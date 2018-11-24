Riots in Paris Against Economic Policies of President Emmanuel Macron…

Posted on November 24, 2018 by

The latest signs of economic nationalism -vs- economic globalism surfaced today in France as thousands protest.

Significant riots broke out today amid backlash to the economic policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.  Fueled by resentment over a new gasoline tax, thousand of Parisians took to the streets to protest. [See Daily Mail Article Here]

(Via Reuters) […] The unrest is a dilemma for Macron who casts himself as a champion against climate change but has been derided as out of touch with common folk and is fighting a slump in popularity.

While the movement, which has no leader, began as a backlash against higher fuel prices, it has tapped into broader frustration at the sense of a squeeze on household spending power under Macron’s 18-month-old government.

Since coming to power, Macron has seen off trade union and street demonstrations against his changes to the labor rules, and overhauled the heavily indebted state rail operator. Foreign investors have largely cheered his pro-business administration. (read more)

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Just saw this. Some article was calling it the “Yellow Vests” protests, and from what I read it seems like a legitimate “Forgotten People Of France” pushback rather than some fake, financed thing.

    Another globalist puppet going down the tubes in Macron.

  2. aklh30f7y says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    When I heard there were protest I was hopeful, I thought maybe they were protesting against immigration, or globalism, or the EU, or socialism, but then I saw it was against a gasoline tax and I realized nothing has changed.

    • sweepyjeff says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      Actually, protesting against a tax is a very reasonable thing. Seems like this country got its start like that. And, it’s not just a tax, it’s a climate change tax, which France is burdening itself with unnecessarily. They look at Trump and see him encouraging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil to lower our gas prices. And lowering our income taxes. And they wonder why their leader doesn’t put them first.

      • BebeTarget says:
        November 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

        Great point Sweepy . . .We are witnessing another big win . . . for our President Trump. When will the Globalists realize our POTUS knows exactly what people want, no matter what country they are in . . . . policies that benefit them and their country.

      • Ausonius says:
        November 24, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        “Actually, protesting against a tax is a very reasonable thing.”

        Yes! Which country was founded on opposition to taxes? Something about unfair taxation because there was no representation in the government levying the taxes? 😉

        Perhaps the birthplace of Modern Socialism (or at least one of its sources) and Bonapartism has awakened to the LIES behind such crackpot “philosophies.”

        We shall see!

    • Hereward the Woke says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      Not true. It’s morphed a bit now, but the original protest was against one of our lovely globalist elite’s pet projects for over-ruling sovereignty: “climate change”.

    • yucki says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Comments from an observer [sorry, no link]:

      “Do not believe the somewhat bias (pro-Macron) intro by RT – they have turned lately, but they are the only life coverage I’m seeing at the moment.
      The “fuel prices” are only the symptom.
      Macron and his complices are the cause.

      [T]he Yellow Vests are not wearing these face-masks to hide (like the neo-fascists aka antifa) but against the tear gas, the French police have been ordered to use.

      “All the good ones (friends of our cause) are with them, and I believe Christine Tasin (Resistance Republicaine) and Pierre Cassens (Riposte Laique ) are among them too (but probably at some Provincial round point.…

      “One of the battle cries (beside the main one “Macron Demission”) by the French Patriots is:
      La Police avec nous !
      Police with us !

      I see some of the police have sad faces, but understand they have to feed their families too. It’s always about food and roof over one’s head – even more so in France.”

      • yucki says:
        November 24, 2018 at 7:37 pm

        “Oh DEAR, NOW they are bringing in the water canons.
        My anger is mainly towards what the French call: 2 poids – 2 measures
        ie Double Standards.
        They have ORDERS to treat the real FRENCH like crap…yet they let the muslims block traffic and occupy the streets of Paris for months without even “disturbing” them.”

        [The translator adds this video from last year: Compare the response, France’s own Deplorables vs. Muslim Occupation of Paris streets.]

        Illegal Muslim Prayers in Paris Streets: Brave Protesters

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 24, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      It always starts where you least expect it.

