll be priced so high that by 2025, a car like the Camry will become the equivalent of a Daimler Maybach today. A car for the uber-rich elite only.
The rest of us will be driving tuna can-sized Obama Cars….”
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2011/06/30/the-obama-car/
death trap
Steve Lookner had interesting live coverage on this issue earlier, including the possibility over due time of people not even having cars because there might be fleets of self-driving cars which could be rented out via apps.
Oh, goody, self-driving cars that can run you right into things and kill you in a fiery inferno (you can’t get out–it locks you in for “safety”). See any recent Tesla self-driving car story for more info.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should never of bailed out the automotive companies.
They rewarded the tax payers and their workers by making plants in China.
I would’ve rather seen the government bail out the workers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Golden Parachute programs for workers would not result in kick-backs via “campaign donations”
Never mind how much less expensive it would be if there were an easily accessible program to help victims of structural layoffs find jobs in new regions and re-locate.
Bingo.
Going to guess bailing out workers for idiotic companies bad decisions would draw little to no complaints from tax payers. Their investors would cry but no sympathy from me.
Piggy, I am a real piggy because why should be all support the few? No way, Jose. No bailing out anyone any more as we wind up shafted and cheated. Heck, we are already doing that for aliens on welfare and our return? ZILCH.
Ford DID NOT get bailed out. Chrysler did and repaid the entire amount. GM never repaid the entire amount.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People had better get used to this, since the scare now is that the Dems with their re-found authority will scuttle EPA reg changes relaxing CAFE standards. I expect PDJT will turn this narrative in that direction, when the ‘tariffs kill jobs’ hooey resumes. Of course it’s unrelated. But it’s also a teachable moment.
They can’t scuttle squat.
That wouldn’t pass the Senate, let alone POTUS, and you can’t “defund” a DE-regulation like you can a regulation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just so, but Dems cannot admit that their standards result in vehicles nobody wants, now can they? Their constituents will blame everything else.
Can’t blame democrat regulations 100% either.
These companies will cheap-out on essential components whenever they can dupe people.
I still remember a friend whose chevy pickup couldn’t back up a shallow hill because they cheaped out on its gear box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t GM the one we bailed out financially? And this is what the taxpayer gets? More jobs in China? Thank you, Obama!
I have a sedan (Lincoln MKZ made in Mexico). It is a great reliable car with a big trunk and luxury features I love. Problem is…. I can’t see anything and at night it is awful with those big truck lights coming up from behind and toward me. I will be getting a taller vehicle next time.
http://www.vindy.com/news/2018/jun/24/gm-cuts-lordstown-crew-but-boosts-plant-/
On June 22 GM laid off the 2nd shift at Lordstown. The ripple of lost jobs throughout my old hometown began immediately. At the very same time, GM awarded a new product to its Mexico plant.
I remember my joy when I read in Politico that Bobby Hagan, old time Dem , was bemoaning how his visits to the local Union hangouts were scaring him. They were all voting Trump! So many Rust Belt workers defied their Union bosses and their political history, to help Trump win Ohio.
I was dismayed when my Trump supporting neighbors began to ask this summer….where is Trump on this GM issue? Surely our President would say something….even if doing something was impossible. All summer the local politicians were meeting with GM, begging GM…but where was our MAGA President? Never was the issue even mentioned at a rally, as the threat to close Lordstown escalated.
Nothing. No comment. No tweet. No rally cry. No Executive from GM summoned to the White House.
I thought he’d have a rally in Youngstown. Use this situation as an example of what MAGA is fighting! Didn’t happen. All the Dems were running on the GM fear in the Midterms…and it helped them, in my opinion.
Today, GM closes the areas biggest employer. Ryan is right. It’s Black Monday again. Suppliers, family businesses, restaurants, Hard times for good people,
Yes, Trump can’t save everryone. But “radio silence” in the preceding months was neither a compassionate move for a President or a smart political move for 2020.
I feel for so many of my old friends and neighbors right now. God bless them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And, yes…President Trump mentioned Lordstown in a JANUARY, 2017 set of tweets. But the situation became critical this summer, before the Midterms.
He can save the jobs by doing away with the CAFE nonsense. The cars are heavier due to safety regulation and cannot do 50mpg required by CAFE. DUH.
What are the chances that the Chinese have put pressure on Barra to scuttle Trump’s agenda by closing NA plants?
From 2007 to 2017, Chinese car ownership quadrupled from 59 million to 217 million. China accounts for more than a quarter of global automobile sales.
That’s the type of growth no international business can ignore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The single most effective thing President Trump could do to help American auto makers is repeal the CAFE standards. Light trucks and SUV’s are only popular because the Carter-era CAFE standards won’t permit the auto makers to build the type of sedan Americans want to buy.
I agree. There is so much plastic in these new cars because of CAFE standards they are not fit to drive on an Interstate.
https://businessjournaldaily.com/brown-calls-gm-decision-corporate-greed/
“GM has eliminated nearly 3,000 jobs at the plant over the last two years. After the GOP tax overhaul, GM was able to bring $6.9 billion in overseas cash back to the U.S. at less than half of the tax rate the corporation would formerly have paid, and immediately deduct the cost of any new investments in plant and equipment. Despite these tax cuts and the company’s record revenues as reported in its 2016 SEC filing, GM is still moving forward with the Lordstown layoffs, Brown noted.”
