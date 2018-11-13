Eye-Opening Ground Report Video From Inside Migrant Caravan Shows Truth of Motivation and Intent…

Excellent reporting from Ami Horowitz (Daily Wire) who traveled to Mexico to find out the real reason why there is a caravan of migrants on its way to the United States’ border with its southern neighbor. Within the video report you can get an understanding of who is inside the group (95% young males); and why they are making the journey.
Horowitz actually embeds with the migrants to ask questions and understand how it is logistically possible for tens-of-thousands of people to travel, eat and sleep over such a great distance. What he discovers is the network of facilitating agencies who are spending tens-of-millions to challenge U.S. sovereignty and overwhelm our immigration laws.
Advertisements
Obama and his socialists globalists has poison the well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The well you mentioned has been being poisoned since woodrow wilson, “officially”.
Bari is just the last “democrat” distraction for the “right” to stay focused on while the minions continue the “mission” to destroy America.
I wonder how much money from the “right” is involved in supporting this unwanted alien invasion… aside from the money bullied from all working American wallets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good video. Since the election, the MSM has dropped this like a rock. Sad, but like Ari said, they are being used as a tool by the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SHOCK Video: The Military’s Terrifying “PAIN RAY” Energy Weapon That Can Paralyze Illegals at 700 Yards, Instantly Turn Them Back
https://truepundit.com/shock-video-the-militarys-terrifying-pain-ray-energy-weapon-that-can-paralyze-illegals-at-700-yards-instantly-turn-them-back/
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/7900117/The-Active-Denial-System-the-weapon-thats-a-hot-topic.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great, but are they available NOW to use? If so, get them there NOW and if many are available, then all along the many miles where there are no fences/walls/guards and let them losse!
LikeLike
The problem is that those are being applied with remote technology that no non-military engineers are aware of, on innocent Americans for experimentation. We are being treated worst than cattle while real mobs are allowed to run rampant, for the benefit of the psychopath elitists. Full stop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ie. Deep state
LikeLiked by 1 person
We as in Americans being mistreated by their own while catering to the rich globalists
LikeLike
Covering what we want to read, at that link, is an ad for Thomas Paine’s new book.
LikeLike
The situation is clear to me that Mexico agreed to Trump’s terms on trade merely to buy time to flood us with more illegals. The Mexican government is doing nothing about this, which basically confirms that it is owned and controlled by the smuggling cartels.
I have no desire to risk war by creating an occupation zone into Mexico at the border, but I’m increasingly seeing no alternative to that option if the ballot box cannot re-elect both Trump and a legislative majority in Congress to act on behalf of the citizenry in 2020. Moreover, you just know that our enemies are going to go all-out funding migrant waves for the next two years if we do not exercise our sovereign right of self-defense.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Two years have already been lost. If action is further delayed until 2020 (which would be January 2021), it is over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think sooner than that. This is a test and if we continue to fail, in a year from now it will be clear that we are the losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This wave is my red line. Failure on this one opens the gates. I have no “bucket list” other than to re focus on the years left in my life. My kids, grandkids will need to find their way and I pray they stay in God’s Grace.
LikeLiked by 6 people
OUR children and grandchildren will pay the price and it is going to be a very high price. They will question why we were so cowardly or stupid to let this happen. Kinda like the Germans who let the holocost happen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank You 4sure. You are a true Patriot. This is no time to throw up our hands and roll over.
Stand, and after having done all, stand.
LikeLike
I agree 4sure. I have “blamed” my generation for our fall for a very long time and have felt we dishonored the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation and the generations before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the little girl will say, “Grandfather, why didn’t you stop them?”
LikeLike
Was hoping there were some provisions in that trade bill which required Mexico to help us prevent migration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember there has to be 6 months passed and then the trade agreement can happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe time to recall/nullify it if Mexico continues to be passive on these invaders (to their country as well as ours). Mexico needs us more than we need them.
LikeLike
guerillapatriot, lived in Mexico for years and they really do not have a decent army and the police poorly paid and live on bribes. Yes, the country has never really had any one to do anything to make the country better, but only to make themselves richer (similar to our Congress members) and hence probably also took money to let these people form a CROWD and it not a caravan and pass thru their land. With the great weapons mentioned above, our fully armed military, and many well armed Americans waiting to be vollunteers, just let them try and they either turn back or lie dead in Mexico. Justice will be served and karma can be very nasty. They want WAR and we will give them WAR!
LikeLike
One just needs to look back at Mexico’s President elect. Paraphrasing his words during the campaign ‘ the people must be allowed to migrant to the US.’
