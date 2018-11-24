President Trump: “If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border.”…

They said he wouldn’t pull out of the Paris Climate Treaty, he did. They said he wouldn’t withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he did. They said he wouldn’t implement global Steel/Aluminum tariffs, he did. They said he wouldn’t dare withdraw from the G7 agreement in Canada, he did. They said he couldn’t get Canada to agree to a new NAFTA agreement, he did… the list is long.
One of the more consequential aspects to President Trump is he doesn’t bluff. Regardless of the scale of the assertion, every adversary is WELL AWARE he will do what he threatens if the situation he confronts doesn’t change. In this regard, no president, NO-ONE, has ever instilled such direct and focused fear once an adversarial issue, intentionally or unwittingly, falls into Trump’s sights. They know he will do this:
The truth is, regardless of opposition or public opinion; regardless of how the media will attack the decision; President Trump will factually shut down the U.S-Mexico border if that becomes the remaining best option to deal with the crisis and protect U.S. interests.
Mexico knows this too.
The guy simply doesn’t bluff.
It’s the darnedest thing we’ve ever seen in modern politics…. seriously.
They said his economic plans wouldn’t deliver 3% GDP growth, they are.
They said he couldn’t pull-off a unity accord between North and South Korea, he did.
The list is long…
Now “tonight’s” MSN #Fake news has this, A couple hours ago..
Spreading “disinformation”??
**Incoming Mexican government disputes report of tentative**
Reports on Saturday said the Trump administration had struck a tentative deal with Mexico’s incoming government to require all asylum-seekers from south of the border to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims go through court.
–> **But by early evening, the picture grew more complex, as the incoming Mexican government said there was “no agreement of any sort.”<-**
What is the Truth at this point?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/incoming-mexican-government-disputes-report-of-tentative-deal-with-u-s-on-asylum-seekers
At this point..
I believe that Mr. Presidents ONLY option is..
Shut the border & seal it..
Shutting it down to EVERYTHING, (even trade).. Period..
Showing He means Business..
I think that is the point. The Mexican government needs the border to stay open for trade and the people who legally work across the border. There are a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables that come north every day. Closing the border would be painful for Mexico.
Now let’s see how the cartels react. Trump truly is messing with their business model.
The majority of Americans agree with our President when it comes to Immigration. It is currently the number one issue for Americans.
From the article linked above:
Immigration is now the top issue for Americans, according to the latest Gallup polling released Tuesday that says 21 percent of Americans identified migration and the country’s borders as the major problem facing the U.S.
It overtook dissatisfaction with government, which had been the top issue in October, and is about twice as popular a pick for top problem as health care or race relations.
Overall, Gallup said, Americans are more satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. than they were last year. The rating improved from an average of 27 percent in 2017 to 34 percent so far this year — and 35 percent in the November survey in particular.
Without PDJT you would never have seen this!
Flep, we now have a new MSM-POLLING HEADFAKE:
“Dissatisfaction with Government”
This is NOT an “issue”.
It’s an Immigration-Polling SPLITTER TACTIC.
It’s a Kitchen-Sink BLAME TRUMP STRATEGY.
Flep, this is why I have to believe the democrats took the House by fraud
Too many Americans of both parties understand the invasion is doing great harm to their country, so why would they vote the democrats back into power?
I think this is largely a game of semantics. As is often the case when President Trump negotiates, there is not so much an “agreement” as there is an “understanding”. An understanding that you comply with our request to not be invaded by people you willingly allowed into your country, or we will close the border and you can kiss 20% of your economy goodbye.
I must admit, selfishly, I hope they pick the latter… it could be really fun to watch! 😛
Shut down the border if there is no agreement and let the Mexicans deal with them.
I can live without their fresh vegetables, salmonella, drugs, low wage competition, disease, crime, and poverty.
I have some rutabagas.
The TRUTH is the same as it was this week, last week and every week:
America’s MSM LIES.
Watching and listening is a complete waste of time.
Two sources to complement CTH:
What President Trump reads:
https://www.theepochtimes.com
Patriot News links & tweets competing with Drudge:
https://rantingly.com
You go with the truth…Trump!