If only Trump would have said this….instead of Sherrod Brown….or in addition to Brown. Billions in Trump tax cuts should not be refitting a plant in Mexico, while Americans lose their jobs.
I don’t blame Trump for what GM did. But this is HIS issue…since June…these jobs slipping away…while Mexicans get a plant refitting and new jobs. Where was the outrage? or if not outrage…just speak up, shout out…show those voters that you were sincere.
You did blame the President. Twice.
Just who is going to buy an autonomous vehicle?
What “Market” are they selling to??
Doubt it’s Soccer Moms.
The vehicles they purport are “Not in demand” 🤔🤔 couldn’t be a case of
“UNaffordability” due to rising interest rates from the Fed… could they?
The Space In Between….
The brand new Chevrolet Blazer is being manufactured entirely in Mexico. Disgusting.
Maybe if they would stop making plastic mini-car import clones, Americans would buy more sedans. My wife and I looked at all the GM models wanting to buy another land yacht road car. There were none. So we bought a 2007 Mercury Gran Marquis from a little ole man who couldn’t drive anymore. 60k miles and 1/6th the price of a new Chevrolet Malibu which was their largest sedan model.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You never considered an American luxury minivan?
LikeLike
Their product name will be mud if they think North America will buy American vehicles built in China. My first VW Golf was made in Brazil and trust me that car has serious electronic issues.
I am a woman. And I always thought a woman could do any intellectual job as well as any man, including fighter pilot. But I have to say aftet observing Merkel and May, Fioeina and Ceos likenthis, I am having to rethink that notion. These babes have run what they touched into then ground. Add Hillarymt o the mix. Everything she touched she messed up from HillaryCare to an election she rigged and had DOJ, FBI and CIA spying for her. Or maybe it is just Lefty women who cant walk and chew gum at the same time. Margaret Thatcher took care of business pretty well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This thread is about GM and market shifts.
Your post is way off topic.
Read the rules.
The Fallout: Asinine Suggestions and Legitimate Pain Greet GM’s Announcement
Anyone remeber “Starship Lada”?
LikeLike
Grrrr…
https://www.thetruthaboutcars.com/2018/11/the-fallout-asinine-suggestions-and-legitimate-pain-greet-gms-announcement/
Grrr…#2
remember
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Starship+Lada&t=ffcm&atb=v104-3_g
Immediately after WW-II, American Auto manufacturers were selling cars like there was no tomorrow. A man named William Demming tried to approach the titans of the auto industry and convince them to improve quality using statistical control and sound quality tenants that we now regulate into the nuclear industry and aerospace. They had no time for him. They were happy with “built-in obsolescence,” that practically guaranteed a trip to the car lot every three-five years.
So, Mr. Demming took his concepts to Japan, a war-torn nation hungry for hope. They adopted his methods without question and never looked back. Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Mitsubishi, etc.…were the result. Were it not for savage competition from these Japanese automakers, American cars would still be selling like hotcakes. But, they are not. Take one look at Consumer Reports and you will see why. American cars are simply not as reliable because they lack the quality that the Japanese now take for granted.
I’ve personally owned at least one car from every American car manufacturer going back to 1972. With that said, I haven’t bought an American car since 1991. I simply do not have the money to by junk and I have never been one to suffer fools. The best way for American Auto companies to succeed, is to quit talking about quality and just build it. Having watched their history however, I’m not holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh, Dr. Demming.
It is not necessary to change. Survival is not mandatory.
Learning is not compulsory… neither is survival.
http://www.bl.uk/people/w-edwards-deming
There is no such thing as GM. There is only GM management, people, and the agendas they pursue.
https://jalopnik.com/general-motors-ceo-mary-barra-was-on-hillary-clintons-l-1787923517
Hillary considered GM’s CEO Barra for her VP spot. That says all you need to know. There is no way in the world Hillary would have put anything but a committed globalist on her ticket. No American nationalist for HER. Barra already came out against Trump’s China policies:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-autos/gm-warns-u-s-import-tariffs-could-lead-to-smaller-company-fewer-jobs-idUSKBN1JP2PZ
This decision has nothing to do with declining sedan sales. GM can make any vehicles they want to at those plants. Barra has decided to NOT transfer production to the US. This is Barra’s next move against Trump, a direct slap at nationalist Trump by globalist Barra, killing US auto jobs out of spite. Meanwhile, Subaru has been transferring production INTO the US. Hey, if they can do it, why can’t Barra? Answer: she could, if she wanted to. She doesn’t want to.
Screw GM. And screw Barra.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Barra
From the link^^^^^
In December 2016, Barra joined a business forum assembled by then President-Elect Donald Trump to provide strategic and policy advice on economic issues.[29] However, she left the forum in 2017, following Trump’s response to the Charlottesville protests.
