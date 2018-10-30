President Trump Considering Immigration Executive Order Removing Birthright Citizenship (“Anchor Babies”)…

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

According to a widely repeated Axios interview with President Trump the administration is considering an executive order to eliminate the “Anchor Baby” interpretation within the 14th Amendment focused on “Birthright Citizenship.”

If the initial review of the intent is accurate, President Trump would sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.

Until the 1960s, the 14th Amendment was never applied to undocumented immigrants, illegal aliens, or temporary (Visa) immigrants/visitors. The legal issues of birthright citizenship surrounding children born to non-legal parents inside the U.S. has never been decided by the Supreme Court.

