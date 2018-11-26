DHS Secretary Issues Statement, Correcting False Media Accounts at Southern U.S. Border…

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen provided the following statement regarding the recent crisis on our southern border.
“Given the activities of the last 24 hours at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, I want to provide an update on what occurred and attempt to dispel many of the rumors and much of the misinformation circulating.
“First, the violence we saw at the border was entirely predictable. This caravan, unlike previous caravans, had already entered #Mexico violently and attacked border police in two other countries. I refuse to believe that anyone honestly maintains that attacking law enforcement with rocks and projectiles is acceptable. It is shocking that I have to explain this, but officers can be seriously or fatally injured in such attacks. Self-defense isn’t debatable for most law-abiding Americans.
“Second, the caravan is far larger and more organized than previous ones. There are 8,500 caravan members in Tijuana and Mexicali. There are reports of additional caravans on their way.
“Third, the overwhelming majority of these individuals are not eligible for asylum in the United States under our laws. Historically, less than 10% of those who claim asylum from #Guatemala, #Honduras, and #ElSalvador are found eligible by a federal judge. 90% are not eligible. Most of these migrants are seeking jobs or to join family who are already in the U.S. They have all refused multiple opportunities to seek protection in Mexico or with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Seeking employment or family reunification are not grounds for asylum under our laws, or any international obligation. There are, however, legal ways to seek a job or to be reunited in the U.S.
“Fourth, the caravan members are predominately male. It appears in some cases that the limited number of women and children in the caravan are being used by the organizers as “human shields” when they confront law enforcement. They are being put at risk by the caravan organizers as we saw at the Mexico-Guatemala border. This is putting vulnerable people in harms way.
“Fifth, we cannot confirm the backgrounds and identities of all caravan members which possess a national security and public safety risk to our country. However, at this point we have confirmed that there are over 600 convicted criminals traveling with the caravan flow. This includes individuals known to law enforcement for assault, battery, drug crimes, burglary, rape, child abuse and more. This is serious. Additionally, Mexico has already arrested 100 caravan members for criminal violations in Mexico.
“Sixth, our Border Patrol agents and officers responded admirably and responsibly to the events on Sunday. It is a testament to their training and professionalism that no one was injured. The accepted use of nonlethal force (also used by the Obama Administration in 2013) prevented further injury to agents and a mass illegal rush across the border. We will not shy away from protecting our people. I ask parents to avoid violent caravan groups and refrain from attempts to illegally enter our country – these acts will put your children in danger.
“Seventh, I want to thank President Donald J. Trump again for the decision to send @DeptofDefense to the border to bolster our ports of entry and provide force protection for Customs and Border Protection. This decision likely prevented injuries to personnel and migrants or additional damage to property. Instead of “a political stunt,” as suggested by some, this was in fact the act of a leader concerned about the rule of law.
“Eighth, this Administration has been working nonstop to fix our immigration system to address the crisis at the border. We have proposed legislation and asked Congress to pass it. The President has repeatedly made clear what is needed to secure our border and negotiated in good faith. It is time for Congress to do its job. Absent Congressional action courts have misinterpreted existing laws and have made the job of law enforcement far more difficult. But the men and women of DHS will continue to do all we can to enforce the law and DHS and U.S. Department of State will continue negotiations with Mexico and our other partners in the region. We are optimistic that cross border collaboration can help make America, indeed the entire region, more secure.
“Finally, this Administration warned about the danger of the caravan. We predicted the violence we saw on Sunday. We prepared to address it with additional personnel and DOD deployments. We will continue to prepare for the next assault while looking for lasting solutions with Congress and our Mexican partners. As always, I want to thank those officers and agents in San Ysidro who, under tremendous strain, used professionalism and restraint to ensure that no one was injured as they were attacked themselves. I also thank DOD and our state & local law enforcement who were on scene to support our people.”
OH heck ya!
“Our Border Patrol and their agents responded admirably and responsibly to the events on Sunday”.
Yes they did!
It is a testament to their training and professionalism that no one was injured”.
Indeed it was!
Damn straight!
