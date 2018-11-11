Sunday Talks: Michael Mukasey Defends Administrative State – States: Whitaker Must Recuse Himself…

Posted on November 11, 2018

Pay close attention.  WARNING: There is a battle within the administrative state that most of you are aware of.  Within this interview; and amid the larger conversation; the critical question to ask yourself is:

Is Rod Rosenstein working for the cause of justice; or is he an entrenched ideologue put in place to defend the interests of the administrative state?

President Trump’s appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general sparks outrage from Democrats, collaborative media and all professional administrative state advocates; who say he should recuse himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.  Here’s reaction from former Attorney General Michael Mukasey.

451 Responses to Sunday Talks: Michael Mukasey Defends Administrative State – States: Whitaker Must Recuse Himself…

Older Comments
  1. rumpole2 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Elizabeth “Stolen Feathers” Warren

    I like it 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    If Rod Rosenstein is working for the cause of justice, I’m Batman, the Green Lantern … … and the Queen of Spain!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Lactantius says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Rosenstein sheds an aura of arrogance which is at least off-putting. It also causes suspicion due to how manipulative he has been in being cooperative or even forthcoming with the Congressional committees who have requested and been denied information from the D.O.J.

    The integrity of the D.O.J. must be guarded. But when the integrity of the D.O.J. is the heart of the investigation, protecting integrity vs. covering up is not self-evident.

    The Inspector General of the D.O.J. works for the Attorney General and the Assistant Attorney General. If Rosenstein were up to his ears in corruption, I would imagine that the I.G. would signal as much. However, Rosenstein might make suggestions to the I. G. about “toning down” certain narratives which might result in investigation into practices and procedures. That leaves the I. G. looking at his career and deciding how to suggest possibilities without addressing probabilities. I suspect Rosenstein of such intimidation.

    Rosenstein has compromised himself through his tricky testimony. “Too clever by half” fits him.

    What occurs to me is that the whole D.O.J. universe has become a force unto themselves. U.S. prosecutors enjoy a 97% win rate in court. The way that is accomplished is by making deals with minor crooks in order to bag the major crook. What you and I never get to hear is how the deals were made and what kind of scum got to walk. We look at that game plan and wonder what happens to the poor suckers who weren’t crooked enough to have something to trade. The entire concept of “justice” is in the hands of professional “climbers” in the D.O.J. and/or F.B.I. each trying to build his reputation and moving up the ladder. The whole world of “good cop – bad cop” is well understood; the world of resume enhancement is not well known.

    President Donald J. Trump fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara after he refused to resign as requested by Attorney General Sessions. Bharara was appointed U.S. Attorney in 2009 by Obama. Bharara rose to prominence working for the New York senator Chuck Schumer as Schumer’s chief counsel. Bharara is the poster boy for mixing politics with “justice.” Bharara belies the notion that the D.O. J. is free of justice guided by political ideology.

    The MSM and all the usual suspects are screaming about Whitaker recusing himself. Methinks the ideologues doth bludgeon too much.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • stablesort says:
      November 11, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      “What you and I never get to hear is how the deals were made and what kind of scum got to walk.”

      Nor did we hear how many innocent didn’t get to walk…

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:09 pm

        This whole modus operandi, causes me to wonder about those in jail for long terms, for “terrorism”, I now have doubts as to the legitimacy of their convictions.

        And, of coarse this m.o. for federal prosecutors was first ‘refined’ for use against “organised crime”, but reading loise ghomerts report on mueller shows how it was abused by him, convicting innocent men of murder, and allowing whitey bulger to USE the fbi to eliminate his opposition.

        All in all, really disgusting.
        Since we’re on FISA, anybody have an opinion on papa d’s assertion, that there was a fisa on Him, and if I’m understanding him correctly, on manafort and cohen, as well as page.
        And yet all we have any confirmation of, and all the FOCUS is on Page, the only one NOT charged with anything.
        Strange their are no battles to see, or release these other fisa warrants, if they exist.
        W H Y ?,….W H Y N O T ?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      We are still waiting for the unredacted IG report

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      Why doesn’t anyone clamor for Rosenstein to recuse himself?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • littledan (@MemphisMeteor) says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      The Running of the Crazy- The Festival of Red November

      Like

      Reply
  4. HB says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I think they should shut down Mulehead immediately. By letting him continue they’re just legitimizing an investigation that everyone knows is amazingly corrupt and inept. For two years Trump played along and got insulted all the while. It shouldn’t even be a talking point anymore. Rip Mulehead’s nut sack off, send him home to play with his Lego set, and go to war with the swamp.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      November 11, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      I like the way you think!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      November 11, 2018 at 7:59 pm

      Shut it down? How ‘bout speed it up and give it meat!

