Sunday Talks: Homeland Security Oversight Chairman Ron Johnson Discusses Mail IED’s, Synagogue Shooting and Migrant Caravan…

Senator Ron Johnson is Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee with direct oversight over the Department of Homeland Security. Chairman Johnson is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on current events including the Central American migrant caravan moving toward the southern U.S. border; and the vulnerabilities with Chinese cyber-hacking.
I’m so tired of hearing politicians talk of ‘enormously complex’ issues and that Republicans can’t get Democrats to agree’ when Republicans have enough votes themselves. There are 51 Republicans in the Senate; if the Senate insists on keeping the filibuster, then make the filibuster happen, on the floor and as soon as the filibuster ends due to exhaustion, hold the vote and get ‘er done.
The Democrats are purposely destroying our nation and conservatives will rarely have more than two vote majority; that’s reality and the Republicans learned to get judges and justices with a two vote majority and they can learn to get immigration passed with two vote majority as well.
Telling voters to vote is redundant and not helpful; voters are already voting and the folks voters are electing won’t do the job even though they hold both houses and the executive.
I agree with every single thing you wrote.
The whole point of all this happening now is that it’s contentious. And their plan is working. Even right here, we have Treepers arguing with each other over whether to support POTUS and Repub’s. They have manufactured huge squirrels to divide our base and drive enthusiasm for MAGA down.
As I see it, we have every reason to want this thing done yesterday – but should exercise the kind of restraint and strategic planning that PTrump does, and understand that it may be in our best interest to wait until after the midterm to put the hammer down.
I hate it, too. And after the election, you can bet your sweet bippy that I’ll be pushing every elected official I can to take back some serious ground.
The Republicans were not elected to placate Democrats.
Voters elected Republicans to do what they promised to do. Support the Big agenda. Open borders, migrant invasions and sanctuary status nullifies the status of citizens and obliterates our constitutional power as an electorate.
Legislate immigration reform. Congress, bth The DNC and GOPe is depriving us of the basic right to protect our country, placing an unsustainable fiscal burden on future Americans and bartering away our ability to prosper.,
I had to cut this off before I even made it to the halfway mark. Lots of talk there, what does it all mean?’ Maria asked him what is going to be done with the invaders and the Senator talks about changing laws! Well that’s going to take a while, so what is to be done NOW? And when she asks him why the GOP hasnt made progress he blames it on the Dems with no technical explanation. Maybe he’s a good guy but I certainly didn’t get that from listening to him.
President Trump will act. See this tweet by Praying Medic and the article on Mattis statement.
Praying Medic @prayingmedic
“…active duty troops are rarely deployed within the United States except for domestic emergencies…”
“I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption …and I hereby declare a national emergency…” ~ 12/21/17 DJT
Washington Times link:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/28/james-mattis-says-military-moving-equipment-us-mex/
Mattis: Military moving equipment to border ahead of migrant caravan
covfefe999. Please join me in refusing to watch TV news. If you are feeling bold, stop watching TV altogether. Furthermore, do not “click” on MSM links online. It’s like feeding trolls.
You can thank me later 🙂
Overall, Senator Johnson did reasonably well fielding questions from a hostile MSM talking head. However, he failed to address her false narrative on several things.
First, Bartiromo referred to the “…string of mail bombs”. Johnson needed to stop her right there, and emphatically state that these were NOT ‘mail bombs’. He needed to state, for the record, that they were FAKE bombs. Not one of them had the ability to explode. Ergo, they were not actually ‘bombs’ at all.
Secondly, Bartiromo asked repeatedly about the policy of separating families of ‘migrants’ apprehended at our border. Again, Senator Johnson should have stopped her right there and said : “First, Maria, they are illegal aliens, NOT migrants. They have entered our country illegally, for the purpose of getting on the dole, or taking a job away from US citizens, or both. Secondly, in many cases, the child is no relation whatsoever to the apprehended adult, and is merely a prop allowing the unrelated adult to claim status and benefits they are not entitled to. Third, what kind of a monster would willingly endanger a child’s life by subjecting them to the arduous and dangerous trek across mountains and deserts to get here. And finally, