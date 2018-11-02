Excellent October Jobs Report: +250,000 New Jobs, Wage Growth 3.1%…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the October 2018 jobs report and the Ju-Ju bones are jumpin’. A quarter million new jobs created, vastly exceeding all expectations. Every sector increased in jobs:
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 250,000 in October, following an average monthly gain of 211,000 over the prior 12 months. In October, job growth occurred in health care, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing. (See table B-1.)
Health care added 36,000 jobs in October. Within the industry, employment growth occurred in hospitals (+13,000) and in nursing and residential care facilities (+8,000). Employment in ambulatory health care services continued to trend up
(+14,000). Over the past 12 months, health care employment grew by 323,000.
In October, employment in manufacturing increased by 32,000. Most of the increase occurred in durable goods manufacturing, with a gain in transportation equipment (+10,000). Manufacturing has added 296,000 jobs over the year, largely in durable goods industries.
Construction employment rose by 30,000 in October, with nearly half of the gain occurring among residential specialty trade contractors (+14,000). Over the year, construction has added 330,000 jobs.
Transportation and warehousing added 25,000 jobs in October. Within the industry, employment growth occurred in couriers and messengers (+8,000) and in warehousing and storage (+8,000). Over the year, employment in transportation and warehousing has increased by 184,000.
Employment in leisure and hospitality edged up in October (+42,000). Employment was unchanged in September, likely reflecting the impact of Hurricane Florence. The average gain for the 2 months combined (+21,000) was the same as the average monthly
gain in the industry for the 12-month period prior to September.
In October, employment in professional and business services continued to trend up (+35,000). Over the year, the industry has added 516,000 jobs.
Employment in mining also continued to trend up over the month (+5,000). The industry has added 65,000 jobs over the year, with most of the gain in support activities for mining.
In October, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 5 cents to $27.30. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 83 cents, or 3.1 percent. Average hourly earnings of private-sector production and
nonsupervisory employees increased by 7 cents to $22.89 in October. (more data)
LikeLiked by 12 people
How you like those crumbs, Nancy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy’s reply likely would be “Let them eat cake” just give me the damn gavel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine if Obama has a number like this? The MSMs would proclaim that we have God in the White House and Obama can do no wrong. For Trump, not so much, and recession is coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know the dems ain’t happy about this.
Thank you Mr. President for all of this winning!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama, you didn’t build that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s not who *they* are, indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jobs not Mobs!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not tired of winning, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
As I remember, it was in the 60s when I was in college that the news people said 3.5% unemployment under Johnson was so low that economists said it could not go lower because of people transitioning between jobs.
Of course, the media then would acknowledge such things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kennedy brought that unemployment rate down Not Johnson. Johnson brought us VietNam and The Civil Rights Act which I believe that is when we starting making illegals born in US Citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No. The immigration act of 68 did that
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the correction yes 1965 Kennedy/Johnson
LikeLiked by 2 people
…yes and no …Truman sent MilitaryAdvisors in ’50 along with a lot of hardware to help the failing French effort to keep their colony …Eisenhower escalated our support of the surviving South Vietnam regime in ’55 …Kennedy upped that in ’61 with an initial deployment of 400 Green Berets and directed the CIA to train and support major subversive efforts by the South on North Vietnam …Johnson put the first dedicated combat troops there in ’65 …when I was drafted straight out of HS in ’64, everyone knew ‘Nam was coming …people were burning their draft cards as early as ’63/64
…iirc the ’64 Civil Rights Act had no impact on the birthright citizenship issue
LikeLike
I remember that also, in fact I recall 4% was considered full employment back then. At least that was what college econ taught at the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
The Job report four days before the election. IMHO this is a big knife into the heart of the Dems hopes of taking the House.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Americans let Dems take the House, they don’t deserve democracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democracy? ( AKA – two wolves and a sheep deciding on the lunch menu)
We are a constitutional republic.
Very different.
The statists love to claim democracy in a rigged system.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nobody deserves democracy
as it is another name for marxism.
Our Constitutional Republican
system of government is our blessing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if this will make either the nightly network news or the Sunday news shows?
LikeLiked by 3 people
ChicagoBri, Headlines will read, “President Trump forcing people to work for a living”.
LOL
LikeLiked by 6 people
“….but, but, but Trump. ” And, Schumer’s response to this? ‘…May look good’, but the ‘tax cut ballooned the deficit’….blah, blah, blah.
