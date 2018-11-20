San Francisco Judge Blocks Asylum Ban For Aliens Who Cross Border Illegally…

Late last night another activist judge, U.S. District Judge Jon Steven Tigar in San Francisco (Obama appointee), issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration’s modified emergency asylum policy which barred asylum for aliens who enter the country illegally.

[Read Court Ruling HERE] Setting up, yet again, another likely higher court appeal/decision.

While a challenge was predictable, frustrating and likely to be spun up by media, the ruling only applies to aliens who gain illegal entry and request asylum.

Nothing in the ruling stops the hardened border enforcement and/or current expedited review and deportation program. In essence, keep the illegal aliens out and the judicial ruling is moot (until defeated in higher courts).

Though it might frustrate the left-wing media and the open borders crowd, no court can successfully demand the President of the United States to stop border enforcement. This is why it is critical to have a strong DHS Secretary focused on stopping illegal entry.

This ruling will obviously be appealed by the DOJ; and politically the Democrats realize, in the bigger picture, this ‘open-border’ narrative is not good for them. On its face this ruling is ridiculous as it eliminates/undermines the legal process for asylum requests by removing the distinction of illegal or unlawful conduct in the application process.

Unfortunately, some members of the caravan are purposely causing disruptions at our border ports of entry. There is a legal and illegal way to enter the US. We have deployed additional forces to protect our border. We will enforce all our laws. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) November 19, 2018

Meh, stay frosty: (1) Everyone knew this was going to SCOTUS; (2) Detention remains in effect. It's an legal/administrative challenge to the *paperwork* and *processing* within definitions of those seeking asylum. The ruling does *NOT* change the status of blocked entry. https://t.co/z9ai02H7HO — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 20, 2018

