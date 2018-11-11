Sunday Talks: Michael Mukasey Defends Administrative State – States: Whitaker Must Recuse Himself…

Pay close attention. WARNING: There is a battle within the administrative state that most of you are aware of. Within this interview; and amid the larger conversation; the critical question to ask yourself is:
Is Rod Rosenstein working for the cause of justice; or is he an entrenched ideologue put in place to defend the interests of the administrative state?
President Trump’s appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general sparks outrage from Democrats, collaborative media and all professional administrative state advocates; who say he should recuse himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Here’s reaction from former Attorney General Michael Mukasey.
Elizabeth “Stolen Feathers” Warren
I like it 🙂
If Rod Rosenstein is working for the cause of justice, I’m Batman, the Green Lantern … … and the Queen of Spain!
Does that make me Harley Quin or a Robin? 🙂
Haha, I think we need a pic to respond to that one😜
I’m more concerned with who is on the Suicide Squad! (I was Harley Quinn for Halloween.)
FOAD, Mukasey!
He said there was an issue about Senate approval but if Mukasey called for recusal, I missed it. ???
I think you’re right, Gipper! I saw the interview this morning and replayed it after you mentioned it. Mukasey said he didn’t think Matt Whitaker was qualified under the appointment rules because, as chief of staff, he wasn’t a “principal.” But he never said Whitaker should recuse himself.
I hope Mukasey is wrong, because Matt Whitaker is great!
But Sundance didn’t actually say Mukasey joined the call for Whitaker’s recusal, he said that the interview had Mukasey’s reaction to that call. But, in the interview, Mukasey said he thought President Trump should get someone else to serve as AG. And that puts Mukasey in the group whose interests are for the administrative state.
So, sorry, Gipper. I listened again. Mukasey said, according to the Vacancies Act, any appointment of a principal officer had to be someone who had the advice and consent of the Senate.
Can’t quite picture you as the Queen of Spain (thank goodness), but Batman is a good look for you! 🙂
Actually, my favorite role would be as Sir Percy Blackeney/Scarlet Pimpernel.
Such an under-appreciated role/movie.
It is considered by many to be the dual-identity prototype/precursor to Zorro, Superman and a whole lot more.
How would you like the role of Don Diego/Zorro ?
Always a favorite!
Rosenstein sheds an aura of arrogance which is at least off-putting. It also causes suspicion due to how manipulative he has been in being cooperative or even forthcoming with the Congressional committees who have requested and been denied information from the D.O.J.
The integrity of the D.O.J. must be guarded. But when the integrity of the D.O.J. is the heart of the investigation, protecting integrity vs. covering up is not self-evident.
The Inspector General of the D.O.J. works for the Attorney General and the Assistant Attorney General. If Rosenstein were up to his ears in corruption, I would imagine that the I.G. would signal as much. However, Rosenstein might make suggestions to the I. G. about “toning down” certain narratives which might result in investigation into practices and procedures. That leaves the I. G. looking at his career and deciding how to suggest possibilities without addressing probabilities. I suspect Rosenstein of such intimidation.
Rosenstein has compromised himself through his tricky testimony. “Too clever by half” fits him.
What occurs to me is that the whole D.O.J. universe has become a force unto themselves. U.S. prosecutors enjoy a 97% win rate in court. The way that is accomplished is by making deals with minor crooks in order to bag the major crook. What you and I never get to hear is how the deals were made and what kind of scum got to walk. We look at that game plan and wonder what happens to the poor suckers who weren’t crooked enough to have something to trade. The entire concept of “justice” is in the hands of professional “climbers” in the D.O.J. and/or F.B.I. each trying to build his reputation and moving up the ladder. The whole world of “good cop – bad cop” is well understood; the world of resume enhancement is not well known.
President Donald J. Trump fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara after he refused to resign as requested by Attorney General Sessions. Bharara was appointed U.S. Attorney in 2009 by Obama. Bharara rose to prominence working for the New York senator Chuck Schumer as Schumer’s chief counsel. Bharara is the poster boy for mixing politics with “justice.” Bharara belies the notion that the D.O. J. is free of justice guided by political ideology.
The MSM and all the usual suspects are screaming about Whitaker recusing himself. Methinks the ideologues doth bludgeon too much.
“What you and I never get to hear is how the deals were made and what kind of scum got to walk.”
Nor did we hear how many innocent didn’t get to walk…
This whole modus operandi, causes me to wonder about those in jail for long terms, for “terrorism”, I now have doubts as to the legitimacy of their convictions.
And, of coarse this m.o. for federal prosecutors was first ‘refined’ for use against “organised crime”, but reading loise ghomerts report on mueller shows how it was abused by him, convicting innocent men of murder, and allowing whitey bulger to USE the fbi to eliminate his opposition.
All in all, really disgusting.
Since we’re on FISA, anybody have an opinion on papa d’s assertion, that there was a fisa on Him, and if I’m understanding him correctly, on manafort and cohen, as well as page.
And yet all we have any confirmation of, and all the FOCUS is on Page, the only one NOT charged with anything.
Strange their are no battles to see, or release these other fisa warrants, if they exist.
W H Y ?,….W H Y N O T ?
We are still waiting for the unredacted IG report
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are still waiting on A LOT of un-redactions!
Why doesn’t anyone clamor for Rosenstein to recuse himself?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure if there is a requirement to recuse yourself from not doing anything,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because the uniparty needs the SC to complete its mission in covering up the dirty bs done in the last three decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean besides all of us who keep saying “He signed the third renewal!!”?