FAUX News is just as fake as the rest of them now, so get used to it. Take everything from there with a grain of salt. A few conservatives left there so they don’t lost their viewing audience.
We are Blessed by God with this President! I pray all countries find their Trump.
GOD BLESS OUR President of the United States of America!!!!!
Thank you President Trunp! Our forefathers rejoice at your courage! They knew courage well, and now if we didn’t before know it, we do now.
Most of us here at TCTH have known it all along!
President TRUMP!
Thank you President Trump…Promises
The Caravan men are already attacking our border patrol in Yuma. https://twitter.com/OceanPatriot9/status/1066477654822535178
Here’s the direct link to US Customs and Border Protection. https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/yuma-sector-agents-assaulted-claimed-caravan-member
Notice he’s already been arrested in Florida?
That is not a smart place to attack anyone in the US. The so-called “men” of the caravan will not fare well. Look at a map of the area. You may see why this is a dumb place to attack, or invade.
I have hoped for a closed border for many years until the abuse of our sovereignty has been stopped.
And when asked by my “enlightened” friends why I support Trump, I say because he’s the first POTUS in my lifetime willing to fight for my country and family. Nothing else matters in my book.
What a wonderful news story to read on Thanksgiving Friday. God bless Mr Trump. For decades I’ve mourned my country’s harm from bad immigration policy, lack of enforcement, the wrong legal entrants, and waves of illegal aliens. I would have shut the border if I could. But who was I to make them stop?
Today I’m grateful to our God, to our VSGDJT who Gos has raised up t lead us, and to all, all, all the regular people who contribute in America.
It was a year ago that I first read Sundance and the CTH Kids. Love and blessings to you all.
It’s Saturday
Border should have been secured years ago…even before Reagan….
Trump is from the real world where your word is your bond if you want to continue to succeed in the real world. Politicians and diplomats live in the world where if their lips are moving they are lying and everyone knows it. Is rubes we’re just suppose to put up with it because we are the deplorable, the smelly Walmart shopper, the ignorant clingers. I don’t know how long it will last or if it will have a permanent impact, but The Trump Thumping is sweet.
It’s Bill Gates’ Indian Gurus who are coming to Washington State and bringing along all their kith and ken to get welfare for the young punks and rob social security for their aged parents who then look down their snotty noses at us deplorables who have to foot the tax bills.
And that is why our housing costs have skyrocketed! Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing et al get tech workers on an H-1B Visa who are thrilled to work for half of what a US worker would expect…but then they utilize chain migration and bring over their wife, kids, parents, and in-laws.
The senior citizens do not get Social Security BUT because they have no “income” they qualify for SSI and EBT as well as Medicare/Medicaid. They all pool their money and buy real estate – they live together in one house, where the grandparents watch the kids, while the mom and dad both work. They also save up their money and pay cash for other properties which they then rent out to new immigrants. All totaled, they get between 12-15K a month in salary and benefits, plus the money they get for their rentals, which most of the time they don’t declare as it’s all cash and under the table.
I spent years in banking and saw this happening in the late 80s with the families coming in from SE Asia on “humanitarian” VISAs and I see it now in my own neighborhood with the tech workers, while the graduates from the University of Washington who are US citizens can’t find jobs.
The news is fake
Trump is FOR REAL!
Remember AMLO, America First doesn’t mean Mexico Last… but it can. 😉
Not to worry, the 9th circuit will over rule the President. saying it is a hardship
for Mexico, he is preventing people from earning a living, he is preventing Americans
from having free movement across the border..and I am sure many other reasons
After all he has said mean things about those crossing the border..
The crooked 9th circuit has usurped the powers of the executive and the bent Chief Justice Roberts has backed them in his ‘rebuke.’
So, your point is well taken, Trump has issued an empty threat because he is not President, the 9th circuit court has usurped that. A coup by court edict. Judiciary is now issuing executive orders.
