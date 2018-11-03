“Operation Faithful Patriot” Underway….

Posted on November 3, 2018 by

“Operation Faithful Patriot” is the name given for the U.S. military deployment on the southern U.S. border ahead of several thousand central American migrants. Pictures of advance military preparation are beginning to come from the Arizona and Texas border regions with Mexico.

.

Pictures below:

82 Responses to “Operation Faithful Patriot” Underway….

  1. MM says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    What a beautiful sight……….

  2. Sharon says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Excellent.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Surveying for The Wall!

  4. Minnie says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    God is with us 🙏🏼

    Blessings and protection upon our Military, ICE, Border Patrol and LEO ❤️

    America First
    America Strong

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

  5. rumpole2 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    It’s a good start. 🙂

  6. rf121 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    So no one thought to use barbed wire like 40 years ago.

  7. wj2016 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    It’s the finest use of the military. Far preferable to establishing “democracy” in some ME s…t hole.

  8. M33 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Should have used razor wire…

  9. covfefe_USA says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Well, it’s a nice start, but I certainly hope there’s more to it. Horde members will have clippers to cut through this.

  10. FofBW says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    The razor wire is a line in the sand.

    The wire would only slow down a determined enemy……long enough to reinforce the location of attempted breach.

    what is behind the wire that is the real deterrent.

  11. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Possibly the first time in history the military was used for it’s rightful purpose, defending the homeland

    The United States military wasn’t formed to protect foreign borders

    To hell with the globalist elite & the Deep State

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 3, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      Most astute comment here… perfect.

      Finally, we are fighting the war on our own blanking border.

      Thank you President Trump, for doing what you said you would. Quite the welcome “change” we “hoped” for, Sir…

    • Dutchman says:
      November 3, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      For HOW MANY YEARS have we been calling for putting our MILITARY on our Southern Border?

      And, who has said they will LEAVE, after this caravan? First of all, there are additional caravans, and more importantly, what would be the sense of withdrawing?

      These caravaners may have given us, and POTUS, an early x-mas present;
      A permanent (at least until the wall is built) military presence on our Southern border.

      Like moving our embassy to juruselem, many have talked about, some may have evrn promised, but DJT delivers!

  12. sedge2z says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Somebody design tropical wear for our soldiers! or give them vests with frozen gel pockets!

  13. Geotech says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    If ever a situation called for lots and lots of Claymores, this is it!

  14. amwick says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Now you’re talkin’

    Full disclosure, I would not ever want to see any mines installed, just the signs… as a deterrent.

    • scott467 says:
      November 3, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      “Full disclosure, I would not ever want to see any mines installed, just the signs… as a deterrent.”

      __________________

      Unfortunately, without the credible threat of real mines, the signs are no deterrent at all.

      • scott467 says:
        November 3, 2018 at 10:50 pm

        They would just send a few animals through — or worse, a few children — and once they discovered there was no actual minefield, the invasion resumes.

        There is a reason why nothing short of physical force works.

        If something else worked, physical force wouldn’t be necessary.

  15. MM says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Remember the President said “wait till you see what we’re going to do ”
    Now we see and I like!

    Liked by 5 people

  16. P says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    https://www.razorwire.us/razorwire/concertina-coils.html Not sure if this is what our military are using or not but it does look like the 4th picture.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. alligatriot says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Dear Afghanistan,

    Our troops will be leaving now. They are needed back home. Good luck.
    So long and thanks for all the pulao.

    Yours Truly,

    America

    Liked by 2 people

    • scott467 says:
      November 3, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      P.S. We will be lighting all of your poppy fields on fire on our way out, as we should have done from the beginning.

      We will continue to light your poppy fields on fire after we leave, from space, with satellite weapons, until you cease the drug trade.

  19. NJF says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    When they hit that barbed wire it will be like a scene from The Walking Dead.

    Liked by 4 people

    November 3, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    So the Operation is not called

    Operation “Fish in a barrel” ?

    Liked by 4 people

  21. Ernest Marsalis says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    God Bless America, God Bless Our President and God Bless all of you for supporting our constitution and our way of life.
    True Patriots all.
    Vote as if your life depends on it.

    Liked by 3 people

  22. Ernest Marsalis says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    God Bless America, God Bless Our President and God Bless all of you for supporting our constitution and our way of life.
    True Patriots all.
    Vote as if your life depends on it.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Landslide says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I am THRILLED that we have 5000 troops on the border. (With more ready to roll) Whatever they have been instructed to do, I’m for it. I trust President Trump and his leaders in the military. I have no interest in offering suggestions. The are THE BEST miltary in the world and we have THE BEST president! They can do this stuff in their sleep! And when we win on Tues., President Trump will then be able to get the votes for border wall funding. The difference between 2015 and 2020 on the border and immigration policy will be astounding. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

  24. notunderwhelmed says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Love this president. He puts country first — does not sell out our citizens for more personal $ & power. Thank God he cares about 😇 & 🇺🇸.
    The daily hate storm, tough as he is, cannot be fun.

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Snow White says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    God bless our military and keep them safe 💙💙💙.

    Liked by 1 person

  26. Whitehouse Clown says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Americans protecting America. That should keep liberals awake at night.

    Liked by 3 people

  27. Mr Spock says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Having the troops there is good. As for the razor wire…unless they are willing to back it up with force it is for visual effect only because a few 4’x8′ sheets of plywood is all that’s needed to breach and walk over it.

    Liked by 1 person

  28. rumpole2 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Seeing the bridge in the background…. I assume they have the option of “blowing the bridge” when it’s full of invaders?

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Gunner says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Godspeed to our warriors. Would love to be serving with you again. I cannot think of anything more righteous than defending our homeland.

    Liked by 2 people

  30. teeheeman says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    As PDJT would say “Beautiful barbed wire”

    Liked by 1 person

  31. Paqul Killinger says:
    November 3, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    If ANY Pres had done this during the past 25 years (instead of LIE about what they “were” going to do), we wouldn’t be in the jam we’re in now!

