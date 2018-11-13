Eye-Opening Ground Report Video From Inside Migrant Caravan Shows Truth of Motivation and Intent…

Excellent reporting from Ami Horowitz (Daily Wire) who traveled to Mexico to find out the real reason why there is a caravan of migrants on its way to the United States’ border with its southern neighbor. Within the video report you can get an understanding of who is inside the group (95% young males); and why they are making the journey.

Horowitz actually embeds with the migrants to ask questions and understand how it is logistically possible for tens-of-thousands of people to travel, eat and sleep over such a great distance. What he discovers is the network of facilitating agencies who are spending tens-of-millions to challenge U.S. sovereignty and overwhelm our immigration laws.

