Sunday Talks: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo…

Maria Bartiromo interviews Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal about his relationship with Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman (MbS) and the Khashoggi murder. Apparently Ms. Bartiromo, who has met MbS personally, is not a fan. Then again, there are financial relationships between Fox media and Saudi interests that might also have bearing…
Attempting to drive wedge between governing Saudis and Trump admin. The Khashoggi matter as well as the DaNang Dick sponsorship of the 9/11 Saudi report is all part of the same effort.
Did anybody else get the impression that Al Waleed was on drugs when he gave this interview? Just his overall demeanor, the twitching and mannerisms. Maybe he’s always like this. I don’t know.
POTUS doesn’t call him “dopey” for nothin’.
LOL Mark/we both noticed.
Look at his hands. His is doing the pill rolling action that is typical of Parkinson’s.
He was having trouble swallowing in addition to automatic tics. I think he was holding that object to help therapeutically focus. Parkinsons yep.
Or it could be an addiction to adrenochrome…wealthy elitists use it to restore their youth, but it is said that the stuff is very addictive.
Never liked the guy, always thought of him SA’s version of Soros
And you would be correct…ever since the Iranian Crisis under Carte!!!
TDP (Twitchy, Dopey Prince) is one strange dude. I would never believe a word he says.
He slipped in “thousands of Iraqis were raped and tortured in Abu Ghrabe as though it was a fact. Maria let it stand.
That sure didn’t go the way she expected. I have to admit I was somewhat surprised at his defense of MbS and the Kingdom. Either he is a liar or we were subjected to some very Fake News for years.
“surprised at his defense of MbS and the Kingdom.”
Probably does not want to wind up in “detention” again.
“Either he is a liar or we were subjected to some very Fake News for years.”
The fake news is real, I do not know enough to comment on this fellow, but I suspect that listingstarboard’s comment below has some merit to it:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/04/sunday-talks-saudi-prince-al-waleed-bin-talal-interviewed-by-maria-bartiromo/#comment-6258289
Please–he is so nervous!
He has to watch every word he says
The twitches, the hands twirling the worry! beads, the eyebrows, the stutter and at one point the falsetto (btw-reminds me of Barry Soetoro’s hysterical speech 2 days ago)
He knows the jig is up.
One more misstep and he ends up like Khashoggi
Alwaleed trying to slither back into power–and Maria and the rest of the media will enable him because he has funded them for so many years. The media truly is the enemy.
What is wrong with Maria Bartiromo…she was acting hostile towards Prince Salman.
Prince Alwaleed is a duplicitous snake.
He donates to far left causes here, to try to destroy our country.
He twitches when he’s speaking because he is lying.
Was also very surprised by Maria. Alwaleed is a snake no doubt and not going to cross MbS. He already lost that battle. He’s just trying to survive himself and notcome to the same end as his friend. As for the twitching, looks like Parkinsons to me.
I like MbS and I don’t care what anyone says.
Me too, kitty…he seems like a good guy.
He seems like the best Saudi out there to me.
That’s about the best I can say, too.
If you watch the entire interview with bartiromo and Salman its good.
Saudi Arabia crown prince vows to do more to stop extremism
Probably not a popular viewpoint here but just to say, there’s something about MbS’ eyes that makes my gut scream red flags… I don’t trust him. Don’t know why. Just don’t.
“Normies” cannot really understand “psychos”. We can only stand at a distance and be entertained.
If anyone has not watched the all time great movie “American Psycho” – please watch it. It is an important, humorous perspective on “leaders” .
If you want to understand Pelosi, Schumer , CNN and the whole bunc of them – please watch this movie. DJT hung out with these types, but was psychologically healthy and decided enough was enough.
What do you think Al-Alwaleed would not do to get reservations at Dorsia?
How about Pelosi expounding on the musical qualities of Huey Lewis And The News?