The Running of the Crazy- The Festival of Red November
I think they should shut down Mulehead immediately. By letting him continue they’re just legitimizing an investigation that everyone knows is amazingly corrupt and inept. For two years Trump played along and got insulted all the while. It shouldn’t even be a talking point anymore. Rip Mulehead’s nut sack off, send him home to play with his Lego set, and go to war with the swamp.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like the way you think!
Shut it down? How ‘bout speed it up and give it meat!
The SC was put in place to investigate Russian interference. So Whitaker forces Mueller and a bunch of other current SC members to recuse because of their conflicts associated with Hillary, DNC, DOJ, FBI, etc. He then appoints a new head to SC…DiGenova?…and the SC gets populated with true patriots. Of course they continue their pursuit of Russian meddling…and walla…there was meddling in the election by Hillary, DNC, Fusion GPS, FBI, CIA, DOJ. SC indicts and Dems go down by the a product of their own device.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why not? Same Russian investigation. Joe Plumber will not understand why anyone in Congress would reject an unconflicted investigator.
That’s fine too. But we can’t take Mueller and crew seriously. We know too much compared to 2 yrs ago. It’s a sham that keeps even more info tied up for an ongoing investigation. Mueller means absolutely nothing anymore; unless you play games. No more games!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I understand the emotion. Really I do. But, we dont need another “cultural revolution” here do we? Where all those uppity, pesky, weird, complicated, weasely, intellectual types were dragged from their offices and dressed up as farmers to do a good honest days work in the fields.
That was bad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Rosenstein, aka The Rat, signed the 4th Stalinist FISA to spy on Trump with the goal of politically assassination him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And don’t forget … Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein in 2017 talked about using a wire to record President Trump, according to memos … Even in his denials, Rosenstein didn’t explicitly say he never talked about wearing a wire or the 25th Amendment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank God Whitaker is not recused from anything. Time to ride!
LikeLiked by 8 people
We need a special counsel to be investing the SC of Mule-face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do the exact opposite of what Mukasey says and that is what President Trump should do, this also includes anyone in his administration. .
LikeLiked by 5 people
How about a new “postcard campaign”? This time filing a report about Vote Fraud…
LikeLiked by 4 people
If my thinking is right. Mueller is now accountable to Whitaker. Whitaker has no need to recuse himself, and those demanding that he recuse himself have no leg to stand on in demanding it. He also can, and probably will, expedite the release of the fully redacted FISA and other documents that will spell the end of some traitors in our midst. The democrats are scared to death of Whitaker and what he might reveal of Mueller’s doings.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“If my thinking is right. Mueller is now accountable to Whitaker. Mueller is now accountable to Whitaker.”
Yes, and the cherry on top is that Rosenstein is also accountable to Whitaker as well as everyone else at the DOJ/FBI.
Time for some Tight End smash mouth toughness!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! The shoe is on the other foot. The President fooled the democrats and made it look like the house was what they should strive to get. They went for the bait and now they have the house but no power to do any more than create legislation.
I was very frustrated when Harry Reid was in charge and nothing the Republicans tried to put through went through. I think it was in Harry’s “a century from now” basket. Now turn about is fair play.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And we certainly do not need any more legislation from the House. They can shut the government down if they want to.
They don’t have the power to do that. They can legislate but unless it passes the Senate it will just sit and gather dust. The real power resides in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which is why they are trying to steal it
It does indeed.
I’m gonna make a rash assumption here that probably the very first question Trump asked Whitaker before offerong him the position was “Are you going to recuse yourself from the SC investigation”…..
LikeLiked by 17 people
I don’t think so. I think he got Chuck Grassly to ask it. Trump needs deniability so he can say “I don’t know him” or “I haven’t ask him about Mueller” and so on, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why isn’t the answer to Mukasey’s argument that the Congress implicitly authorized appointees made under the VRA in passing the VRA? After all, the point of the VRA is continuity of leadership. If you limit appointees to those previously authorized by Congress then all you achieve is to shuffle around the leadership hole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and I am tired of this hogwash that it is not constitutional. It’s the law! A law that the democrats were for. The SC is the only court that can declare the law to be unconstitutional. They have not done so. Until they do, don’t let anyone say Trump cannot do what the law says is lawful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see a lot of irrational exuberance on the part of the republican party right now. Trump just got shellacked with the loss of the house.
1) He will not be able to do anything positive domestically.,
2) The Uniparty-GOP can now actively campaign against him.,
3) The Deep State is free of all constraints., and
4) The deplorables vote will disintegrate as people go back to the status quo.
But heck, let’s pretend that losing the house will benefit Trump’s re-election?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your concern is noted … oh, and BTW, he’ll never get to 270 …
LikeLiked by 13 people
How dare you refuse to light your hair on fire and run around in a panic! The nerve.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Archie,
Well Bless Your Heart…..
now go away….
LikeLiked by 5 people
“But heck, let’s pretend that losing the house will benefit Trump’s re-election?”
Wait. WUT. You mean it won’t.
“Trump just got shellacked with the loss of the house.”
An 11-vote surplus is the smallest House Democrat majority since 1945. “Shellacked” glosses over the comparative insignificance of this margin.
LikeLiked by 7 people
By contrast, I see a lot of irrational panic in your post.
As Bluto once asked, “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?”
Hell no! And it ain’t over now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump supporters aren’t going anywhere, but fight for Trump and their agenda. You are NOT a Trump supporter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
it helped BJ Clinton
Have you forgotten that the House usually “creates” bills, and then sends them to the SENATE for final vote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
All spending bills are supposed to originate in the House. Bills that do not increase spending may originate in the Senate.
