“Operation Faithful Patriot” Underway….

“Operation Faithful Patriot” is the name given for the U.S. military deployment on the southern U.S. border ahead of several thousand central American migrants. Pictures of advance military preparation are beginning to come from the Arizona and Texas border regions with Mexico.
.
Pictures below:
Advertisements
What a beautiful sight……….
LikeLiked by 32 people
MM, my EXACT words! You can probably see my smile all the way across the country!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I sure can…………..
I Imagine millions of people cheering when they see this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The razor wire wasn’t bad looking either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oddly enough, I think I can… and it reminds me of the beautiful point of a shovel for some reason.
😀
LikeLike
That is EXACTLY what I was thinking. You nailed it MM!!!!
VSGPOTUS!!!!
MadDog: We don’t do stunts.
LikeLiked by 8 people
YES ! YES! what a beautiful sight. Thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He mentioned at his rally tonight that we needed to check out what the military was doing on the border and we would be pleased. He is sure giving the Deep State a run for their money, isn’t he?
Has anyone’s popcorn ran out? Better stock up for AFTER the elections!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Affirmative!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Roger that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Surveying for The Wall!
LikeLiked by 5 people
at Donald’s reddit, someone had a post called ” Wall seeding” heh. In 5 years a full wall will be fully grown.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Love it!
LikeLike
Yes!
LikeLike
God is with us 🙏🏼
Blessings and protection upon our Military, ICE, Border Patrol and LEO ❤️
America First
America Strong
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 20 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLike
It’s a good start. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I need turrets, a moat, and gators with laser beams.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I assume they have machine gun nests just back from the wire?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Claymores
LikeLiked by 1 person
Claymores
LikeLiked by 1 person
No claymores or bouncing betties, but lots of puppies. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That truly sounds like a big beautiful wall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would LOVE a camera like the “Trump Cam” in the tower lobby during the transition so we can watch the wall building activity all day long.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now that would be classic SA…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And drones.
I hope and believe a massive drone presence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hot oil.
LikeLike
So no one thought to use barbed wire like 40 years ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No one wanted to…
LikeLiked by 6 people
The difference between globalists and …. finally, a nationalist President. ( who’s had just about enough of this crap )
LikeLiked by 11 people
Um, well, Nancy Pelosi says you just need to mow the grass.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great graphic. Nancy Pelosi madly driving a riding lawnmower in front of the concertina wire. Doing her part.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barbed wire is much too heavy!
Concertina light and VERY effective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the finest use of the military. Far preferable to establishing “democracy” in some ME s…t hole.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Should have used razor wire…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The concertina wire the Military is using is a type of razor wire M33.
It is nice and razor sharp and very hard to get past.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, it’s a nice start, but I certainly hope there’s more to it. Horde members will have clippers to cut through this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Billing George Soros and his evil spawn for the operation will be the best part.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL wolfmoon……….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should make him deliver payment in person to a US representative, in Hungary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And may his plane have a stop in Russia!
LikeLike
The razor wire is a line in the sand.
The wire would only slow down a determined enemy……long enough to reinforce the location of attempted breach.
what is behind the wire that is the real deterrent.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah… the wire is there so that the target is forced to pause while you take aim.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“what is behind the wire that is the real deterrent.”
You mean like claymores?
LikeLiked by 3 people
what is behind the wire that is the real deterrent
You mean like claymores?
Worse still: Feminists. Unwashed, unshaved, and generally repulsive.
LikeLike
Possibly the first time in history the military was used for it’s rightful purpose, defending the homeland
The United States military wasn’t formed to protect foreign borders
To hell with the globalist elite & the Deep State
LikeLiked by 17 people
Most astute comment here… perfect.
Finally, we are fighting the war on our own blanking border.
Thank you President Trump, for doing what you said you would. Quite the welcome “change” we “hoped” for, Sir…
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMEN!
LikeLike
For HOW MANY YEARS have we been calling for putting our MILITARY on our Southern Border?
And, who has said they will LEAVE, after this caravan? First of all, there are additional caravans, and more importantly, what would be the sense of withdrawing?
These caravaners may have given us, and POTUS, an early x-mas present;
A permanent (at least until the wall is built) military presence on our Southern border.
Like moving our embassy to juruselem, many have talked about, some may have evrn promised, but DJT delivers!
LikeLike
Somebody design tropical wear for our soldiers! or give them vests with frozen gel pockets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If ever a situation called for lots and lots of Claymores, this is it!
LikeLike
Now you’re talkin’
Full disclosure, I would not ever want to see any mines installed, just the signs… as a deterrent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Full disclosure, I would not ever want to see any mines installed, just the signs… as a deterrent.”
__________________
Unfortunately, without the credible threat of real mines, the signs are no deterrent at all.
LikeLike
They would just send a few animals through — or worse, a few children — and once they discovered there was no actual minefield, the invasion resumes.
There is a reason why nothing short of physical force works.
If something else worked, physical force wouldn’t be necessary.
LikeLike
Remember the President said “wait till you see what we’re going to do ”
Now we see and I like!
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.razorwire.us/razorwire/concertina-coils.html Not sure if this is what our military are using or not but it does look like the 4th picture.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Afghanistan,
Our troops will be leaving now. They are needed back home. Good luck.
So long and thanks for all the pulao.
Yours Truly,
America
LikeLiked by 2 people
P.S. We will be lighting all of your poppy fields on fire on our way out, as we should have done from the beginning.
We will continue to light your poppy fields on fire after we leave, from space, with satellite weapons, until you cease the drug trade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s Welcome Wagon… lol
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think I want to stay on PDJT’S good side………
LikeLiked by 3 people
When they hit that barbed wire it will be like a scene from The Walking Dead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So the Operation is not called
Operation “Fish in a barrel” ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I heard the working title of the operation is “Soros-be-Gone”.
LikeLike
God Bless America, God Bless Our President and God Bless all of you for supporting our constitution and our way of life.
True Patriots all.
Vote as if your life depends on it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God Bless America, God Bless Our President and God Bless all of you for supporting our constitution and our way of life.
True Patriots all.
Vote as if your life depends on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am THRILLED that we have 5000 troops on the border. (With more ready to roll) Whatever they have been instructed to do, I’m for it. I trust President Trump and his leaders in the military. I have no interest in offering suggestions. The are THE BEST miltary in the world and we have THE BEST president! They can do this stuff in their sleep! And when we win on Tues., President Trump will then be able to get the votes for border wall funding. The difference between 2015 and 2020 on the border and immigration policy will be astounding. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love this president. He puts country first — does not sell out our citizens for more personal $ & power. Thank God he cares about 😇 & 🇺🇸.
The daily hate storm, tough as he is, cannot be fun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless our military and keep them safe 💙💙💙.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1000 likes Snow White……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Americans protecting America. That should keep liberals awake at night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Having the troops there is good. As for the razor wire…unless they are willing to back it up with force it is for visual effect only because a few 4’x8′ sheets of plywood is all that’s needed to breach and walk over it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can they float across the Rio Grande on their little plywood rafts?
LikeLike
Seeing the bridge in the background…. I assume they have the option of “blowing the bridge” when it’s full of invaders?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL…
You’re full of good ideas today rumpole2………
LikeLiked by 1 person
War movies were a thing when I was a boy 🙂
LikeLike
Hope not. But I don’t think those 3rd worlders are going to push past the US Army like they did the Mexican Policia.
LikeLike
Godspeed to our warriors. Would love to be serving with you again. I cannot think of anything more righteous than defending our homeland.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As PDJT would say “Beautiful barbed wire”
LikeLiked by 1 person
If ANY Pres had done this during the past 25 years (instead of LIE about what they “were” going to do), we wouldn’t be in the jam we’re in now!
LikeLike