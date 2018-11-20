President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Participate in Presentation of National Thanksgiving Turkey….

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a humorous presentation of the official National Thanksgiving Turkeys: Peas and Carrots.
Happy Thanksgiving President Trump and First Lady Melania – may God bless your family…
Happy Thanksgiving to our wonderful President and beautiful First Lady and the First Family !
We love you !
How ’bout that 1st photo above with Melania looking into the camera with her hand on her husband?
Fantastic
I just noticed that. You’re right, that’s a winner right there!
I love our President and First Lady. The best evah… Happy Thanksgiving.
We have lots to be thankful for. God bless the President and his family. God bless (and heal) the USA>
NFL: not for long.
Puleez!! I just ate… toooooooooooooo funny!!!!
A fair election was held with Peas declared the winner.
POTUS:
“But Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount. And we’re still fighting with Carrots”
“Even though Peas and Carrots have both been issued pardons, I have warned them that Democrats are likely to issue subpoenas”
“ I have issued P&C a Presidential pardon, unfortunately I can’t guarantee that your pardons won’t be enjoined by the 9th Circuit”
Love our President!!
And his speech writer! Thanks for the humor!
So funny !
Mr. Trump is the greatest President this country has ever been honored to elect. I just swell up with pride each time I see this magnificent presidential couple. They have withstood the Stormy Daniels and are growing stronger and more beautiful each day.
LOL this just made me laugh!!! Wonderful!!!!!
Even with something as simple as this, our President puts his own stamp of greatness upon it. He is an amazing man & I’m so proud to have him as our President. And Melania, well, she just has to show up to win me over. A great couple indeed.
Love the pic with Melania standing at his back so affectionately.
So, I was reading and thinking about this and the subsequent post from SoS, and for some reason I started thinking about:
Seth Rich
Beranton J. Whisenant Jr.
Antonin Scalia
And about a half dozen other Americans.
Weird.
Peas won the turkey vote, but Carrots wants a recount… Love this.. and,
They are both pardoned, but they may just be subpoenaed. 🙂 Way to go
VSGPotus and lovely Flotus… then again, I called this days ago.. a life of ease at Virginia Tech!!
woot woot, excuse me… gobble gobble!!!
Beautiful and eloquent, as always. I miss Barron. He was there last year. I was also hoping to get a better glimpse of Ivanka’s little ones.
It would be nice to have video of the audiences faces during the speeches as well, or does that not serve the media, to show people truly enjoying themselves in the presence of our wonderful First Family?
The Trumps are such likable people personally. At least it seems to me they are. I would love to meet them both some day. I bet at least some of the press privately like them too. They will never admit it, but they do. Maybe that’s what triggers them so much.
They are. We are blessed!
As to the presstitutes and other prostitutes, they liked them just fine before they got their arses handed to them on a silver platter.
They liked them just fine when they were pimping them for $$$ for their own campaigns and causes.
A very good point you made there TwoLaine.
He pardoned two turkeys. It’s nice he is giving Acosta and CNN another chance?
I wonder why no Baron, he was there last year as well
as at the receiving of the tree. But he is nowhere in sight this
year?
Isn’t he at school? It was mentioned on the Christmas tree thread I think.
LOL! Just perfect 🙂
The look on Melania’s face in the first photo is especially cover worthy. Oh, who am I kidding, all pics of Melania are incredible.
Barron was absent from the Christmas tree arrival yesterday too and he was there last year. I wonder with all the death threats they are keeping him on a low profile? Or he may have been seated.