No ands ifs or buts.🇮🇹
Big 💸💸💰financing this invasion.
These mobsters don’t give a wit about these people .They’re disposable.
I believe the financiers, UN, NGOs and cartels are hoping to provoke a violent confrontation that will put Pres.Trump and especially our troops in a bad light.
You know the phrase,”have to break a few eggs to make an omelette”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of which…I received this email tonight from a friend in San Diego. Apparently, the invasion has started. I doubt this is in the news….’Not sure how to …format… this. but here it goes…
Caravan Chaos in Tijuana – Border Lanes closed; Security beefed up; Local Residents protesting Thousands of Honduran Illegal Aliens being dumped into their City
“Here is the latest verified Intel from the San Diego/Tijuana border:
The excrement is hitting the fan in Tijuana as thousands of illegal alien Hondurans, including violent criminals, start to arrive and the local residents are livid about it. They are ready to take matters into their own hands (see Facebook group below).
CBP closed 3 lanes at the San Ysirdro border and 1 lane at Otay Mesa at 8am this morning. Will be closed indefinitely. Wait times to cross the border were very long today. CBP is putting up hardened defenses of the checkpoints to protect from caravan alien mobs in case they do what they did when they broke down fences and stormed into Southern Mexico from Guatemala a couple weeks ago.
350 aliens in 8 busses arrived in TJ today and immediately went to the beach. Many of them climbed the fence, flipping off Border Patrol agents, and yelling at them. Some even climbed down on the American side and walked about 10 yards north on the sand, taunting Border Patrol to come arrest them. Reportedly no arrests were made. About 40 total BP agents from the area had to converge on the beach to keep the Honduran animals at bay.
Video from about 3pm today of the hostile mobs: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasBlancoyNegro/videos/574510236303506/
Amy and Paloma were there on the beach on our side to observe and live stream video. Only one other media guy bothered to come out to get the story on the U.S. side.
850 more Honduran aliens are arriving at 2:30 am tomorrow (Wednesday) on 18 buses. The shelters in TJ are at capacity. The local authorities want them to camp in a big park about a mile south of the border, but so far the aliens are refusing to go there. They are staying near the border at the beach.
About 3000 more caravan aliens are inbound to TJ over the next few days. This is shaping up to be a total disaster for both sides of the border.
The only question remaining is will our federal government keep processing them all in on their fake asylum claims like they have been doing for many years now, 24/7/365 at a rate of about 570 PER DAY all along our southern border. This is a mass invasion scam by foreign criminals and peasants that must end now!”
LikeLike
Does anybody wonder why Trump needs to fire Nielsen? Homeland Security needs to be taken apart these in organizations from the inside
LikeLike
Spell check had some fun with me there. Taking apart these organizations from the inside
LikeLike
I though Kobach would be a good replacement since he is available. Coulter likes him on immigration and she is pretty tough on immigration.
I suspect Nielsen was a plant to begin with, another foot dragger. Once she was publicly stalked I think she gave up altogether. We need person who will not yield to pressure.
LikeLike
That first caravan was the shot across the bow – just the beginning.
We are going to have to militarize our border. The wall is necessary but we will need physical force as well, sooner rather than later or it will be too late.
LikeLike
This reminds me of the fight scene in “Purgatory” where Billy the Kid yells at the young green kid, “Draw your gun! … … .. … (a little later) … draw your gun! … … Shoot the damn thing!”.
LikeLike
This boasts my moral. i’m not sure why. Living on dreams?
LikeLike
Coming to a border near you……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rumpole2: El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Grenada, Guyana, Japan, Germany, Poland, Italy, Korea and Haiti. Just a few countries sending us illegals. So don’t concentrate on just Central America, but also ISIS, Pakistan, etc.
LikeLike
No one should come her illegally but to suggest the Poles or Japanese pose the same risk as others is patently ridiculous.
LikeLike
Right now, I would settle for the Continental Army of 1776 at the border and I bet they would stop them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even Pershing had 10,000 armed troops to go after Pancho Villa. Had high tech weapons for the time, airplane, machine guns and automobiles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Billy Graham preached in 1990s God was already pouring out judgement on USA, he said God would continue until we repent as a nation, and if not the waves of judgment will grow larger and larger… he was spot on. I miss you Rev Graham, the Lord gave you a powerful platform… it seems few heeded your words and now greater fires in Cali & greater Caravans in number… we are like Israel in Jeremiah’s time… God’s people can only weep as our destruction comes in from all sides… May the Lord remember the prayers for this nation from our forefathers and the blood spilt in the civil war as Abraham Lincoln realized our freedom was being bought with our own blood. Dear Heavenly Father, Thou must Save & Thou Alone…. we cry out bitterly for Your help in this dark hour.
