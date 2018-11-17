President Trump Receives Briefing From California Wildfire Response Officials….

Boy, is this video ever interesting. In the first several minutes of the video (briefing) Governor Brown and Governor-elect Newsom are absent. Likely both are receiving massive inbound communication from their political teams and national democrats who are watching every granular moment/optic for political damage and giving advice.
After Brown and Newsom finally show up, their lack of actual connection to the crisis being explained in front of them is jaw-dropping. Watch their body language, they are oblivious to the actual issues at hand and have no questions for the SME’s. Stunning. Absolutely stunning.
As a comparative mental exercise in competence. Compare two states, of similar size, similar populations, amid similar crises.
Contrast Governor Brown in these moments against Florida Governor Rick Scott following the hurricanes. Brown appears detached, lost, and incapable (perhaps unwilling) to understand the details of the challenge (past and present); whereas Florida Governor Rick Scott was/is entirely engaged, entirely absorbed in the details of rescue and recovery, and entirely understanding of the challenges in each event.
What a contrast.
Just proves the Moonbeam moniker given to Brown back in the 60’s or 70’s was spot on and still valid.
Loved watching the firechief step into the void and he and his men spoke direct with the President; it was as if they finally had someone willing to listen to what they have to say. And the do!
I love his rapport with hardworking competent Americans too.
Reagan was Governor of California when I moved there in 1974 and the Moonbeam came into office early the next year. He wasn’t as whacky in those days if I recall correctly. I moved back to NC in 1979.
Please consider storming the Presiden’s mailbox with love right now. He spent 6 hours getting to Paradise, and another 6 hours plus getting back, to spend time with dunder heads who don’t deserve his handshake, let alone his time. PLEASE send him love tonight: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/#page
Excellent idea. Thanks!
just sent one.
But racism?! LGTBXYZ?! Toxic Masculinity?!
See, if you focus on the “big” issues, a fire here or there just seems so trivial. (Sarcasm deeply intended).
You elect demonrats, incompetence is what you get.
I never seem to be able to get to the point of judging their levels of competence or lack there of. I never get past what for me is the issue underlying ALL demwits/progs/commies (they’re all one)… they simply don’t give a rats azz about all of us shmucks… you know… those of us who pay for them and their self-absorption.
Clearly Newsome is preening for his big “national closeup “ No doubt he will try to run for Dem. Presidential nomination in 2024. His reported lack of intelligence will not hinder him as long as he has that haircut
Newsome against “Aw shucks” Hickenlooper from East California. Also known as Colorado.
Newsome has experience in destruction–just look at the state he left San Francisco in.
Really glad to hear Jerry Brown say that they all need to have an open mind. Maybe the powers that be in California will now put on their listening ears instead of their shouting mouths!
BTW—what was Newsome doing there? Best I could tell, he was taking advantage of a photo op!!
Maybe he will be given a chance to redeem himself if he tows the line and does the right thing.That may be his only option.
No Federal compliance, no Federal money.
Interesting seeing Trump so actively engaged and Brown so clueless.
Brown isn’t clueless…he just doesn’t care about Whites.
Probably doesn’t care much about non-whites, either.
He just bothers to act like he does.
President Trump is a builder and knows what he’s talking about. He built a city. He spent two decades fighting the New York bureaucracy to build “Television City” on 76 acres that were the old Penn Central rail yards on the bank of the Hudson River.
President Trump has built cities all over the world. Every hotel and resort is a microcosm of or the same size as a city. He also has had property in CA for years, so he understands emergency plans for fire and the like.
Governor Brown didn’t learn anything from the medfly debacle.
Mr. Ronstadt does appear to be somewhat “confused”, perhaps it’s early onset.
On the other hand, the fidgety Gavin Threesome, definitely needs a body language coach to conceal his boredom.
They both seem very uncomfortable in the same room with Your Favorite President.
Gavin Threesome needs a weekend trip to Canada for Indian dance lessons.
Even my governor, the execrable Cuomo, makes a better show of being on top of things than Brown the Clown.
I think the call it leadership. Where is Brown’s leadership?
I vividly remember how Mary Landrieu thanked candidate Trump for visiting Louisiana after severe flooding.
A disaster is no time for petty politics.
If I was Brown I would be scared to death right now and very afraid to talk
He really appeared very startled when he came in, and wooden throughout, as if his mind might have been elsewhere. The fire chief and FEMA man had nothing to convey to him directly.
