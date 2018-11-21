U.K. Media: British Intelligence Heads Worried President Trump Will Discover Their Involvement in “Spygate”….

An article published originally in the U.K. Telegraph, and republished via Yahoo News outlines growing fear within the U.K. government and British intelligence officers surrounding President Trump discovering how far they were involved within “Spygate”.
The facts are not uncommon to anyone who has done research into the events of 2015 and 2016; however, the interesting aspect surrounds the current level of anxiety which indicates something is soon to become very public.
The central concern of the British officials surrounds President Trump declassifying evidence that will outline a coordinated effort by a weaponized U.S. intelligence apparatus to use their foreign counterparts for two aspects: (1) to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016; and (2) to help carryout an entrapment scheme that would become the baseline for the FBI’s counterintelligence operation which evolved into Mueller’s Russian election interference investigation (aka. the “insurance policy”).
According to the Telegraph outline the current U.K. Prime Minister is intentionally being kept out of the communication loop because British intelligence are fearful President Trump might ask about her knowledge. Keeping Theresa May blind to the U.K operations against Trump provides plausible deniability if questioned. Additionally, all British embassy staff in the U.S. have been told to say absolutely nothing if questioned.
All of the activity described within the article outlines a significant sense of concern, within the highest elements of U.K. government, that President Trump will discover how far they went to see him eliminated in the 2016 presidential election.
Of course none of this is surprising.
In 2016 candidate Trump supported Brexit; the professional political class in the U.K. were vehemently against it. Additionally, candidate Trump was openly challenging the structure of NATO and demanding changes to the alliance. This was antithetical to the interests of the U.K. government and likely sent shockwaves through their collectivist system when candidate Trump won the GOP nomination. The Brits had a strong motive to see Trump destroyed and aligned with weaponized U.S. intelligence toward that end.
As President, Mr. Trump, has held true to his campaign promises and forced the British -and the EU writ large- to be more responsible for their own military security. President Trump has challenged the post-WW2 NATO structures and forced the EU to pay more for their defense. Many member nations are vocally unhappy with this shifted landscape because it means less money for liberal/socialist causes. [Note: Including Canada]
Lastly, the U.K. and E.U. (mostly German anxiety) are facing a much tougher trade objective as outlined by President Trump. The trade conflict is costing them billions in addition to their increased need to spend on their own defense via NATO to keep Trump off their back. He might be just one man, but President Trump has them surrounded.
President Trump is not allowing the same one-way benefits within the U.S. trade relationship with the EU; and as he highlighted with the use of tariffs, he is not hesitant to smash the EU economy (mostly Germany) with crippling auto-tariffs if needed.
Trump is leveraging access to the U.S. markets as pressure on the Europeans to comply with U.S. demands. The Europeans, including the British, are not used to this level of confrontation from the U.S. Their economic frames of reference surround acquiescence from prior American presidents. They are increasingly unnerved and the horrible President Trump simply doesn’t care.
And then there’s the newly emphasized Iran sanctions… the economic MOAB that threatens any/all European interests who might dare to get caught doing business with the Iranian regime. President Trump has shown he is not the least bit hesitant to pull the trigger on Treasury penalties against any nation or multinational interest who would defy the sanctions.
So yeah,…. as if the landscape wasn’t tenuous enough already. Imagine what’s going on behind the scenes where the high-brow British government are wondering what Deplorable Trump will do if their own intelligence officials are forced to admit they attempted to interfere in his election.
Oh dear… ‘Have another crumpet’!
I love Trump. Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Couldn’t agree more! I made the right choice voting for him and he proves it day in and day out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too late to worry. Trump already knows.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was going to post something very similar.
Thank you for another great article. I really loved this, “the interesting aspect surrounds the current level of anxiety which indicates something is soon to become very public.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
My second sentence above in my reply to Linda K is directed to sundance. Sorry if that is confusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump knows more then they think he knows and he knows it all….
LikeLike
LOL….
Love President Trump….
He needs to keep punching them in the nose!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The queens privy council.
Remember Ohr said Steele was anxious saying “his ’employer’ really needed to see Trump lose”; that was the Queen he was referring to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone know why suddenly my comments aren’t posting using Word Press? It posted fine about 10 minutes ago on a different thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine disappeared too☹️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Malwarebytes keeps closing out TCTH, telling me the website is unsafe…..
LikeLike
Using IOS on iPad. I’ve typed my comment 3 times, it said posting, but doesn’t. Maybe it doesn’t like F-I-S-A?
LikeLike
They are trying to wear us down so we give up….
LOL…
LikeLike
I wish I had a penny every time the men I work with get all upset when PDJT’S tweets…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m wondering if there might be a need for quotation marks around the word “men” in your comment, MM…
Sadly, there is that very need in relation to the mention of “men” in yuge numbers these days.
*Spit!*
LikeLike
LOL.
They love PDJT .
