DHS Secretary Issues Statement, Correcting False Media Accounts at Southern U.S. Border…

Posted on November 26, 2018 by

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen provided the following statement regarding the recent crisis on our southern border.

“Given the activities of the last 24 hours at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, I want to provide an update on what occurred and attempt to dispel many of the rumors and much of the misinformation circulating.

“First, the violence we saw at the border was entirely predictable. This caravan, unlike previous caravans, had already entered #Mexico violently and attacked border police in two other countries. I refuse to believe that anyone honestly maintains that attacking law enforcement with rocks and projectiles is acceptable. It is shocking that I have to explain this, but officers can be seriously or fatally injured in such attacks. Self-defense isn’t debatable for most law-abiding Americans.

“Second, the caravan is far larger and more organized than previous ones. There are 8,500 caravan members in Tijuana and Mexicali. There are reports of additional caravans on their way.

“Third, the overwhelming majority of these individuals are not eligible for asylum in the United States under our laws. Historically, less than 10% of those who claim asylum from #Guatemala, #Honduras, and #ElSalvador are found eligible by a federal judge. 90% are not eligible. Most of these migrants are seeking jobs or to join family who are already in the U.S. They have all refused multiple opportunities to seek protection in Mexico or with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Seeking employment or family reunification are not grounds for asylum under our laws, or any international obligation. There are, however, legal ways to seek a job or to be reunited in the U.S.

“Fourth, the caravan members are predominately male. It appears in some cases that the limited number of women and children in the caravan are being used by the organizers as “human shields” when they confront law enforcement. They are being put at risk by the caravan organizers as we saw at the Mexico-Guatemala border. This is putting vulnerable people in harms way.

“Fifth, we cannot confirm the backgrounds and identities of all caravan members which possess a national security and public safety risk to our country. However, at this point we have confirmed that there are over 600 convicted criminals traveling with the caravan flow. This includes individuals known to law enforcement for assault, battery, drug crimes, burglary, rape, child abuse and more. This is serious. Additionally, Mexico has already arrested 100 caravan members for criminal violations in Mexico.

“Sixth, our Border Patrol agents and officers responded admirably and responsibly to the events on Sunday. It is a testament to their training and professionalism that no one was injured. The accepted use of nonlethal force (also used by the Obama Administration in 2013) prevented further injury to agents and a mass illegal rush across the border. We will not shy away from protecting our people. I ask parents to avoid violent caravan groups and refrain from attempts to illegally enter our country – these acts will put your children in danger.

“Seventh, I want to thank President Donald J. Trump again for the decision to send @DeptofDefense to the border to bolster our ports of entry and provide force protection for Customs and Border Protection. This decision likely prevented injuries to personnel and migrants or additional damage to property. Instead of “a political stunt,” as suggested by some, this was in fact the act of a leader concerned about the rule of law.

“Eighth, this Administration has been working nonstop to fix our immigration system to address the crisis at the border. We have proposed legislation and asked Congress to pass it. The President has repeatedly made clear what is needed to secure our border and negotiated in good faith. It is time for Congress to do its job. Absent Congressional action courts have misinterpreted existing laws and have made the job of law enforcement far more difficult. But the men and women of DHS will continue to do all we can to enforce the law and DHS and U.S. Department of State will continue negotiations with Mexico and our other partners in the region. We are optimistic that cross border collaboration can help make America, indeed the entire region, more secure.

“Finally, this Administration warned about the danger of the caravan. We predicted the violence we saw on Sunday. We prepared to address it with additional personnel and DOD deployments. We will continue to prepare for the next assault while looking for lasting solutions with Congress and our Mexican partners. As always, I want to thank those officers and agents in San Ysidro who, under tremendous strain, used professionalism and restraint to ensure that no one was injured as they were attacked themselves. I also thank DOD and our state & local law enforcement who were on scene to support our people.”

~ Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Death By Illegal Alien, Death Threats, DHS, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Mexico, President Trump, Refugees, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

154 Responses to DHS Secretary Issues Statement, Correcting False Media Accounts at Southern U.S. Border…

    • coloradochloe says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      “Our Border Patrol and their agents responded admirably and responsibly to the events on Sunday”.

      Yes they did!

      It is a testament to their training and professionalism that no one was injured”.

      Indeed it was!

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      This Poll really excited me because the MORON’s profile says he is from San Francisco and he says, “I hate Trump”. He has 15.7K moronic followers.

      Trust your eyes because Americans are awaken!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        November 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        70% – Appropriate
        26% – Inappropriate
        1% – Undecided
        3% – I Don’t Care

        Liked by 20 people

        Reply
      • hoghead says:
        November 26, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        Oh no! Not TEAR GAS! Our agents should be welcoming our new voters with a smile, as we ask them what they would like on their pizzas. [Now we return to our regularly scheduled programming.]

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Bullseye says:
          November 27, 2018 at 12:47 am

          I’m not sure if Secretary Nielsen best place is at the head of DHS but She deserves a place in this administration. Harassed and horanged at dinner attacked by media at times, and even her boss PTrump has seemed to skewer her a few times. She has much on her plate and yet seems to hang tough and definitely a fighter !

          Like

          Reply
      • Judith says:
        November 26, 2018 at 10:58 pm

        Notice the baited question: “A request for asylum?” So benign. Who would ever guess he is referring to an invading horde of violent criminals and their complicit human shields?

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • Tatiana Shariff says:
          November 26, 2018 at 11:27 pm

          To Judith: Isn’t that the truth…..!!!! Thought Kirsten N. was leaving with her boyfriend,
          surprised she isn’t bashing DJT too.

          Like

          Reply
        • Litlbit2 says:
          November 26, 2018 at 11:40 pm

          Amazing tactic, marching for asylum from persecution and punishment carrying their country flag, acting in criminal fashion when breaking through someone’s back door. Mexico as they inflict bodily harm on Mexican authorities only to advance to northern Mexican border to engage in bodily harm attempting to inflicting bodily harm on destination law enforcement officers to decide to preform another illegal act! Then want you to think it is asylum!

          I did not know just how much Common Core education lacked in intelligence. However, MSM and the DNC as well as the GOPe sure we’re gullible, some even paid for the lesson!

          Like

          Reply
          • Dimbulbz says:
            November 27, 2018 at 1:02 am

            I am stunned at the average Americans stupidity. Its getting worse and worse. Me thinks we are in for a huge amount of hurt in the not too distant future. The fact that the Dems took the house back with virtually NOTHING to offer Americans dissapointed me like nothing else has in many years. My fellow Americans, you need to clear your collective heads. This is pure ignorance and stupidity on the part of voters. They have no idea what they are asking for. What we are headed for is something that we will not be able to stop, but I suggest that those of you who live where the stupidity is the most prevalent, you’d better move, or prepare to be overrun by the worst thing to happen on this continent in the past 200 years. This is serious, and if you think someone is going to come and rescue you, from that stupidity, you’d better wake up. America aint gittin no smarter, just more arrogant and with no moral compass, that is a perfect storm. Ignorance and Arrogance, could it be any worse? Sorry to be a downer, but its not looking good folks. Not good at all.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Dimbulbz says:
              November 27, 2018 at 1:13 am

              Sorry, I realized I left out my most important point. We are only protected by Trump. Once he is gone, the walls will close in. John Casich wants to primary Trump, which NEVER is good. That arrogant moron doesnt care how it affects you and me. He would rather allow a Socialist to be president than a man like Trump. Pathetic, and the opposite of a person who wants what’s best for America. I thank almighty God every day that Hillary Clinton is NOT our president. I cannot imagine how different things would be if that were the case. Funny, Trump would probably be in jail and the Supreme court would be forever an arm of the Democratic party. Grateful for a few years to catch my breath before the great plunge. We found out how terrible Washington is, but it is NOT being fixed. The wall is never going to be built. When does anyone predict we will ever get the house back?

              Like

              Reply
      • emeraldcoaster says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        Freddy’s poll missed the mark—no surprise. Our military did not use tear gas. Kudos to the Border Patrol for proper application of the crowd control agent.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Y’all Know What Time It Is says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:58 pm

        Those storming the border want to get arrested.its better than home. And if they get in American jail……they can stay.

        Like

        Reply
      • misterpasta says:
        November 27, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Imagine if he had framed a more legitimate question? Perhaps something like this;

        How do you feel about our great military and border agents responding to an invasion of our sovereign nation with tear gas AND rubber bullets?

        100% Appropriate

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Thank you, Secretary Nielsen!!

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
    • AModerateMan says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      I agree Minnie. This kind of response is the leadership we want. Our great president and his actions always make sense especially when heard through the voice of another person.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      The criticisms of her abound in this very difficult position. However, this caravan has been turned back for the time being.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • billrla says:
        November 27, 2018 at 12:05 am

        Robert Smith: Difficult position? She’s the head of the Department of Homeland Security, for crying out loud. No excuses. If she can’t stop the onslaught, find some who will.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • purpleibby says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Telling it like it is!!! Yup, the America hating media who lined up to take pictures of those “human shields” to mislead the public are some of the same ones that said that they weren’t coming and it wasn’t an invasion. It IS an INVASION!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  3. WSB says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Thanks to all our LE and military who are having to put up with this crap. This needs to end.

    Liked by 35 people

    Reply
  4. susandyer1962 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Maybe now Mexico will pay for the wall!🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      They can start with one on THEIR southern border.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • stablesort says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Actually, their going to pay because there is no wall.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Litlbit2 says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:46 pm

        They already have not only with the current funded caravan but also the future group being funded possibly armed headed into the Mexican people’s cities, countryside, businesses. They will see the cost first hand in the coming days, a huge mistake!

        Their new President better wise up very rapidly or he will loose his country before his first breakfast as the new elected leader.

        Like

        Reply
    • Rex70 says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      Maybe we can help AMLO have the Guatemalans, Hondurans and El Salvadorans pay for a wall on Mexico’s southern border. Everyone say it together: Good fences make good neighbors!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Tatiana Shariff says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      good point, there would be no passing through their country to the end goal of the US. They could at least share the cost.

      Like

      Reply
      • Farmkid says:
        November 27, 2018 at 1:38 am

        Did someone say share the cost?
        How about a required thumbprint for Social Services including those collected on behalf of children, Section 8 housing, Wic,Tanif, utilities, education, any remittances prior to flowing out of the US will be reduced by those amounts. Fathers & mothers must participate.

        Like

        Reply
  5. AmericaFirst says:
    November 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Very good statement. Completely supportive of all LEO and personnel at the border and their actions, and does not in any way imply that it will be minimized in the future.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      November 27, 2018 at 12:04 am

      Great statement, only one criticism;
      She starts out saying she is giving the statement “to correct rumors and misstatements”; I think ALL POTUS’s secretaries, etc. have to follow his lead, EVERY CHANCE THEY GET, in calling out FAKE media.

      Something like “to correct misrepresentations on the part of the media”.
      Other than that, a GREAT statement that unfortunately few will see.

      Like

      Reply
  6. bkrg2 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Strong statement. Way to go border patrol!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. 57 Alpha says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Bravo, Madame Secretary. Unfortunately, few Americans will even see this statement–let alone read it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Thankfully Americans have their eyes wide open! Rasmussen put out a few polls earlier today.

    Independents in large numbers support our President.

    From the article linked above:

    A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the caravans of migrants crossing Mexico to enter the United States illegally are a threat to public health and national security. Forty-one percent (41%) do not perceive such a threat.