If you watch this movie and understand that for much of the rest of the world – especially countries that have been bombed and destroyed for no obvious rational reason – American leadership – is essentially captured by this movie-
Then you will understand why the rest of the world is heaving a sigh of relief about DJT. An he can get just about ANY deal he wants. Put yourselves in the shoes of the hookers in the movie ( the middle east/No Korea etc). And think how you would feel – if your tormentor was replaced by a normal human being.
Drive a wedge between US and the Saudis, drive a wedge between the Saudis and Israel, drive a wedge between Saudis, US and Kurds, strengthen Turkey, Iran and Palestinians.
Mostly to flip the House and tie Trumps hands so he can’t bring peace to the middle-east, win the various trade wars and to strengthen socialism in America.
Yeah…and help the Chinese out by giving them some leverage in their trade talks, and Russia some leverage in the talks scheduled for 11/11.
Gives certain people here in the U.S. some more safe space as well…I’m sure there are lots of interesting pieces of info floating around behind the scenes at the moment: we just learned that thanks to a certain administration that our CIA assets in Iran were neutralized; wonder how that happened?
But most of all: it gives the Iranian mullahs a bit longer to breathe. Those protests were quite breathtaking for them I’m sure — they’ll have been desiring to hold their citizens tighter after such exhilaration.
Al Waleed is NOT the dopey Prince any longer. In my humble opinion he is now towing the company line. Guaranteed he was not a MbS supporter prior to his … ahem … detention. The fact that he almost seems now to be the new Saudi spokesperson says more about his realignment with the MbS “reforms”. Whether he is saying this because he believes it or because he has no choice is irrelevant. he IS saying it. Khashoggi murder was a set up against MbS because he is still firmly in control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, after imprisonment (and likely some very un-gentle handling) and months of silence, Prince al Waleed is allowed to go on a field trip. Interesting…wonder if he’s rolled on anybody(s) special?
Bartiromo is ok…but the situation in the ME is enough to confound seasoned diplomats; I would say cut her some slack.
Any attempt to apply a “western” representative democracy sense of “integrity” to a mid-eastern dictatorship is, well, goofy. Maria Bartiromo is a great interviewer of “westerners” – but she is no Oriana Fallaci who not only interviewed the tyrants, but spoke truth to power to them. It was Fallaci who wrote: “Europe becomes more and more a province of Islam, a colony of Islam. And Italy is an outpost of that province, a stronghold of that colony… In each of our cities lies a second city: a Muslim city, a city run by the Quran. A stage in the Islamic expansionism.”
Snake charmers learn to handle the hooded cobra. We can exist with mid-eastern dictators, if the dictators are determined to not to make a return to the caliphate concept. But, in the name of being anti-stupid, lets not try to screw around getting dictators to buy into “western” values. The great conceit in “globalism” is that all of the peoples of the world are anxious to “just get along” with one another. That type of spongy thinking is an invitation for tyrants to show us otherwise.
Having worked in Saudi Arabia (SA) for 20+ years in a high level technical position I understand the internal politics and religious politics better than most Americans do. Middle Eastern governments in general don’t tolerate vocal opposition to their leadership… regardless of the country you pick. Its not much different that Old Testament times when kings/rulers would eliminate all opposition to their rule when they assended to power even to extended family members.
Consolidating and maintaining power are one and the same. Likewise for Saudi Arabia the transition from older leadership/kingship to the current generation is going to be frought by struggle conflict. MbS is trying to consolidate power quickly so can rule without opposition. Enemies of MbS are not going to survive very long in SA unless they are successful in overthowing him.
At the same time MbS wants to modernize SA economically and culturally so that it is more open and is in tune with the modern digital era. Allowing women to drive by themselves without their husbands approval or by having a required driver is a huge change.
However the conservative religious folks don’t look that those kind of changes very kindly. So MbS has made alot of enemies very quickly and it will be interesting to see if he stays alive long enough to realize some of his dreams for Saudi Arabia. It is daunting task to wean SA from a dominant oil economy to a more diverse one economically… so that remains to be seen whether it can be successfully accomplished.
