MAGAnomics: ADP Private Payrolls Increased 227,000 Jobs – BLS Private Sector Wage Growth 3.1%…

More fantastic MAGAnomic numbers today to bolster the great news from yesterday. ADP/Moody’s private payroll analysis shows 227,000 jobs gained in October, and September’s revised actual payroll numbers increased from 218k to 230k.
The ADP hiring analysis reflects continued strong jobs growth across the U.S. with private sector employment increasing by 227,000 jobs in October. This exceeds the earlier projections where analysts were expecting 189,000 new jobs added during the month.
The October payroll increase was the highest since February 2018. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released their latest employment cost summary today showing overall wage growth in September of 2.8% year-over-year.
BLS release: Private sector wages and salaries increased 3.1 percent for the 12-month period ending in September 2018 and increased 2.6 percent in September 2017. [See tables A, 5, 9, and 12.]
Under the previous economic policies, and the prior administration, wage increases were non-existent even during the economic recovery. However, with the MAGAnomic focus on Main Street, the economy is expanding at a greater rate and absorbing all available workers. The unemployment rate is now at 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969, and wage pressures have been building significantly since the 2nd quarter of 2018.
As the ADP payrolls show, there are massive amounts of new jobs being created each month as investment flows back into the U.S. and American manufacturing is fired up with President Trump’s MAGA “magic wand.”
“Complicated business folks…. Complicated business”…
Love it!! No wonder zero is trying to claim credit for the economy.
It’s who WE are!….. Not obozos!
No wonder why the Progressive msm is in over-the-top full-blown hysteria, desperately trying portray VSG PDJT as more horrible than the infamous ‘Dr. Evil’!
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!
Well, he tried his best. 8 years of vacations every 3 weeks, a number of world-wide tours, 3 multi-million dollar WH parties per week every week and the resulting BILLIONS of dollars of taxpayers money spent for such endeavors were all to stimulate the economy. Who’d a thunk,
I laughed when Candidate Trump said, ” Obama took two six-month vacations a year.”
But the rest of the time he was working hard for The People.
And the Air Miles Queen took 4 3’s.
Zero didn’t build that.
This is what America is about, babe!
Now we need to tackle the education issue or else we would continue to lose future generations that could not achieve even more than us.
I’m expecting a 2020 blow out. I work and live in Massachusetts and all of my co workers (around 50) are huge democrats, but they all are LOVING their 401ks right now. And most are giving Trump credit. I think a lot of them will secretly be voting for Trump in 2020.
Great ground report, D – Thank you!
I find that 401k comment hard to believe. I think we lost all the year’s gains in October. As SD stated switching from a WS based economy to Main Street economy would create a significant pullback in all the indices.
I wish that video would get played, by law, on EVERY TV channel. Also the blitz of GOP ads running on FOX needs to be running on ALL channels, but I’ll bet the left isn’t money-hungry enough to run it on the other channels. DOGS!
Say it again Mel!
On EVERY airport TV !
Another Great Republican Ad. President Trump does not say anything negative about his opponents. He lets them trash themselves and they do a wonderful job of it.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
Since Richard Nixon. Who the democrats destroyed. Awful people those democrats.
Nixon was the father of globalism. He took us off the gold standard and opened the door to China. Gold was $35 ounce then. The adults were already complaining about inflation. It all went downhill from there.
A childhood memory. I cannot recall seeing this kind of campaign material elsewhere.
But in my home, we had these sheets of paper – lie copier paper – and printed on it, it said, “If Nixon’s the one, will you be one?” There was a cartoon/silhouette of a long line of people at the unemployment window. This was McGovern campaign – the first one (1972).
I remember it well because after the election, we took it all for us kids to use to write and draw on.
There is absolutely nothing they can do to slow the Economic Train down! These numbers are staggering and everyday Americans are feeling it in their wallets.
I listen to Bloomberg Radio each day I drive to and from work. The Economists are truly convinced that by 2020, we are going to have a recession. I absolutely laugh my a$$ off every time I hear these MORONS talk about the Economy.
Yesterday’s incredible Consumer Confidence Index coupled with this news today tells me that once again these MORONS will be proven wrong. Never forget that 70% of our real GDP comes from consumer spending. With Confidence at an 18 year high and real wages starting to go up, that means more and more spending which means our GDP rate will continue to remain in the 3% to 4% territory.