Worse, not one Obama White House bald faced felon has faced any justice in the Trump administration. Lois Lerner was the first to set precedent. Moreover, with Whitaker I have seen nothing new. Rosenstein set Mueller up as Grand Inquisitor with no crime to investigate, with the charge to go find something and then use that to bully your way up the chain, to hobble Trump. Perjury traps are the common tool.
Therefore, Sundance can bolster morale, but the realty is that Trump is playing the same old Republican game of bluster with words then get run over by courts and Democrat criminality, criminality that is never caught or if caught is never properly punished, or if punished, it is some bottom rung ‘Reality Winner’.
Phooey.
VSGPDJT is not just any other POTUS; he is a man of honor; a man of his word. That’s how he got to where he is, BEFORE HE WAS POTUS!
You really need a wake-up call MVW!!
If you cannot see for yourself the accomplishments of this President since 2016, well, just go along your merry way and stew in your negativity.
It’s all about fighting and winning the war!
Obviously, you missed that point.
We can whoop, holler and pound our keyboards, cheer-leading in celebration.
But until the miscreant of our Deep State have paid for their criminal deeds, until the electorate sends a clear message (overwhelming votes, more than enough to overcome fraud) the issue remains very much in doubt.
Acknowledging the above is not “stewing in negativity”. It is facing the truth and speaking it openly. Can you handle the truth? Can you carry on regardless? That is true strength. Happy talk, morale boosting only moves the ball down field so far…
Sundance provides information and insight. He can’t provide magic bullets.
Reality strikes in your post. The glass will be half empty for this nation for a long time thanks to the decades of anti-American politicking on both sides.
Being a resident of Arizona, I’ve seen the illegal alien problem upfront. Crime, hit and runs, driving with no license or insurance. Having to be armed at all times, even in your own home. Crowds of illegals hanging out at convenience stores and home improvement stores, looking for jobs or to steal your vehicle. Doing whatever is necessary to make sure our grandchildren are in private schools because of the following. Disease and sickness that never used to be an issue. Classrooms overflowing with our children and grandchildren being in the minority. And the list goes on. Keep them out. Get them out. Whatever it takes. Including lethal force.
Same story in Huntington NY. Rape, gang violence, theft, armed Robby have recent occurred in a place that used to be safe. Then Obama dumped so many refugees……
Thanks, Sundance, you have done it again, this post should be called THE LONG LIST, it one of my favorite post, so much so I’m going to share it on my site (with full accreditation) thanks again for all the great work that you do.
I am thankful to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, every day, that His Will was to give the US, President Donald J Trump!
Thank you President Trump, thank you. Shut the southern border, just shut it down! You will be a HERO to United States patriots!
P.S. Shut the northern border, also, if the situation deems it necessary.
Can’t stump the Trump.
An don’ you dare try to dump on Trump; he’ll thump yo’ rump!
Much is known about the corruption of the CIA. Can they earn their keep now, and put the finger on those who organized, and who’ve been paying for this invasion?
Probably the CIA.
“In this regard, no president, NO-ONE, has ever instilled such direct and focused fear once an adversarial issue, intentionally or unwittingly, falls into Trump’s sights”
Which is why that GOPe and DEMe did not want them playing on their part of the planet. He is not beholden to “them” and “has not received the [secret society] (*) initiation”
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on FNC (or FBN) during the primaries.
[secret society] =
Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.
6 And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.
7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.
I forgot to add this (*), referencing “Former Speaker…”
“[secret society]” is my reference, NOT Mr. Gingrich
CORRECTION:
“GOPe and DEMe did not want DJT playing on their part of the planet.”
Why do people still doubt President Trump?
He’s like 80-1…the lone loss attributed to Hanoi John McCain….
Now he’s dead.
Who’s going to pay for The Wall?
Mexico.
President Trump does not bluff!
The Betrayer and Nevertrumpers won a Battle not the War! Remember, 45 is at war with Deep State…Obamacare is one tool in Deep State’s arsenal: 100% information of health of family and friends…SICK SAD POLICY but remember, The Dimms and RINOs actually form majority in Congress.
The ridiculous laws also have to be changed. This has frustrated POTUS to no end, and rightly so. The RINO GOP and the Dems do not want to change it. They like it the way that it is with Catch and Release, false Asylum claims, etc.
