Trump Lawyers Send Stormy Daniels a Bill for $341,559.50 – Fees Awarded by Judge For Defending Frivolous Lawsuit…

Attorneys representing the interests of President Trump in the case of Gifford v. Trump previously won a dismissal of all claims against Mr. Trump. As a consequence the court ordered the plaintiff “Stormy Daniels” and her creepy porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti, to reimburse Donald Trump’s legal team for all expenses incurred during their defense of the frivolous lawsuit.

The lawyers representing Mr. Trump filed a motion with the court and now submit a claim for $341,559.50 for legal costs incurred (full pdf below).  The court will also likely impose monetary sanctions upon CPL Avenatti.

Ms. Gifford raised more than $580k from left-wing political supporters via her “Crowd Justice” campaign as established by her Creepy Porn Lawyer.  It would now appear that Mr. Trump’s legal team will be the biggest benefactors of that crowd-funding campaign.

Here’s the full motion submitted to the court:

  1. Patriot1783 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:13 am

  2. rumpole2 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:15 am

    Funny… not many whores offer a “money back guarantee” 🙂

  3. anthony earl says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:21 am

    imagine when Trump gets paid, he holds up a check and smiles and says nice doing business with you. or even better and more his style, says i hope that it doesn’t bounce.

  4. tappin53 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:21 am

    Hope your dancing legs are in shape, Stormy. You’re going to need them for a long time.

  5. Patriot1783 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:22 am

    Creepy porn lawyer was so out of his depth to try going after Potus, good lesson to all the vermin out there.

  6. oldman g (@gerald494) says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:22 am

    Bwahahahha!!! I bet the Porn star and her CPL both though PDJT, after winning the court case, would just let things slide and carry their own costs. What a nice October surprise for them.

  7. Pat Frederick says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:24 am

    a big thank you to all those leftist go fund me contributors! LOL there will be exploding heads over this!!