By 2020, we will have the Infrastructure in place to open up the valves in our Energy Production. Factories will continue to come home in anticipation. MAGAnomics hasn’t seen anything yet. Our President is priming the Economic Train for 5%+ Annual real GDP.
Bloomberg is one of the most ‘biased’ business news services. The CNN of business info…
Fle…….have you found any estimates of how many people are being pulled into jobs from the “not looking for work, not counted as unemployed” category?
I think that number must be huge over the past 12 months.
Yes and controlled immigration will help on several fronts:
Better wages
Improved labor participation
Reduced Federal deficits as more workers equals higher tax revenues and less need for outlays on unemployment, food stamps etc.
Better balance between social security revs and benefits paid.
WINNING on all fronts!
one of the few things the Globalist still control is the US stock market, other countries are already leading into this Bear Market Recession, figured as 20% down from high, a “correction” is officially 10% down from top
China’s Hang Seng is down 25%
Germany’s DAX is lower now than ALL of 2017 & 2018, down 15%
UK FTSE is lower than ALL 2017, down some 9%
USA the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ have all hit 10% down recently
just like the Federal Reserve doesn’t need to have inflation to raise rates, the stock market does not have to be in a bad economy to have a stock market decline
the Globalist have a Large Tool Kit
I think I heard it from Lance Roberts. Historically speaking we should strive for less than 60% of the economy to be consumer spending. In addition we need to increase our savings rates. Both of those scenarios would stifle inflation as wages rise.
NAFTA was 1995. It was not until 1999 that you see manufacturing jobs drop. And they dropped big time. Almost in half. We have not gotten anywhere back to that level.
Our manufacturing will have to slowly ramp up. So, this is just the start.
MAGA!!!
I’ll ask again. How in the name of Howard Hughes can ALL these factors and more be at or near record positive numbers and GDP for the third quarter declined .7? Me thinks we are be lied to again to try and influence an election or promote a narrative. Still waiting for an answer. Someone please explain it to me. Flep? Sundance? Anyone?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think it has something to due with anticipated MAGA Holiday sales and the MAGA increase of Imports (Not GDP) for those MAGA sales.
Sumthin like that…
MAGA
Imports subtract from GDP. Exports add to GDP. Third quarter difference (exports minus imports) subtracted 1.78% from GDP. I believe that Flep said high holiday inventory accumulations from imports.
TY
My husband was one of the 227,000!
MAGA!!🎃👻🎃
LikeLiked by 16 people
Congratulaions!!!!!!
“I hate this!”
— Debbie Downer Democrat
Economy rocketing and illegal invasion being stopped. End of story for the Dems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
oh, and I forgot…Blexit.
For an update that a few Treepers requested at my last posting, I just earned my CDL-A on the 25th, and have several large and small trucking companies vying to hire me. I am researching them all and will be employed by this time next month.
I am looking at leasing a new truck, as my fiance and myself have been forced to live an extremely frugal life for many years, we have very few bills, and leasing will enable me to make far more than as a company guy.
Also, for the first time in my life, I have invested in the markets. These investments will be added to continually over the years of course.
We early voted straight Republican yesterday as well.
Thank God for President Trump, his family, and our American Patriots!
MAGA!!!
Congratulations and so happy to hear the positive stories! Yay!!!
Congratulations, Ryan.
One bit of advice…
Head to the nearest Truck Stop and talk to a few (you prolly already have…but just in case) Owner/Ops and Leasers.
Show them the offers…
Kick the numbers around.
Then…. Go!!
You keep the Rubber side down..
The Shiny side up..
And your powder dry!!
All the Best!!
See ya… Out There……
MAGA
LafnH20,
Thanks for the comment and advice.
My younger brother has been a trucker for 10 years, and is an owner/operator. His situation is different than mine. He loves to spend his money as fast as he makes it and is always struggling. We talked last night and he said that without a doubt, if he hadn’t been so foolish with his spending, and had my situation I do now, he would be taking home after all expenses (including taxes), between $1600-$2500 per week, (always varies) and that I can expect to do that, as my expenses at home are under $1000/month for everything. (His home life expenses are closer to $5k /month with new vehicles and a money spending wife that he spoils, among other things)
I am thinking I will run as a company guy for 3-12 months to get the feel for everything, and then decide if I want to o the o/o thing.