In Christ Jesus Name Alone, Amen
LikeLiked by 9 people
amen!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And speaking of Israel and Jeremiah’s time, the hordes are gathered right now in their tens of thousands at the border with Gaza, raining fire on southern Israel day and night for the past seventeen years. Many prayers needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch–Caravan Migrants Arrive at Southern Border, Scale Fence
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/13/watch-caravan-migrants-arrive-at-southern-border-scale-fence/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ken Harford @EmailMagician
3h3 hours ago
Replying to @MarkSKrikorian @kausmickey @rebeccaplevin
That’s not the caravan, that is Broward County rent a vote
LikeLike
We should be shooting them right off the top of it. All the walls should tilt slightly towards Mexico to facilitate this.
LikeLike
MANDATORY E-verify! Stiff penalties for the unabiding. Undocumented = ZERO benefits (except a ride home). There…I fixed it for you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Zap ’em!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just don’t get it. The Demon Rats don’t take office till January. The Repubs are still in the majority along with our President Trump who is doing everything he possibly can at all times. What the hell are they waiting for?
We have an invading army 5000 strong, headed our way with the avowed intention of stealing our Country and our treasure. We have a criminal gang in Florida about to steal the election. We are basically under attack from every direction, yet neither our Military nor our Government seem willing or able to help. And they really think we’re going to hand over our guns?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have supported him in every way, believed he was the answer to the prayers to save America. With him, I thought we had a shot, he knew the lies and corruption. Alas, someone to protect us, restore the balance, bring America back.
It is now on you President Trump. If one of these invaders reaches US soil you are just like bathhouse Barry. Your promise to stop this will be just as empty, just as dishonest as Barry’s you can keep your doctor & shovel ready jobs.
If they aren’t stopped, you will have failed us. You have the power, if you do not exercise that power it’s not a question of not being able to, it’s because you didn’t want to.
Did they get to you too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all are caught in the middle
Of one long dangerous riddle
Of who trusts who
Maybe I’ll trust you
But can you trust me?
Wait and see!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think what is happening is that his couldn’t care less about America generals are telling him, “Oh, you can’t do that!”. He is smarter and far more patriotic than any of his generals will ever be, I just hope he understands that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree Tom. Hope he has some great constitutional advisors to show him the extent of the authority of POTUS, then God grant him the wisdom and courage to use them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump doesn’t actually have the full power to repel the invasion, but he is going to test the limits of the power he does have, that is for sure. Do not wrongly place blame on people whom we all know are doing everything they can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Knock it off – you need to shut up and pay attention to what’s going on. We DO NOT need more negative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sod right off! President Trump is doing what he can but we have a Congress full of traitors, a complicit media working against him, the Democrats, activist judges, DS stooges in the Pentagon who all have sold America out.
Get bent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone posted here last week a list of all the things and the numbers it would take to support this invading army. It was spot on. And this invading force is being supplied just like an army would be supplied. Trump should declare a national emergency and handle this under the war powers act.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Break the Glass
Pull the Alarm
Wield the AXE!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen. Time to unleash firepower if necessary. Picking a few off will slow this down.
LikeLike
I felt better-informed 30+ years ago than I do today. I feel like I am viewing the world through a pin-hole. Cannot watch MSM. Will not read lousy newspapers or magazines. Better-off reading old history books, which do a better of explaining how events that happened in days past are being re-lived.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, billrla…I have pulled the plug on Fox – they are on my TV screen no more. Since they called the election for the dims BEFORE THE POLLS WERE CLOSED IN THE WESTERN STATES, they are now WORSE than CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they will continue to be relived. It is the cycle of mankind.
LikeLike
The Real BLUE WAVE
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every week more have been coming in.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/12/illegal-border-crossings-week-caravan/
LikeLiked by 2 people
If we cut off every immigration pull less would come. Give them ZERO benefits including education for kids. No free anything. Zero tolerance and mass deportations..
LikeLike
Why aren’t these people being arrested for breaking the law? https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/pueblo-sin-fronteras/
LikeLike
Because we have a do nothing woman in way over her head running Homeland Security
LikeLike
In Chicago where they are headquartered? In Obama’s and Rhambo’s territory? In a Sanctuary City?