      The SC was put in place to investigate Russian interference. So Whitaker forces Mueller and a bunch of other current SC members to recuse because of their conflicts associated with Hillary, DNC, DOJ, FBI, etc. He then appoints a new head to SC…DiGenova?…and the SC gets populated with true patriots. Of course they continue their pursuit of Russian meddling…and walla…there was meddling in the election by Hillary, DNC, Fusion GPS, FBI, CIA, DOJ. SC indicts and Dems go down by the a product of their own device.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • HB says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      That’s fine too. But we can’t take Mueller and crew seriously. We know too much compared to 2 yrs ago. It’s a sham that keeps even more info tied up for an ongoing investigation. Mueller means absolutely nothing anymore; unless you play games. No more games!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. R.Shanker says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    I understand the emotion. Really I do. But, we dont need another “cultural revolution” here do we? Where all those uppity, pesky, weird, complicated, weasely, intellectual types were dragged from their offices and dressed up as farmers to do a good honest days work in the fields.
    That was bad.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Don’t forget Rosenstein, aka The Rat, signed the 4th Stalinist FISA to spy on Trump with the goal of politically assassination him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      And don’t forget … Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein in 2017 talked about using a wire to record President Trump, according to memos … Even in his denials, Rosenstein didn’t explicitly say he never talked about wearing a wire or the 25th Amendment.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  7. CaptainNonno says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Thank God Whitaker is not recused from anything. Time to ride!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. chipin8511 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    We need a special counsel to be investing the SC of Mule-face.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. StanH says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Do the exact opposite of what Mukasey says and that is what President Trump should do, this also includes anyone in his administration. .

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    How about a new “postcard campaign”? This time filing a report about Vote Fraud…

    You have the CIVIL RIGHT to demand Fair and Transparent Elections! FILE A REPORT NOW! from The_Donald

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. C R Lord says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    If my thinking is right. Mueller is now accountable to Whitaker. Whitaker has no need to recuse himself, and those demanding that he recuse himself have no leg to stand on in demanding it. He also can, and probably will, expedite the release of the fully redacted FISA and other documents that will spell the end of some traitors in our midst. The democrats are scared to death of Whitaker and what he might reveal of Mueller’s doings.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      “If my thinking is right. Mueller is now accountable to Whitaker. Mueller is now accountable to Whitaker.”

      Yes, and the cherry on top is that Rosenstein is also accountable to Whitaker as well as everyone else at the DOJ/FBI.

      Time for some Tight End smash mouth toughness!!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  12. Deplorable Canuck says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    I’m gonna make a rash assumption here that probably the very first question Trump asked Whitaker before offerong him the position was “Are you going to recuse yourself from the SC investigation”…..

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  13. RJones says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Why isn’t the answer to Mukasey’s argument that the Congress implicitly authorized appointees made under the VRA in passing the VRA? After all, the point of the VRA is continuity of leadership. If you limit appointees to those previously authorized by Congress then all you achieve is to shuffle around the leadership hole.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • More Covfefe Please says:
      November 11, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      Yes, and I am tired of this hogwash that it is not constitutional. It’s the law! A law that the democrats were for. The SC is the only court that can declare the law to be unconstitutional. They have not done so. Until they do, don’t let anyone say Trump cannot do what the law says is lawful.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. Archie says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    I see a lot of irrational exuberance on the part of the republican party right now. Trump just got shellacked with the loss of the house.
    1) He will not be able to do anything positive domestically.,
    2) The Uniparty-GOP can now actively campaign against him.,
    3) The Deep State is free of all constraints., and
    4) The deplorables vote will disintegrate as people go back to the status quo.
    But heck, let’s pretend that losing the house will benefit Trump’s re-election?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Your concern is noted … oh, and BTW, he’ll never get to 270 …

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      “But heck, let’s pretend that losing the house will benefit Trump’s re-election?”

      Wait. WUT. You mean it won’t.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MALTHUS says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      “Trump just got shellacked with the loss of the house.”

      An 11-vote surplus is the smallest House Democrat majority since 1945. “Shellacked” glosses over the comparative insignificance of this margin.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      By contrast, I see a lot of irrational panic in your post.

      As Bluto once asked, “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?”

      Hell no! And it ain’t over now.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • mitro roman says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Trump supporters aren’t going anywhere, but fight for Trump and their agenda. You are NOT a Trump supporter.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Avi says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      it helped BJ Clinton

      Like

      Reply
    • Dixie T says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Have you forgotten that the House usually “creates” bills, and then sends them to the SENATE for final vote?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:16 pm

        All spending bills are supposed to originate in the House. Bills that do not increase spending may originate in the Senate.

        Apparently, the House forgot that caveat when Chief Justice John Roberts interceded and declared Obamacare to be a tax. A coalition in the House could have sued to have Obamacare nullified on that point. Roberts had the libs on the court lined up behind him and signed on to his opinion so that they were trapped into their inescapable position.

        But no. The Republicans in the House would not accept this gift and follow through.

        Even I saw that one and I am not a great legal scholar.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:18 pm

        Actually, isn’t it more like the house creates THEIR version, then the Senate creates THEIR version, then (in conference and behind closed doors) they ‘reconcile’ the two bills, which bizarrely can mean adding things to the FINAL bill, that were in neither of the two earlier(houseand senate) versions.

        And then, of coarse we have to PASS bill, before we can READ the bill. Really f’d up ‘system’.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • RJones says:
      November 11, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Shellacked = many mysteriously found votes

      Like

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      Shellacked? Seriously? ‘guess you missed 2010?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Vince says:
      November 11, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      Losing the house hurts, but Paul Ryan wasn’t exactly one of our guys. How much of President Trump’s accomplishments went through the house, even when it was marginally republican?

