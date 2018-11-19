California Governor Jerry Brown Quietly Admits Donald Trump is Right – Proposed Easing Logging Regulations…

A guilt ridden departing governor Jerry Brown concedes that President Donald Trump is absolutely correct in the California mismanagement of the forestry. With the death of untold numbers of people –yet to be discovered– Jerry Brown knew immediate changes were needed to logging regulations to thin the California forests. Trump was right!

CALIFORNIA August 2018 – Gov. Jerry Brown is proposing broad new changes to California’s logging rules that would allow landowners to cut larger trees and build temporary roads without obtaining a permit as a way to thin more forests across the state. The proposal — which has the support of the timber industry but is being opposed by more than a dozen environmental groups — would represent one of the largest changes to the state’s timber harvesting rules in the past 45 years.

The legislative session ends for the year next Friday. On Thursday, the details were still being negotiated by legislative leaders and the governor’s office behind the scenes and had not yet been formally introduced in a bill or put up for a vote. “They are trying to get to some kind of a deal,” said Rich Gordon, the president of the California Forestry Association, a timber industry group. “They are looking at what can get done politically.” Under Brown’s proposal, private landowners would be able to cut trees up to 36 inches in diameter — up from the current 26 inches — on property 300 acres or less without getting a timber harvest permit from the state, as long as their purpose was to thin forests to reduce fire risk. They also would be able to build roads of up to 600 feet long without getting a permit, as long as they repaired and replanted them. Timber industry officials say the changes are needed to cut red tape and increase incentives for landowners, particularly in the Sierra Nevada, to thin pine and fir forests that have become dangerously overgrown after 100 years of fire fighting. (Read more)

Qualifying the REAL situation here: there is little doubt in my mind we simply have no idea just how many people have been killed in/around Paradise, California. U.S. media are willfully blind to follow-up on the severity of the devastation in Butte County alone. There are 989 people still missing [SEE LIST HERE] and the current death toll lingers around 80.

It is unspoken, but having participated in large-scale exercises for natural disasters, I would suggest part of the reasoning for keeping residents outside of the impact zone is to allow for search crews to locate the bodies first. If officials allowed residents to evaluate their neighborhoods there would likely be a flood of bodies discovered. That outcome is not in the best interests of officials (some good motives, some not good). All information is being filtered.

Notice how after ten days these officials realize they’re going to have to deploy more search crews to locate the remains. This is foreboding. This is trying to retain control of a situation that is unfathomable in scale and horror.

Read this carefully:

November 18th – Multiple California Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Forces and US&R Human Remains Detection Canine Search Teams have been deployed to assist Butte Sheriff with the search for, and recovery of, victims missing in the areas devastated by the CampFire.

Until safe to lift evacuation orders in all areas, residents are able to assess fire-damaged properties through an online map here: https://t.co/R4YFiVJjop.

To use, enter address in the map search tool, any photos will be linked under “Attachments” #CampFire #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/eileC0Yqpx — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 18, 2018

Multiple California Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Forces and US&R Human Remains Detection Canine Search Teams have been deployed to assist @ButteSheriff with the search for, and recovery of, victims missing in the areas devastated by the #CampFire. @Cal_OES @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/TpDzs1sOLM — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 18, 2018