This Poll really excited me because the MORON’s profile says he is from San Francisco and he says, “I hate Trump”. He has 15.7K moronic followers.
Trust your eyes because Americans are awaken!
70% – Appropriate
26% – Inappropriate
1% – Undecided
3% – I Don’t Care
Oh no! Not TEAR GAS! Our agents should be welcoming our new voters with a smile, as we ask them what they would like on their pizzas. [Now we return to our regularly scheduled programming.]
I’m not sure if Secretary Nielsen best place is at the head of DHS but She deserves a place in this administration. Harassed and horanged at dinner attacked by media at times, and even her boss PTrump has seemed to skewer her a few times. She has much on her plate and yet seems to hang tough and definitely a fighter !
Notice the baited question: “A request for asylum?” So benign. Who would ever guess he is referring to an invading horde of violent criminals and their complicit human shields?
LikeLiked by 7 people
To Judith: Isn’t that the truth…..!!!! Thought Kirsten N. was leaving with her boyfriend,
surprised she isn’t bashing DJT too.
Amazing tactic, marching for asylum from persecution and punishment carrying their country flag, acting in criminal fashion when breaking through someone’s back door. Mexico as they inflict bodily harm on Mexican authorities only to advance to northern Mexican border to engage in bodily harm attempting to inflicting bodily harm on destination law enforcement officers to decide to preform another illegal act! Then want you to think it is asylum!
I did not know just how much Common Core education lacked in intelligence. However, MSM and the DNC as well as the GOPe sure we’re gullible, some even paid for the lesson!
I am stunned at the average Americans stupidity. Its getting worse and worse. Me thinks we are in for a huge amount of hurt in the not too distant future. The fact that the Dems took the house back with virtually NOTHING to offer Americans dissapointed me like nothing else has in many years. My fellow Americans, you need to clear your collective heads. This is pure ignorance and stupidity on the part of voters. They have no idea what they are asking for. What we are headed for is something that we will not be able to stop, but I suggest that those of you who live where the stupidity is the most prevalent, you’d better move, or prepare to be overrun by the worst thing to happen on this continent in the past 200 years. This is serious, and if you think someone is going to come and rescue you, from that stupidity, you’d better wake up. America aint gittin no smarter, just more arrogant and with no moral compass, that is a perfect storm. Ignorance and Arrogance, could it be any worse? Sorry to be a downer, but its not looking good folks. Not good at all.
Sorry, I realized I left out my most important point. We are only protected by Trump. Once he is gone, the walls will close in. John Casich wants to primary Trump, which NEVER is good. That arrogant moron doesnt care how it affects you and me. He would rather allow a Socialist to be president than a man like Trump. Pathetic, and the opposite of a person who wants what’s best for America. I thank almighty God every day that Hillary Clinton is NOT our president. I cannot imagine how different things would be if that were the case. Funny, Trump would probably be in jail and the Supreme court would be forever an arm of the Democratic party. Grateful for a few years to catch my breath before the great plunge. We found out how terrible Washington is, but it is NOT being fixed. The wall is never going to be built. When does anyone predict we will ever get the house back?
Freddy’s poll missed the mark—no surprise. Our military did not use tear gas. Kudos to the Border Patrol for proper application of the crowd control agent.
Those storming the border want to get arrested.its better than home. And if they get in American jail……they can stay.
Imagine if he had framed a more legitimate question? Perhaps something like this;
How do you feel about our great military and border agents responding to an invasion of our sovereign nation with tear gas AND rubber bullets?
100% Appropriate
Thank you, Secretary Nielsen!!
I agree Minnie. This kind of response is the leadership we want. Our great president and his actions always make sense especially when heard through the voice of another person.
The criticisms of her abound in this very difficult position. However, this caravan has been turned back for the time being.
Robert Smith: Difficult position? She’s the head of the Department of Homeland Security, for crying out loud. No excuses. If she can’t stop the onslaught, find some who will.
Telling it like it is!!! Yup, the America hating media who lined up to take pictures of those “human shields” to mislead the public are some of the same ones that said that they weren’t coming and it wasn’t an invasion. It IS an INVASION!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks to all our LE and military who are having to put up with this crap. This needs to end.
Maybe now Mexico will pay for the wall!🇺🇸🇺🇸
They can start with one on THEIR southern border.
Actually, their going to pay because there is no wall.
They already have not only with the current funded caravan but also the future group being funded possibly armed headed into the Mexican people’s cities, countryside, businesses. They will see the cost first hand in the coming days, a huge mistake!
Their new President better wise up very rapidly or he will loose his country before his first breakfast as the new elected leader.
Maybe we can help AMLO have the Guatemalans, Hondurans and El Salvadorans pay for a wall on Mexico’s southern border. Everyone say it together: Good fences make good neighbors!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely!!! As I have said before, MEXICO should build a wall and make GUATEMALA pay for it!! Good luck with the others…
there is a wall on Mexico’s southern border 😉
good point, there would be no passing through their country to the end goal of the US. They could at least share the cost.
Did someone say share the cost?
How about a required thumbprint for Social Services including those collected on behalf of children, Section 8 housing, Wic,Tanif, utilities, education, any remittances prior to flowing out of the US will be reduced by those amounts. Fathers & mothers must participate.
Very good statement. Completely supportive of all LEO and personnel at the border and their actions, and does not in any way imply that it will be minimized in the future.
Great statement, only one criticism;
She starts out saying she is giving the statement “to correct rumors and misstatements”; I think ALL POTUS’s secretaries, etc. have to follow his lead, EVERY CHANCE THEY GET, in calling out FAKE media.
Something like “to correct misrepresentations on the part of the media”.
Other than that, a GREAT statement that unfortunately few will see.
Strong statement. Way to go border patrol!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/26/illegal-immigration-under-trump-on-track-to-hit-highest-level-in-a-decade/
This is the top story on Breitbart today. Over 60,000 illegals entered our country in October.
Trump says “When they are captured, we don’t let them out,” Trump told host Laura Ingraham. “We’re not letting them out … We’re not catching, we’re not releasing. … We’re not letting them into this country.”
“Nobody is coming in. We’re not allowing people to come in”.
Anybody see the disconnect here? Over 60,000 a month entering illegally, yet no one
is getting in.
Yes and it needs to be clarified
Yeah, the “disconnect” is that open borders began with Ted Kennedy over 50 years ago. It was accelerated by Ronald Reagan’s amnesty program and Papa Bush’s New World Order. There have been tens of millions of cheap foreign laborers TRAFFICKED into the USA by the Chamber of Commerce for many
decades.
President Trump is of course referring to the RECENT horde of invaders that are now being REPELLED at the border. Breitbart chooses to ignore President Trump’s successful efforts to control the border, preferring instead to look backward to blame POTUS for the sins of his predecessors and a corrupt and complicit Congress.
Oh, and we all know that Breitbart is a controlled-ops RINO rag. Andrew wouldn’t recognize it today.
To Judith – you are exactly right……good remarks.
I’ve been thinking the same lately. And Drudge…what a puke he is now. They got to him.
where does Breitbart get its figures?
From CNN.
Bravo, Madame Secretary. Unfortunately, few Americans will even see this statement–let alone read it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So true, Alpha 57, original source material is anathema to today’s hysteria-induced press corps (pronounced “core” not “corpse”). It’s 24/7/365 editorial scumfest… there’s no news in the newspaper. It also seems that new job #1 is silencing unbiased investigative types. Such foul irony; a total, visceral hated for the foundations of the profession. As my father used to say, “they’ve sold themselves out, they’re as soulless as moonless night in hell…”
Impossible, but it is the press corpse…
Indeed GrandpaM, “the talking dead”
👍
EXACTLY. The coverage so far has been nauseating…. it’s ‘hands up, don’t loot’ times ten thousand.
She should have held a press conference
LikeLiked by 1 person
POST IT ALL OVER and send to friends. I will post on FB now.
Thankfully Americans have their eyes wide open! Rasmussen put out a few polls earlier today.
Independents in large numbers support our President.