Apparently, the House forgot that caveat when Chief Justice John Roberts interceded and declared Obamacare to be a tax. A coalition in the House could have sued to have Obamacare nullified on that point. Roberts had the libs on the court lined up behind him and signed on to his opinion so that they were trapped into their inescapable position.
But no. The Republicans in the House would not accept this gift and follow through.
Even I saw that one and I am not a great legal scholar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, isn’t it more like the house creates THEIR version, then the Senate creates THEIR version, then (in conference and behind closed doors) they ‘reconcile’ the two bills, which bizarrely can mean adding things to the FINAL bill, that were in neither of the two earlier(houseand senate) versions.
And then, of coarse we have to PASS bill, before we can READ the bill. Really f’d up ‘system’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Shellacked? Seriously? ‘guess you missed 2010?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Losing the house hurts, but Paul Ryan wasn’t exactly one of our guys. How much of President Trump’s accomplishments went through the house, even when it was marginally republican?
(1) Most of his domestic achievements were nothing to do with the House anyway. Pulling out of treaties, speeding up approvals, evenness in trade deals, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh…. (2) The Uniparty/GOP can go ahead and campaign as they have been doing futilely already but who will fund them now? The power is with the Criminal Party and the Trump party. (3) The Deep State is being dragged out of its spider holes. (4) If the deplorables are that faint and confused and whining about disappointment then they will lose their country and deserve the loss. Not like they have been standing in snow in Valley Forge with blood from their frostbitten feet staining the snow. Growup
Here are a couple of things for Archie to consider.
Trump has achieved more in his first 2 years than most president in 4-8 years.
His FIRST priority was to get the economy humming along. Done.
Followed by trade re-negotiations and Foreign policy. Done.
That was in the first half of the first term. Now for the second half.
Go to war against anti-Trumpers and Deep state, clean them out by 2020 and have a smooth run through the second term to 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t Mueller being accused of rape right now. I heard a blurb on that. I think I might have heard it on Plante’s show. Maybe Rush.
Not surprised that the MSM ain’t saying dick about it but… head of a Special Counsel accused of rape? Time for the DOJ to take a look at things going on with their employees I think.
And if it’s a phony charge.. so what. Let Mueller step aside until all this rape nonsense is cleared up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think when it comes to accusations of rape we should all believe the woman/women who accuse Mueller and consider his case exactly the same as the democrats did when they went after Kavanaugh. The women should all have fair hearings so we can her their side of the story. What’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Apparently he was serving jury duty that day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Convenient. From what time to what time?
LikeLike
Don’t know but he was in a different city.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With Acela tickets?! Just sayin’.
My mother has a friend whose daughter had info that Obama was in Philadelphia the night of Benghazi.
Is that true? I have no idea, but one never knows.
Whitaker should not even respond to the ridiculous howls for recusal. Deny brats attention, and they’ll shut up eventually. Meanwhile it will give them less time for other misdeeds. Whitaker should act according to the law, and ignore the mob.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone threatening the status quo will be labeled as “unfit” by the left.
As for Rosenstein, I think we can answer that question by asking, “Name one thing GOOD Rosenstein has done to drain the swamp or uphold the law with respect to the Clinton crimes.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance on Twitter this evening, west coast time, and it explained, to me, finally, some of the Wolfe indictment questions.
“The original Wolfe leak investigation was within Sessions jurisdiction; however, once the leak was based on Russia investigation (FISA App) the recusal firewall was crossed. This is nuance most people overlook.”
“Because the leak content crossed the recusal threshold, Whitaker understood Rosenstein would be the decisionmaker. THAT IS WHY Whitaker’s team [leak taskforce] wrote the Wolfe indictment, with such specificity on evidence, to pressure Rosenstein.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whitaker weaponized recusal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point though about the detail in the Wolfe indictment, if Whitaker was the author, he is OUR man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our own sleeper cell.
I scanned the indictment and the plea deal. The indictment is for lying, the plea stipulates that Wolfe pleads guilty to lying but is not off the hook for anything else he’s done and the plea is not applicable to any other charges or states attorney.
Seems to me that leaves him wide open to many many things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the reason why I concluded a while back that SC Muller is the insurance. Anything that can remotely fall within SC’s scope is immediately protected from being made public, otherwise, it is interfering with a legal investigation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that why it was about lying to the FBI and not what he leaked?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand – they pressured Rosenstein, he ignored them. Why was that an important thing to do?
LikeLike
If Whitaker recuses, Trump won’t run/win in 2020.
Why do you say that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
See below.
Trump may well run in 2020. Especially if he has explosive stuff he can reveal about the corrupt Dem/Deep State/Clinton/Obama.
Can you imagine what would happen if he revealed the most dastardly deeds committed by these #DemScum aka #DeepStateScum?
Our nation has been effectively run by the administrative state, aka the Deep State, for a good 50 years. Anyone who has worked in state or local government knows how much power employees can accrue. Officeholders come and go; employees hang around forever. They know the ins and outs; how things get done; where the bodies are buried. They have discretion to pursue or to ignore or slow-walk initiatives depending on their preferences.
This is true on the federal level, by a multiple of several.
PDJT is the first president to actually try to expose this dysfunction and corruption. See the resistance he’s getting ! See the wailing and gnashing of teeth !
This system must be removed by its roots, or it will continue to expand and strengthen. PDJT may be the only hope of abating this festering cancer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think he has the roots in one hand and a trowel in the other. Just like a garden; you pull the weeds out by the roots or they just keep coming back. The President will make sure they don’t come back. He is very intelligent, a great strategist and unrelenting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly so.
Hence my redundant posts calling for HARDCORE punishment on the weakest of the employees. Destruction of “Quality of Life” charges.
