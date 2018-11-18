Victor Davis Hanson Discusses President Trump…

Posted on November 18, 2018 by

Victor Davis Hanson appears for an interview with Mark Levin to discuss his support for President Trump and current political challenges. The affluence of America driving the influence of Marxism by demanding equality of outcome.

19 Responses to Victor Davis Hanson Discusses President Trump…

  1. kea says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    I have not watched the video yet but that photo of President Trump with the eagle makes me want to MAGA so hard. We MUST win 2020. Voter fraud be damned!!!!!!

    With that said I will now watch the video! 🙂

    • madeline says:
      November 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

      I just finished watching and came to check for any new posts. Everyone watch Victor Davis Hanson is a pleasure and a treasure to listen too. Brilliant.

  2. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    So, as per you photo……seems portraying Limbaugh as the ……..the microphone for the GOPe?

    Well…..I wouldn’t disagree…..but we will see how he changes his tune….as he portrayed himself prior to the election…………..

    How about that speech in Missouri?……………….

    Just sayin stuff……..just seems like now they the GOPe are back to their standard……

    We should do this…….but…..

  3. Sentient says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:58 pm

  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Truer words were never spoken –
    “WE WERE AT THE POINT OF NO RETURN.”/
    A YUGE THANK YOU TO PDJT FOR HIS COURAGE.

  5. Diana Allocco says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Here’s the rest:

  6. TNGal says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:14 am

    I love Rush. He has helped us through many a bad day.

  7. billrla says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Just another one of my ocassional requests to stop featuring MSM video clips, including Fox. These guys are all in it for the money, and nothing else.

  8. Lactantius says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Victor Davis Hanson is the best mind out there in terms of giving historical texture to our times. Mark Levin, as I recall, was hardly on the Trump train, but he has been a very important supporter of the President Donald J. Trump in his weekend show on FoxNews.

    Levine’s FoxNews show tonight was right at the top of television at its best. Levin (Old Yeller on radio) is a superb interviewer who is not there to do the talking. (Would that Hannity and Ingraham could learn to interview and shut up.)

    People of Hanson’s integrity and intellectual prowess are becoming scare in academia. The majority of colleges and universities are horribly corrupted with indoctrination and have lost sight and even the basic understanding of the mission of the liberal arts.

    • TNGal says:
      November 19, 2018 at 12:29 am

      The reason that “college educated suburban women” voted against the Rs reflects the mass indoctrination that they received in their colleges. It reached fruition in the latest election.

  9. Texian says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    7:07.. “Somethings gone wrong..” Yes sir it has..

    The only rational explanation is they have become more powerful than the United States ‘surface state’ gubmint.. America’s near future is dark indeed..

    The election of President Trump was due to a miscalculation on their part.. They will make sure it doesn’t happen again.. They have revised their metrics.. The prototype worked in the midterms. Only 23 months left till the Big Cheat and they steal back power. Study History to find out what happens next..

    History always rhymes due to normalcy bias.. Only the names and battlefields change.. Get your guts and souls in order.. Dead is dead.. Might as well die for your Country.. Instead of on your knees..

    Our number is up.. It’s our turn again..

    Fourth Turning..

  10. givingconniptions says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

    It’s nice to see somehow to actually knows how to do an interview

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      November 19, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Levin did a good job of letting Hanson talk. Also longer 1 on 1 interviews like this are better than the short segment stuff that Hannity and others do mostly on Fox. And don’t get me started on segments with multiple people talking over each other.

