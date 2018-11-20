Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Holds Press Briefing – Answers Questions on Kashoggi Determinations…

President Trump’s statement on Saudi Arabia is one of the most forthright explanations of foreign policy by a US President, ever. No obfuscation; no convoluted parseltongue; just plainly spoken brutal honesty. The Saudis may do bad things but they are better than their enemies, and our alliance with them is in our national interest. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a similar statement in his media press briefing today.

Secretary Pompeo remarks about Saudi Arabia begin at 04:05 of video below:

