CTH Election Day Coverage 2018

For the midterm election day we have a pretty good idea what the overall media approach will be [See Here]. Knowing the gaslighting will likely be even worse than 2016, it becomes more important to tune out the media’s narrative and stick to substance. That’s where the value of YOUR ground reports come in.
Based on scale, CTH has readers in every state, every city, and likely almost every precinct in the country.
So, YOU are now the media.
We will present ground report threads for you to share your insight and voting experience in your community on this midterm election. Past experience tells us the best approach is to use a noon thread (12pm – 3pm ET / 9am – 11am PT); and a mid-day thread (3pm – 6pm ET / 11am – 2pm PT), for you to share individual ground reports. From these reports we can get a good picture of what’s going on coast-to-coast.
Then starting at 7:00pm ET we will begin reviewing election results in two hour increments. NOTE: I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to ignore “exit polling” pushed by media. Exit polling is a complete con, used to fabricate and shape talking points for media pundits. Ignore exit polling, especially in the mid-west and west coast. As we saw in 2016, exit polling is disconnected from actual voting results.
You also have at least one daily follower in the UK. I check your articles and analysis every morning.
Me too!
And me. And many of us across the Pond. I’m really hoping and praying for our American cousins today that Right and Good triumph over the evil that is the democratic party. There are still a lot of Brits for whom the US is still the beacon of freedom and liberty. MAGA means making the world great again too. Go, DJT!!
Thank you, Sundance, for setting this thread up.
I hope the Trump”s roller coaster is set up to run tonight.
Stay the course
Carpe Diem
Off to check my precincts. We are ready.
Thank you for providing this accounting. I voted earlier and am in a country where all we see is Fox and Latin CNN. Most media on election eves are bent on misrepresenting trends and delaying the true results. Why? Only to keep the viewer tuned in for advertising $$. They also want to hide any voting trends that are against their agenda. I guess we all know this from experience. It really becomes obvious when viewed from a foreign socialistic media market. Can’t wait to return to the USA in a few days. ( hopefully Ft.Lauderdale/ Hollywood Intnl. Airport will finally display President Trump photos on the walls through Customs and Immigration).
6 is the number of man. God made the world in 6 days. 6 days shall you work. The REAL Trump administration will be for 6 years. So far we have only seen the orientation and warm up. The land is taken little by little.
I’m calling it….rep house and senate and buckets of prog tears. Ya with me?
All in kathyca, at predictit!
Come on R’s, ‘baby needs a new pair of shoes’!
#RedTunami2108 – hoping this photo comes through. This is how I decked out my car pre-election day. I live in NY and I must say I have gotten nothing but thumbs up, honks with waves and smiles and positive comments. I have a feeling Cuomo is going to be very shocked today. My gas station is owned by a lovely Jordanian who has only voted Democrat. He stopped me yesterday as I was pumping gas to let me know that he will no longer be voting for any democrat. He loves what Trump has done and that Andrew Cuomo has ruined NY. He is a volunteer fireman and said that not only are all his employees voting red but that his entire firehouse is voting that way too. I believe we are going to have a great day/night and that tomorrow will be an even better day and this is coming from a blue state! ❤️ 🇺🇸 👍 MAGA = Man asked God answered!
lotbusyexec;
Thank you for this report. Its anectdotal reports like this that encourage me their are NO ‘safe’ districts or States, for dems.
EVEN in supposedly blue areas like Californicate, and NY State, we CAN surprise ourselves, and devastate the opposition.
There is NO ‘pointless’ R vote!
And after tomorrow, 65 million is NOT a #, that will be used any more.
There are FAR MORE deplorables now, than their were in 2016, and we are far STRONGER than we were in 2016,
the despicables are,TOAST!
Message from Q this morning: link https://qanon.pub/#2436
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI No.416
Nov 6 2018 03:44:13 (EST)
The entire world is watching.
Patriots from around the world are praying for AMERICA.
We are all bound by a feeling deep inside, a feeling that cannot be publicly expressed for fear of ridicule, a feeling that challenges the mainstream (narrative), against that which we are told to accept and dare not question, put simply, that people are being abused by those in power and time is running out.
Remember the battles of Lexington and Concord – “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!”
For far too long we have been silent and allowed our bands of strength, that we once formed to defend FREEDOM and LIBERTY, to deteriorate.
We became divided.
We became weak.
We elected TRAITORS to govern us.
We allowed EVIL to prey on us.
Those who claimed to represent us gave us false hope, made false promises.
The evil and corruption only grew.
——————————
This is more than party politics.
This is about restoring OLD GLORY.
This is about saving our land and our people from those who wish us harm.
This is about preserving our REPUBLIC.
This is about preserving our SAFETY.
This is about restoring our STRENGTH.
This is about LIFE, LIBERTY, and the PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.
This is about PROTECTING our children.
THIS IS ABOUT SAVING AMERICA.
We are all God’s children.
We are, FATHERS.
We are, MOTHERS.
We are, DAUGHTERS.
We are, SONS.
We are, BROTHERS.
We are, SISTERS.
We do not look at race.
We do not look at skin color.
We are UNITED in these STATES OF AMERICA.
We are, and will always be, PATRIOTS.
WE MUST RISE AGAIN.
WE MUST UNITE AGAIN.
WE MUST FIGHT AGAIN.
FOR GOD & COUNTRY —- PLEASE ANSWER THE CALL & VOTE.
GOD BLESS AMERICA.
WWG1WGA!
Q
In the light of recent blunders by the Dems, I’m calling the mid-terms a blood bath for them. It looked equally dismal for them back in June.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/06/01/about-the-november-mid-terms/
Pointman
Think we’ll break 226, in the house?
Hey, for those of us out here in the PT time zone, just curious why it is 2 hours for the noon thread (9 to 11am) while the ET folks get 3 hours (12pm to 3pm). And why is PT 4 hours behind ET for the mid-day thread? If ET is 3pm – 6pm shouldn’t PT be 12pm – 3pm? Maybe there is a reason I do not know about!
