President Trump Receives Briefing From California Wildfire Response Officials….

Boy, is this video ever interesting. In the first several minutes of the video (briefing) Governor Brown and Governor-elect Newsom are absent. Likely both are receiving massive inbound communication from their political teams and national democrats who are watching every granular moment/optic for political damage and giving advice.

After Brown and Newsom finally show up, their lack of actual connection to the crisis being explained in front of them is jaw-dropping. Watch their body language, they are oblivious to the actual issues at hand and have no questions for the SME’s. Stunning. Absolutely stunning.

As a comparative mental exercise in competence. Compare two states, of similar size, similar populations, amid similar crises.

Contrast Governor Brown in these moments against Florida Governor Rick Scott following the hurricanes. Brown appears detached, lost, and incapable (perhaps unwilling) to understand the details of the challenge (past and present); whereas Florida Governor Rick Scott was/is entirely engaged, entirely absorbed in the details of rescue and recovery, and entirely understanding of the challenges in each event.

What a contrast.