    49% of voters agree with POTUS’s proposal to temporarily forbid asylum to all those who cross the Mexican Border illegally. 37% disagree, while 14% are undecided…

    From the article linked above:

    The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 29% of all Likely U.S. Voters believe illegal immigration is the issue the new Congress should deal with first, closely followed by 24% who want to emphasize health care. Seventeen percent (17%) think the focus should be on President Trump’s impeachment.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. milking all the dividends (@softpowermilk) says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    why isn’t DHS going after the organizers of these caravans? all of them are non-profits registered here in the US. how many laws are they breaking by funding and organizing these invading hordes? quit wiping away the blood and apply pressure to the wound. that’s how this starts getting fixed.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      In another area, we saw how the financial hammer of banking restrictions and tariffs can bring varied enemies of the US to heel quickly. I agree 100%. Take their money and assets. Then throw people in jail.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • CanYouHearMeNow? says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      I had the same thoughts as I read the Secretary’s statement. This immigration game could be brought to a grinding halt with the prosecution of the organizers and funders by either the US or Mexico. The fact that the game as we see it is being played, rather than msm promoting organizers and funding for legal immigration, is basis enough to justify shutting it down aggressively and swiftly imo.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • allhail2 says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

        Identify the organizers, have Mexico issue warrants for arrest, extradite them to Mexico and let the Mexican judicial system “figure it out.”

        That way all our bleeding heart leftists judges. ACLU, etc won’t be able to a damn thing about it.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          November 27, 2018 at 12:10 am

          I’m sure we have already identified the organisers. If we have identified the criminals, and know their crimes, we certainly know who the organisers are.

          We have LOTS of footage, they wear vests identifying themselves, and they are the ones directing the migrants.

          Is their ANYTHING in the statutes on “Human Trafficking” that specify there has to be a ‘profit motive’?

          If so, rewrite the law. Otherwise arrest and prosecute!

          Like

          Reply
        • cthulhu says:
          November 27, 2018 at 12:43 am

          25% tax on remittances so long as 100% of “Puebla sin Fronteras” activists aren’t in Mexican jails or cemeteries.

          Like

          Reply
      • spoogels says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        Stop the aid
        And stop remittances to Mexico by Mexicans working in the US
        Thats a big deal

        Honduras is terrible. They got so much aid that there was enough for each Honduran citizen to get a million dollars each

        The United States gave Honduras (tax payer funded) $127 million financial aid in FY 2017, and $134 million in 2015.

        Meanwhile Bernie Sanders complains Walmart and Amazon don’t pay it’s employees enough. Meanwhile there are 554,000 homeless in the US, of which 40,000 are vets.

        Approximately 800,000 to 1 million Hondurans are in the U.S., or almost 15% of the country’s domestic population.

        Where did the money go?

        What is the actual justification for the US handing out money to other nations? What does Honduras do for us that’s worth $127 Million? Sounds to me like we need to end ALL foreign handouts.

        The United States gave Honduras (tax payer funded) $127 million financial aid in FY 2017, and $134 million in 2015. Meanwhile Bernie Sanders complains Walmart and Amazon don’t pay it’s employees enough. Meanwhile there are 554,000 homeless in the US, of which 40,000 are vets.
        How sad this is where their priorities are…why do we as Americans allow this…do they not work for us…wtf is wrong with this picture

        Between the 4 countries closest to our southern border, they get about 500 mil per year. That’s just 4 of the countries we give aid to! Can you imagine if all US taxpayer wealth was kept home or taxes reduced accordingly? Whose representation is that taxation under?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • alliwantissometruth says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      Good question milking. I have no idea why, under a Trump Administration, they’re not going after these subversive criminal organizations

      I understand why they didn’t under the past globalist RINO and radical leftist administrations, but under Trump?

