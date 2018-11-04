Sunday Talks: Representative Steve Scalise Discusses Midterm Election….

House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, discusses the midterm election and the ‘plan B’ possibilities if Republicans lose majority control over the House of Representatives.
This was a good interview, but btw, not encouraging for the odds of Jordan becoming Speaker. Hope that Jordan remains engaged and that he is rewarded with a meaty role in the new House.
I said basically the same thing. 😊
I was sorry to hear that as well. Guess McCarthy has it sewn up. McCarthy has that RINO smug look on his face. I REALLY do not trust him.
Please, NOT McCarthy/Paulie Rino’s BFF??? SNAKE.
Scalise is disappointing. He wants McCarthy as speaker. I thought we were draining the swamp. 😡
I sometimes have to remind myself that he got shot, not baptized, and to not confuse his status as a shooting victim with being someone totally aligned with “Swamp Draining”
Smart comment and Scalise is better than many.
Shows just how stacked the deck really is.
Many GOP reps think the new found support for Republicans extends to all of them instead of the fact that the support is a reflection of our support and love for Trump!
Same here,
Unfortunate that Scalise is not supportive of Jordan for Speaker.
Scalise must have some political indebtedness to McCarthy.
Because otherwise, Scalise has been on the correct side of most every MAGA issue.
Maybe we won’t get the ideal speaker. If we don’t, our job becomes to create an environment in which even hostile political actors HAVE to do the right thing (to paraphrase Milton Friedman).
…let’s ensure we give them Rs the majority. McCarthy at his worst is a goldmine compared to the alternative (read: Pelosi). Then, trust me, a man named Trump will not let McCarthy play ‘Ryan’.
Correct, and MCarthy has actually worked very well with President Trump on many critical issues. He’s not Paul Ryan. Unfortunately, they feel it’s his turn.
I can remember well over a year ago Sundance was warning everyone here how nasty it was going to get.
Everyone kept waiting for the sh!t to hit the fan and the swamp to start being drained.
Well friends…this is what it looks like. Take it or leave it. Fight or flee.
Hold your nose, vote straight ticket R. Stay engaged, primary the Susan Collins and Martha McSally types and even Scalise if you think he doesn’t align with President Trump’s plan.
This is what our part of the battle looks like.
I don’t know about you (although if you’re here I know enough), but I look forward every morning to see what President Trump has tweeted and then coming here and reading Sundance’s and other Treeper’s take on it and then spreading that around on social media and in person where and when I can.
Pray and vote. Tuesday night is gonna be as glorious as November 8th was.
It’s what we’re doing in 2018, right, Knutne?
Ahh but 2020.. That’s when we’re have a Tea Party MAGA KAG. Coordinated and Trumper supported primary defeats for every Uniparty critter in Congress. Please start the PAC fund-raising by the Monday after election day. We didn’t vote for you Repugs, we vote for Trump! Come on, 2020 !!
I can see clearly now, the dimms are gone,
All the RINOs knocked out of our way,
Gone are the dark lies that had us blind
It’s gonna be a bright, bright, bright sun-shiny day !!
Kevin McCarthy will be Paul Ryan 2.0. Owned by the same donors.
We do NOT want McCarthy as OUR speaker, Steve. If you do, not important. We want Jordan and his support for our President! NOT Ryan-2, which is exactly who McCarthy would be! So, NO THANKS.
He is a Middle Aged Gun. The last of the Young Guns. Uggh.
I hope we get to at least 55 in the Senate so Romney and Sasse can’t pull any McCain mess on legislation.
Romney, Sasse, Collins, and Murkowski.
55 would be a good number to offset those 4 as RINO king makers in the Senate. No need for Pence to be breaking ties all the time.
Disappointing.
It’s not business as usual anymore and the bought GOP needs a comeuppance!
IOW and to clarify…..if we hold the House it’s no reflection or endorsement for the Ryan/Boner misfits.
To me Kevin McCarthy will be a much better speaker than Ryan. That’s my opinion anyway. Call your congressmen and let them know. Email and tweet/FB them as well. Hammer the crap out of them, don’t complain, do it!
Revenge is a dish best served cold. Cold anger!
Vote repub because dems are worse. But DEFUND the RNC. Not a penny. Fund candidates directly. When RNC calls give them a piece of your mind. Primary the RINOS, but if tge win anyway vote them in and keep trying. Gotta have a plan.
McCarthy would be owned by PDT. One negative tweet…and his California Congressional career would be over. Guess he could end up gumming up the works for two years like RINO Ryan.
The house intelligence committee repubs had more than 18 months to tell us the truth. Why didn’t they? Whats stopping them now?
Because they want more money.
