DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and AAG Matthew Whitaker Issue New Asylum Rule Ahead of Advancing Mass Central American Migration…

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker issued a new asylum rule today as officials at the U.S. southern border and U.S. military prepare to confront an approaching horde of approximately 20,000 Central American migrant/invaders.
[U.S. Department of Justice] Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen today announced an Interim Final Rule declaring that those aliens who contravene a presidential suspension or limitation on entry into the United States through the southern border with Mexico issued under section 212(f) or 215(a)(1) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) will be rendered ineligible for asylum.
The Acting Attorney General and the Secretary issued the following joint statement:
“Consistent with our immigration laws, the President has the broad authority to suspend or restrict the entry of aliens into the United States if he determines it to be in the national interest to do so. Today’s rule applies this important principle to aliens who violate such a suspension or restriction regarding the southern border imposed by the President by invoking an express authority provided by Congress to restrict eligibility for asylum. Our asylum system is overwhelmed with too many meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources, preventing us from being able to expeditiously grant asylum to those who truly deserve it. Today, we are using the authority granted to us by Congress to bar aliens who violate a Presidential suspension of entry or other restriction from asylum eligibility.”
Section 212(f) of the Immigration and INA states that “[w]henever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
Further, Section 215(a) of the INA states that it is “unlawful…for any alien to depart from or enter or attempt to depart from or enter the United States except under such reasonable rules, regulations, and orders, and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may prescribe.”
In Section 208(d)(5)(B) of the INA, Congress specified that the Attorney General “may provide by regulation for any other conditions or limitations on the consideration of an application for asylum.”
Today’s new rule applies to prospective presidential proclamations, and is not retroactive.
Asylum is a discretionary form of relief granted by the Executive Branch on a discretionary basis to those fleeing persecution on the basis of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. The rule does not render such aliens ineligible for withholding of removal under the INA or protection from removal under the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
The Interim Final Rule can be found here.
They did not just write that today. Sitting on someones desk waiting on an AG willing to sign it. Woot.
But, that will bring the first law suit that Whitaker is not eligible to be the AAG. Lawyer up.
Take it to the Supreme Court and put a fork in it.
But he is for 210 days. It’s the law.
Even though you may have seen this, I would like to share some thing Andrew McCarthy wrote at the National Review:
“Matthew Whitaker joined the Trump Justice Department as Sessions’s chief of staff in October 2017. The date is relevant. The president has named him as acting attorney general under the Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (the relevant provisions are codified at Sections 3345 and 3346 of Title 5, U.S. Code). There has been some commentary suggesting that because Whitaker was in a job (chief of staff) that did not require Senate confirmation, he could not become the “acting officer” in a position (AG) that calls for Senate confirmation. Not so. The Vacancies Act enables the president to name an acting officer, who may serve as such for 210 days, as long as the person named has been working at the agency or department for at least 90 days in a fairly high-ranking position. Whitaker qualifies.”
It is a mistake to not make it retroactive because it will mean that any of them that are able to sneak across the border will claim that they were already in the country before the order was issued and therefore it does not apply to them.
A second issue is that there is apparently no deterrent for sneaking across the border currently. If it were set up so that anyone caught sneaking across the border is fingerprinted and then banned from applying for any legal status for a period of five years, the attempts to cross the border illegally would be greatly minimized.
There were some illegals caught in Texas today. I wonder what their fate will be.
Thanks, Sundance, for hanging with us!
So, if I’m reading this right, anyone who does not come through a Port of Entry is not allowed to ask for asylum….right???
LikeLiked by 9 people
That was my non-lawyer understanding of things.
They can ask, but they are ineligible. And there is a lawsuit somewhere, Pineda v. Trump that is suing his administration. Makes me sick.
AG Whitaker hits the ground running ! POTUS Trump now has a dependable Tight End.
Yep, he can catch the short passes, go deep or even deliver a pancake block when necessary.
Go Hawkeyes!!
I would like to see POTUS go to smash-mouth football. AG Whitaker used like a full back/half back!
Finally some BALLS. I am loving this new guy.
Yeah, its on. This is good.
An injunction will be issued within 24 hours if that long
In the event an injunction is placed, the border could simply be closed. *I hate lefty judges!
BINGO.
Close the Border and Cancel Visa Renewals until SCOTUS rules.
Sometime in 2019.
Congrats, California & USCOC. Own it.
Maybe we should forget the appeals.
Then we sit back and enjoy the show:
• USCOC pay-for-play to Republicans.
• Tech and Hollywood pay-for-play to D-rats.
• Presidential vetos to force an increase in the ante.
… Until he gets every damned thing he wants from the D-rat House.
That would include conclusion of S.C. Mueller’s “Investigation”.
No hurry, Mueller.
When one reads the actual Rule – link above, read it – this just starts the 60-day period for comments. The Rule also does not apply retroactively, and afaik only applies to future Presidential orders.
Did you see the last page?
Approved by not signed by Jeff Sessions as of Nov 6th.
CNN Importing new viewers to bolster ratings…..
This is great!!!!
However, when the invading armies get to the southern border, it will be pandemonium for sure. By design of the organizers, of course.
Snap! That will leave a mark. LOL
Splodey heads splattering goo everywhere. Excellent Mr AAG.
For an interim AG, me thinks he wants the real title. Please someone remove the training wheels off the AAG and let him become AG.
I like Whitaker. I like that he is not swamp.
So far, So good.
But all new brooms always sweep clean. We shall see. I am hoping and praying he will deliver justice.
Joe digenova was pretty much saying that the next 210 days will be Whitakers audition to be AG, and Trump may very well keep him. But he did say that Trump might want a “Big Name” as AG.
On a sidenote I disagree with Bongino that Ted Cruz should be AG. He will not be loyal to Trump, might even have revenge still in his heart, you can never know!
Dear God, please NO to Cruz. Mister “steal the delegates/vote your conscience”. NO WAY!
This showdown may be the spark that sets the country on fire. Be prepared.
I read that this horde is in Mexico city at the moment and DEMANDING buses to our border.
Outstanding. Moves and counter moves.
No trips to San Diego anymore. Used to be a great town/area.
We are with you, Mr. President!
Posting this here as well, as the importance cannot be understated:
The next 6 months will tell whether Trump has the balls required to do what must be done.
He has the executive power and the legal and appropriations backing necessary to use the Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall under the pretext of national emergency. (The relevant clauses for shunting Defense funding were quietly inserted into the omnibus)
He has control over the DOJ, DHS, and National Guard and every pretext he needs to shut down the Democrat Party’s political violence, possibly taking down prominent membership in the process.
Regardless of the flagrant theft of elections in these outstanding states, he has enough buffer in the Senate to prevent removal from office no matter what the house does.
He has a 5/4 supreme court which has now been whittled by act of God to 5/3, and constitutional scholars urging him to issue executive order on the outstanding Anchor Baby issue.
It’s time for him to move on these 3 things.
The next 6 months will show whether he’s savvy, or whether he’s either incompetent or in on the kabuki act.
I don’t know where you’ve been, but Trump has already demonstrated A+ competence.
The unhinged mob will never change. Democrats are ramping up their ‘Constitutional Crisis’ malarkey, and they’ve been demanding Jeff Sessions resign for a long, long time. Same goes for their Network News lapdogs. This video is 3 minutes 30 seconds, but every last bit of it is spot on.