But at the very very end, he piped up about “keeping an open mind” about climate change being The Culprit. hmmmm ….
He’s an ass, talking about stupid fake climate change at a time like this. He should stfu and pay attention and ask God for forgiveness. Despise this man. Just awful!
Rumour has it that folks were thinking of throwing Caramelized Harris in one of the fires as a sacrifice to the fires gods.
Brown doesn’t care about Whites.
Proof?…the people who died in this fire were Whites.
Okey dokey.
Is there any way PTrump can send in people to take over the mgt of Ca for this. That is what Ca needs. To me Brown looks afraid to say anything…he knows what he has done and that is responsible. I am Sure PTrump has a lot on all these pigs running CA and Newsom looks like he is on coke and has looked like that for awhile. I was shocked at his recent looks. He just has that look.
deer in the headlights.
Ask a better questions our Governor , such as why does he fund a train to nowhere while vetoing bipartisan bill to clear forest of dead trees and underbrush? Why does CA forest management polices get 60+ people killed and leaves a community homeless? Why is the entire northern central valley throats scratchy inhaling carbon produced in thick smoke when companies pay for carbon credits? Why are citizens not harassing their elective representatives to petition the Governor to solve excess fuel problem in forest instead of blaming global warming?
Answer those questions or will you pretend not to know
maybe because the media is telling everyone it’s all President Trump’s fault
If President Trump and his A-Team can prove that these fires were caused by ISIS terrorists that got into our country via the southern border, California is in play come 2020.
Not only would President Trump get The Wall, he’d get 55 electoral votes too.
Think BIG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Never let a crisis go to waste.”
ya know, you might be on to something here…
Trump (a man of action) is among his kind, and they seem truly relieved to have had his ear (esp at 4:00). Where would CA be without these extremely competent lifesaving men here? (yes, they ‘happen’ to be men!) These are the people who deal with the fallout caused by – how else to put it? – the decline of standards and refusal to admit it – state and federal, for that matter.
CA has more people than it can afford to responsibly accommodate.
Although of a different scale, this could almost be a re-run of the Oroville near-disaster and its response team.
Brown looked numb and in denial while Newsome looked like he was there for a photo op only.
It’s possible Governor Brown’s detached look and demeanor could be a lingering sense of shock, bewilderment and despondency. Ending your career when the worst fire disaster in California history has ravaged your state and incinerated probably hundreds of your trapped citizens is arguably the worst possible way to end a career.
Besides, as a planet saving Climate Change advocate, Brown believed he had done his part in saving the planet when he and other like minded partners implemented policies that ended prescribed burns; imposed tighter environmental controls and higher prices for timber harvesting permits and imposed a multi billion-dollar cap-and-trade program designed to address global greenhouse gas emissions but most of the $1.5 billion per year went to the boondoggle High Speed Rail Project until this summer when a small am’t was allegedly allocated to forest management.
Former Calif. legislator Chuck DeVore also theorizes that:
” California’s out of control wildfires may have emitted up to 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide this year alone, about 1/8th of the entire state’s annual emissions, largely wiping out two decades of the state’s hard fought greenhouse gas reductions for 2018.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckdevore/2018/11/16/californias-deadliest-fires-could-have-been-mitigated-by-prevention/#626d806c341b
Brown’s Climate Change Blinders ensured he would focus his mind on the theoretically distant future while marginalizing the dire needs of the present.
I just said in my last post below that it is amazing how God works.
POTUS is in his element.
But seeing McCarthy as wingman really stinks.
How did a guy who lost, I believe, a record number of CA Republican house votes (5?) win the Minority speaker’s gavel?
It’s outrageous. He has ZERO coat tails and is hanging on to POTUS for dear life (and to figure out how to sabotage him more, I fear)..
Good comment. Hopefully, Jim Jordan will remain in the trenches fighting for US.
Jim Jordan could have called for Ryan to vacate the chair. He did not. What is the underlying reason we have this mess of a Sheeper of the House in training and everyone else whistling?
11 / 16
Things learned:
—
Politics and journalism are maybe much intertwined.
It’s a hard business – clearly.
Unlike stamping a part or shelving a letter, they are the product themselves.
The personalities are an indivisible part of their product. I see this now. Again.
This is not necessarily bad… this just is.
I can read words and tell whose they are (if they are 😉
And you do the same.
—
So many things
So many things are presented as problems to be solved but I do not see as many things this way.