From the article linked above:
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the caravans of migrants crossing Mexico to enter the United States illegally are a threat to public health and national security. Forty-one percent (41%) do not perceive such a threat.
49% of voters agree with POTUS’s proposal to temporarily forbid asylum to all those who cross the Mexican Border illegally. 37% disagree, while 14% are undecided…
From the article linked above:
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 29% of all Likely U.S. Voters believe illegal immigration is the issue the new Congress should deal with first, closely followed by 24% who want to emphasize health care. Seventeen percent (17%) think the focus should be on President Trump’s impeachment.
I wonder what those percentages would be in the absence of MSM propaganda.
Its amazing that it is that high with the GPM fake news 24/7. Means the country is waking up and the percentage of people not falling for fake narratives is past the point of no return for the GPM (globalist propaganda media).
Keep getting the truth out and those numbers referenced above will skyrocket!
LikeLiked by 10 people
So Gadi Schwartz, do those “children” include 16 to 18 year old males.
The press wants us to think of 8 year olds in shorts and flip flops when they say children.
But how many are males, perhaps even 14 to 18.
Almost all of them.
PIERS MORGAN:
Obama pepper-sprayed illegal migrants and Hillary would have done too – so don’t blame Trump for pictures of tear-gassed migrant kids, blame their parents
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6430675/Dont-blame-Trump-pictures-tear-gassed-migrant-kids-blame-parents.html
Good catch. I recall those “unaccompanied” minors of DACA days were mostly grown men, as well. That’s why their mommies weren’t traveling with them!
And whats with all the 5 and 6 year-olds still in diapers? dont people in Guatemala know how to control their bowels? You have to be an idiot to not realize they do that for propaganda. They purposely make their children out to be disgusting idiots who cannot take care of themselves. They think it makes the childern look younger. It just makes them look stupid. The moms should be arrested for not teaching their children to use a bathroom. Can you imagine the hygiene issues these people will bring to America if they are allowed in?
Whose shelter and where is it? Who is paying the expenses? Please don’t let it be HERE and not US paying the bills.
Flep in respect to truth what is your take on this memo concerning mueller.
https://www.docdroid.net/eVAAjIq/doj-ig-memo-mueller-bribery-extortion.pdf
I don’t believe polls. Weren’t Republicans supposed to hold the House? Wasn’t WVA supposed to go Republicans? What about Montana? The Midterms were a shock. I know the Dems stole a lot of seats, but if it isn’t close they can’t cheat.
Your welcome to your opinion! Over 42K voted so far and he has 15.7K followers that can take that poll.
True but I think the cheating was much much higher this time.
But what if the voter fraud is exposed before January and the DHS and others have the goods on all of it. The voter fraud in this election was monitored locally on site, from the air and also via smartphone ballots. December will be very interesting but not so good for those who are anti-MAGA.
Why should we believe these polls? Aren’t they
mostly fake? Remember when Hellary had a 90 per cent chance of winning the election?
I think the main purpose of these polls is to cover for the election fraud that invariably follows.
..And to cover for this incessant Enemedia gaslighting.
why isn’t DHS going after the organizers of these caravans? all of them are non-profits registered here in the US. how many laws are they breaking by funding and organizing these invading hordes? quit wiping away the blood and apply pressure to the wound. that’s how this starts getting fixed.
In another area, we saw how the financial hammer of banking restrictions and tariffs can bring varied enemies of the US to heel quickly. I agree 100%. Take their money and assets. Then throw people in jail.
I had the same thoughts as I read the Secretary’s statement. This immigration game could be brought to a grinding halt with the prosecution of the organizers and funders by either the US or Mexico. The fact that the game as we see it is being played, rather than msm promoting organizers and funding for legal immigration, is basis enough to justify shutting it down aggressively and swiftly imo.
Identify the organizers, have Mexico issue warrants for arrest, extradite them to Mexico and let the Mexican judicial system “figure it out.”
That way all our bleeding heart leftists judges. ACLU, etc won’t be able to a damn thing about it.
I’m sure we have already identified the organisers. If we have identified the criminals, and know their crimes, we certainly know who the organisers are.