      Nothing stops without consequences. Nail those scumbags to the wall

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Conservativeinny says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      I agree, without the organizers the caravans would not exist.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Kia1 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Wow, she found her spine! Love it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. feralcatsblog says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    The Border Patrol and ICE have the best claim to the name ‘Department of Defense’ (DOD), not its current usurper. If titles went by merit rather than favor, the Border Patrol and ICE would get that name. What is now called the Department of Defense should vacate that name and take the name ‘Department of Global Interventions’ (DGI). Clearly, we need a lot more honesty in Government, including naming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. jeans2nd says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Thank you SecDef Mattis for taking the time to teach Sec Nielsen how to be a leader. CHAOS reigns supreme. oorah

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Blind no longer says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Excellent!! Keep pounding it home everyday…24-7…365!!!! Make the fake news cover it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. LEET says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Well said. Now let the people call their representatives tomorrow and reiterate these sentiments! Burn the phone lines up!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Ray Runge says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I am thinking the recent discussions between POTUS, Nielsen and Kelly have provided a clarity in direction in regard border enforcement policy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. lizzyp says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I really wish they would put some / more emphasis on the health risks. I’ve said before, but I don’t know if I said it here or elsewhere, I have a friend here in Tucson who recently spent a week in isolation with cholera.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • pocaMAGAjunta says:
      November 26, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      The real criminals, organizers and handlers of the caravan, will be guilty of spreading disease and creating humanitarian crises. I would say lock up the organizers. But eventually the military age men in the caravan will figure out the lying organizers don’t care about them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • msAnnThrope says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      And I am betting the “polio like illness” paralyzing a n d killing kids is a mutation of the polio virus incubated in the central American Hellholes. Along with measles etc. Immigrants in the past were held in quarantine until their health status was evaluated

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • lizzyp says:
        November 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

        Not to mention that CA is leading the charge with the Romaine lettuce e.coli, Hep A, typhus and soaring numbers of std’s…but I’m sure there is no connection between Sanctuary State policies, rampant homelessness and infectious diseases. None. That whole ‘sanitation’ and ‘hand washing’ business is for racist haters in other states.

        Like

        Reply
    • spoogels says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      Well if you look at San Francisco with its poop covered streets…

      Like

      Reply
  17. Sedanka says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Now let’s see some elected Republicans – any of them – go before the cameras and express public support for Trump’s decisions.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Robert Smith says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Dallas cops shot en masse was acceptable to the left.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Jason Ross says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Will this be covered by any news outlet with an audience of more than 10,000 ?

    Like

    Reply
  20. WVNed says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    We cant even say what needs to be done. We might as well give them the keys to our houses and our wallets and start walking to where ever they came from.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Timothy says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    10. We don’t want them in our country.

    Like

    Reply
  22. DT2020 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Tonight in Tijuana. Listen to the gunfire. WHOA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Ono says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    I live in Ca. within an easy hour drive to the border.

    No one wants illegals …Criminals by choice into our country, our State , county and community

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. SalixVeridi says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Wouldn’t be just wonderful if we could bottle them all up with a red bow for Christmas, and send them to all those whining nose-in-the-air Hollywood elites? You know, the ones with the 20 million dollar homes, servants/maids, expensive cars, and those brick walls around their property?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Convert says:
    November 26, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Absolutely logical, clear convincing statement of facts and reasonable opinion. But will Americans get to read this? Will it appear in the local paper? Will CNN read it on the air? What about the other alphabets? Nope. The lying media won’t take a chance on letting the American people hear this news that doesn’t fit their agenda.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. nuthinmuffin says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    thomas homan is going to take over at the proper time…he’s tough and a non nonsense leader.
    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/13/trump-considers-homan-dhs-chief-987657

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wodiej says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      Homan is retired and the article says he would be difficult to confirm. I didn’t know Nielson was doing a bad job.

      Like

      Reply
    • soozword says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      While I really like Homan, here is another candidate who is younger and not retired. He might have a better chance of getting confirmed by the Senate. NumbersUSA sent out this alert today:

      Sign the White House petition supporting Kobach for DHS Secretary!