I see more problems than solutions. This is an obvious tautology and always will be the case but, still.
So many are plowed set to making or naming a problem.
So many less, so few, sincerely want to solve anything.
Naming the problem is the first step in finding a solution; to any thing. But this has become an industry.
This has for a long long time been about making problems not solutions…. hence Trump.
—
Extending on the previous…
When the press was exalted in days and documents of old it was for that service which was desired and so desperately.
When I sense I’m be cajoled to click, feel, or think a certain way I do not associate this with a service to me.
If this is an industry then let it be so but it should not be confused with the service that was afforded deference and protection through words written long ago.
The service will always be needed and will arise sometime shortly after it is needed most.
—
Entirely preventable. All that was necessary was to clear cut fire lanes between acreages of forests, to prevent fires from spreading. The Enviro Wacks, instead, refused to cut ANY timber. The cost of this prevention would have paid for itself, in the sale of timber.
The Enviro Wacks caused these deaths, and the loss of homes…
I think a good rule of thumb; fire lanes must be fifty-feet wider (?) then the height of the tallest trees on both sides.
his fire wiped out 2 decades of emissions conservation in CA.
Brown at times appears to be in dementia, the slack jawed, vacant expression, waiting for someone to tell him which door to walk thru. Other times the hangdog, staring blankly down at the ground, a vague inkling he might have done something wrong in manner of a four year old who tracked dog doot all over the brand new white shag carpet.
Newsome is an empty suit, looking bored, constantly trying to upstage the President by lurching into position behind him, more camera time. Newsome is visibly bored and blatantly camera conscious, looking first at the camera rather than the President to determine how best he should pose.
Both Brown and Newsome are being politely ignored by the President, despite their palpable expressions which scream, “Hey, over here! Lookat me! I’m still relevant!”/
The President appears to be a man right at home with the other men in uniform, the firefighters who work with their hands and the police. The President listens to the men explain things, and then quietly asks a considered question, in manner of a strong, astute leader. The men in uniform clearly are directing their attention and comments to the President, being only bank-teller polite to Beavis and Butthead, the goofball Gov and LtGov who created this fiery holocaust.
Thank you for this most enlightening footage, Sundance, as well as the article and most informative comments, excellent intel on what ails California and the President who means to fix the problems which caused it.
The President’s extreme ire over this entirely unnecessary slaughter is right there, yet he remains in perfect control while the two poseurs stand around, one looking bored and preening, the other looking like an imbecile.
Nice report and analysis, Paul.
The difference in all of this Scott and Brown is that Scott did not cause the hurricanes. Brown is directly responsible and guilty for this. It is amazing how God works. This came at the end of Browns term….Amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God started the fires that killed people to make Brown look bad at this very time?
No…God did not start the fires nor did I say that ….that is nuts… Sometimes people get away with their evil deeds but this is not the case here. He will have to remember this for the rest of his life. Not sure how you came with what you posted which is not what I said.
Jerry looks shell-shocked and Gavin looks like he’s PO’d at playing second fiddle to the magnificent POTUS.
What LOSERS!
I’m reminded of the term, useless idiot, after watching not-so-governor Brown in this video.
This Holocaust has been brought to you by the corrupt, one party state government of California.
wattsupwiththat.com
Fake hockey stick graph
Heat island tempsture sites
Fudged computer input
Flat Earth Global Warming Cult
Tax Money Fraud
Trump has decades of experience with blue collar workers. People who get things done. It’s great to have a president who isn’t a career politician. And actually knows people who are real workers.
Here is one of my favorite articles about him: https://www.forbes.com/sites/offwhitepapers/2015/08/24/donald-trump-and-the-wollman-rinking-of-american-politics/#69267cba2fc8
Gov Brown is boiling over furious at POTUS Trump’s presence in California!
Brown doesn’t want his arch nemesis seeing the destruction and carnage California democrats have wreaked on the people and state of California by their incompetent, gross, mismanagement of taxpayer dollars!
The absolute hate Gov Brown and California democrats have for republicans and especially, POTUS Trump is completely visible on TV, and the choice of Brown’s own words proves Brown wants to rub climate change in republicans face, blaming the California wild fires TWICE on climate change!
Gov Brown wants to blame climate change and rub all the death and destruction in republicans face, with thousands of mile of distance in between him and POTUS Trump so the truth can’t be seen and empress his democrat followers with his impotent, stupid, tit for tat comments! Brown had no idea the number of missing was going to skyrocket to over 1,000 people!