No matter what though, I am more excited about working and our future and our countries future than I have been since Regan. It is truly a wonderful time to be alive!
MAGA!
sounds like a smart plan Ryan. Learn the ropes on someone else’s nickel–and take risk when you are better able to judge the pros/cons.
Re. investing; only a couple of comments. Try for minimal cost mutual funds so that all the earnings come to you, and think through your risk/reward preferences and align investments accordingly, while keeping a cash cushion. Offered as a middle-aged person with fair amount of fin’l expertise, though as always, YMMV 🙂
Congrats!!!
YW, Ryan
I tend to agree with, wisdomtravelletstalkconservative… WTLT… lol
Learn on someone else nickel. In this business it’s not so much learning what TO do…
As what NOT to do.
You sound like you have a terrific start.
If you’ve an adventurous spirit… you’ll do fine.
If you’ve also a knack with numbers… you’ll do great!!
There is a heck of a lot of money to be made…
All you really have to do..
is be where you’re ‘sposed to be, when you’re ‘sposed to be there.
Think ahead. 🤔 Stuff like
Rush hours.. 🛇
Not only in traffic but at the Truck Stops.
Seems everybody wants to do the same thing at the same time.
Being a little “Contrarian” works wonders many times.
Make a plan and “Try” to stick to it.
Be EARLY… If you can.
Keep the left door closed and the wheels goin round.
You’ll have money to burn..
🤔
So to speak..😉
Holler back… Every once in a while…..
✌
Without trucks, America stops!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kudos to you, Ryan.
Pay it forward with your lessons learned.
You’ll be an inspiration to so many!
Drive safe, Ryan, and prosper!
Ryan H., I was discussing this with an owner-operator about a comment made here a month ago about leasing/owning being a crappy deal for the trucker. He told me that as an owner/operator he had to have enough money in the bank at all times to buy a new truck. If his was in the shop he wasn’t making money. Whereas when a trucker is an employee all that is taken care of by the company.
Now he is an employee and prefers it. But this is very interesting to me. Please comment further as to how you camero your decision.
LikeLike
footballfan33,
I can only speak about what I have learned and heard from other truckers, and doing basic research online, etc. I am NOT an expert by any stretch of the imagination.
With that said, what I have learned is that, as an O/O or Lessee, it is best to go with a brand new truck if you do not have $30k+ in the bank avail. for repairs.
As you get your paychecks, you put aside a decent amount into your maintenance account, to deal with costs of maintaining and or fixing your truck/trailer. On new trucks, you have pretty good warranties that cover most of the major repairs. It isn’t just the cost of the repairs, but also the amount of time it takes to get the parts and get it fixed that matter as well. You also have to buy fuel, DEF, tires, etc regularly as you go of course. You will still need to pay your weekly payment, even if you are broke down. In my brothers’ case, he pays around $1200/week for his new truck and trailer in payments alone, not including insurance and fuel/DEF, etc. So if he breaks down and it takes 10 days to get repaired, he could lose everything as he would not have been making any money. (Due to him spending everything and not putting much away into his maintenance account.)
In my case, I have relatively little in the way of mandatory monthly expenses due to having been forced to live extremely frugally the past decade or so. (Thanks Ozero!) If I were to live in my truck with the fiance (soon to be married on Feb. 15th) and no longer have rent to pay, our bills would be under $600 I estimate. Maybe a bit more, but not too much. (Car payment, insurance, cell phones, misc.)
With that in mind, if I lease a new truck and trailer, pay the same as my brother, (say$5k/month), I would still reliably be able to bring home an additional $5-6k/month after taxes and expenses. This would mean I would still live frugal (make our own food, do laundry and shower in the truck stops, things like that) and would mean that as long as we did not willfully waste our money, we would have zero problems if there was a breakdown,
If you have a ton of debt I would advise going with a company until you have that situation under control. If you are relatively debt free, and can discipline yourself, you should have no trouble making great money as an O/O or Lessee.
YMMV. Best wishes. If you have further questions, feel free to ask.
MAGA!! KAG!!!