      Like

      Reply
    • formerdem says:
      November 12, 2018 at 12:05 am

      (1) Most of his domestic achievements were nothing to do with the House anyway. Pulling out of treaties, speeding up approvals, evenness in trade deals, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh…. (2) The Uniparty/GOP can go ahead and campaign as they have been doing futilely already but who will fund them now? The power is with the Criminal Party and the Trump party. (3) The Deep State is being dragged out of its spider holes. (4) If the deplorables are that faint and confused and whining about disappointment then they will lose their country and deserve the loss. Not like they have been standing in snow in Valley Forge with blood from their frostbitten feet staining the snow. Growup

      Like

      Reply
    • Arrest Soros says:
      November 12, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Here are a couple of things for Archie to consider.
      Trump has achieved more in his first 2 years than most president in 4-8 years.
      His FIRST priority was to get the economy humming along. Done.
      Followed by trade re-negotiations and Foreign policy. Done.

      That was in the first half of the first term. Now for the second half.
      Go to war against anti-Trumpers and Deep state, clean them out by 2020 and have a smooth run through the second term to 2024.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Isn’t Mueller being accused of rape right now. I heard a blurb on that. I think I might have heard it on Plante’s show. Maybe Rush.
    Not surprised that the MSM ain’t saying dick about it but… head of a Special Counsel accused of rape? Time for the DOJ to take a look at things going on with their employees I think.
    And if it’s a phony charge.. so what. Let Mueller step aside until all this rape nonsense is cleared up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Chewbarkah says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Whitaker should not even respond to the ridiculous howls for recusal. Deny brats attention, and they’ll shut up eventually. Meanwhile it will give them less time for other misdeeds. Whitaker should act according to the law, and ignore the mob.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Justin says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Anyone threatening the status quo will be labeled as “unfit” by the left.

    As for Rosenstein, I think we can answer that question by asking, “Name one thing GOOD Rosenstein has done to drain the swamp or uphold the law with respect to the Clinton crimes.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. All Too Much says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Sundance on Twitter this evening, west coast time, and it explained, to me, finally, some of the Wolfe indictment questions.

    “The original Wolfe leak investigation was within Sessions jurisdiction; however, once the leak was based on Russia investigation (FISA App) the recusal firewall was crossed. This is nuance most people overlook.”

    “Because the leak content crossed the recusal threshold, Whitaker understood Rosenstein would be the decisionmaker. THAT IS WHY Whitaker’s team [leak taskforce] wrote the Wolfe indictment, with such specificity on evidence, to pressure Rosenstein.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. evergreen says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    If Whitaker recuses, Trump won’t run/win in 2020.

    Like

    Reply
  20. iconoclast says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Our nation has been effectively run by the administrative state, aka the Deep State, for a good 50 years. Anyone who has worked in state or local government knows how much power employees can accrue. Officeholders come and go; employees hang around forever. They know the ins and outs; how things get done; where the bodies are buried. They have discretion to pursue or to ignore or slow-walk initiatives depending on their preferences.

    This is true on the federal level, by a multiple of several.

    PDJT is the first president to actually try to expose this dysfunction and corruption. See the resistance he’s getting ! See the wailing and gnashing of teeth !

    This system must be removed by its roots, or it will continue to expand and strengthen. PDJT may be the only hope of abating this festering cancer.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • C R Lord says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      I think he has the roots in one hand and a trowel in the other. Just like a garden; you pull the weeds out by the roots or they just keep coming back. The President will make sure they don’t come back. He is very intelligent, a great strategist and unrelenting.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Exactly so.
      Hence my redundant posts calling for HARDCORE punishment on the weakest of the employees. Destruction of “Quality of Life” charges.
      Just cull one out of the herd & go to town.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Thank you! I’ve been saying this for months to deaf ears. The deep state is GS 11-15’s and SES personnel. The are enelected and remain virtually forever. All GS/SES positions need to be dissolved and bid out to civilian contract…one year contracts with 4 option years based on established/measurable performance metrics given to 8A small/disadvantaged businesses. Let civilian sector pay benefits to government workers instead of taxpayers. Let competition weed out fat and incompetence.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Piper says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Wailing and gnashing of teeth is a perfect description.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Veritas has exposed that. EPA, DOJ and DOA has been slow walking all PDJT’s EO.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      November 11, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      He said, rightly enough “I am the ONLY one that can do this”, and I believe that.
      If, however he ISN’T able to do it; if his enemies are able to lie, cheat, steal, obsfucate, delay etc. and ultimately wait him out?

      If HE can’t do it, no one can. And that means either succumbing, surrendering our guns, our liberties and submitting to ‘re-education’, so as to be worker bees in the globalist collective utopia,…or fighting on a whole different level.

      One that has NO use for ‘minnesota nice’, or any ‘go along to get along’ crap.
      And so, we wait,….