      Dear friends,

      There is increasing speculation that Pres. Trump will replace DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen before the end of the year, and no one is more qualified to replace Nielsen than Kris Kobach.

      Kobach has worked on the immigration issue for more than two decades. He started as an assistant to Attorney General John Ashcroft under Pres. George W. Bush. In that role, Kobach helped create a plan for a national entry-exit system to track foreign visitors and helped reshape the immigration courts.

      Kobach also drafted a number of state and local laws and ordinances to help strengthen interior enforcement. In 2007, he worked with the state of Arizona to draft the first state-wide requirement for employers to use E-Verify — a law he successfully defended before the Supreme Court, opening the door for a dozen more states to pass mandatory E-Verify laws.

      Pres. Trump won the White House by campaigning on immigration policies that serve the national interest. Shouldn’t his next DHS Secretary be the best possible candidate to enact those policies?

      Sign the new White House petition urging Pres. Trump to nominate Kris Kobach as the next Secretary for Homeland Security.
      https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/kris-kobach-dhs-secretary

      Thanks!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Conservativeinny says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:39 pm

        The fact that he worked under the Bush Admin does not help his cause.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          November 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

          Theres more; that “Az. Law”, had one word put in it, at the last minute, that made it VERY difficult to enforce;
          KNOWINGLY.
          An employer could only be prosecuted for KNOWINGLY hiring illegals.

          And how do you PROVE, in a court of law, under rules of admissable evidence, that the employer was KNOWINGLY hiring illegals?

          The law already had an “out”; ALL an employer had to do was be able to show they had run every employee thru e-verify, and they would NOT be prosecuted.
          Anyway, sherriff joe only got 2-3 prosecutions under that law, and it required expensive, months long undercover investigations, to gather evidence to PROVE they were knowingly hiring illegals.

          All that nationwide furor, and boycotting Az. over s.b.1070, was for nothing.

          Like

          Reply
      • feralcatsblog says:
        November 26, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        Done!

        Thank you for submitting your signature to the We the People petition “Kris Kobach for DHS Secretary!” via We The People.

        By confirming your signature below, you are participating in the White House’s We the People online petitions platform, and you agree to abide by the We the People Terms of Participation and Moderation Policy provided below.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  27. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    lost the post but someone on twitter had pics of the caravan people using smoke canisters to make it look worse.
    CNN edited their video
    CNN Says No Evidence of Rock Throwing at Border, But We Have the Video
    https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/cnn-says-no-evidence-rock-throwing-border-video/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2018-11-25&utm_campaign=manualpost

    Like

    Reply
  28. wodiej says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Teamwork-awesome!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Franklin says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Where are the Republican Senators? MIA
    They have no agenda and are hoping this all goes away. Start by closing loopholes in existing programs that encourage these caravans. Stop passing idiot bills that cause havoc in Central American countries.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. jeff semda says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    9th – build the wall

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. emet says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Officers at the ports were not even armed until 1978. The southern border was relatively calm. In the 1980s Customs and DEA cracked down on cocaine smuggling thru South Florida, so organized criminals more and more shopped thru Mexico (same language, already corrupt top to bottom). Although US Customs collected $19 for every dollar spent, the White House wanted the border agencies small. Then NAFTA. One after another tractor trailers roaring thru the POEs, but the political pressure came to not inspect them. Nobody cared about the growing power of the cartels (and their associates, the Mexican Army). The major loads of drugs got thru. The big trucks were deemed “low risk”, and the emphisis was on “facilitation”, and not interfering with NAFTA by inspecting or penalizing. This brings us to today.