If I may? 15 year trucking veteran here. Do NOT lease right out of the gate. Spend a year or two driving first. Get your feet wet and ask LOTS of questions of the O/Os you meet. Then go talk to the OOIDA; they have some free online courses you can take. Only then should you decide if leasing is right for you. Also look into just buying a tractor privately. Leased drivers are slaves to the company. If the company wants you gone, they will starve you for miles until you default. They lose nothing, you lose everything.
Best of luck to you!
Sooner or later the media will have to put these outstanding economic reports at the top of every broadcast. How long can they hide headlines like this from their viewers? Something has got to give.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the consumer confidence went up,they did not hear on the news,so that says they are getting the info from somewhere else and you are here commenting reading.
And yet some people keep paying for it, laughable really.
Great Guns!!!!!!
I can’t fathom the stupidity and/or hatred of those who vote for demonRATS…
I can only assume they have a death wish for America, and themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PInky, they are destoying themseves and cannot comprehend it, poor schooling, poor reasoning no logic and of course no common sense. Pity them.
I can’t get over the deviousness of Barack Obama’s economic policy, tank the economy for 8 solid years and then **SURPRISE** produce big growth 2 years after leaving office.
Or, as one Twitter wag put it: “Obama spend 8 years blaming his failures on Bush; now he’s trying to blame Trump’s successes on himself.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
It occurs to me the “strong economy” President Obama was so proud to leave to President Trump didn’t emerge until after Hillary lost the election. Only when American businesses knew Trump was going to be president with the GOP in control of both houses of Congress did the economic indicators start moving strongly upward.
Obama’s last 3 months (Nov-Dec ’16-Jan ’17) were really Trump’s first 3 months.
Just like the stock market the last two days.
I feel like there’s something hidden here in the numbers. Notice how the largest increase in the service sector is in trade/transportation/trucking/etc. Given that transportation is really part of the economic infrastructure of our Nation, and is really the economic lifeblood, it suggests to me that our economy has a LONG way to go in terms of expansion. There’s *huge* demand for transportation of goods and there’s already a shortage in trucking.
Our economy is going to blow the lid off of world economic production like it has never been seen before. Also any nay/doomsaying by economic forecasters/scholars is bunk. The bottleneck to a supernova-hot economy is actually how crowded the transportation system is and how quickly workers enter the economy.
Think about that for a bit.
Eat your hearts out, China.
Bottleneck 2.0 is how much steel and aluminum we must import until we’ve displaced Chinese/other supply under tariff with domestic production.
Bottleneck 3.0 is the construction capacity constraint on the speed of production and infrastructure (transportation network) expansion.
Yep exactly – my 2nd thought immediately turned to the massive amount of raw resources we will need in the near future.
Will be interesting to see the pull from industrial investment push infrastructure improvement. There is a fair amount of investable assets sloshing around the globe so capital should be able to finance needed improvements. I’m thinking more private/public partnerships will emerge to fun transportation infrastructure needs, and that plus the push to eliminate excess regulation should allow for quicker time from inception to approval to build for infrastructure.
BKR, what do you think?
I’m building a small chicken house. Ordered 2”x6”x12’ T/G lumber on Sept 25 and it took until Oct 12 to get it. Lumber yards are screaming for delivery truck drivers.
Building material is flying out of the yards. Lumber mills are now running 2 and 3 shifts to meet demand. So much for Canadain soft wood!
Something else was happening in 1969 besides record low unemployment,
Record violence coming from the leftists.
Hmmmm? I wonder if there is a correlation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concurrent with the Nam War and the Draft.
Analysis of President Trump’s GREAT economy always revised………….UP!
Seemed opposite with the previous regime!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dobbsfan, I’ve made that same comment myself. Obama’s numbers were always revised downward along with the word UNEXPECTED. PT numbers are always revised upward. Let them eat crow! MAGA!!!
It took ten years, but it looks like Obama’s stimulus is finally kicking in… 😁
didn’t call it Shovel Ready for nothing
But… but… but the Wall Street Journal just told us that the economy is headed downhill from now on?
Defector/Deafetist Alert…
https://news.berkeley.edu/2018/10/31/robert-reich-odds-are-against-dem-takeover-of-house/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he must have a magic wand….or possibly some integrity, business sense and love of country — unlike Zero.
The Average 85 IQ crowd cant get and hold a job, they’ll vote for Adam Schiff and San Fran Nan, that’s the constituency the Dems are appealing to this election.