      Like

      Reply
    • formerdem says:
      November 12, 2018 at 12:14 am

      Civil servants used to be poorly paid, though the work was interesting. Then in the late 1970s (1976? 1977?) a rule change was made (law? regulation?) such that if Congress raised its pay, civil servants went up too. That is when salaries passed the private sector. Maybe as a temporary measure the two could be de-linked, just briefly, because there is a budget emergency, also NoKo, climate change, snail darter extinction, wildfires, and tragic failure to capture Miss Universe title and America’s Cup.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Zorro says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    There was a missed opportunity to “lose” RR when he was on AF1.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. covfefe999 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Give me some opinions on this. Whitaker is currently not recused and is now the AG, for a while at least. Mueller has to now brief Whitaker on the status of his witch hunt. Let’s say Whitaker isn’t going to take any action but will just observe from the highest post on the inside as he probably always has been but now has the additional privilege of learning all that Mueller is doing. When Trump nominates a permanent AG and Whitaker is done, what’s stopping Whitaker from having a nice long private talk with Trump at Mar a Lago? If you know what I mean.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      Whitaker can call Mueller in, get the final report, and send him into retirement. The House of Representatives can now begin their own oversight investigations to their heart’s content. They can call executive branch witnesses, they can hold in contempt those who don’t want to comply. They can subpoena the President himself, and he can tell them to go talk to Putin himself if they’re that intent upon learning anything. They can hold him in contempt, he couldn’t care less. They can impeach, he doesn’t care. They have the power, they have no enforcement.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • RJones says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:13 pm

        It would be great if Whittaker sent them Mueller’s report with every word redacted except the words “a”, “is”, “of”, and “the”.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Leane Kamari says:
          November 11, 2018 at 11:49 pm

          Better, he can’t sent the report to the gang of 8 as they are all under investigation for leaking with ONE exception: Devin Nunes will then get the full unredacted report .:)))))

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:49 pm

        Power is equal measures of authority and responsibility.
        They have NO “Power”; they have authority and responsibility to hold hearings, as we have seen, means NOTHING.

        They have the power of the purse; if they try to block POTUS agenda, to the detriment of the economy, they will pay a price.
        And, POTUS made it clear in his press conference; if they want to play the investigation game, two can play that.

        Personally, I think POTUS has nuetered Mueller.
        Rudy said “We will issue our OWN report, investigating the investigators.” Around or soon after, Gohmert released his report on Mueller, which was a short, concise outline, a good ‘starting point’. I have no doubt there is a LOT more dirt on mueller. And, there is the REST of the team, also with LOTS of dirt, thats never had a light shown on it, cause media wasn’t interested.
        Notice how midterms are over, except for the recounts and lawsuits, and yet we still haven’t heard much, not even leaks, from muletrain?

        I think mueller INTENDED to do an Oct.surprise, and the above caused a change of plan, which caused DiFi to go ahead with a hastily activated plan “B”, Kavanaugh, which backfired.
        I THINK Mueller investigation is essentially over.
        IMHO

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:18 pm

        Whitaker also does not have to publish Mueller’s report to either the public or the Congress.

        Delicious! Leakers beware.

        Like

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      Whitaker can, and should, demand a complete status update from Mueller regarding what he has done so far,what he is now doing, and what he plans to do.

      If Trump is not an investigative target of any criminal nature…AND there is no evidence of Trump collusion….then there is no reason why Whitaker can’t brief the President on tne Mueller activity.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Firefly says:
        November 11, 2018 at 8:59 pm

        As Trey Gowdy pointed out oversight committees can’t even get the classified portion about what additional things Mueller was allowed to investigate. Old Manafort stuff was uneducated in court challenges. Maybe Whitaker will have the guts to turn over all sorts of documents oversight has demanded.

        Also keeping Mueller tied to only Russia as in the unclassified letter will motivate Mueller to end it. Mueller owes an annual report and budget/expenditure reports. Those could and should be released too.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Drogers says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Well heck, I’ve always got an opinion.

      1) Mueller is shutting down. Him being brought in this quickly gets rid of Sessions and places a PDJT partisan at the head of the collusion investigation.

      2) Any heat generated from the Mueller investigation (i.e. if a decision is made to not release it to the public should that be the case) is Whitaker’s and not the permanent AG.

      3) Whitaker can initiate a Special Council investigation into the Clinton email debacle and associated crimes. Again, he takes the heat instead of the permanent AG.

      Granted this is a very full plate but listening to the interviews Whitaker gave prior to hiring on as Sessions CoS…. I get the impression the guy wouldn’t let a lot of grass grow under his feet.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:19 pm

        I forgot about #3. Now that would be cool. I personally am not expecting Whitaker to take any action at all and the new permanent AG will, but I will cheer if he initiates any.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Trickster (@Only1Trickster) says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:36 pm

        President Trump is sending in The AXE Man to handle the dirty work!
        President Trump would not expect Sessions & Rosenstein to take down people they have worked with for 20 to 30 years.

        Scaramucci was One of President Trump’s AXE Men, He went in cleaned house and was gone within a week and Look NO Bad guy left behind! Trust President Trump, He knows Exactly what he is doing!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • More Covfefe Please says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        “Mueller is shutting down”

        Well, that’s what everyone is saying but I don’t see it. Think about it! When he shuts down he loses all the leverage he has now. His goal is not justice but to cause Trump as many problems as he can and cover for his deep state friends.

