San Francisco Judge Blocks Asylum Ban For Aliens Who Cross Border Illegally…

Late last night another activist judge, U.S. District Judge Jon Steven Tigar in San Francisco (Obama appointee), issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration’s modified emergency asylum policy which barred asylum for aliens who enter the country illegally.
Setting up, yet again, another likely higher court appeal/decision.
While a challenge was predictable, frustrating and likely to be spun up by media, the ruling only applies to aliens who gain illegal entry and request asylum.
Nothing in the ruling stops the hardened border enforcement and/or current expedited review and deportation program. In essence, keep the illegal aliens out and the judicial ruling is moot (until defeated in higher courts).
Though it might frustrate the left-wing media and the open borders crowd, no court can successfully demand the President of the United States to stop border enforcement. This is why it is critical to have a strong DHS Secretary focused on stopping illegal entry.
This ruling will obviously be appealed by the DOJ; and politically the Democrats realize, in the bigger picture, this ‘open-border’ narrative is not good for them. On its face this ruling is ridiculous as it eliminates/undermines the legal process for asylum requests by removing the distinction of illegal or unlawful conduct in the application process.
So sick of Activist Judges. Hopefully SCOTUS will get it sooner than later.
Our Republican Senate still have not approved 200 of Trumps Judicial nominees. Maybe they can stop taking vacations every few week and do their jobs that we pay for. Maybe it is time we get on their a$$es.
Interesting to watch the citizens of Tijuana Mexico agree with PDT in calling the invaders “invaders”. They seem to have far more common sense than this liberal judge
Last night, Art Del Cueto, VP, National Border Patrol Council was on Laura Ingraham talking about the caravan. Said he had good meeting with POTUS on Monday and praising him for doing all the right things. At the very end when Laura was fussing at Paul Ryan to do something during the lame duck session, he said “We need to get DHS on board”.
Made me wonder if Nielsen is not doing her best?? Why would he say that??
Because Nielsen is a failure. She should be teaching kindergarten somewhere. She’s like Jeff Sessions, in way over her head. She is taking a big job and cutting it down to a size she is comfortable with. That doesn’t get it done, and it certainly doesn’t reflect the President’s priorities
I hope whoever replaces Nielson operates with zero tolerance.
ZERO TOLERANCE.
Stop the invasion.
Build the wall.
End DACA.
End anchor babies.
End chain migration.
End visa lotteries.
H1B visa reform.
Merit based immigration only.
Jimmy,
That’s short and sweet.
The leftist crazies try to say that our VSGPOTUSDJT is a dictator while, these unelected activist judges are the real dictators. What would our Founding Fathers think of national policy being made by one unelected person?
I agree. It seems unconstitutional that a judge can overrule the President. Ridiculous.
Great comment, Bamagirl
It’s time to purge the Judiciary of activist judges and Trump can start by breaking up the Ninth Circuit.
https://newswithviews.com/why-supreme-court-opinions-are-not-the-law-of-the-land-and-how-to-put-federal-judges-in-their-place/?fbclid=IwAR1hE6MLe1ZlNE3ubFDbHqbj1GUrpbT0w_VoK3_QYIwMVKgAeloRxECkPk4
Not a popular opinion, but I believe time will prove it correct. John Roberts opinion on Obamacare was a good one. I didn’t understand it at the time, I was just as pissed at anyone. But the more I look at it, I understand what he was trying to do. The popular opinion is that he tortured his ruling to save Obamacare. I don’t think that’s the case. I think he tortured his ruling as a push back against judicial tyranny. It’s not just tyranny when we dislike the decisions. In other words, in John Roberts mind, Obamacare, whether you like it or not, and without any judgment on the shenanigans it took to pass it, went through the legislative process, as law making should. Yes we all despise both the law and the process. But there’s a point there. Obamacare needs to be repealed, no question. But the repeal should go through the legislative process, not the courts. And I think John Roberts is correct in that assumption.
It wouldn’t hurt to make current asylum seekers, who “disappear”, check in weekly with ICE like a parolee. Failure to report violates asylum and results in denial and deportation.
It does seem foolish that one unelected local judge can rule an elected President by fiat! This should be addressed by congress.