Just cull one out of the herd & go to town.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! I’ve been saying this for months to deaf ears. The deep state is GS 11-15’s and SES personnel. The are enelected and remain virtually forever. All GS/SES positions need to be dissolved and bid out to civilian contract…one year contracts with 4 option years based on established/measurable performance metrics given to 8A small/disadvantaged businesses. Let civilian sector pay benefits to government workers instead of taxpayers. Let competition weed out fat and incompetence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve read that Whitaker is ses….. true?
LikeLike
Wailing and gnashing of teeth is a perfect description.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Veritas has exposed that. EPA, DOJ and DOA has been slow walking all PDJT’s EO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He said, rightly enough “I am the ONLY one that can do this”, and I believe that.
If, however he ISN’T able to do it; if his enemies are able to lie, cheat, steal, obsfucate, delay etc. and ultimately wait him out?
If HE can’t do it, no one can. And that means either succumbing, surrendering our guns, our liberties and submitting to ‘re-education’, so as to be worker bees in the globalist collective utopia,…or fighting on a whole different level.
One that has NO use for ‘minnesota nice’, or any ‘go along to get along’ crap.
And so, we wait,….
Civil servants used to be poorly paid, though the work was interesting. Then in the late 1970s (1976? 1977?) a rule change was made (law? regulation?) such that if Congress raised its pay, civil servants went up too. That is when salaries passed the private sector. Maybe as a temporary measure the two could be de-linked, just briefly, because there is a budget emergency, also NoKo, climate change, snail darter extinction, wildfires, and tragic failure to capture Miss Universe title and America’s Cup.
There was a missed opportunity to “lose” RR when he was on AF1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely! Load him into the escape pod! 🙂
Inside joke: in some movie they use the escape pod on AF1, but there actually isn’t one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Escape from New York (used an escape pod on Air Force One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the one! TY
Give me some opinions on this. Whitaker is currently not recused and is now the AG, for a while at least. Mueller has to now brief Whitaker on the status of his witch hunt. Let’s say Whitaker isn’t going to take any action but will just observe from the highest post on the inside as he probably always has been but now has the additional privilege of learning all that Mueller is doing. When Trump nominates a permanent AG and Whitaker is done, what’s stopping Whitaker from having a nice long private talk with Trump at Mar a Lago? If you know what I mean.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whitaker can call Mueller in, get the final report, and send him into retirement. The House of Representatives can now begin their own oversight investigations to their heart’s content. They can call executive branch witnesses, they can hold in contempt those who don’t want to comply. They can subpoena the President himself, and he can tell them to go talk to Putin himself if they’re that intent upon learning anything. They can hold him in contempt, he couldn’t care less. They can impeach, he doesn’t care. They have the power, they have no enforcement.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It would be great if Whittaker sent them Mueller’s report with every word redacted except the words “a”, “is”, “of”, and “the”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better, he can’t sent the report to the gang of 8 as they are all under investigation for leaking with ONE exception: Devin Nunes will then get the full unredacted report .:)))))
LikeLiked by 1 person
Power is equal measures of authority and responsibility.
They have NO “Power”; they have authority and responsibility to hold hearings, as we have seen, means NOTHING.
They have the power of the purse; if they try to block POTUS agenda, to the detriment of the economy, they will pay a price.
And, POTUS made it clear in his press conference; if they want to play the investigation game, two can play that.
Personally, I think POTUS has nuetered Mueller.
Rudy said “We will issue our OWN report, investigating the investigators.” Around or soon after, Gohmert released his report on Mueller, which was a short, concise outline, a good ‘starting point’. I have no doubt there is a LOT more dirt on mueller. And, there is the REST of the team, also with LOTS of dirt, thats never had a light shown on it, cause media wasn’t interested.
Notice how midterms are over, except for the recounts and lawsuits, and yet we still haven’t heard much, not even leaks, from muletrain?
I think mueller INTENDED to do an Oct.surprise, and the above caused a change of plan, which caused DiFi to go ahead with a hastily activated plan “B”, Kavanaugh, which backfired.
I THINK Mueller investigation is essentially over.
IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker also does not have to publish Mueller’s report to either the public or the Congress.
Delicious! Leakers beware.
Whitaker can, and should, demand a complete status update from Mueller regarding what he has done so far,what he is now doing, and what he plans to do.
If Trump is not an investigative target of any criminal nature…AND there is no evidence of Trump collusion….then there is no reason why Whitaker can’t brief the President on tne Mueller activity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Trey Gowdy pointed out oversight committees can’t even get the classified portion about what additional things Mueller was allowed to investigate. Old Manafort stuff was uneducated in court challenges. Maybe Whitaker will have the guts to turn over all sorts of documents oversight has demanded.
Also keeping Mueller tied to only Russia as in the unclassified letter will motivate Mueller to end it. Mueller owes an annual report and budget/expenditure reports. Those could and should be released too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And do it before January. That would make Shifty Schiff’s eyes bug out — but they always do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schifty needs an indictment for at least three to four leaks. 5 years each.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well heck, I’ve always got an opinion.
1) Mueller is shutting down. Him being brought in this quickly gets rid of Sessions and places a PDJT partisan at the head of the collusion investigation.
2) Any heat generated from the Mueller investigation (i.e. if a decision is made to not release it to the public should that be the case) is Whitaker’s and not the permanent AG.
3) Whitaker can initiate a Special Council investigation into the Clinton email debacle and associated crimes. Again, he takes the heat instead of the permanent AG.