        The point: Mueller wants to be fired! This fits the dims narrative and allows them to continue their lies. This is what they want.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        Whitaker can investigate the Clinton anything by himself. And if there really are any grand juries in Utah, watch out.

        Like

        Reply
  23. evergreen says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Rationale for above: bona fide Crimes were committed, listable in USC, by numerous of the people who are calling for recused impartiality. Well, the President cannot be criminally prosecuted for exercising his Constitutional prerogatives. He may be impeached, but not prosecuted.

    Therefore, let them impeach, but he will not be withheld from finding the truth of who broke the law and rotted our once fine institutions.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      …and laying open the DOJ/FBI/FISA/DNC/Clinton Foundation/DoState criminal enterprise, a RICO target if ever there was one, is only possible without Mueller hanging around. Pound away, Whitaker. Pound away. Let them impeach Trump. But we will learn all finally.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • covfefe999 says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:15 pm

        I read your comments and I still don’t see why Trump can’t or won’t run in 2020 if Whitaker recuses. 🙂

        Like

        Reply
        • evergreen says:
          November 12, 2018 at 12:15 am

          If Whitaker recuses, the next appointee will be vetted for affinity to Trump. Anyone who uttered a syllable in favor of Trump, voted for him, re tweeted a Trump or pro-Trump tweet, expressed agreement with in any capacity (you get the picture), will be presumed to be a flunky of Trump’s and there also presumed to be an ally in disguise who will be the Trump firewall to Mueller. Any and all findings of nominee jackets will be leaked to the press and all pressure points exhaustively drilled. They know the tack now, so they will use every lever point including illegalities we may never learn of to pressure senate votes.

          Whitaker is IN. If he bows out, only a miracle allows a true hard core patriot to become AG. That is one I think may not happen. Thus, if we get a weenie for AG who gets cowed or penned, Trump loses the steam from a sizable hunk of his base as they view it as beyond Trump’s ken to effect bona fide change in DOJ. With DOJ lost forever, they will become a 4th branch of govt, working against Trump and us. “Deep state” career employees will carry on.

          Electoral changes are demographically destined and cheating and illegal franchise will enhance the democrat voting power. Trump did not carry the vote as I thought would happen last week. He was on the ballot for anyone who wanted a republican majority. He’s also a polarizing figure to a ton of democrats. If he or his appointees go soft, his own people lose heart and his opponents see encouraging successes and gain steam.

          So, if Whitaker, a hard nosed patriot who owns his own space, backs down, then there probably isn’t anyone truly effective who will replace him, and the slide begins, persisting until 2020, when Trump sees no upside to an uncaring, incurable republic.

          If Whitaker stays, Trump will make him a busy man. And we will persevere.

          Like

          Reply
  24. ForGodandCountry says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Not defending Murkasey, but I listened carefully to the video provided by Sundance and did not hear where Murkasey stated that Whitaker must recuse himself, which was claimed in the post’s title. Murkasey said:

    1. Whitaker is qualified to be AG
    2. In his opinion, Whitaker must be approved by the Senate and, if he HAD been in a position which required previous Senate approval, he would not need it now in order to be AG

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Trump must battle the fascist leftists boldly on all fronts and at all times and at this he must not flag nor fail. He must never succumb to the siren call of the fascist leftists propaganda ministers that will permeate the television waves, nor to the cowering fear of the GOPe to do battle. He must not bargain with the fascist leftists and their propaganda ministers and gutter rats. He can not reason with them as the fascist leftists and their gaggle of lying lackeys and deranged dingbats will grant no quarter to him and, if they can, they will destroy him and his family and all of America without remorse.

    Trump must follow the fascist leftists to the inmost recesses of their minds and make them fear and dread the very sight and sound of him. with only an occasional drug or alcohol induced respite in between their waking nightmares as their day of final reckoning approaches. Trump must make them howl.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. weareallandrew says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Still trying to understand Mukasay’s reference to “constitutional duty of oversight is hogwash”- was he talking about the FISA court, since he had just explained two issues on that, or was he referring to Congress oversight of DOJ/FBI?

    Hmmm. The FISA Court is supervised by the Chief Justice. I am wondering why Roberts has apparently said nothing…is he waiting for the second IG investigation?

    It seems to me that we need a second special prosecutor to investigate the FISA referral process and all the abuse- Obama spying on a political enemy, DOJ supporting it with FBI CounterIntel doing the investigation at the same time the same personnel were slow walking the Clinton emails.

    Including how NSA take and FiveEyes spy from abroad for parallel construstion is obtained as an end around to spy on American citizens.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. John says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Rosenstein isn’t going anywhere.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. L4grasshopper says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    What is blindingly obvious is that so many inside the beltway types, no matter what party, just flat don’t care about the massive corruption all around them.

    Part of it is Trump hate — especially from fake conservative NeverTrumpers.

    But damn….a large part of it just obviously that guys like this Mukaskey are trying to protect the status quo…the corrupt status quo.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      A large part of it is that DC is infested with sociopaths.

