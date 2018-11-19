President Trump and First Lady Melania Receive White House Christmas Tree…

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received the official White House Christmas tree today. The 19½-foot Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, NC. The traditional reception included the sounds of “O Christmas Tree” playing as horses pulled a wagon carrying the tree up the White House driveway to the North Portico.
Here’s another video. What I like about this one is you can hear the horses hooves as they march up to the White House. Also, it lasts a bit longer as First Couple shake hands for a couple of minutes, but you really can’t see them. But the clopping horse hooves is worth a brief view.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?454789-1/president-trump-participates-white-house-christmas-tree-delivery
littleflower481, thank you this addition. I bet the owners of the tree are elated and rightly so.
Yep, Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Newland, NC. We are going there Sunday to pick out a tree!
By two Clydesdales, how lovely!
I thank God everyday for delivering PDJT on November 8, 2016. Christmas is special once again in the WH and across our wonderful country because of it.
I can’t like your comment so I’ll post that I love it x’s 1000! Still giving thanks to God for PDJT’s victory in 2016.
I love it when they hold hands. I also enjoy the wagon that brings in the tree. I like all this stuff. Also we know that Melania will make it beautiful as well as the WH with her good taste. Darn where has this year gone?
Eat yer heart out Mooch…and, cry all month.
Jealousy eating at you Akindole, knock that little green man off your shoulder.
A year has gone by practically in a blink of an eye. This video is an instant replay of last year’s! Grateful for POTUS & FLOTUS making Christmas in the White House Christ like.
I double that, I am grateful to the good lord for bringing President Trump and his lovely first lady
We are so lucky to have them I pray for his family and hope that the Good lord really does have a plan even though things might be a little difficult right now that things will get better
I voted for Peas.
‘I’ve always been fascinated by the tradition of decorating the White House,
… but I truly never expected to be able to do it myself one day.’
Kathy Shows – Lake Charles resident
TOP STORY
DECKING THE HALLS ON PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
White House dream coming true
Shows is one of a hundred volunteers chosen to help decorate for Christmas
Pamela Sleezer Nov 15, 2018
White House dream coming true
https://www.americanpress.com/news/local/white-house-dream-coming-true/article_745e3078-e8f7-11e8-84e1-cb20f5b78676.html
A Fraser fir from North Carolina…suppose Larry Smith is Jamie Fraser’s great-great-great-great-grandson?
Wow! 2017 seems like yesterday when President Trump and First Lady Trump and Baron were accepting a Christmas tree.
I never watched these until this President and First Lady. What a great tradition.
This event should be the showcase of the holiday season. Yet, zilch.
Every day I HATE the media-rats and the lefties more and more. With President Trump and his family, we have good and decent people in the White House for the first time since Reagan. President Trump keeps working to heal the country and these POSs, along with the lefties and RINOS keep trying to tear it apart.
The country would be better off if the media-rats ceased to exist. Without the media-rats the left would collapse because their “power” is all an illusion anyway propped up by fraud.
God Bless President Trump and his family.
I was thinking the same thing. Here it is the Christmas Season and I have never in my life felt so connected to the people in the White House. It’s a shame the bitterness and hate when this man volunteered for the great honor and privilege to be president of a country that has given him so much. He gets to enjoy these traditions and it really means something to him. Trump is a gift from God to this country, and the people who truly understand will celebrate it in their own quiet way.
