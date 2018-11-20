President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Participate in Presentation of National Thanksgiving Turkey….

Posted on November 20, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a humorous presentation of the official National Thanksgiving Turkeys: Peas and Carrots.

27 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Participate in Presentation of National Thanksgiving Turkey….

  1. GTG1775 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving President Trump and First Lady Melania – may God bless your family…

  2. Abster says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I love our President and First Lady. The best evah… Happy Thanksgiving.

  3. Peter says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    We have lots to be thankful for. God bless the President and his family. God bless (and heal) the USA>

  4. fleporeblog says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:50 pm

  5. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    A fair election was held with Peas declared the winner.
    POTUS:
    “But Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount. And we’re still fighting with Carrots”
    “Even though Peas and Carrots have both been issued pardons, I have warned them that Democrats are likely to issue subpoenas”
    “ I have issued P&C a Presidential pardon, unfortunately I can’t guarantee that your pardons won’t be enjoined by the 9th Circuit”

    Love our President!!
    And his speech writer! Thanks for the humor!

  6. antiqueiron says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Even with something as simple as this, our President puts his own stamp of greatness upon it. He is an amazing man & I’m so proud to have him as our President. And Melania, well, she just has to show up to win me over. A great couple indeed.

  7. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Love the pic with Melania standing at his back so affectionately.

  8. Akindole says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    So, I was reading and thinking about this and the subsequent post from SoS, and for some reason I started thinking about:

    Seth Rich
    Beranton J. Whisenant Jr.
    Antonin Scalia
    And about a half dozen other Americans.

    Weird.

  9. amwick says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Peas won the turkey vote, but Carrots wants a recount… Love this.. and,
    They are both pardoned, but they may just be subpoenaed. 🙂 Way to go
    VSGPotus and lovely Flotus… then again, I called this days ago.. a life of ease at Virginia Tech!!
    woot woot, excuse me… gobble gobble!!!

  10. TwoLaine says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Beautiful and eloquent, as always. I miss Barron. He was there last year. I was also hoping to get a better glimpse of Ivanka’s little ones.

    It would be nice to have video of the audiences faces during the speeches as well, or does that not serve the media, to show people truly enjoying themselves in the presence of our wonderful First Family?

  11. Brant says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    He pardoned two turkeys. It’s nice he is giving Acosta and CNN another chance?

  12. Jenevive says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    I wonder why no Baron, he was there last year as well
    as at the receiving of the tree. But he is nowhere in sight this
    year?

  13. woohoowee says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    LOL! Just perfect 🙂

  14. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Barron was absent from the Christmas tree arrival yesterday too and he was there last year. I wonder with all the death threats they are keeping him on a low profile? Or he may have been seated.