Granted this is a very full plate but listening to the interviews Whitaker gave prior to hiring on as Sessions CoS…. I get the impression the guy wouldn’t let a lot of grass grow under his feet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I forgot about #3. Now that would be cool. I personally am not expecting Whitaker to take any action at all and the new permanent AG will, but I will cheer if he initiates any.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is sending in The AXE Man to handle the dirty work!
President Trump would not expect Sessions & Rosenstein to take down people they have worked with for 20 to 30 years.
Scaramucci was One of President Trump’s AXE Men, He went in cleaned house and was gone within a week and Look NO Bad guy left behind! Trust President Trump, He knows Exactly what he is doing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mueller is shutting down”
Well, that’s what everyone is saying but I don’t see it. Think about it! When he shuts down he loses all the leverage he has now. His goal is not justice but to cause Trump as many problems as he can and cover for his deep state friends.
The point: Mueller wants to be fired! This fits the dims narrative and allows them to continue their lies. This is what they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
However, we have learned this week that the investigation can keep going even if the players are changed out.
LOL!
Whitaker can investigate the Clinton anything by himself. And if there really are any grand juries in Utah, watch out.
LikeLike
Rationale for above: bona fide Crimes were committed, listable in USC, by numerous of the people who are calling for recused impartiality. Well, the President cannot be criminally prosecuted for exercising his Constitutional prerogatives. He may be impeached, but not prosecuted.
Therefore, let them impeach, but he will not be withheld from finding the truth of who broke the law and rotted our once fine institutions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and laying open the DOJ/FBI/FISA/DNC/Clinton Foundation/DoState criminal enterprise, a RICO target if ever there was one, is only possible without Mueller hanging around. Pound away, Whitaker. Pound away. Let them impeach Trump. But we will learn all finally.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I read your comments and I still don’t see why Trump can’t or won’t run in 2020 if Whitaker recuses. 🙂
LikeLike
If Whitaker recuses, the next appointee will be vetted for affinity to Trump. Anyone who uttered a syllable in favor of Trump, voted for him, re tweeted a Trump or pro-Trump tweet, expressed agreement with in any capacity (you get the picture), will be presumed to be a flunky of Trump’s and there also presumed to be an ally in disguise who will be the Trump firewall to Mueller. Any and all findings of nominee jackets will be leaked to the press and all pressure points exhaustively drilled. They know the tack now, so they will use every lever point including illegalities we may never learn of to pressure senate votes.
Whitaker is IN. If he bows out, only a miracle allows a true hard core patriot to become AG. That is one I think may not happen. Thus, if we get a weenie for AG who gets cowed or penned, Trump loses the steam from a sizable hunk of his base as they view it as beyond Trump’s ken to effect bona fide change in DOJ. With DOJ lost forever, they will become a 4th branch of govt, working against Trump and us. “Deep state” career employees will carry on.
Electoral changes are demographically destined and cheating and illegal franchise will enhance the democrat voting power. Trump did not carry the vote as I thought would happen last week. He was on the ballot for anyone who wanted a republican majority. He’s also a polarizing figure to a ton of democrats. If he or his appointees go soft, his own people lose heart and his opponents see encouraging successes and gain steam.
So, if Whitaker, a hard nosed patriot who owns his own space, backs down, then there probably isn’t anyone truly effective who will replace him, and the slide begins, persisting until 2020, when Trump sees no upside to an uncaring, incurable republic.
If Whitaker stays, Trump will make him a busy man. And we will persevere.
Not defending Murkasey, but I listened carefully to the video provided by Sundance and did not hear where Murkasey stated that Whitaker must recuse himself, which was claimed in the post’s title. Murkasey said:
1. Whitaker is qualified to be AG
2. In his opinion, Whitaker must be approved by the Senate and, if he HAD been in a position which required previous Senate approval, he would not need it now in order to be AG
LikeLiked by 5 people
I took Mukasey’s comments as just pointing out the difference between what the vacancy statue says, and what the constitution says.
Another lawyer said no precedent , so it would need to be challenged.
Hopefully Whitaker would be done with his role by the time it legally would be decided.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was my take as well. L4grasshopper nails it below.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got the impression he was arguing the law was unconstitutional which is why he thought someone already approved by senate should have been appointed.
I am tired of these guys telling me or suggesting a law is unconstitutional when it is not. The SC is the only court that can say it is. Until it does, don’t give your opinion on it and why you think this or that is better than what Trump LAWFULLY did in appointing Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO
From what I have seen, Whitaker had a voice vote of confirmation to be Iowa AG in 2004.
To become permanent AG Whitaker needs Senate confirmation. He does not need it to be Acting AG for the up to 210 day term that he is now operating as.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what I think. i also think POTUS should stop defending his choice and just ignoring the idiots. Every time he defends Whittaker, ,he makes headlines. He needs t discern when to talk and when to keep his mouth shut and just go about being POTUS. Love this man dearly. but sometimes it is good to keep ones thought to oneself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’ve already commented on that. Do you have another question that isn’t the same one asked in a different way? No? Ok, you’re done. Next person.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
NO. Trump should push back and defend himself. George W Bush would not defend himself and look where it got him. That is not the way to go.
LikeLike
Agreed.
I did not hear that Mukasey called for recusal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FG&C,
That was my reading as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100% concur. CTH appears to be making a subjective interpretation of MM’s interview statements. I could equally make the argument that MM was knocking on the door for AG consideration, but it would be my speculative interpretation.