WeThePeople2016: Trump has no hope of ever getting Congress to change the laws. Instead he has to rely on administrative changes. Unfortunately administrative changes can be stopped by activist federal judges. This has forced Trump to be creative to try and find other ways to achieve his goals. The “Remain in Mexico” deal effectively places his administrative change beyond the reach of his opponents.
His US opponents were probably planning, as their next step, to have the carvans rush the border to over whewhelm him. He has anticipated this and is now daring them to try such a tactic. He has said he would close the border. Now he is just waiting for an excuse to do so!
It should be interesting to see what his US and Mexican opponents next move is. I doubt they will rush the the border.
Means what he says, says what he means.
Very simple and straight forward.
#INTEGRITY
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
Promises made, promises kept.
President Donald J. Trump is not a politician, he is a leader.
Period. Full stop.
Nope. Not a lick of bluff in him.
Props Mr. President!
The US Mint should strike a coin. I say a 50¢ piece with President Trump’s image and superscription on it. Yes! Yes! Yes!!! 50 times Yes! And the Southern Border Wall on the obverse side.
I bought one of these:
https://www.bgasc.com/product/2-oz-silver-rounds-donald-trump-ultra-high-relief-999-fine-bullion/silver-rounds-2-oz-5-oz?m=0lr6wvU-yj73u1cX0
“The US Mint should strike a coin”
While they are at it, bring back using gold and silver for large denomination coins and discard the Federal Reserve after PDJT wins reelection in 2020.
One that has been reported is the Doctors Without Borders group is behind it. I am sure there are others.
Sounds like maybe President Morales has had a wake-up call. Perhaps a percentage of the gazillion wasted dollars we send to that sh!thole are in peril?
Morales should have thought of that BEFORE they left his country.
NO.MO.MONEY
I wonder if it would be closed to air traffic as well as land traffic?
In times past haven’t illegals also been flown into the USA?
This could get tricky for US citizens trapped in Mexico.
I continue to be pleasantly surprised at the speed with which a great working relationship has developed between President Trump and incoming Mexican President AMLO. USMCA and now this immigration deal are two excellent outcomes of nationalists working together in the interests of their own country.
President Trump should SEAL the BORDER
… This week
… Before he heads for the G20 and his meeting with China’s President Xi.
[Kinda like his 59-missile attack on Syria announced during dessert with Xi.]
MAGA baby!!😁🤟🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you President Trump for loving this Country!
Sundance you are spot on!!! President Trump is the GREATEST President of my lifetime! There will never be another like him! This is why I love him so much..no political correctness or concern about political backlash, he will do what is best for this Country and it’s citizens!! He is reason I still have hope for this country!!! God bless and keep him!
Calif collects a user tax of at least 7.25% on Mexican imports. A closed border will cost them. Not sure if rail transport will be stopped, but I think it needs to be painful to make a point. I recall in the 1980s some ports of entry were closed due to the inpectors getting death threats. Of course, Regan was President, and US Customs Commissioner Van Raab backed his people.
This mean Calif will be unhappy?!
Will they become less fond of our Prez?! /s
That’s why the left/RINO’s hate him, because he does what he says. He actually follows thru. It’s like being a good parent.
Love him! Best POTUS ever in my lifetime!
Why are we not just saying no to everyone in the caravan? Closing the border means closing the border Closing the border does NOT mean clogging up our courts processing individual claims. Closing the border does NOT mean “catch and detain” to process.
This is my general question as well. Other countries are taking advantage of our generosity and our laws. We have the power to make it impossible for them to do so, and we should. Close the border tight. Once that’s done to perfection, at our leisure, begin to evaluate the non invader-related consequences on a case by case basis.
Like the man said: “Government is simply the name we give to the things we choose to do juntos, mi amigos.”
ps: They said he wouldn’t undo the Iran Deal, too!
“They said he……”
#1 – wouldn’t get elected
The list starts from there.