    Like

    Reply
  32. TreeClimber says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    “I refuse to believe that anyone honestly maintains that attacking law enforcement with rocks and projectiles is acceptable.” Um, Secretary Nielsen…

    https://external-preview.redd.it/IIZIPTjkqGqpegSBtRAzPNF0EvpN9JoS4EdXPJ0iKv0.jpg?s=76c218e6486194597176528c2c612678468fb437

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Curry Worsham says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Prediction: The Honduran “refugees” will be Time Magazine ‘s Person of the Year.
    (I’m only half kidding.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Mike says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    I would like to see, at the right moment, when criminals storming the border, flooding the angled rampart with vegetable oil. Overlay Benny Hill music with folks sliding All over the place.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. CornPicker says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Only 600 criminals ? Is that a disproportionate number or per capita, who did that count CNN ,it all adds up to obama math ,

    Kirstjen Nielsen better wake up and smell the urine soaked 18 wheelers because there is no way 7900 of these sh!t birds are good citizens,
    My math adds up to this > the rape culture is here, counting 5000 strong , its handed down through generations ,It’s in the blood ,its already here and more are coming .

    Like

    Reply
  36. tonyE says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Forget the gas, start shooting at their knee caps… mostly the ones in the middle and back.

    Use rubber bullets on the ones up front and the CNN cameras.

    Like

    Reply
  37. billrla says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    The federal government’s failure to communicate and act definitively, strongly, and in a coordinated manner is what gives the MSM to opening to shape the narrative. The wishy-washy, maybe-this, maybe-that, half-threat, half-appeasement pronouncements emanting from Washington are the real problem. Plus, as other commenters asked, where are the southern border-state senators and congresscritters? MIssing in action. AWOL. Refusing to uphold their oaths of office. Disgusting.

    Like

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      November 26, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      As for the defenders of our borders on-the-ground, the ones actively patrolling and responding, they deserve our full support and praise. Instead, it seems that most elected officials are hiding beneath their desks.

      Like

      Reply
  38. Texian says:
    November 26, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    “..We have proposed legislation and asked Congress to pass it. The President has repeatedly made clear what is needed to secure our border and negotiated in good faith. It is time for Congress to do its job. Absent Congressional action courts have misinterpreted existing laws and have made the job of law enforcement far more difficult..”

    All Stop.. There is the problem..

    Congress..

    They’ve sold themselves out to their “lobbyists”, and their “lobbyists” want open borders.. Both democrats and republicans took money from a criminal cartel to ignore, obfuscate and stall the border issue.. They’ve sold out their own country.. They are useless.. Waiting for them is a waste of time..

    Congress, by their inaction and dishonor of their Oath gives the President no option except to enact unilaterally..

    Martial Law.. There.. I said it.. Time to clean out the corruption.. It’s working on the border, let’s put it to work on gubmint..

    If President Trump doesn’t do it, then the very next Leftist Administration most assuredly will.. Who will win in this Fourth Turning of Societal Movements will be the one who enacts Martial Law first..

    Because they will have control of the Military..

    That is how close we are.. The Country is teetering on the edge.. There is no compromise.. It’s going to fall.. Either to the Right.. Or to the Left..

    And I am willing to take the chance with President Trump at the helm.. We will have no better odds at winning back America than we do right now..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. sterling1776 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Well done Kirstjen. The boss lets you know your job is on the line and that you’d better step up. So, you do just that and step up. Keep it up, keep your job. Thank you for protecting our border. Don’t stop. Ever.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Kid Jupiter says:
    November 27, 2018 at 12:55 am

    A-10 Warthogs.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Mist'ears Mom says:
    November 27, 2018 at 2:11 am

    1/3 of San Salvadors population are already here in the US. These people don’t care if they get asylum or not, they just want to get in-find their relatives already here illegally and get a job. They know there are so many already where nothing has been done about them-so the chance of getting caught and deported is slim to none.
    A woman said she just wants to come across for 4 or 5 years and work and then will go home.
    You wonder why? They will live in slum conditions, with any and all aid they can get and work at the same time while sending as much of their money back home as they can. They can build up a tidy nest egg and live quite well if they ever go back.
    This is such a scam on the US- Trillions of dollars are leaving our country bc of these people. $$ that should stay in our economy.
    I’ll be down there in a few weeks – can’t wait/s

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s