LikeLike
He wasn’t born to walk on water
He wasn’t born to sack and slaughter
But on his soul, he wasn’t born
To stoop and knuckle under
He can again learn to steal some thunder
He can again learn to work some wonder
And now that the gauntlet’s down
It’s time for Trump to rise and climb the sky
Yes, he grows weary but his soul remains alive
Let his heart now grow colder and as bitter as a falcon in the dive!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent Tom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ami Horowitz fundamentally doesn’t understand. He said ‘they want a world without borders’. Wrong. These far-left activists only want the West without borders. He’s basically spreading the same old globalist BS. The far-left is driven by hate. They hate the West. They hate the West because it’s filled with white people, many of which are Christians. They hate white people, and especially white Christians, because we are a people which is most against top-down collectivism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need to take a sabbatical. I’m so sick of people in this country breaking the law and nothing is done about it. The woman who operates this group is an American pastor encouraging the breaking of our laws. Snipes is stealing our votes. The Clinton’s are still walking free etc etc blah, blah ENOUGH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In every country and in every age, the priest [used generically] has been hostile to liberty. He is always in alliance with the despot, abetting his abuses in return for protection [and money] to his own
– Thomas Jefferson in a letter to Horatio G. Spafford, March 17, 1814
LikeLike
Yep, it looks like Jane Sanders, the wife of old street commie Bernie Sanders, is walking free also. The Department of Just Us Federal Prosecutors in Vermont declined to charge her in the real estate deal that bankrupted the Burlington College. Oh well.
LikeLike
Instead of ringing our hands and hyperventilating erecting a barrier on the Souther Border needs to commence. The barrier can be made from various material depending on conditions on the ground. Pouring concrete in the desert with no access roads can be a logistical nightmare. Chain link fencing is easier to install and can be transported more easily.
LikeLike
Might as well put up a no trespassing sign. One minute with wire cutting pliers, and chain link fencing is totally defeated.
LikeLike
Absolutely sickening.
LikeLike
Absolutely sickening.
LikeLike
One just needs to look back at Mexico’s President elect. Paraphrasing his words during the campaign ‘ the people must be allowed to migrant to the US.’
No ands ifs or buts.🇮🇹
Big 💸💸💰financing this invasion.
These mobsters don’t give a wit about these people .They’re disposable.
I believe the financiers, UN, NGOs and cartels are hoping to provoke a violent confrontation that will put Pres.Trump and especially our troops in a bad light.
You know the phrase,”have to break a few eggs to make an omelette”.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Unfortunately while your watching your front door get kicked down, you also need to watch whats happening under your feet. A lot of these illegal immigrants have already arrived and some are supported by various agencies and church groups.
Keep an eye on your local zoning board’s especially if you live near any transportation hubs or any sort of job centers like industrial parks. Zoning boards will put up notices about pending construction and will conduct hearings quickly to get things approved. If your not watching you can literally have a small city get approved to be built next to your neighborhood on very short notice.
Once these things have gone through the approval process they become that much harder to fight. City planner’s also like to site low income housing near well to do areas. I shouldn’t have to say why. A key word to watch for is low income housing however your area describes it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You’ll never see a refugee from America. When things get tough they dust off their guns and get to work.” Saw that quote somewhere. So true!
So, these guys want to come to America for work? For a better life? I say fix your own life in your own country. If you aren’t smart enough to do that there, we don’t need you here.
LikeLike
Time to get the weapons out and ready. if the government won’t stop it, not only should we the people, but we also need to take back our government. They can go peacefully or not peacefully. it is time we as Americans stand up and say enough, down the barrel of a gun if needed
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We want to become one, supporting us shoulder to shoulder and show that together we can break down borders,” say the caravan’s organizers.
http://keywiki.org/Pueblo_Sin_Fronteras
Says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoa, the men interviewed do not look like they are part of a traveling caravan exodus. Look at their very current, trendy haircuts, haircuts that take serious management and professional attention every two weeks.
LikeLike
Anyone who has negative thoughts about Trump on him not being tough enough on immigration can go pound sound. Every living person in the entire local, state, and federal government is compromised and will do anything to let the illigals in. To make matters worse the media is 100% against him on this. Trump has sent troops to the border and is doing everything he can. Why in the world would you blame Trump, the only person fighting for you?
LikeLike
I think Georgia’s Kemp is ahead of the curve on this. HIs ad saying he’d use his truck to start deportations is something we may well have to resort to in short order.
We are being invaded. This is a definitive threat to our national sovereignty. If the treasonous US government won’t defend our borders than we have a natural right to do so ourselves as citizens.
What sounds like rabid cookery now will become the body obvious solution in short order.
Americans should be boycotting any travel to Mexico as well as any companies that are supporting this.
LikeLike