Gov Brown now realizes California wild fire is an event that has boomeranged on him and the state is going to have to take responsibility for he lack of effort and money put into “PREVENTION” to avoid such a horrific cost of so many lives and homes. Gov Brown is a complete and total disgrace of monumental proportions!
California democrats love POWER and nothing else!
Sybil, is that you?
Here’s a ten-year-old video of the Rev John MacArthur, whose church is in southern California laying into then-mayor of San Francisco Gavin Newsom.
This is from the Larry King Show. MacArthur discusses the inerrancy and truth of the Word of God with soi-disant Catholic, San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, who, frankly, isn’t in the slightest bit interested.
Well worth watching, as the debate was about same-sex marriage:
The source of heat and dryness has to do with the sun not moonbeams. Not enough rain has to do with California’s geography; other places get plenty of rain.
We can only work with practical solutions; forest management has been a big problem ever since pseudo environmentalists jammed up common sense. Transferring all wealth to third world countries would not have stopped this fire or any other catastrophe yet to happen. We must do the best we can with the hand nature deals us.
I think Brown is overwhelmed and is shell shocked. He just looks done in; he really needs the help of the Feds. He lacks the inner strength that is needed for this.
Brown and Newsom are so embarassing. But I heart my POTUS.
Idiot Brown had to throw in drought (ie climate change) …. he has no idea about anything so he repeats his ideology.
We dont call him moonbeam for nothing. 😐
Newsom thinks he’s James Dean.
The president, very generously, refused to throw the California governor under the bus when asked “Should they have done things differently before this point?” He simply said “A lot of things have been learned.” and left that answer very open ended.
Brown found it hard to be the tough virtue signaling enviro-climate change loudmouth he’s enjoyed being the last few years once he found himself in the presence of a true leader who dares to speak the truth, accurately assign responsibility, and set the course of action for everyone to follow. Brown allowed Oroville to be destroyed by malfeasance and incompetence and now this. Deer in the head lights. What a failure and now we have Newsome.
I wonder what the dynamic was given that his ex wife is dating Don jr.
How about Newsom doing his campaign manager’s wife while the campaign manager was out stumping for him!! (2007) A man who will stoop to that level of betrayal can’t be trusted on any level about anything. Absolutely NO character…
So, one was schtupping and the other stumping? LOL!
Trump is truly a class act here in this situation. Brown and Newsom seem to be both uninformed and unattached to what’s happening. I am a third generation Californian and the current political situation makes me sick to my stomach. Brown and Newsom are a couple of weasels.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SOLUTION for WILDFIRES, FLOODS & HURRICANES:
Federal legislation that makes any governor, who receives federal funds for REMEDIATION following natural disasters, CRIMINALLY LIABLE for any failure to fully implement all specified DISASTER PREVENTION and DAMAGE MITIGATION steps within the timeframe specified in any funding bill.
Mix liberalism, diversity, progressism, political correctness, and literally end up with a apocalyptical wasteland.
It’s what liberals do best…destroy. Functional idiots, that don’t understand how things work. Their experience is what they’ve read in books, or what they’ve been told, or how they feel. President Trump is in his element with men and women who get things done. The blue collar billionaire.
MAGA!
Pray for the folks in California, they need it.
Makes me wonder if POTUS whispered in their ears “we know x,y and z and what you’ve been up to. ” They looked very distracted….minds were elsewhere.
Poor puppies. Pretty scarred but standing up for eadership! Bless them!
President Trump is a true leader!!
Let me start off by saying I do not like the CA governor. Jerry Brown is not detached but behaving like a getting-frail, old man. That makes sense since he was born in 1938.
Donald Trump is very unusual physically and mentally ; Jerry Brown is probably the norm.
.
You aren’t kidding Newsome & Brown are so disengaged. Rick Scott got a bad rap in FL. He was a GREAT Governor. Not only was he amazing before, during & after hurricanes but he was great in the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy. He stayed in the background because the gay community hate him because he doesn’t believe in gay marriage. But, make no mistake he was here in Orlando for over a week making sure the City & County leaders had everything they needed. He wasn’t posing for the cameras like Nelson & Rubio. I will never understand the overall hate for him. I hope he does great things in Congress not only for FL but for our nation. He is a true leader with out all the shenanigan he just gets things done.
