The Midterm Election as I See It…

There is a great deal of nervousness and trepidation on the eve of our midterm election; indeed, I too resemble that remark. However, it is worthwhile to remind ourselves of the strategy behind the pre-programmed, institutional, opposition.
On the day after the 2016 election, beyond the sense of victory, there was an important aspect that needed to be highlighted. [Written Here]
The media, writ large, are not engaged within the body politic as some detached neutral observer; exactly the opposite is true.
Institutionally the media are as cunning and Machiavellian as any modern assembly.
Modern media polling; or early voter analysis, and the outlined opinions of selected stats in a myriad of unidirectional narratives; are exactly akin to lobbyist groups. Loosely defined “lobbying” is: “the act of attempting to influence the actions, policies, or decisions of others.” Doesn’t that definition also eerily describe modern media?
Lobbyists are professionals at presenting information shaped for their special interests, and intended to influence your opinion of their issue. Indeed, with volumes of citations and specific examples to evidence the analogy, there is no difference between what the corporate media sells as their ‘electoral truth’ and any lobbying group trying to sway your opinion or decision.
Corporate media and corporate lobbyists both have a strategy; both have an intention to influence; both have a long-term and short-term strategy to support their intention to influence.
It can be overwhelming to be bombarded by the structured influence messages intended to generate an outcome that is antithetical to your personal viewpoint. Conversely, if your views are represented by the lobbyists, their efforts represent an affirmation. However, it is important to note the goals of the media lobbying efforts are not in-and-of-themselves a reflection of reality. Their efforts are an intention to create reality through an outcome delivered by their influence.
In the final days before this midterm, just as we saw in the final 48 hours prior to the 2016 general election, the level of directed influence lobbying by media is astounding. But again, as the outcome of the 2016 election showed, this influence effort is not reality.
There are hundreds of billions of dollars at stake in these ‘big picture’ lobbying efforts.
One media/lobbying strategy is to keep people with particular views from voting; to suppress the voting:
Another media/lobbying strategy includes their effort to motivate people with an aligned view to increase voting.
The important part to remember is that all media presentations are trying to do one of these two things: (1) lower opposition voting; and (2) increase supportive voting.
When saying “all media presentations”, I do mean everything (every structured espousal) is part of an agenda-driven from the top of the corporate media empire, remember that.
I saw clip on Hannity the other night of Mika on MSNBC almost in tears asking people to vote democrat so that normalcy will return?
That was a telling sign and I hope it’s true that they deep down know they are losing!
I really cant watch that,,,,
I honestly cant stand to look at, listen too or even inadvertently glance at the MSM or any of their shills, ENEMIES OF THE REPUBLIC
All enemies, foreign and DOMESTIC.
Larry Schweikart
@LarrySchweikart
50m50 minutes ago
More
Per Rasmussen, Trump today in “high 30s” among blacks. Black men in particular are supporting the President.
Larry Schweikart
@LarrySchweikart
1h1 hour ago
More Larry Schweikart Retweeted The AZ Data Guru
The only numbers you need to know from the AZ early voting. Maricopa Co. is red, about 4.3m. Pima is deep blue, about 1m
Maricopa: +100k
Pima: -5.5kLarry Schweikart added,
The AZ Data Guru
@Garrett_Archer
Here is where the counties stand right now compared to their 2014 totals:
Apache: -13k
Cochise: -9.5k
Coconino: -7k…
Show this thread
Larry Schweikart
@LarrySchweikart
1h1 hour ago
More
FL early vote at 75% of 2016. Freerepublic’s “Ravi” suggested we’d hit 80%.
Looks like he’s right. That feels like a very Trumpian turnout.
well, here we are…3 of the past 4 Federal elections have been good for us…before that 3 of 4 Federal elections were good to the other side, sigh…before that, we had 3 good Federal elections in a row…what does it all mean? beats me…all we can do is vote to support the guy that has left it all on the playing field like no one I’ve ever seen in a lifetime that has lasted 2/3 of a century. May the Almighty look down upon us favorably and bestow blessings upon this country that many of our countrymen frankly do not deserve. Be that as it may, we’ll let them tag along as we MAGA! Godspeed tomorrow my fellow Treepers!