They just don’t understand PDJT, plus their wives will not turn off the TV so their wives are constantly calling them all upset because they are listening to the news media……
Then in turn they show up on my doorstep in a tizzy or ring my phone off the hook in a panic…..
LikeLike
I personally prefer the Britain of Anthony Trollope to the current model.
LikeLike
Great article. Why is this not common knowledge in the mainstream news? What is the relationship currently and historically between major US media outlets and US intelligence agencies. Is there collusion there? Are there intel people in our media? Why do mainstream news all parrot the same talking points and narratives week in and week out? Free press?
LikeLike
It IS common knowledge in the “mainstream” LIES, as in known to all the liars pretending to “bring Americans the news they need to stay informed”.
They just don’t do that, so they do not speak of these things. Instead, they parrot the council on foreign relations talking points for their globalist masters.
SCUM.
LikeLike
You jest, right? Rhetorical questions?
We have no news US media outlets. They are all propaganda – brainwashing of the sheep going on there.
LikeLike
Wait.
They think he hasn’t known from the get-go ?!?!?
And they’re the INTELLIGENCE officers ???? 🙄🙄🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really think that they DO know that our president knows. They are trying to play dumb for whenever the propaganda news is forced to cover this story so that THEY can say that the UK government had no knowledge of this.
I pray that the underlings involved spill their guts before their guts get spilled.
LikeLike
You are absolutely right SD!
The problem for the Globalist is that the Economies around the world are beginning to contract at a much faster rate than they all could have expected. Germany 🇩🇪 had a -0.2% real GDP rate for the 3rd quarter. Germany 🇩🇪 is the European Union 🇪🇺. If Germany 🇩🇪 fails you can kiss the EU goodbye. France 🇫🇷 is also struggling massively. The tweets below show the difference between our country and theirs.
Meanwhile more and more Americans are realizing the truth that tariffs actually work and more importantly will help bring back a lot of the manufacturing we lost over the last 20+ years.
From the article linked above:
An interesting thing is happening right now in America’s industrial heartland. Manufacturers are adding new workers at a brisk pace. And it’s happening right in front of the very pundits and free-trade economists who predicted economic catastrophe over the past year.
Simply put, President Donald Trump’s tariffs are working. U.S. manufacturing employment has now shown year-on-year growth of more than 250,000 employees for six consecutive months. That’s the largest and most sustained manufacturing job growth since 1998. In fact, the U.S. added 32,000 manufacturing jobs in October alone, for a total of 296,000 new factory jobs since October 2017. Overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. manufacturing employment now stands at nearly 12.8 million workers.
While that’s below the 17 million jobs of the early 1990s, 2.4 percent year-on-year growth for the past eight months undoubtedly is a big step forward — especially considering the more than 5 million manufacturing jobs lost between 2000 and 2010.
By cutting taxes and embarking on deregulation last year, the Trump administration gave a boost to the economy. This is helping consumer incomes rise. At the same time, the tariffs are stimulating domestic U.S. manufacturing. So all boats are rising.
Tariffs work to deliver a boost to the U.S. economy in two ways. First, they make foreign goods more expensive, which shifts demand to American-made products. And second, they give industry a sense of confidence in the future. Indeed, the industrial CEOs who buy steel and aluminum every day report that they feel better about today’s market than they have in years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TY Flep for stayoing on top of this and keeping us all up to date.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Hope you are with your family tonight………..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks MM! Happy Thanksgiving to you as well. I am in Jacksonville until Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good..
The weather has finally cooled and I’m loving having my windows open…
Enjoy your time with your family……………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
flep, doing the jobs that American journalists just won’t do… 😀
Similar to the illustrious energizer writer Sundance, I must add.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President means business with those that think they will cross us with Iran 🇮🇷!
Choose wisely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Pompeo……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
The U.K. real GDP rate for the 1st and 2nd Quarters are nothing to write home about!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see all British Embassy Staff expelled/deported until this British election interference is fully investigated and publicly shared with the US Citizenry. The Russians were expelled under unsubstantiated claims (the Hoax). Fair is fair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those five eyes shouldn’t be worried about disclosure. We already have their top guy’s identity. Bond, James Bond.
LikeLike
Leverage. Ms. May, Leverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwahahah…Ahhhh, a mega-Thanksgiving Eve news dump we can all enjoy. Two years ago they pooh-poohed and scoffed, just like Osama did. Now they fear him.
When will they learn? America is a big, ol’ cuddly dog that wags it’s tail and says, “I just met you, and I love you.” but freakin’ turns on a dime and rips you to shreds when you push too far.
Happy Thanksgiving to all who love America and the freedom it represents. May Teresa get her just desserts.
God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Happy Thanksgiving to Donald Trump and his family and to the Pences and to all who sacrifice to keep us free.
LikeLike
I would think UK citizens would keep this story floating to the top because of the Brexit mess.
LikeLike
Theresa May has lots to worry about these days.
Bless her heart…
Yours truly,
Tommy Robinson and Asia Bibi
LikeLike