We have LOTS of footage, they wear vests identifying themselves, and they are the ones directing the migrants.
Is their ANYTHING in the statutes on “Human Trafficking” that specify there has to be a ‘profit motive’?
If so, rewrite the law. Otherwise arrest and prosecute!
25% tax on remittances so long as 100% of “Puebla sin Fronteras” activists aren’t in Mexican jails or cemeteries.
Stop the aid
And stop remittances to Mexico by Mexicans working in the US
Thats a big deal
Honduras is terrible. They got so much aid that there was enough for each Honduran citizen to get a million dollars each
The United States gave Honduras (tax payer funded) $127 million financial aid in FY 2017, and $134 million in 2015.
Meanwhile Bernie Sanders complains Walmart and Amazon don’t pay it’s employees enough. Meanwhile there are 554,000 homeless in the US, of which 40,000 are vets.
Approximately 800,000 to 1 million Hondurans are in the U.S., or almost 15% of the country’s domestic population.
Where did the money go?
What is the actual justification for the US handing out money to other nations? What does Honduras do for us that’s worth $127 Million? Sounds to me like we need to end ALL foreign handouts.
The United States gave Honduras (tax payer funded) $127 million financial aid in FY 2017, and $134 million in 2015. Meanwhile Bernie Sanders complains Walmart and Amazon don’t pay it’s employees enough. Meanwhile there are 554,000 homeless in the US, of which 40,000 are vets.
How sad this is where their priorities are…why do we as Americans allow this…do they not work for us…wtf is wrong with this picture
Between the 4 countries closest to our southern border, they get about 500 mil per year. That’s just 4 of the countries we give aid to! Can you imagine if all US taxpayer wealth was kept home or taxes reduced accordingly? Whose representation is that taxation under?
Good question milking. I have no idea why, under a Trump Administration, they’re not going after these subversive criminal organizations
I understand why they didn’t under the past globalist RINO and radical leftist administrations, but under Trump?
Nothing stops without consequences. Nail those scumbags to the wall
WHY:
DEEP STATE DOJ-FBI
I agree, without the organizers the caravans would not exist.
Wow, she found her spine! Love it!
Well we know where she didn’t get it from – Jeff Sessions.
Kia1, she did not find her spine. She supports open borders, but wants to keep her job. She is Trey Gowdy in a skirt. She will say one thing and do another behind POTUS’ back. He should not expect her to operate contrary to her heart felt beliefs. We need a real and sincere MAGA Sec of DHS. She cannot be trusted.
Truth.
The Border Patrol and ICE have the best claim to the name ‘Department of Defense’ (DOD), not its current usurper. If titles went by merit rather than favor, the Border Patrol and ICE would get that name. What is now called the Department of Defense should vacate that name and take the name ‘Department of Global Interventions’ (DGI). Clearly, we need a lot more honesty in Government, including naming.
👍🏻
Troll Tag-Team ZEROs.
Just out of curiosity, do you get 5, 10 or 25 cents every time you type the word “troll”? You use it as much as the left uses “racist” and it’s the same show just under a different tent.
Like. Our military apparently exists to repel invasions of any country BUT America.
Troll Team ZERO.
yes, you have got that right. Another example- our “contributions” to S Security. that darn right makes it sound voluntary.
Thank you SecDef Mattis for taking the time to teach Sec Nielsen how to be a leader. CHAOS reigns supreme. oorah
Just as long as he doesn’t teach her to try to choose Muslim Brotherhood supporters as deputies.
He could also teach her how to use a knife (“stab someone in the neck”)
Oops. Just saw Ad rem’s admonitions and warnings on the other thread. Sorry.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/26/whoopsie-msnbc-accidentally-airs-ground-report-showing-vast-majority-of-caravan-are-military-aged-males/#comment-6378661
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/26/whoopsie-msnbc-accidentally-airs-ground-report-showing-vast-majority-of-caravan-are-military-aged-males/#comment-6379096
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/26/whoopsie-msnbc-accidentally-airs-ground-report-showing-vast-majority-of-caravan-are-military-aged-males/#comment-6379117
Urg….I had made some mention to flamethrowers a ways back, myself, and hope that I did not cause Ad Rem any trouble. To clarify my position, my personal experience with flaming devices comes largely from attending Maker Faires over the years (and sometimes Cirque du Soleil), where several such devices are presented for entertainment and education. Large bursts of flame have a way of triggering people viscerally and emotionally, and people seriously respect the safety fences around Maker Faire fire installations. Being close enough to a flame to get slightly toasted tends to influence people to avoid getting closer.