In February 2008, she became Vice President of Global Manufacturing Engineering. In July 2009, she advanced to the position of Vice President of Global Human Resources, which she held until February 2011, when she was named Executive Vice President of Global Product Development.[10][12] The latter position included responsibilities for design; she has worked to reduce the number of automobile platforms in GM.[4] In August 2013, her Vice President responsibility was extended to include Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.[13]
When Mary Barra took over as chief executive of General Motors in January 2014, she became the first ever female to head an automobile manufacturer.[14]
During her first year as CEO, General Motors was forced to issue 84 safety recalls involving over 30 million cars.[15] Barra was called before the Senate to testify about the recalls and deaths attributed to the faulty ignition switch.[16] Barra and General Motors also came under suspicion of paying for awards to burnish the CEO and corporation’s image during that time.[17] The recalls led to the creation of new policies encouraging workers to report problems they encounter, thereby altering the company culture.[18]
Over the course of her tenure as CEO, Barra has pushed GM as a company transitioning into the tech space pushing forward in the automated driverless car space with major acquisitions including Strobe, a startup focused on driverless technology.[19] Also in 2017 she pushed GM to develop the Chevy Bolt EV, beating rival Tesla in developing the first electric car priced under $40K with a range of 200 miles.[20]
Disney…
I am not sure that any US company should be manufacturing in China. Provide them with last years model to sell within China, OK. But to be dependent on China to supply a US product line??
Most companies that went all in on the “let us have China make it for us” have since regretted the decision. Especially when the shipping bill comes in.
Combine that with the current “less than amiable” relationship that exists with China, I think one would be “flirting with disaster” by depending on China.
As well, would not any manufacturer be subject to a tariff that would cause the price of the widget to be slightly more than one manufactured here? If not, perhaps a thought.
The US is not the EU, at least yet anyway. Making personal automobiles unaffordable and less than useful may be fine for the confines of England, France, Italy and Germany. But not such a good idea for a entrepreneurial, independent society such as ours. (Again, at least for the moment)
As others have pointed out, many “foreign” auto makers have made a home here in the Southeast. Fewer Unions; Lower Power Costs; fewer “add-on” state regulations on top of the numerous federal regulations; and when compared to labor costs in other parts of the country, less costly employees.
Are these manufacturers that much “smarter” than GM (Ford and Chrysler as well) or have the “politics” made them unable to “think in new directions”?
Electric vehicles may be wonderful for NYC, Chicago or LA; but we need our pickups and “station wagons” down here in the rural portions of NC. Am I to believe that GM cannot make a living providing vehicles to meet a customers needs and desires? Or have the Borg actually arrived and resistance has become futile?
> shifting more investment to electric and autonomous vehicles.<
Seems like GM is being run by SJWs. Aren't they in this predicament because they fired the guy who wanted to build trucks and SUVs and instead built crap like the Volt?
Electric vehicles and autonomous are the auto sector equivalent of renewable energy, and sustainable development
Thar part of the statement is a globalist dog whistle and indicates to me that GM remains in bed with globalist capital funding and is aligning against Trump.
WTF is this?? And GM doesn’t know why?
Hey GM.. It’s not rocket science.. Study your winners.. Channel your inner “Bill Mitchell..” Or Pontiac’s Jim Wangers..
#1 is a plastic bug that will be flattened on any Interstate in the US. How could it possibly handle in snow or ice? We have already seen snow in Northern Mississippi this year, in spite of global warming hysterics.
’68 Eldorado. Sweet. 4,700 pounds of pure Detroit Iron.
Muscled by a 472CID V8 that produced 525 ft-lbs of torque and 375 HP.
Getting about 8 to 10 mpg in the city, the 24 gallon tank would get you around town for a few days….. But in real style and comfort.
The beast would pull through snow and ice like it wasn’t there. I was a fan of both this car and the Oldsmobile Toronado.
Way to go UAW. Need another bailout?
I never understood people who would purposely set out on the road and get one-third the gas mileage. Elderly couples who can barely climb onto the running boards to reach the seats and college kids who go straight from the college parking lot to Fortnite and back again. Why do you need an 8-cylinder guzzler with an extended flatbed? What are you hauling? Good vibes?
And regardless of the price of gas, it’s still one-third the mileage and you are literally combusting your money away with fire.
Anyone over the age of 8 should realize the rollercoaster of gas prices and understand the desire for large trucks is cyclic. Imagine if EVERYONE bought 50,000 sq ft mansions everytime mortgage rates were low. That would be asinine.
I’ve owned just one truck when I was a teen and then driven sedans the rest of my life — one Grand Am, a Corsica, three Saturns and a Cobalt. I’ve gotten out of snow drift by using my floor mats and I’ve driven down the East Coast on $20. When I needed a tree uprooted in my yard, I called a friend who hauls part-time on the weekends. It’s great to know someone who owns a truck, but why would I pay the expenses for one when I would only truly need it maybe three times in my entire life?
Honestly, GM shouldn’t be able to power these factories on or off like a faucet. In the intervening 18 or 36 months until the next craze for small cars hits, the lives of hard-working Americans will be ruined. That’s a tragedy.
