California Governor Jerry Brown Quietly Admits Donald Trump is Right – Proposed Easing Logging Regulations…

A guilt ridden departing governor Jerry Brown concedes that President Donald Trump is absolutely correct in the California mismanagement of the forestry. With the death of untold numbers of people –yet to be discovered– Jerry Brown knew immediate changes were needed to logging regulations to thin the California forests. Trump was right!
CALIFORNIA August 2018 – Gov. Jerry Brown is proposing broad new changes to California’s logging rules that would allow landowners to cut larger trees and build temporary roads without obtaining a permit as a way to thin more forests across the state.
The proposal — which has the support of the timber industry but is being opposed by more than a dozen environmental groups — would represent one of the largest changes to the state’s timber harvesting rules in the past 45 years.
The legislative session ends for the year next Friday. On Thursday, the details were still being negotiated by legislative leaders and the governor’s office behind the scenes and had not yet been formally introduced in a bill or put up for a vote.
“They are trying to get to some kind of a deal,” said Rich Gordon, the president of the California Forestry Association, a timber industry group. “They are looking at what can get done politically.”
Under Brown’s proposal, private landowners would be able to cut trees up to 36 inches in diameter — up from the current 26 inches — on property 300 acres or less without getting a timber harvest permit from the state, as long as their purpose was to thin forests to reduce fire risk. They also would be able to build roads of up to 600 feet long without getting a permit, as long as they repaired and replanted them.
Timber industry officials say the changes are needed to cut red tape and increase incentives for landowners, particularly in the Sierra Nevada, to thin pine and fir forests that have become dangerously overgrown after 100 years of fire fighting. (Read more)
Qualifying the REAL situation here: there is little doubt in my mind we simply have no idea just how many people have been killed in/around Paradise, California. U.S. media are willfully blind to follow-up on the severity of the devastation in Butte County alone. There are 989 people still missing [SEE LIST HERE] and the current death toll lingers around 80.
It is unspoken, but having participated in large-scale exercises for natural disasters, I would suggest part of the reasoning for keeping residents outside of the impact zone is to allow for search crews to locate the bodies first. If officials allowed residents to evaluate their neighborhoods there would likely be a flood of bodies discovered. That outcome is not in the best interests of officials (some good motives, some not good). All information is being filtered.
Notice how after ten days these officials realize they’re going to have to deploy more search crews to locate the remains. This is foreboding. This is trying to retain control of a situation that is unfathomable in scale and horror.
Read this carefully:
November 18th – Multiple California Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Forces and US&R Human Remains Detection Canine Search Teams have been deployed to assist Butte Sheriff with the search for, and recovery of, victims missing in the areas devastated by the
CampFire.
Here is the breakdown of forest ownership in CA. While it is fun to blame CA the US owns most of the forest and they should be blamed for poor management, not Brown.
33 million acres of forest(ed) lands in California
Federal ownership is 19 million acres = 57%
State and local agencies (including land trusts) own 3%
Privately owned forest lands are 13.3 million acres = 40%
I read something interesting in the article.
CA tells people what they can do on their privately owned land.
I wonder if they try to mandate what can be done on the federally owned land?
Finally, how much of the wild fires are occurring on CA-controlled land?
Until a couple years ago I lived up in the Sierra Mtns in CA, very close to federal and private corporate land (once logged, now neglected). Tons of dead “bug trees” there for as far as the eye can see. When I went to a Rep. Tom McClintock open houses he talked about this issue for years but I doubt anything was actually accomplished at the federal level. Nearby residents to these forests had dead trees on their property and pleaded for help from the feds to help remove them. Many were retirees on limited incomes and several professionally-removed trees could easily cost as much as their entire month’s income.
This summer I took a trip up to the highest ski resort in Utah at over 10,000 elevation which is surrounded by federal land. I thought I was used to seeing lots of bug trees but California has nothing on SW Utah in that regard; it’s much worse here than anything I ever saw in CA! Fortunately I live at a lower elevation with far less fuel load but that is no guarantee at all of safety, even living one mile away from a (volunteer) fire station.
Want to get a feel for what this is like?
Imagine that your entire subdivision burned to the ground…. and only you survived.
Go ahead – I’ll wait. The Finches? Yeah, in the tan split-level. Burned to death. The Ross’s? Them too, along with those sweet little dogs. That young couple with the newborn that just moved in across the street? So much for watching that little boy learn to throw a baseball in that front yard. Grandma Penny? (every neighborhood has one). No more visits from her grand kids now.
Then add to that horror that every adjacent subdivision also burned to the ground…. and only you survived.
Finally, top it off with every adjacent, adjacent subdivision having lost 50% of their homes, with many lives lost.
Imagine how you would feel driving into that area from, say, 20 miles away, seeing the devastation… turning into your subdivision, making the half-mile drive to your garage… or rather, to where your garage used to stand… all while noting the names of your immolated neighbors as you passed their burnt to the ground homes. Are you gonna blame climate change, or the environmental policies forced on your county/city by that elected aristocracy?