      Now the French see how powerful they can if they fight as: “We the People”

      The French never won much but the were once “balsy.”

      It would be great for them to break away from the Globalists.

      • G. Alistar says:
        November 24, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        Yep, have not had a real leader in France since Napoleon. Macron…like Trudeau in Canada with the eyebrow falling syndrome, I think both are metrosexuals like their hero Obama. Or perhaps just WIMPs who are “full of sound and fury, signifying, nothing.” W.I.M.P. aka, weak, impotent, malignant and pansy….none of them should keep their “man” card. Refreshing to see a POTUS who means what he says…..in the spirit of Teddy, Harry and Ron!

  3. rumpole2 says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    And gas prices in France would have been MUCH worse if Trump had not done a deal with Saudi Arabia re price of Crude… yet I imagine that Macron is posturing over what Trump should have done to punish the Saudi’s for assassinating Bin Laden’s mate, Khashoggi

  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Macron coulda been a contender/
    Shoulda followed President Trump’s LEAD.

  5. Boots says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Aha! The French people are doing *exactly* what American *conservatives* should’ve done 2 days after Broward’s Brenda Snipes started her chit, and done so in every state where Repub victories were flipped a few days to a week later due to ballots still “trickling in”; translation: ballots still being faked.

    The French have the guts and determination to PROTEST AND RIOT to make their anger known. Where is American conservatives’ anger at the mid-term vote thefts across the country? Why didn’t thousands, tens, hundreds of thousands of voters in FL surround the SOE compound, demanding Snipes resign?

    Conservatives’ silence on the 2018 election thefts was loud and clear to the Democrat Communists: all roads open and clear; all ahead full to steal the 2020 Presidency.

    • akearn says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      I so agree, Boots. What will it take for conservatives to take to the streets? The offenses and illegal activities are legion and we seem to just fume and fuss and complain. I liked what another Treeper said … we need to surround the halls of Congress. I’m a recent refugee from California to my birthplace of Oklahoma City. We just lost our house seat to a liberal woman, Kendra Horn, for the first time in 40 years or so. Whatever the reason, sounds like some blame to go around on Steve Russell’s lack of campaigning fire and her extremely well-organized, strategic guerrilla tactics. I wrote to my county GOP lead with some suggestions on what we could be doing NOW to take it back in 2 years, and it’s been crickets since the election. Perhaps a good reason, but I worry we’re still complacent, even with all this staring us in the face. There’s no guarantee POTUS will be reelected in two years, especially with elections being stolen across the country. Surprisingly, CA GOP groups are amazingly active. An exercise in futility, but still. What are we waiting for?

      Liked by 6 people

    • littleflower481 says:
      November 24, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      I was thinking the same thing when looking at the Daily Mail photos. What does it take for Americans to get out there and protest….I don’t get it.

    • littleflower481 says:
      November 24, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      I am also impressed that one of the articles says there is no leader. Here, it seems, people have to have a leader to tell them it is ok and what to do. Where is the fire in the belly.

      Like

  6. amwick says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    FYI
    Those bright yellow vests are requred safety equipment for every French driver. They are not LEOs or any official group, they are the protesters. Heard it in tv so it must be true.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Cross another country off my list of visiting if I ever get the monies…
    Europe is getting to be more dangerous than the middle east. , or should I say gotten.

    • sweepyjeff says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      I disagree. Just get outside of Paris and it’s a lot different. Normandy is particularly nice. Go see the D-Day Beaches and see how pristine the French keep our boys’ graves, year after year. Not a blade of grass out of place; not a stain on a gravestone. Enjoy the Norman apple cider. French farming is a huge business and their government does not do them any favors. Learn a little French before you go. They are particuarly grateful is you are respectful enough to try to learn what they think is the greatest and most beautiful language on earth. Paris is a different matter.

      Liked by 1 person

  8. Publius2016 says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    French Cheese $35 pound…French Champagne $250 bottle…nice French Dinner $45 prix fixe…in pther words, labor is expensive because life is expensive…

  9. MaineCoon says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Lil’ Macro should have chosen to be mentored by Papa Trump instead of Mama Merkel. Bad decision.