By contrast, herding people to where they have no escape and using flamethrowers to actually burn people is horrific and nauseating.
Excellent!! Keep pounding it home everyday…24-7…365!!!! Make the fake news cover it!
Well said. Now let the people call their representatives tomorrow and reiterate these sentiments! Burn the phone lines up!
They also have brought in a virus that triggers polio in some.
I am thinking the recent discussions between POTUS, Nielsen and Kelly have provided a clarity in direction in regard border enforcement policy.
POTUS must have read them the riot act as by nature, neither seemed too big on borders.
I assume he said stop these caravans from entering or I will find someone who can.
Let’s hope so and that he has a list of replacements ready to go.
I really wish they would put some / more emphasis on the health risks. I’ve said before, but I don’t know if I said it here or elsewhere, I have a friend here in Tucson who recently spent a week in isolation with cholera.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that CA is leading the charge with the Romaine lettuce e.coli, Hep A, typhus and soaring numbers of std’s…but I’m sure there is no connection between Sanctuary State policies, rampant homelessness and infectious diseases. None. That whole ‘sanitation’ and ‘hand washing’ business is for racist haters in other states.
Well if you look at San Francisco with its poop covered streets…
Now let’s see some elected Republicans – any of them – go before the cameras and express public support for Trump’s decisions.
One certainly wouldn’t run out of fingers counting them.
Dallas cops shot en masse was acceptable to the left.
Will this be covered by any news outlet with an audience of more than 10,000 ?
We cant even say what needs to be done. We might as well give them the keys to our houses and our wallets and start walking to where ever they came from.
10. We don’t want them in our country.
Tonight in Tijuana. Listen to the gunfire. WHOA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bet Mexico is wishing they had done more at their southern border
OMG. And helicopters.
Tomorrow the Main Slime Media will say its Trumps troops who dunnit
Know anyone planning a Tijuana vacation?
WTH? How come this isn’t on the news? My friend is 10 min from the border and he had to pick up his friend who was going to visit his girlfriend on Sunday. He had to go back roads bc the freeway was closed both ways.
He said you have to watch the Mexican news bc none of this stuff is on local or MSM news.
This is crazy-something is going on.
I live in Ca. within an easy hour drive to the border.
No one wants illegals …Criminals by choice into our country, our State , county and community
If no one wants illegals become we have between 11 and 30 million illegals?
Keith Ellison wants illegals – and he was, until recently, the co-chair of the democrat party.
Republican party wants illegal, cheap labor. Or, at least their big business funders do.
“No one wants illegals…”
That’s simply not true.
There are many interests and individuals who want more and more illegals – –
Which is why we are in the mess we are in.
Wouldn’t be just wonderful if we could bottle them all up with a red bow for Christmas, and send them to all those whining nose-in-the-air Hollywood elites? You know, the ones with the 20 million dollar homes, servants/maids, expensive cars, and those brick walls around their property?
Absolutely logical, clear convincing statement of facts and reasonable opinion. But will Americans get to read this? Will it appear in the local paper? Will CNN read it on the air? What about the other alphabets? Nope. The lying media won’t take a chance on letting the American people hear this news that doesn’t fit their agenda.
thomas homan is going to take over at the proper time…he’s tough and a non nonsense leader.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/13/trump-considers-homan-dhs-chief-987657
Homan is retired and the article says he would be difficult to confirm. I didn’t know Nielson was doing a bad job.
While I really like Homan, here is another candidate who is younger and not retired. He might have a better chance of getting confirmed by the Senate. NumbersUSA sent out this alert today:
Sign the White House petition supporting Kobach for DHS Secretary!