      How to Spot a Sociopath:
      1. Superficial charm and good intelligence.
      2. Absence of delusions and other signs of irrational thinking.
      3. Absence of nervousness or neurotic manifestations.
      4. Unreliability.
      5. Untruthfulness and insincerity.
      6. Lack of remorse and shame.
      7. Inadequately motivated antisocial behavior.
      8. Poor judgment and failure to learn by experience.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:54 pm

        Number one should be: they lie, and two: they believe their own lies. My daughter dated a sociopath. It took me 1 year to figure out what he was. “The Sociopath Next Door” great book!!! We purged him from our lives. The biggest torture for a sociopath is to be ignored. It works great but you have to be strong!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  29. Sharpshorts says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    “Everybody must re cuse” (sung to Bob Dylan’s “Everybody must get stoned”)…
    There ain’t nobody who don’t know anything about (shhhh) Ruskies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    I don’t think Whitaker will budge an inch, nor should he.

    The only thing the concerns me is (someone posted this today, can’t recall where) Schiff saying that he’ll subpoena the final Mueller report if necessary. Hopefully this can be shut down as needed. Because Whitaker can choose to not pass on the report to Congress at his discretion.

    As long as that report is kept from Congress, things would seem to be in good shape. But if Mueller knows that Schiff can merely subpoena the report and “get around” Whitaker, then Mueller can make the report as damning as he wants with the knowledge the Dems can take it from there.

    My guess is the DOJ can keep the report from Congress if they choose. I believe that’s how the current special counsel laws are written. That is, if the law says it’s up to the AG on whether the report goes to Congress or not, you’d think that prerogative would override a subpoena seeking to skirt the statute.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • RedWave2020 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      I agree the only cause of concern would be that Dems and Mueller go fishing for evidence against Trump associates i.e. Manafort. This could be fixed with a pardon but they could try to get crooked attorney generals to go after them. I know Frosh in MD and others like Schneiderman would be happy to oblige.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        November 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

        Exactly. And Whitaker could “eat” this if he holds the report, but not so if the Dems in the House could merely subpoena it around Whitaker should Whitaker choose to not advance the report to Congress.

        Still plenty of games to complete here. But the first step is done, in that Sessions is gone.

        I’m kind of surprised Rosenstein is not gone yet, but I guess he doesn’t have to be yet since he’s not running anything now.

        Let’s hope Manafort, etc don’t go the Cohen route.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Avi says:
        November 11, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        a real AG ( unlike unTrusted Sessions) would reign in Müller and tell him his gestapo tactics against Trump associates that have nothing to do with Russia and occurred years in the past is verboten and prior convictions are null and void.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Proud American from Texas says:
      November 11, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      Send all copies, each and every one, in a Republican labelled ballot envelope, to Broward county. Heck, they’d never see the light of day.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  31. rumpole2 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    If you don’t Recuse … you be Racist!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. jello333 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Only two things I’m concerned about at the moment are the Florida recounts (and whether Snipes is brought to justice); and Whitaker hanging tough. As long as the Senate count doesn’t change, and as long as Whitaker remains in charge going forward, we’re good. All the other stuff is typical, daily maneuvering and ignorance by the Dems and MSM.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • RedWave2020 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      Not just FL though AZ seem to be stolen and the weak willed GOP is doing nothing about it. GOP had 8pt early voting advantage (80% of votes) Election day skews even more red. Even with greater GOP crossover to Sinema she would have needed 65% + independents to win (NEVER happens EVER).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:06 pm

        It looks like AZ allows voters to receive early ballots by mail but also allows those ballots to be dropped off on election day. According to the AZ SOS, they received a record number of drop offs and are still trying to check that the signatures on the affidavit on the return envelope and the ballot request application appear to match.

        https://azsos.gov/elections

        So a voter can request an early ballot by mail but not return it by mail. This throws the verification process into a last minute crunch instead of providing more efficiency to the workflow. If there is a challenge (must be a written one), days are added to the process.

        https://www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/16/00552.htm

        Whatever.

        Like

        Reply
  33. MaineCoon says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    “Is Rod Rosenstein working for the cause of justice; or is he an entrenched ideologue put in place to defend the interests of the administrative state?”

    I don’t see that RR has brought brought any justice, based on 1. OIG report, 2. Mueller investigation, 3. executing 3rd FISA renewal app months AFTER Trump became President, 4. convo about wearing a wire in re: to 25thA, 5 All Ds and RINOs like him 6. AND the admin state want AAG Whitaker to recuse which would leave RR overseeing Muller.

    Was this a trick question?

    Never will Whataker recuse. That issue would have been decided BEFORE he was AAG.

    If Rs were smart they would just go silent on the issue.