    Liked by 4 people

  10. Franklin says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    “Paris is not France and France is not Paris”

    Traditional conservative France: When you think of traditional, staunchly Catholic, conservative France with its unshakeable belief in the family unit, chances are you’re not thinking of Paris, where more than half the population is single and the other half full of single-child families. In reality traditional conservative France is found in places like the Vendée whereas Paris tends to be more liberal. The number of Parisians at the huge anti-gay marriage marches in the capital last year were outnumbered by the thousands who were bussed in from the provinces.

    Political leanings: While the Front National continues its much discussed rise across France, it has been unable so far to penetrate Paris. In the recent European elections the National Front juggernaut topped the polls in France with only Paris and the west of the country failing to be seduced by Marine Le Pen and co. And when the ruling Socialist party were given a hammering in the local elections across the country, Paris bucked the trend by electing Socialist Party candidate Anne Hidalgo.

    https://www.thelocal.fr/galleries/culture/10-ways-paris-is-not-france/3

    Liked by 4 people

  11. sundance says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

  12. sweepyjeff says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    France has so many things going for it, but they can’t get over the hump. All those people want to hear, and see in action, is France First. Not U.K., not the EU, not Russia, not the USA, but France. They need their own bulldog. Francois Fillon would have been a much better choice for France but he was taken down by the shadow forces.

  13. billrla says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Monsieur Macaroon can seek asylum in Germany.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Curry Worsham says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    I wonder what they would do with him if they caught him.

    “Around 8,000 protesters had converged on the Champs Elysees where police tried to prevent them from reaching the president’s Elysee Palace.”

    Liked by 1 person

  15. feralcatsblog says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Hey Emmanuel, your French peasants are beginning to view you as their ancestors viewed King Louis XVI ! Better watch your head.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Franklin says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      Do you know these are the rural French and not the out of touch socialist Parisian?

      Like

      • yucki says:
        November 24, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        But what’s a TRUE Frenchman, anyway?

        Ask Macron:
        In late August, Macron began to show his frustration. On a trip to Denmark and Finland, he roundly declared in Copenhagen that “there is no such thing as a ‘true Dane,’” there is no such thing as a “true Frenchman.” It’s difficult to know what he meant. When asked by a Danish student about the future of national identities in Europe, Macron added a bit more to his original remark, that “the ‘true Dane’ does not exist – he is a European.”

        “Even your language is not just Danish – it is European. The same is true for the French,” he added.

        When French Identity Died: Emmanuel Macron, “True Frenchmen,” and the “Islam of France”.
        https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271772/when-french-identity-died-hugh-fitzgerald

        Like

    • John Bosley says:
      November 24, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      As one famous Frenchy said ” let them eat cake “.
      I think she lost her head over that wisecrack.

      Like

  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    When do the realities of globalist policies begin to deprogram the minds of the brainwashed sheep?

    When do the very real threats that immigration and the refugee scam poses to safety and culture begin to outweigh the guilt felt by the sheep?

    When does it become apparent to the sheep that their brainwashing has morphed into full blown insanity, an insanity that doesn’t allow them to fight back when they’re countries, their cultures and their own children’s futures are being destroyed?

    Hey France, nice to see you’ve grown a pair, but you may want to change the focus of your protest, because a gas tax will be the least of your problems when you’ve allowed yourselves to be taken over by third world hoards

    Liked by 2 people

    • yucki says:
      November 24, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Some of the people you see ARE protesting the INVASION.

      Comments:
      …1619 protests, even in small towns. The crowds are FAR bigger than reported: Not even propaganda, it is kind of alt reality. In majority of protests, even in small towns, there were more than couple of hundred people.

      Hoping to get more from participants, maybe tomorrow.

      Like

  17. thelastbesthope says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Wasn’t it just a couple of weeks ago when Macron tried to embarrass Trump (who was sitting there listening) with a speech about how bad nationalism is compared to the wonders of globalism?

