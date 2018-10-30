Trump Lawyers Send Stormy Daniels a Bill for $341,559.50 – Fees Awarded by Judge For Defending Frivolous Lawsuit…

Attorneys representing the interests of President Trump in the case of Gifford v. Trump previously won a dismissal of all claims against Mr. Trump. As a consequence the court ordered the plaintiff “Stormy Daniels” and her creepy porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti, to reimburse Donald Trump’s legal team for all expenses incurred during their defense of the frivolous lawsuit.

The lawyers representing Mr. Trump filed a motion with the court and now submit a claim for $341,559.50 for legal costs incurred (full pdf below). The court will also likely impose monetary sanctions upon CPL Avenatti.

Ms. Gifford raised more than $580k from left-wing political supporters via her “Crowd Justice” campaign as established by her Creepy Porn Lawyer. It would now appear that Mr. Trump’s legal team will be the biggest benefactors of that crowd-funding campaign.