Whitaker was Senate confirmed for his US Attorney position in 2004. Senate log says “voice vote” on Jun 3.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump must battle the fascist leftists boldly on all fronts and at all times and at this he must not flag nor fail. He must never succumb to the siren call of the fascist leftists propaganda ministers that will permeate the television waves, nor to the cowering fear of the GOPe to do battle. He must not bargain with the fascist leftists and their propaganda ministers and gutter rats. He can not reason with them as the fascist leftists and their gaggle of lying lackeys and deranged dingbats will grant no quarter to him and, if they can, they will destroy him and his family and all of America without remorse.
Trump must follow the fascist leftists to the inmost recesses of their minds and make them fear and dread the very sight and sound of him. with only an occasional drug or alcohol induced respite in between their waking nightmares as their day of final reckoning approaches. Trump must make them howl.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still trying to understand Mukasay’s reference to “constitutional duty of oversight is hogwash”- was he talking about the FISA court, since he had just explained two issues on that, or was he referring to Congress oversight of DOJ/FBI?
Hmmm. The FISA Court is supervised by the Chief Justice. I am wondering why Roberts has apparently said nothing…is he waiting for the second IG investigation?
It seems to me that we need a second special prosecutor to investigate the FISA referral process and all the abuse- Obama spying on a political enemy, DOJ supporting it with FBI CounterIntel doing the investigation at the same time the same personnel were slow walking the Clinton emails.
Including how NSA take and FiveEyes spy from abroad for parallel construstion is obtained as an end around to spy on American citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have the goods on Roberts and they can still release it. Esp in those NY courts…. So Roberts will toe the Deep State line
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein isn’t going anywhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For this discussion, Rosenstein in no longer releveny. But, to your point, he should be fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is blindingly obvious is that so many inside the beltway types, no matter what party, just flat don’t care about the massive corruption all around them.
Part of it is Trump hate — especially from fake conservative NeverTrumpers.
But damn….a large part of it just obviously that guys like this Mukaskey are trying to protect the status quo…the corrupt status quo.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A large part of it is that DC is infested with sociopaths.
How to Spot a Sociopath:
1. Superficial charm and good intelligence.
2. Absence of delusions and other signs of irrational thinking.
3. Absence of nervousness or neurotic manifestations.
4. Unreliability.
5. Untruthfulness and insincerity.
6. Lack of remorse and shame.
7. Inadequately motivated antisocial behavior.
8. Poor judgment and failure to learn by experience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Number one should be: they lie, and two: they believe their own lies. My daughter dated a sociopath. It took me 1 year to figure out what he was. “The Sociopath Next Door” great book!!! We purged him from our lives. The biggest torture for a sociopath is to be ignored. It works great but you have to be strong!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Everybody must re cuse” (sung to Bob Dylan’s “Everybody must get stoned”)…
There ain’t nobody who don’t know anything about (shhhh) Ruskies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think Whitaker will budge an inch, nor should he.
The only thing the concerns me is (someone posted this today, can’t recall where) Schiff saying that he’ll subpoena the final Mueller report if necessary. Hopefully this can be shut down as needed. Because Whitaker can choose to not pass on the report to Congress at his discretion.
As long as that report is kept from Congress, things would seem to be in good shape. But if Mueller knows that Schiff can merely subpoena the report and “get around” Whitaker, then Mueller can make the report as damning as he wants with the knowledge the Dems can take it from there.
My guess is the DOJ can keep the report from Congress if they choose. I believe that’s how the current special counsel laws are written. That is, if the law says it’s up to the AG on whether the report goes to Congress or not, you’d think that prerogative would override a subpoena seeking to skirt the statute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree the only cause of concern would be that Dems and Mueller go fishing for evidence against Trump associates i.e. Manafort. This could be fixed with a pardon but they could try to get crooked attorney generals to go after them. I know Frosh in MD and others like Schneiderman would be happy to oblige.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. And Whitaker could “eat” this if he holds the report, but not so if the Dems in the House could merely subpoena it around Whitaker should Whitaker choose to not advance the report to Congress.
Still plenty of games to complete here. But the first step is done, in that Sessions is gone.
I’m kind of surprised Rosenstein is not gone yet, but I guess he doesn’t have to be yet since he’s not running anything now.
Let’s hope Manafort, etc don’t go the Cohen route.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a real AG ( unlike unTrusted Sessions) would reign in Müller and tell him his gestapo tactics against Trump associates that have nothing to do with Russia and occurred years in the past is verboten and prior convictions are null and void.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Send all copies, each and every one, in a Republican labelled ballot envelope, to Broward county. Heck, they’d never see the light of day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ha ha! So true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you don’t Recuse … you be Racist!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only two things I’m concerned about at the moment are the Florida recounts (and whether Snipes is brought to justice); and Whitaker hanging tough. As long as the Senate count doesn’t change, and as long as Whitaker remains in charge going forward, we’re good. All the other stuff is typical, daily maneuvering and ignorance by the Dems and MSM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not just FL though AZ seem to be stolen and the weak willed GOP is doing nothing about it. GOP had 8pt early voting advantage (80% of votes) Election day skews even more red. Even with greater GOP crossover to Sinema she would have needed 65% + independents to win (NEVER happens EVER).
LikeLiked by 2 people
It looks like AZ allows voters to receive early ballots by mail but also allows those ballots to be dropped off on election day. According to the AZ SOS, they received a record number of drop offs and are still trying to check that the signatures on the affidavit on the return envelope and the ballot request application appear to match.
https://azsos.gov/elections
So a voter can request an early ballot by mail but not return it by mail. This throws the verification process into a last minute crunch instead of providing more efficiency to the workflow. If there is a challenge (must be a written one), days are added to the process.
https://www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/16/00552.htm
Whatever.
“Is Rod Rosenstein working for the cause of justice; or is he an entrenched ideologue put in place to defend the interests of the administrative state?”