    There isn’t a darn thing the Ds & RINOs go do. We need a shiny object…How about they take April’s creds this week.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Take April’s pass? Oh my God, what a rayyycccciiissss you are! And a scary, hairy misogynist. too!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • John says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      Rod indicted Mcdougal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • motreehouse says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      I sense Rod Rosenstein was a fence sitter after He threw Comey under the bus and now He’s trying to save himself from the crooks because He has no future in the Justice Department. He can’t resign yet and lose His leverage over Comey and the Lawfare boys so He’s sol and stuck at the moment. Other than the news leaks sent out against AAG Whittaker by Rodney’s staffers Flores and O’Callahan How can He hurt the President now? (maybe They can be prosecuted and replaced as well) .It looks like He has maybe lost His traveling gig as well and will have to actually do some work in the office where he can be watched more closely. Hopefully the IG, Huber, and Watnick are doing Their work quietly and thoroughly and that AAG Whitaker stays right where He is, and tells the Dems to pound sand regarding recusal and any subpoenas. They don’t have the house until January, and even after They do the Senate has to agree with anything They propose other than B.S. investigations. Whoever released the “lovebird” text messages, and the Carter page FISA that Burr and Warner had and was leaked by Wolfe to the tramp “reporter” is definitely working for Justice. Also the release of the FISA abuse report came from NSA Admiral Rogers so maybe Our allies are in intelligence as well. Sundance You have pointed out that The crooks were quiet as a mouse when those gems came out which signals a hidden battle going on inside justice. Now that Whitaker is in place expect their political and media allies to lash out and not show the patience and calm of the ones inside the Justice department. President Trump is much smarter and more cunning than the enemy and He is not going to quit on Us. Who inside Justice dept. makes the next move thats My question?

      Like

      Reply
      • More Covfefe Please says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:29 pm

        “Hopefully the IG, Huber, and Watnick are doing Their work quietly and thoroughly ”

        Me too. But I have already thought this too many times. Remember Jeff “Silent Assasian”; Huber; “indictments a commin”; and so on? I will believe it when I see it or see some indication of action by Whitaker. I would like to believe this, but based on past history, Whitaker will keep house until the new AG comes in and then try to be friends to the deep state and so on.

        But I still hope you are right.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • RJones says:
      November 11, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Expect the R’s to join the D’s on the issue of whether Whittaker can serve as AG. Bet they’ll say no, must be confirmed. But, If that happens, there are others who can serve…so it’s just a delaying tactic at best. The day of reckoning for Mueller and Rosenstein and hopefully many others is near. Have to believe a lot of planning has already occurred so action should be swift.

      Like

      Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:57 pm

        If he had to go before the Senate, couldn’t our guys as A LOT of good questions?? Maybe he doesn’t WANT to be AG, but wants the truth out.

        Like

        Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        PDJT could get an opinion from his White House counsel and take it to the Supreme Court for a ruling if there is a challenge. If he had wanted someone besides Whitaker, he would have appointed someone besides Whitaker. Since the issue of a recused/obstructed AG has been such a thorn in Trump’s side, he must have put some effort into finding the right guy for the interim and maybe beyond.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • jello333 says:
          November 11, 2018 at 11:25 pm

          That’s right. And yet I heard a couple idiots on TV today (I think on Chris Wallace’s show) saying Trump did what he always does: Acts impulsively, without thinking through the pros and cons of what he’s doing. My jaw about dropped on the floor, because that’s the exact OPPOSITE of how Trump operates.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • More Covfefe Please says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        Dims and Rs can’t force Trump to do anything about Whitaker because the law says he can do it. If they don’t like, then take it to the SC. In the mean time, Whitaker will serve as acting AG.

        Like

        Reply
  34. History Teaches says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    We need a new party. Plain and simple. this dance between Democrats and Republicans has become a self contained private game totally detached from founding principles and values.

    It’s like Spy vs. Spy in the old Mad magazIne.

    It seems the Republicans are actually more entrenched and hostile to change than the Democrats.

    The Democrats keep tweaking to achieve their hard core ideological goals. Faking a ‘centrism’ when convenient but biding their time till they sense the time is right to drop the pretense and rip off their masks.

    The Republicans have a deep psychological problem. They accept the premises of the liberal media and are perpetually on defense. Afraid of ever being aggressive and self assertive. The Gingrich ‘revolution’ was as far as mainstream Republicans have ever gone in decades. And even then it was a compromised construct with saboteurs behind the scenes. I doubt very much Gingrich could have made any progress in these civil war, social media censorship times.

    The Trump phenomenon was an amazing development, but it really is entirely dependent on one man. And even now the momentum has shifted thanks to mafia/third world election crimes.

    In hindsight, Sessions will be viewed as the biggest reason the swamp grew in power and audacity. Not only giving the Obama/Clinton braintrust security and immunity but allowing them to go on the offensive with Mueller and all the other diversions and distractions.

    If the President could have begun his term unhindered and attending to the business of the Presidency so much more progress and momentum could have been achieved. Instead it’s been like he’s trapped in quicksand, needing enormous strength and resolve just to function as well as he has under the circumstances

    But back to my first point.

    The two party system will never willingly accept a real paradigm change. As we see, the deep state reflexively is ferocious protecting itself and it’s corrupt normalcy. With all the mainstream institutions doubling down to preserve “business as usual.’

    These first two years could have been so much more. With a real AG it would have been the Obama/Clinton operatives under constant investigation. Which would lead to more and more revelations of the incestuous nature of the swanp. And public awareness of the depths of corruption would have inevitably sunk in. Despite any MSM spin.

    If these election thefts go unchallenged and unpunished I have no hope at all that the Marxist march can be stopped. Let alone reversed. Or any optimism about 2020. The soft coup will become increasingly hard, and violently revolutionary when the signal is given.

