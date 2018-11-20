Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Holds Press Briefing – Answers Questions on Kashoggi Determinations…

President Trump’s statement on Saudi Arabia is one of the most forthright explanations of foreign policy by a US President, ever. No obfuscation; no convoluted parseltongue; just plainly spoken brutal honesty.  The Saudis may do bad things but they are better than their enemies, and our alliance with them is in our national interest.  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a similar statement in his media press briefing today.

Secretary Pompeo remarks about Saudi Arabia begin at 04:05 of video below:

  1. bromo says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    “The Saudis may do bad things but they are better than their enemies, and our alliance with them is in our national interest.”

    Exactly. Every government before us, and every after it will make decisions that are in their best self interest for a larger global picture. You can call it Machiavellian if you want, but its also common sense to not have purity tests for your friends and allies. It remains cleverly unspoken what the left/media thinks should be the alternative here, for obvious reasons. But why would we even apologize for such a stance, much less seek to change it?

    If, a a result of our strong stance for the alliance in the ME, Israel finds a real lasting peace, its game over for a large segment of the state dept hustlers and globalists who benefit from perpetual conflict there and their absurd appeals to emotion and authority.

  2. snarkybeach says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I could give a rat’s rear end about the death of a saudi citizen in a foreign country. the Left and the enemedia are very invested in tearing down SA and MBS and there are daily stories about Kashoggi on NPR and FNC.

    • lurker2 says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      It’s way more disturbing that the Democrats used our intelligence agencies and people in other countries to try to defeat an opposing party candidate and then, after he was elected, are trying to stage a coup to oust him. And that most of our media are propaganda outlets. The libs would be in an uproar if they found out Bush had done this to Obama.

      • snarkybeach says:
        November 20, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        agreed. the D-RI congress critter Maria B interviewed couple weeks ago refused to entertain the fact that the FISA courts have been corrupted. Since Obama the Last did it, move along, nothing to see here.

  3. mycroftxxx000 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    We are forced to deploy razor wire on our southern border and I should care why?

  4. motreehouse says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Very interesting article about kashoggi’s history as a spy for a faction in Saudi Arabia that was ousted from power recently and by it’s obsfucation of this history the MSM uses His murder to place a barrier between the U.S Saudi relationship.
    re-tweet form Sundance’s twitter

  5. fleporeblog says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Folks we are playing for all the marbles! We are at the cusp of the NWO ultimately succeeding versus Peace and Prosperity leading the way in the Middle East and Northern Africa. It all is linked to Iran 🇮🇷. The NWO folks realize they have months not years to protect the Iranian Regime. Once Iran 🇮🇷 falls, they can kiss their dreams goodbye.

    From the thread above:

  6. Golden Advice says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    President Trump is straight-shooting in the Middle East and has coordinated a Mexican standoff to our south, which ultimately will result in Mexico paying for a new wall – their southern border wall! LOL!

  7. Bluto says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Kashoggi matters zero to me. I can’t imagine many Americans actually care either, other than the ones spending 20 hours a day in front of MSNBC.

    • Lined-out Hymnody says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      As I said in the thread about POTUS’s statement I had never heard of this man until his death. I don’t follow watch or listen to the media but the parts I hear the media mentions his name over and over again like he was a household name.

      The media is outraged, Erdogan and Turkey is outraged, deep state is outraged, the swamp is outraged so the best I can muster is to not speak ill of the dead.

    • Michelle says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      If anyone cares, it’s because the media or their hatred for Trump told them to care. Otherwise, they really don’t care.

      • piper567 says:
        November 20, 2018 at 5:24 pm

        I really do like these State pressers.
        Pompeo says, I have 5 points to cover. Covers the 5 points.
        Pompeo says I will take a few Qs. Takes and answers a few Qs.
        Heather says, One more Q.
        Pompeo answers that Q, and they pick up papers and exit, stage right.
        nice and orderly.
        Hope the new Rules for the msm pressers achieve even 60% of this decorum.
        State does a really good job defining and shaping their pressers and controlling the subject matter.
        Kudos.

    • bromo says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      Those who care want to either throw Trump or Israel or both under the bus. There is no other rational or logical reason for the selective outrage and sudden state-sponsored morality police.

    • Committee of Safety says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Most Americans don’t care about Kashoggi for the same reason they want our military out of the Middle East. Americans hate being there because we have no vital national security interests in that region.

      If Trump doesn’t get our military out the ME, he won’t muster enough votes to win 2020. You can’t go from finally being the one who would change our foreign policy and get us out of the ME to a 180 of the neocon playbook. These countries problems are not America’s problem. You can’t list the interests of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq, Syria’s civil war and then say they are American interests. They are not.

  8. mycroftxxx000 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Is it my imagination or were the press rather subdued and respectful today?

    • lurker2 says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      They’re always like that with Pompeo. I think he scares the crap out of them.

      • piper567 says:
        November 20, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        If the President is re-elected, it is my prayer that Pompeo is his successor.
        No BS tolerated. Alpha Male. International exposure to all of the vermin USA must deal with. As well as understanding friendship/alliance.
        AND he and the President laugh together. Very important. They see eye-to-eye.

  9. Committee of Safety says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    “As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm. Very simply it is called America First!”

    ~President Donald J Trump

    The United States, which is the American people, have no vital national security interests in the Middle East. The neocons are the ones who got us into the Middle East and want to keep us there, forever. The American people don’t give a rat’s behind about Saudi Arabia and Israel and the rest. Iran is a threat to its neighbors, those neighbors need to handle Iran, not us. Trump’s base will not tolerate and vote for this in 2020. It keeps our country in danger at our expense for foreign interests. And the neocons and their Middle East partners always, ALWAYS, have an urgent reason we can never leave. This is the world police role that Trump was elected to end and said he would do so.

  10. simicharmed says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I watched the entire video – then had to watch the last 30 seconds twice. Did Mike Pompeo just walk off/away when they shouted out “how can you trust the Saudi’s…etc?