Our almighty God, p!ease rid us of this leftist stain on our nation, and raise up righteous men and women to help lead us forward, always keeping true to You. Amen!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m still concerned about the deficit. That being said, we have a deficit due to spending, not the tax cuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A spending problem, not a revenue problem! Remember that cabinet meeting where Trump directed every government agency to cut their spending by 5%? Remember how it was just after more Fed action increasing rates? I’m confident he knows and is getting out in front of it. 5% is a huge for the executive to require of agencies, and a non-arbitrary amount. I suspect Mnuchin and team advised him on what they needed to make other targets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t disagree…it is way too high. But, maybe — just maybe — we can assist POTUS in reducing it by giving him a stronger Senate and keeping the House. Then, he and we can begin ridding the swamp of some of those ‘spending’ pols (D’s and Rs). Gotta start somewhere. The President is guiding that train, but we have to help him keep it on the rails.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure how many folks are wedded to voting for democrats but there is no way that this report does anything but help republican candidates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donnyvee, As the Clinton Campaign said in 1992, “It’s the economy. stupid”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with you, but my concern is traditional voting norms do not matter in this election. The unemployment rate could be at zero and it wouldn’t matter a bit to these progressives. The Democrats are rabidly running on emotion: anger and hatred.
1) Hatred of Trump
2) Hatred of Capitalism
3) Abolish ICE, all immigration laws and open the borders
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope. Local newspapers, local TV news, and talk radio get the message out. WAPO has 1 million subs, CNN less than 1 million viewers. Fox have 3 million viewers, Rush 14 million. Fingers crossed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rush says 26 million.
LikeLike
Gimme some good news about keeping the House. I have a bad feeling….
LikeLike
Stop watching MSM, which includes Fox. They lie or simply don’t report all the goodness we are enjoying with President Trump running the Country.
We’ll keep the House. Rat bastard MSM BS polls are as accurate as they were in 2016. they never learn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Now the stores are going to be more crowded!”
— Debbie Downer Democrat
LikeLiked by 4 people
Black Friday stampedes! Dogs and cats living together! Reeeeeeeeee
LikeLiked by 1 person
WAPO- “Demand at food shelters down. Shelters forced to rent buildings to store excess food pushing up Real Estate rents citywide.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
But wait, Axios says were going into recession.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/11/02/nolte-axios-tells-midterm-voters-headed-recession-moments-before-blowout-jobs-report/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And black is white, up is down and marxism is good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A real successful capitalist has turned the country around in record time in the wake of a failed wannabe socialist – a guy the left talked themselves into believing was their progressive / democrat messiah of color – and it’s making them insane.
I’m enjoying this immensely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Re-post….Have the final revisions of Q2 GDP/economic data been released? I thought that I had read a few months ago that those data were to be released just before the mid-term elections and projected to be revised up. Did I miss the release or am I “mis-remembering”? :>)
LikeLike
Q2 initial report was 4.1%
During first revision it was revised upward to 4.3%
During the final revision it remained 4.3%
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!!!
LikeLike
Funny how the Dems don’t touch anything economy related with a 10ft pole. Yet, we were lectured to accept the “new normal” of 1%.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those experts who told us Obama’s two percent growth was not Obama’s fault because it was the “new normal,” the experts who told us four percent growth was impossible, the experts who told us Obama had reached full employment — you know, those experts who are not paid to be experts, but to tell the left-wing media what they want to hear.
“DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d be curious how many of these new jobs also included healthcare benefits, 401K plans and paid vacation?
Wages are going up and I would bet the benefits are as well.
MAGA is hard to challenge give actual facts, which of course the MSM and DEMS will never concede to.
Prayers up for the Red Tsunami on Tuesday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can speak about my new job as am one of the October new hires.
Yes it included healthcare benefits which I have until the 17th to decide if I want or not.
Vacation time, personal time and other assorted time off. 401K and a few others I have forgotten about. A very healthy hourly rate which is 5.50$ more per hour than the job I had prior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you, prenanny!!!
LikeLike
Why would anyone but a hardcore marxist
vote for any candidate of the marxist
democrat party?
It’s the border wall and the economy, stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush was talking about a pollster named Charlie cook! (Never heard of him). Apparently the pollster guru! He said yesterday that even if unemployment hits 0% and economy booms he ad his family will think of only “Trump”while they vote for democrats!
That’s how much hatred driven left wingers are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one loves socialism quite like the moron who has never lived it up close and personal. Sorry Charlie, but isn’t it nice to know you have choices to fall back on like Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina,etc…
LikeLike