    The Republicans can hide in their think tanks and their gated conpounds, wagging fingers and clucking disappointment over some breach of precedent or etiquette. Fiddling while Rome burns. Until a serious Party with guts and values emerges and plays smart hardball, the descent will continue.

    I

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      That’s exactly what the Democrats and GOPe hopes you will do, start a third party. Nothing would make them happier. It would be the kiss of death of MAGA.

      You will spend the next 20 years (at least) knocking on doors and getting signatures to get on the ballot in thousands of jurisdictions around the country, all with their own rules just to make it difficult for you. The UniParty designed it that way.

      Then while you are hopping from one foot to another just to get on the ballot, they can go along on their merry way winning election after election.

      There is no time to start a new 3rd party. This is a hostile takeover the Republican Party. The party brings with it a built in infrastructure. The party has automatic ballot access in every voting jurisdiction in the country. The value of that ballot access cannot be measured. It’s priceless.

      Let’s instead rid the party of the traitors to our constitution and to the republic. Vote them out or jail them, whatever it takes.

      Let THEM start a new party or go join the Democrats.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • motreehouse says:
      November 11, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Dude Trump is Rebuilding the Republican Party right now. The rinos are fleeing. We are going to have 6 more years once We get past this Mueler nonsense,

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        November 11, 2018 at 10:56 pm

        Yeah
        The “Republican” brand is very damaged.. bit it still has value.
        Rather than start a new party from scratch… it makes sense for Trump to do a (hostile) “take over” as he is doing. Merging Republican Brand with the Trump brand to some extent.. but in the political sphere… trading as “Republican”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sherri Young says:
          November 11, 2018 at 11:39 pm

          I told my aunt the other night that Trump’s “day after” press conference was targeted at the RNC and Republican hierarchy as are many of his remarks about how well he is doing in the polls. He continually thumps on the GOPe.

          Things may get interesting when Mitt gets to DC. What do you want to bet that Mitt will quietly lead his own resistance movement among the R’s? (We just thought No-Name was dead. He may live on in the body of Romney.)

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  35. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    If the DOJ decides to keep the report from Congress, the Times will just give them the copy Mueller already leaked to them…………………………

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. billrla says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Second verse, same as the first.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. jus wundrin says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    If the progs want Whitaker to recuse himself for comments he made about the mewler investigation, then the house progs MUST recuse themselves from any Trump investigation due to their constant anti Trump rhetoric.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  38. Hebo Sabe says:
    November 11, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Too much dramatics.

    Back to the land of the living.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Dixie T says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    I haven’t decided WHAT to think about Rod Rosenstein! I’ve supported him mostly, but then I hear “rumors,” and am left with not knowing what he’s actually doing! Just last week we heard that “Rosenstein was tendering his resignation within the next 48 hours”—-well, those 48 hours have long passed!

    He’s been at the WH meeting with Trump, I think TWICE in the past two weeks—-And he STILL keeps his job!!! Which leads me to believe one or two things:

    1) Trump trusts Rosenstein, and we have no idea of what Trump is having Rosenstein focusing on right now

    2) Trump might be setting Rosenstein up for a fall

    For me, Rosenstein is “a man of myster,” and my own personal jury is still out, deliberating!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      November 11, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      Dixie, Rosenstein is an arrogant, self promoting, self protecting creep. His slow walking of documents to our elected representatives is reason enough for you to not to support him. Couple that with his “holier than thou” testimony in front of Congress, his signature on a FISA warrant, his “the DOJ will not be extorted” comment AND his remarks about wearing a wire around the president should seal his fate with you. But I should let you make your own decisions!! 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • More Covfefe Please says:
        November 11, 2018 at 11:40 pm

        I agree.

        As some have already pointed out, Trump is using him for the time being.

        That is also my guess based on what I see happening.

        RR is a snake and I knew that when he appointed his good buddy Mueller as special counsel. There are other ways one could have handled the situation without doing horrible damage to Trump like he did by this appointment. So, why did he do it then? Because he WANTED to!

        Like

        Reply
  40. Shickalee says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Rod Rosenstein was clearly put in place to defend the interests of the administrative state. Sessions was duped into recusing himself and to add insult to injury selected Rosenstein to be acting AG…if Sessions was not part of the Rosenstein firewall to protect the administrative state, he certainly was played like a fiddle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. truthbomb says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    The thing is, people outside of the Beltway don’t care or understand this issue.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. prOfounDGullet says:
    November 11, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    When do the calls for Recusal from the Leftist Criminals become an Obstruction of Justice case??? If there are open cases against these people for leaks and whatnot…. and open and credible threats against our President…. and they are now calling for Acting Ag to Recuse that seems to be Obstruction in the clearest form.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. David Quinn says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    In that clip, I did NOT hear Mukasey say Whitaker should or must recuse himself. He did assert that arguably Whitaker cannot be appointed on constitutional grounds — an issue that may end up before SCOTUS. But recusal wouldn’t cure that constitutional concern if it is a problem, and recusal isn’t indicated that concern not a problem.

    Like

    Reply