“Their efforts are an intention to create reality through an outcome delivered by their influence.” Yes but even as this approach does not appear to be working when it comes to Trump, what can they do?
Looking at that wonderful “Nate Silver collage of all things completely wrong” why is anyone still listening to Nate Silver or any of the media when they have demonstrated such failure? That’s the thing that defies logic. Yes, the public at large continues to buy into the lies so yeah… they keep doing it because the people keep believing it, but isn’t there ample evidence that this is destroying the media’s credibility entirely?
Nothing in Subdance’s article is something I didn’t already know. They aren’t “predicting” the future, they are attempting to dictate the future. It’s a tactic which I’m sure used to work but does no longer. So the real question is what they will do when they finally admit they have to do something different?
Okay! Okay! Okay, Sundance! I watched it. I admit it–I never watch the bobbly headed morons because I just can’t stand them. But when you tell me to do something in BIG, BOLD, RED letters, I think perhaps, just perhaps, you might mean what you say (ha)!
And it was well worth it. Thank you for the “encouragement”!
I hear ya bro. But I can’t sit still. I still have plenty of energy and I am using it in a positive way. I have met many new people getting out the vote. And most of all. It has been a lot of fun.
I wonder what percentage of undecideds will vote Republican just to see how totally unhinged the left dims and left media (same thing) become. I wonder if some are just curious what it would look like. It would be a spectacle to be sure.
Is this the crap that is on TV 24/7? I don’t have time to watch TV (I work 60-70 hours a week). But years ago, I pretty much stopped watching entirely, once I realized that *all* news media exist to keep the sheeple in a constant state of agitation and hypertension.
Turn off the TV. Go live your life. Vote. And then go on with your life.
This attitude is how the right survived 8 years of Obama, while the left have had a two-year bout of PTSD/TDS. (I do look forward, though, to adding Election Night 2018 YouTube videos to our Election Night 2016 queue. The schadenfreude is simply delicious.)
Voter turnout is key…vote like our lives depend on it….because they do…helping Make Earth Great Again…MEGA…WWG1WGA
That video is hilarious! I just re-posted it to Facebook for all my liberal there to enjoy.
Tomorrow is it! VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!
Very good post by Q on this subject.
https://qanon.pub/#2418
Nothing/No One will change my mind.
As a little insurance policy I pushed the lazy and weak minded voters in my group to vote early so they couldn’t be influenced by negative ads..
Keep the Faith..………..
Lets go out and bring it home tomorrow for our beloved President….
Pay no attention to the media on anything having to do w/politics. The media is commie propaganda.
The “suppression” tactic is so obvious .. polling that make no sense is just one obvious example.
But….
For me (and I suspect many others) it has the opposite effect to the apparent plan. For instance when I see polls showing a “blue weave” is its a huge incentive to do all I can to stop the wave. I kinda think that if there was an obvious Republican lead in the polls it would cause complacency… less republican turnout to vote.
So.. IMO…. I agree that media efforts to meddle in the election are REAL (obvious), but they are not well thought out, and may well have the opposite effect to the intended.
Or is it just that I am “bloody-minded”? 🙂
Thanks, Sundance. I am checking here for your headlines, and reading new posts, but not reading comments except for the rally threads. My tv hasn’t been tuned to a ‘news’ show in over 2 years. The ‘noise’ is deafening, and we will know the outcome soon enough.
Thank you for continuing to point out the deception that surrounds us.
I am absolutely in awe of what President Trump has done for our sovereign nation. May God Bless his courage & vision.
Yes! Look at one rally comparison: Obama in Chicago and President Trump in Missouri! Who’s zoomin’ who!! America First is WIN WIN WINNING!!!