Dear friends,
There is increasing speculation that Pres. Trump will replace DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen before the end of the year, and no one is more qualified to replace Nielsen than Kris Kobach.
Kobach has worked on the immigration issue for more than two decades. He started as an assistant to Attorney General John Ashcroft under Pres. George W. Bush. In that role, Kobach helped create a plan for a national entry-exit system to track foreign visitors and helped reshape the immigration courts.
Kobach also drafted a number of state and local laws and ordinances to help strengthen interior enforcement. In 2007, he worked with the state of Arizona to draft the first state-wide requirement for employers to use E-Verify — a law he successfully defended before the Supreme Court, opening the door for a dozen more states to pass mandatory E-Verify laws.
Pres. Trump won the White House by campaigning on immigration policies that serve the national interest. Shouldn’t his next DHS Secretary be the best possible candidate to enact those policies?
Sign the new White House petition urging Pres. Trump to nominate Kris Kobach as the next Secretary for Homeland Security.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/kris-kobach-dhs-secretary
Thanks!
The fact that he worked under the Bush Admin does not help his cause.
Theres more; that “Az. Law”, had one word put in it, at the last minute, that made it VERY difficult to enforce;
KNOWINGLY.
An employer could only be prosecuted for KNOWINGLY hiring illegals.
And how do you PROVE, in a court of law, under rules of admissable evidence, that the employer was KNOWINGLY hiring illegals?
The law already had an “out”; ALL an employer had to do was be able to show they had run every employee thru e-verify, and they would NOT be prosecuted.
Anyway, sherriff joe only got 2-3 prosecutions under that law, and it required expensive, months long undercover investigations, to gather evidence to PROVE they were knowingly hiring illegals.
All that nationwide furor, and boycotting Az. over s.b.1070, was for nothing.
Done!
Thank you for submitting your signature to the We the People petition “Kris Kobach for DHS Secretary!” via We The People.
By confirming your signature below, you are participating in the White House’s We the People online petitions platform, and you agree to abide by the We the People Terms of Participation and Moderation Policy provided below.
lost the post but someone on twitter had pics of the caravan people using smoke canisters to make it look worse.
CNN edited their video
CNN Says No Evidence of Rock Throwing at Border, But We Have the Video
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/cnn-says-no-evidence-rock-throwing-border-video/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2018-11-25&utm_campaign=manualpost
Teamwork-awesome!
Where are the Republican Senators? MIA
They have no agenda and are hoping this all goes away. Start by closing loopholes in existing programs that encourage these caravans. Stop passing idiot bills that cause havoc in Central American countries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Globalist Ryan’s Departure in January cannot come soon enough.
Same with John Cornyn.
9th – build the wall
Officers at the ports were not even armed until 1978. The southern border was relatively calm. In the 1980s Customs and DEA cracked down on cocaine smuggling thru South Florida, so organized criminals more and more shopped thru Mexico (same language, already corrupt top to bottom). Although US Customs collected $19 for every dollar spent, the White House wanted the border agencies small. Then NAFTA. One after another tractor trailers roaring thru the POEs, but the political pressure came to not inspect them. Nobody cared about the growing power of the cartels (and their associates, the Mexican Army). The major loads of drugs got thru. The big trucks were deemed “low risk”, and the emphisis was on “facilitation”, and not interfering with NAFTA by inspecting or penalizing. This brings us to today.
“I refuse to believe that anyone honestly maintains that attacking law enforcement with rocks and projectiles is acceptable.” Um, Secretary Nielsen…
https://external-preview.redd.it/IIZIPTjkqGqpegSBtRAzPNF0EvpN9JoS4EdXPJ0iKv0.jpg?s=76c218e6486194597176528c2c612678468fb437
Retrying…
https://external-preview.redd.it/IIZIPTjkqGqpegSBtRAzPNF0EvpN9JoS4EdXPJ0iKv0.jpg?s=76c218e6486194597176528c2c612678468fb437
Prediction: The Honduran “refugees” will be Time Magazine ‘s Person of the Year.
(I’m only half kidding.)
Either be that or Mueller.