Quoting Dan Bongino,
“Those people make $25k a year writing clickbait garbage. Like I‘m actually gonna listen to Joey Bag ‘o Donuts at Buzzfeed.”
We have a man of courage in the White House. Hallelujah!
This reminds me so much of those prophetic words, SO IT IS WRITTEN, SO IT SHALL BE DONE!
The Hidden Tribes of America, the Cultural Revolution Underway, and Why We’re Not as Divided as You Think We Are
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-hidden-tribes-of-america-the-cultural-revolution-underway-and-why-were-not-as-divided-as-you-think-we-are/
Ever wonder why so many past Presidents talked boldly like Trump regarding building a proper wall or fence but then inexplicably changed their mind and quietly dropped the issue? Ever wonder why the nastiest and most vocal opponents to a border wall and the implementing of other sane restrictive border entry policies are in the Eastern seaboard cities like New York and Los Angeles?
They are the largest illegal drug markets for cocaine and other mind altering killer drugs like Heroin and the pernicious Fentanyl. Some in China have also tapped into the lucrative drug pipeline into America that easily delivers most of their family destroying goods through the porous border.
How much this drug industry has corrupted American politics and business is not precisely known, but it is reasonable to speculate that it would make the FISA warrant surveillance and other recent anti POTUS scandals look like a minor parking ticket. In the drug supplying countries to the south, the politicians and the media are mostly bought and obedient or terrified to oppose the status quo and it is likely no coincidence that the US MSM and many politicians have been emulating the banana republics quite well lately on many issues. The present leader is not following the prepared script and must be replaced by one that will.
Trump’s immigration policies are sane and reasonable and so are many of his other policies and his political opponents know it. But “something” has convinced most of his vocal opponents to disparage and destroy the man Trump with every pejorative in the dictionary instead of blatantly attacking his sane policies. Only a few select political actors do that openly to impress their duped and growing number of supporters by attacking ICE and other enemies of the drug gangs.
Trump often says the world is a nasty or a brutal place and he’s right again as there is a visible and genuine warrior class of people like Islamic terrorists in the mid East and drug cartel members in the Americas that will easily destroy the peace, the freedom and the law and order of a country to earn many $ billions if they are allowed to do so. The rich Hollywood and NY elite that love their fashionable cocaine etc couldn’t care less. The lower level violent pawns of this warrior drug class can be found in the neighborhoods of the USA and these are some of the people that ICE was formed to catch. But ICE is allegedly the KKK.
Some politicians are probably aware of the nature of the political charade and its source while the more doltish lockstep politicians might not realize who is behind the lobbyist or other stooge that is scripting their “revised” opinions against the wall and other immigration policies.
This border opposition is based on fake arguments and malicious spin and the reality is likely far more brutal and organized than most of us could ever imagine in our wildest and sickest dreams.
https://www.latimes.com/world/la-fg-tijuana-migrants-protest-20181118-story.html
In Tijuana, a city of migrants turns on Central American caravan that’s reached the border.
By Patrick J. McDonnell
This city of migrants has turned on the caravan of thousands of Central American migrants that has roiled the border town.
“This is an invasion!” shouted Luis Alexis Mendoza, 30, a bespectacled carpenter who was among scores of protesting Tijuana residents staging an anti-caravan demonstration Sunday that culminated in a standoff with riot police on the street where more than 2,000 Central Americans were being housed in a sports facility. “We demand respect! We demand that our laws be followed.”
He and others denounced caravan members — mostly Honduran nationals — as “criminals,” “bums,” and “freeloaders,” among other negative characterizations used to describe the Central Americans.
Ironically, many protesters echoed the complaints of President Trump, who denounced the caravan as an “invasion” and a threat to national security.
“We are not with Trump — he has spoken horribly about Mexicans — but he is right in that every country has a right to defend its borders,” said Alejandra Garcia, 52, a mother of two who was among about 150 gathered as the protest began along a major boulevard here featuring a statue of Cuauhtemoc, the last Aztec emperor. “This is not about xenophobia. We are not against immigrants. Most everyone in Tijuana came from somewhere else. But people must come here in an orderly fashion and not try and make trouble.”
LikeLike