President Trump and First Lady Melania Receive White House Christmas Tree…

Posted on November 19, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received the official White House Christmas tree today.  The 19½-foot Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, NC.  The traditional reception included the sounds of “O Christmas Tree” playing as horses pulled a wagon carrying the tree up the White House driveway to the North Portico.

20 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Receive White House Christmas Tree…

  1. littleflower481 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Here’s another video. What I like about this one is you can hear the horses hooves as they march up to the White House. Also, it lasts a bit longer as First Couple shake hands for a couple of minutes, but you really can’t see them. But the clopping horse hooves is worth a brief view.
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?454789-1/president-trump-participates-white-house-christmas-tree-delivery

  2. dawg says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Yep, Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Newland, NC. We are going there Sunday to pick out a tree!

  3. mj_inOC says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    By two Clydesdales, how lovely!

  4. fleporeblog says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I thank God everyday for delivering PDJT on November 8, 2016. Christmas is special once again in the WH and across our wonderful country because of it.

  5. Carrie2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    I love it when they hold hands. I also enjoy the wagon that brings in the tree. I like all this stuff. Also we know that Melania will make it beautiful as well as the WH with her good taste. Darn where has this year gone?

  6. Akindole says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Eat yer heart out Mooch…and, cry all month.

  7. MaineCoon says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    A year has gone by practically in a blink of an eye. This video is an instant replay of last year’s! Grateful for POTUS & FLOTUS making Christmas in the White House Christ like.

  8. rustybritches says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I double that, I am grateful to the good lord for bringing President Trump and his lovely first lady
    We are so lucky to have them I pray for his family and hope that the Good lord really does have a plan even though things might be a little difficult right now that things will get better

  9. dogsmaw says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

  10. dogsmaw says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm

  11. dogsmaw says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    ‘I’ve always been fascinated by the tradition of decorating the White House,
    … but I truly never expected to be able to do it myself one day.’
    Kathy Shows – Lake Charles resident

    TOP STORY
    DECKING THE HALLS ON PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

    White House dream coming true
    Shows is one of a hundred volunteers chosen to help decorate for Christmas
    Pamela Sleezer Nov 15, 2018

    White House dream coming true

    https://www.americanpress.com/news/local/white-house-dream-coming-true/article_745e3078-e8f7-11e8-84e1-cb20f5b78676.html

  12. The Tundra PA says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    A Fraser fir from North Carolina…suppose Larry Smith is Jamie Fraser’s great-great-great-great-grandson?

  13. InAz says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Wow! 2017 seems like yesterday when President Trump and First Lady Trump and Baron were accepting a Christmas tree.

  14. gingergal says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    I never watched these until this President and First Lady. What a great tradition.

  15. FL_GUY says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    This event should be the showcase of the holiday season. Yet, zilch.

    Every day I HATE the media-rats and the lefties more and more. With President Trump and his family, we have good and decent people in the White House for the first time since Reagan. President Trump keeps working to heal the country and these POSs, along with the lefties and RINOS keep trying to tear it apart.

    The country would be better off if the media-rats ceased to exist. Without the media-rats the left would collapse because their “power” is all an illusion anyway propped up by fraud.

    God Bless President Trump and his family.

    • gingergal says:
      November 19, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      I was thinking the same thing. Here it is the Christmas Season and I have never in my life felt so connected to the people in the White House. It’s a shame the bitterness and hate when this man volunteered for the great honor and privilege to be president of a country that has given him so much. He gets to enjoy these traditions and it really means something to him. Trump is a gift from God to this country, and the people who truly understand will celebrate it in their own quiet way.