I don’t see that RR has brought brought any justice, based on 1. OIG report, 2. Mueller investigation, 3. executing 3rd FISA renewal app months AFTER Trump became President, 4. convo about wearing a wire in re: to 25thA, 5 All Ds and RINOs like him 6. AND the admin state want AAG Whitaker to recuse which would leave RR overseeing Muller.
Was this a trick question?
Never will Whataker recuse. That issue would have been decided BEFORE he was AAG.
If Rs were smart they would just go silent on the issue.
There isn’t a darn thing the Ds & RINOs go do. We need a shiny object…How about they take April’s creds this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take April’s pass? Oh my God, what a rayyycccciiissss you are! And a scary, hairy misogynist. too!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rod indicted Mcdougal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and McCabe, and got rid of the top of the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sense Rod Rosenstein was a fence sitter after He threw Comey under the bus and now He’s trying to save himself from the crooks because He has no future in the Justice Department. He can’t resign yet and lose His leverage over Comey and the Lawfare boys so He’s sol and stuck at the moment. Other than the news leaks sent out against AAG Whittaker by Rodney’s staffers Flores and O’Callahan How can He hurt the President now? (maybe They can be prosecuted and replaced as well) .It looks like He has maybe lost His traveling gig as well and will have to actually do some work in the office where he can be watched more closely. Hopefully the IG, Huber, and Watnick are doing Their work quietly and thoroughly and that AAG Whitaker stays right where He is, and tells the Dems to pound sand regarding recusal and any subpoenas. They don’t have the house until January, and even after They do the Senate has to agree with anything They propose other than B.S. investigations. Whoever released the “lovebird” text messages, and the Carter page FISA that Burr and Warner had and was leaked by Wolfe to the tramp “reporter” is definitely working for Justice. Also the release of the FISA abuse report came from NSA Admiral Rogers so maybe Our allies are in intelligence as well. Sundance You have pointed out that The crooks were quiet as a mouse when those gems came out which signals a hidden battle going on inside justice. Now that Whitaker is in place expect their political and media allies to lash out and not show the patience and calm of the ones inside the Justice department. President Trump is much smarter and more cunning than the enemy and He is not going to quit on Us. Who inside Justice dept. makes the next move thats My question?
“Hopefully the IG, Huber, and Watnick are doing Their work quietly and thoroughly ”
Me too. But I have already thought this too many times. Remember Jeff “Silent Assasian”; Huber; “indictments a commin”; and so on? I will believe it when I see it or see some indication of action by Whitaker. I would like to believe this, but based on past history, Whitaker will keep house until the new AG comes in and then try to be friends to the deep state and so on.
But I still hope you are right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Expect the R’s to join the D’s on the issue of whether Whittaker can serve as AG. Bet they’ll say no, must be confirmed. But, If that happens, there are others who can serve…so it’s just a delaying tactic at best. The day of reckoning for Mueller and Rosenstein and hopefully many others is near. Have to believe a lot of planning has already occurred so action should be swift.
If he had to go before the Senate, couldn’t our guys as A LOT of good questions?? Maybe he doesn’t WANT to be AG, but wants the truth out.
PDJT could get an opinion from his White House counsel and take it to the Supreme Court for a ruling if there is a challenge. If he had wanted someone besides Whitaker, he would have appointed someone besides Whitaker. Since the issue of a recused/obstructed AG has been such a thorn in Trump’s side, he must have put some effort into finding the right guy for the interim and maybe beyond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right. And yet I heard a couple idiots on TV today (I think on Chris Wallace’s show) saying Trump did what he always does: Acts impulsively, without thinking through the pros and cons of what he’s doing. My jaw about dropped on the floor, because that’s the exact OPPOSITE of how Trump operates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dims and Rs can’t force Trump to do anything about Whitaker because the law says he can do it. If they don’t like, then take it to the SC. In the mean time, Whitaker will serve as acting AG.
We need a new party. Plain and simple. this dance between Democrats and Republicans has become a self contained private game totally detached from founding principles and values.
It’s like Spy vs. Spy in the old Mad magazIne.
It seems the Republicans are actually more entrenched and hostile to change than the Democrats.
The Democrats keep tweaking to achieve their hard core ideological goals. Faking a ‘centrism’ when convenient but biding their time till they sense the time is right to drop the pretense and rip off their masks.
The Republicans have a deep psychological problem. They accept the premises of the liberal media and are perpetually on defense. Afraid of ever being aggressive and self assertive. The Gingrich ‘revolution’ was as far as mainstream Republicans have ever gone in decades. And even then it was a compromised construct with saboteurs behind the scenes. I doubt very much Gingrich could have made any progress in these civil war, social media censorship times.
The Trump phenomenon was an amazing development, but it really is entirely dependent on one man. And even now the momentum has shifted thanks to mafia/third world election crimes.
In hindsight, Sessions will be viewed as the biggest reason the swamp grew in power and audacity. Not only giving the Obama/Clinton braintrust security and immunity but allowing them to go on the offensive with Mueller and all the other diversions and distractions.
If the President could have begun his term unhindered and attending to the business of the Presidency so much more progress and momentum could have been achieved. Instead it’s been like he’s trapped in quicksand, needing enormous strength and resolve just to function as well as he has under the circumstances
But back to my first point.
The two party system will never willingly accept a real paradigm change. As we see, the deep state reflexively is ferocious protecting itself and it’s corrupt normalcy. With all the mainstream institutions doubling down to preserve “business as usual.’
These first two years could have been so much more. With a real AG it would have been the Obama/Clinton operatives under constant investigation. Which would lead to more and more revelations of the incestuous nature of the swanp. And public awareness of the depths of corruption would have inevitably sunk in. Despite any MSM spin.