    How many times have we seen this? You attack Trump and after a short time, you end up hoisted on your own petard.

    Liked by 4 people

  18. Pete says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Oh you mean nationalism and/or patriotism have nothing to do with the violent uprising in France?

    Like

  19. 335blues says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Classic marxist wealth redistribution.
    Macron is demanding French citizens surrender more of their money
    to his government so he can give to the people he wants to have it.
    Soon he will be telling the people how much they are allowed to have.
    Democracy, right? Everybody gets to have the same amount regardless
    of the job, or the worth of their accomplishments.
    Except, of course, those in charge. They naturally get more
    because they are the Dear Leaders.
    The Dear Leaders are always worth more than regular citizens.
    Right?
    Behold Macron’s marxist revolution in France.
    It’s not going to be pretty.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      “Macron is demanding French citizens surrender more of their money
      to his government so he can give to the people he wants to have it.”
      —————————
      Give the money to who?…why the poor Muslims “immigrants”, of course.
      Macron doesn’t care about his own people…just like Trudope doesn’t care about his Canadian people.

      Liked by 2 people

      • prOfounDGullet says:
        November 24, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Macron’s bosses are HRC’s bosses… the Rothschilds…. they are heavily invested in Green Tech as seed investors.. is why he is promoting that and taxing gas / carbon which is the same agenda the Democrats are pushing in the US because they have the same bosses.

        Like

  20. yucki says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Les sœurs avec #les gilets jaunes . Manifestation a #paris

    Like

  21. Motzilla says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: Nationalism is treason.”

    ~Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron [President of France]

    Liked by 1 person

  22. stats_guy says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Of course our leftists are using wildfires etc. to push a crazy report that assumes a 9 degree (F) increase in temperature by 2100. Which just so happens to be the wildest of models, or as President Trump would say:

    White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the new report was “largely based on the most extreme scenario, which contradicts long-established trends by assuming that…there would be limited technology and innovation, and a rapidly expanding population.”

    The government’s next update of the National Climate Assessment, she said, “gives us the opportunity to provide for a more transparent and data-driven process that includes fuller information on the range of potential scenarios and outcomes.”
    —-
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/24/president-trump-admin-claims-fourth-national-climate-assessment-was-rigged-to-produce-bad-outcomes/

    That is totally true. In fact Judith Curry wonders if that model is even possible given finite coal, etc.

    https://judithcurry.com/2018/11/24/is-rcp8-5-an-impossible-scenario/

    Of course none of that fazes the zombies on the left.

    I read somewhere that the new taxes in France would be the equivalent of $3/gallon.

    Like

  23. Doppler says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Consider the discombobulation in Europe. Before the Trump election, Europe was racing toward globalism, African and Middle Eastern migrants were swarming in, it was not permissible to criticize open borders, or globalism. Then Trump happened and the Euro elite shuddered, but soldiered on. Then Brexit.

    Then Macron’s approval collapses, and he starts dissing nationalism as “the opposite of patriotism,” and we have to study ancient Marxist theory to understand where that came from, back when Communists could tell their people what to think, and people who disagreed got shot. Then he promptly demands a European Empire with its European army, so, what, nationalism is bad, but patriotism and empire are good? I’d say he’s mixed up. Merkel’s fall is also underway.

    Then Hillary of all people advises the Europeans to throttle back on immigration, because it riles up the right. So the purpose of open borders is what, exactly? Destroy countries until their people assert their interests, then scale it back. And why destroy them in the first place?

    Angry people want to know, and there’s nothing left but fake virtues, fake ideologies, hidden agendas, and resentment and hatred directed at our President.

    Liked by 1 person

    • mikeyboo says:
      November 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      “War hero”, AKA “catsup” John Kerry is also now warning against immigration. Clinton and Kerry must have realized this is a losing issue with the indigenous population.

      Like

  24. Jason Ross says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Macron might as well come out and claim diesel is racist. That might be enough to get a fraction of the protestors to go home.

    Perhaps he could lock arms with Merkel or appeal to the EU General Assembly while making such a claim.