If the media accurately represents the scope of what’s happened here, some serious sh!t would go down.
I’m not holding my breath.
Next time you hear a bunch of crap from someone about how we need to “care more about the environment”, make them explain this to you.
Environmentalism is a religion, and it’s a dangerous one.
Hallelujah, when any blind person in power is able to change a personal deficit in perception that resulted in untold death and destruction of life and property.
Jerry Brown has proposed changes in Cali law that blames deficiency in current public policy rather than the fantasy claims that is global warming. Reality based assessment will permit an opportunity to base solutions tailored to the real problem.
Entirely preventable. Possibly one third of 9/11’s casualties dead or missing. Heartbreaking.
PC priorities kill — this time in the form of the pc priority of leaving it to the Al Gores and Jerry Brown-type politicos to save the world and let keystone kop-type policies rule the day for generations.
It’s out of print but if you can find a library copy of ‘Firestorm on the Peshtigo’. Read a harrowing tale of exactly went on in a situation like Paradise with the exception of the actual lake water of Lake Michigan catching fire.
It is the real story of what happened up North of Greenbay, WI. While Mrs. O’Leary’s cow was (FAKE NEWS) destroying Chicago the entire area of WI of the book was cleared of timber. To this day it has never looked the same but has returned to be beautiful and clean just like most of the US forested areas. The novel makes the case for reasons such disasters occur and goes into detail what it is actually like to experience it.
Additional Fact: WA State …has some old growth forest. This means that they were ‘fronds’ at the time Columbus hit the New World. In actuality the state of WA has entirely burned or been timbered out 3 times since Columbus except a few protected pockets of National Forest. Trees are NOT all meant to turn to old growth…and it’s time the environmentalists become fully educated about this fact.
Someone asked: Here’s the review and proper citation
Firestorm at the Peshtigo
“Novelist Denise Gess and historian William Lutz brilliantly restore the event to its rightful place in the forefront of American historical imagination.” —Chicago Sun-Times
On October 8, 1871—the same night as the Great Chicago Fire—the lumber town of Peshtigo, Wisconsin, was struck with a five-mile-wide wall of flames, borne on tornado-force winds of one hundred miles per hour that tore across more than 2,400 square miles of land, obliterating the town in less than one hour and killing more than two thousand people.
At the center of the blowout were politically driven newsmen Luther Noyes and Franklin Tilton, money-seeking lumber baron Isaac Stephenson, parish priest Father Peter Pernin, and meteorologist Increase Lapham. In Firestorm at Peshtigo, Denise Gess and William Lutz vividly re-create the personal and political battles leading to this monumental natural disaster, and deliver it from the lost annals of American history.”
That’s 2000 who lost their life. Give it a read and pass it on.
I noticed they are announcing fatality amounts in dribbles, over days.. That means there’s a lot.. Also, controlling the release of the count lessens the blow back and shock value.. They are hiding it.. The Sheriff’s Department did the math – there are so many they don’t have enough personnel to pick up the dead and i.d. them in a reasonable amount of time..
The State is also trying to keep the number under wraps by blocking entry into the area because family members would go looking for their relatives en mass and would find charred remains all over the place..
Then they would want Moonbeam’s head on a platter.. And rightly so..
Governor Burn, this will be your legacy. Not your Bullet Train, Not your Tunnels carrying water south. Not your Global Action Climate Summit, Not your Trump lawsuits. You wasted billions of our tax dollars on your bullsh!t. You have been yelling at us from the Climate Change soapbox for years, yet you had no foresight, no desire to use effective measures to prevent this type of disaster. Endless taxes and regulations have halted logging in this state.
I live on 20 acres in El Dorado County, in a very similar environment to Paradise. We hold our breath every year until the rains come. It is normal for no rain fall from May to October. None so far this year. Thankfully, rain is forecast for this week. There used to be 5 sawmills in the county. Now, there are none. I have dozens of 100′ + Ponderosa Pines on my property that are dead or dying because of the bark beetle like millions of trees across the state.The bark beetle that proliferated due to the overgrowth of the forests. All trees are weakened when they don’t get enough water or nutrients, making them susceptible to insects and disease.
Add up the costs of this disaster: lives lost, burns and injuries, displaced families, lost infrastructure, property, wildlife, forests, and the ecological damage of countless tons of toxins in the air choking the state all the way south to Carmel. What will be the cost to rebuild? What will be the long term effects on physical and mental heath?
The death toll of the Camp Fire is now at 77 and climbing. that’s more than the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake that devastated the Bay Area.
This is your legacy.
As they say “A day late and a dollar short”
“The mandate [ Electrical Company Wilfire Response Plan], which calls for the 20-point plans to be in place by the middle of 2019, stems from a wildfire response law crafted as blazes were raging statewide in August. The bill was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Sept. 21.“