I would like to see, at the right moment, when criminals storming the border, flooding the angled rampart with vegetable oil. Overlay Benny Hill music with folks sliding All over the place.
Only 600 criminals ? Is that a disproportionate number or per capita, who did that count CNN ,it all adds up to obama math ,
Kirstjen Nielsen better wake up and smell the urine soaked 18 wheelers because there is no way 7900 of these sh!t birds are good citizens,
My math adds up to this > the rape culture is here, counting 5000 strong , its handed down through generations ,It’s in the blood ,its already here and more are coming .
Forget the gas, start shooting at their knee caps… mostly the ones in the middle and back.
Use rubber bullets on the ones up front and the CNN cameras.
This is not funny and should be deleted
LikeLike
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/category/murder/
https://i.rmbl.ws/s8/2/p/g/k/R/pgkRa.baa.1.mp4?b=0&u=bt1g
The federal government’s failure to communicate and act definitively, strongly, and in a coordinated manner is what gives the MSM to opening to shape the narrative. The wishy-washy, maybe-this, maybe-that, half-threat, half-appeasement pronouncements emanting from Washington are the real problem. Plus, as other commenters asked, where are the southern border-state senators and congresscritters? MIssing in action. AWOL. Refusing to uphold their oaths of office. Disgusting.
As for the defenders of our borders on-the-ground, the ones actively patrolling and responding, they deserve our full support and praise. Instead, it seems that most elected officials are hiding beneath their desks.
Referring to congressmen, Mark Twain said, “They have the smallest minds, the selfishist souls and the cowardliest hearts that God makes”.
“..We have proposed legislation and asked Congress to pass it. The President has repeatedly made clear what is needed to secure our border and negotiated in good faith. It is time for Congress to do its job. Absent Congressional action courts have misinterpreted existing laws and have made the job of law enforcement far more difficult..”
All Stop.. There is the problem..
Congress..
They’ve sold themselves out to their “lobbyists”, and their “lobbyists” want open borders.. Both democrats and republicans took money from a criminal cartel to ignore, obfuscate and stall the border issue.. They’ve sold out their own country.. They are useless.. Waiting for them is a waste of time..
Congress, by their inaction and dishonor of their Oath gives the President no option except to enact unilaterally..
Martial Law.. There.. I said it.. Time to clean out the corruption.. It’s working on the border, let’s put it to work on gubmint..
If President Trump doesn’t do it, then the very next Leftist Administration most assuredly will.. Who will win in this Fourth Turning of Societal Movements will be the one who enacts Martial Law first..
Because they will have control of the Military..
That is how close we are.. The Country is teetering on the edge.. There is no compromise.. It’s going to fall.. Either to the Right.. Or to the Left..
And I am willing to take the chance with President Trump at the helm.. We will have no better odds at winning back America than we do right now..
“Because they will have control of the Military..”
Most of the generals today are Obama generals. He got rid of the others. Might be a few who got missed, but not many.
Interesting Video
On Watch: Exposing Mainstream Media Lies About the Illegal Alien Invasion
https://www.judicialwatch.org/video-update/on-watch-exposing-mainstream-media-lies-about-the-illegal-alien-invasion/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=action+alert&utm_term=members&utm_content=20181127050650
Well done Kirstjen. The boss lets you know your job is on the line and that you’d better step up. So, you do just that and step up. Keep it up, keep your job. Thank you for protecting our border. Don’t stop. Ever.
A-10 Warthogs.
1/3 of San Salvadors population are already here in the US. These people don’t care if they get asylum or not, they just want to get in-find their relatives already here illegally and get a job. They know there are so many already where nothing has been done about them-so the chance of getting caught and deported is slim to none.
A woman said she just wants to come across for 4 or 5 years and work and then will go home.
You wonder why? They will live in slum conditions, with any and all aid they can get and work at the same time while sending as much of their money back home as they can. They can build up a tidy nest egg and live quite well if they ever go back.
This is such a scam on the US- Trillions of dollars are leaving our country bc of these people. $$ that should stay in our economy.
I’ll be down there in a few weeks – can’t wait/s
