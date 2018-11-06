CTH Election Day Coverage 2018

For the midterm election day we have a pretty good idea what the overall media approach will be [See Here]. Knowing the gaslighting will likely be even worse than 2016, it becomes more important to tune out the media’s narrative and stick to substance. That’s where the value of YOUR ground reports come in.

Based on scale, CTH has readers in every state, every city, and likely almost every precinct in the country.

So, YOU are now the media.

We will present ground report threads for you to share your insight and voting experience in your community on this midterm election. Past experience tells us the best approach is to use a noon thread (12pm – 3pm ET / 9am – 11am PT); and a mid-day thread (3pm – 6pm ET / 11am – 2pm PT), for you to share individual ground reports. From these reports we can get a good picture of what’s going on coast-to-coast.

Then starting at 7:00pm ET we will begin reviewing election results in two hour increments. NOTE: I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to ignore “exit polling” pushed by media. Exit polling is a complete con, used to fabricate and shape talking points for media pundits. Ignore exit polling, especially in the mid-west and west coast. As we saw in 2016, exit polling is disconnected from actual voting results.

Advertisements