    Like

  25. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    “The unrest is a dilemma for Macron who casts himself as a champion against climate change but has been derided as out of touch with common folk and is fighting a slump in popularity.”

    Perhaps if we would have had a little of that outside Rep. Paul Ryan’s personal home, he would not have been so smug and comfy in his MAGA obstructionist.

    He is solely responsible for not bringing pro-2nd Amendment legislation up for a vote so that PDJT could sign it into law, thus fulfilling another campaign promise.

    https://scopeny.org/federal-firearms-legislation

    H.R. 3576 – Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA)
    This bill would amend title 18, of the United States Code, to limit the authority of States and localities to regulate conduct, or impose penalties or taxes, in relation to rifles and shotguns.

    S. 446 – Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017
    This bill would allow a qualified individual to carry a concealed handgun into or possess a concealed handgun in another state that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms

    H.R. 38 – Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017
    This bill would allow a qualified individual to carry a concealed handgun into or possess a concealed handgun in another state that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms.

    Liked by 1 person

  26. 335blues says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Ryan is certainly outed as one of the
    ‘disarm American citizens so the superior race of globalists
    can dissolve the country in favor of a one world government’ crazies.
    Drunk with power they all suffer from delusions of grandeur.

    Like

  27. namberak says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I lived in France as a young man, speak the language and have visited in the years since and my reading of the available information indicates this is not “thousands of Parisians,” but is what we might see here in the US as disenfranchised working class people, mostly from rural areas and not the Île-de-France, as the environs of Paris are known. Keep in mind too that in France, strikes and ‘riots’ are sort of a national sport so some not insignificant percentage of the folks were there as a diversion. At any rate, “back in the day” Parisian suburbs were home to manufacturing and agriculturally related jobs and now are chockablock with Islamists who periodically unleash war on their host nation and culture. The working class Frenchmen who lived there have been pushed out into the hinterlands where their government has decided to ignore them and their plight (and yes, there absolutely are no-go zones in the Île-de-France). Gasoline and diesel fuel are already very expensive and Macron’s tax increase, much of which will find its way to support the maintenance of the Islamist cancers in the midst of France, have provoked this reaction. It’s not about fuel prices or taxes, it’s about disenfranchisement.

    Liked by 5 people

  28. sunnydaze says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    What a cluster f*ck. Protest against falling living standards by throwing bikes, chairs, and other useful stuff into a bonfire in the middle of a neighborhood….while the Police stand by and watch.

    These people are ridiculous.

    Like

  29. Doug Amos says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Unrest suits the invaders; they band together and grow stronger. It fragments the citizenry, they splinter and become weaker (see USA, GB, Sweden, Canada et al). There is only 1 good reason for a man to emigrate and that is to find a better job and there is only 1 bona fide excuse for a country to take him and that is to embrace his skills. Try emigrating to Bermuda sometime and see how a country can really control immigration.

    Like

  30. InAz says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    The French people should have dressed as moslems, then put the yellow vests over the moslem clothing. The French government would have left them alone longer…. until it figured out what was really going on.

    What the common forgotten French national is doing is what American Patriots must do to the Congress, Senate, and media.

    Organize first in all States, then all States organize with one another to go national.

    Liked by 1 person

  31. spoogels says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  32. Mncpo(ret) says:
    November 24, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    THIS is why he supports an EU Army. On call to prop up any failing “leader”. His approval rate today is at 25%

    Liked by 1 person

  33. buanadha says:
    November 24, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Macron is the perfect example of why you can’t elect a squish to make changes. He backdoored his way into winning the election by running on nothing other than that he wasn’t Le Pen. He’s likely been better than anyone can expect, but his supporters are mostly from the mid to far left and violent opponents of real change — change that France desperately needs.

    Good riddance to him so that they can get a real breakup of the political logjam that prevents them from defending their country

    Like

  34. ForGodandCountry says:
    November 24, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    The scumbags are blaming Le Pen for the unrest their policies are causing.

    *SPIT*

    That’s like blaming Jews for acting out as they are being forced into gas chambers.

    Like