If these election thefts go unchallenged and unpunished I have no hope at all that the Marxist march can be stopped. Let alone reversed. Or any optimism about 2020. The soft coup will become increasingly hard, and violently revolutionary when the signal is given.
The Republicans can hide in their think tanks and their gated conpounds, wagging fingers and clucking disappointment over some breach of precedent or etiquette. Fiddling while Rome burns. Until a serious Party with guts and values emerges and plays smart hardball, the descent will continue.
I
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly what the Democrats and GOPe hopes you will do, start a third party. Nothing would make them happier. It would be the kiss of death of MAGA.
You will spend the next 20 years (at least) knocking on doors and getting signatures to get on the ballot in thousands of jurisdictions around the country, all with their own rules just to make it difficult for you. The UniParty designed it that way.
Then while you are hopping from one foot to another just to get on the ballot, they can go along on their merry way winning election after election.
There is no time to start a new 3rd party. This is a hostile takeover the Republican Party. The party brings with it a built in infrastructure. The party has automatic ballot access in every voting jurisdiction in the country. The value of that ballot access cannot be measured. It’s priceless.
Let’s instead rid the party of the traitors to our constitution and to the republic. Vote them out or jail them, whatever it takes.
Let THEM start a new party or go join the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^^^THIS^^^^^
LikeLiked by 2 people
Republicans + New Party = Dims forever!!!
As I have posted so many times. i still believe in 99% of the Republican Platform, save for making Puerto Rico a state.
Let us just purge the traitors.
Dude Trump is Rebuilding the Republican Party right now. The rinos are fleeing. We are going to have 6 more years once We get past this Mueler nonsense,
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah
The “Republican” brand is very damaged.. bit it still has value.
Rather than start a new party from scratch… it makes sense for Trump to do a (hostile) “take over” as he is doing. Merging Republican Brand with the Trump brand to some extent.. but in the political sphere… trading as “Republican”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I told my aunt the other night that Trump’s “day after” press conference was targeted at the RNC and Republican hierarchy as are many of his remarks about how well he is doing in the polls. He continually thumps on the GOPe.
Things may get interesting when Mitt gets to DC. What do you want to bet that Mitt will quietly lead his own resistance movement among the R’s? (We just thought No-Name was dead. He may live on in the body of Romney.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and then let’s expose all of Romney’s off shore accounts, the deal with Schumer, Preet Bharara and the Puerto Rican bonds.
So much to learn.
If the DOJ decides to keep the report from Congress, the Times will just give them the copy Mueller already leaked to them…………………………
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then all can serve time, IMHO.
Second verse, same as the first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was leaking seven times before!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the progs want Whitaker to recuse himself for comments he made about the mewler investigation, then the house progs MUST recuse themselves from any Trump investigation due to their constant anti Trump rhetoric.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect. Make it so!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too much dramatics.
Back to the land of the living.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t decided WHAT to think about Rod Rosenstein! I’ve supported him mostly, but then I hear “rumors,” and am left with not knowing what he’s actually doing! Just last week we heard that “Rosenstein was tendering his resignation within the next 48 hours”—-well, those 48 hours have long passed!
He’s been at the WH meeting with Trump, I think TWICE in the past two weeks—-And he STILL keeps his job!!! Which leads me to believe one or two things:
1) Trump trusts Rosenstein, and we have no idea of what Trump is having Rosenstein focusing on right now
2) Trump might be setting Rosenstein up for a fall
For me, Rosenstein is “a man of myster,” and my own personal jury is still out, deliberating!!!
Dixie, Rosenstein is an arrogant, self promoting, self protecting creep. His slow walking of documents to our elected representatives is reason enough for you to not to support him. Couple that with his “holier than thou” testimony in front of Congress, his signature on a FISA warrant, his “the DOJ will not be extorted” comment AND his remarks about wearing a wire around the president should seal his fate with you. But I should let you make your own decisions!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
As some have already pointed out, Trump is using him for the time being.
That is also my guess based on what I see happening.
RR is a snake and I knew that when he appointed his good buddy Mueller as special counsel. There are other ways one could have handled the situation without doing horrible damage to Trump like he did by this appointment. So, why did he do it then? Because he WANTED to!
Rod Rosenstein was clearly put in place to defend the interests of the administrative state. Sessions was duped into recusing himself and to add insult to injury selected Rosenstein to be acting AG…if Sessions was not part of the Rosenstein firewall to protect the administrative state, he certainly was played like a fiddle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Deep State ultimate objective and racket is basically to keep the big Banks Organized Crime and never ending money printing operations going….. That and the ability to hide evidence and criminals under the Nat. Sec. title…. along with WitSec programs….. so they can keep rackets going under the cloak of Secrecy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions betrayed Trump and RR betrayed Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The thing is, people outside of the Beltway don’t care or understand this issue.
When do the calls for Recusal from the Leftist Criminals become an Obstruction of Justice case??? If there are open cases against these people for leaks and whatnot…. and open and credible threats against our President…. and they are now calling for Acting Ag to Recuse that seems to be Obstruction in the clearest form.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. Anyone calling for this should be charged.
Turn the tables.
In that clip, I did NOT hear Mukasey say Whitaker should or must recuse himself. He did assert that arguably Whitaker cannot be appointed on constitutional grounds — an issue that may end up before SCOTUS. But recusal wouldn’t cure that constitutional concern if it is a problem, and recusal isn’t indicated that concern not a problem.
Apparently, Whitaker had a voice vote in 2004 for Iowa AG, so what would be the issue?
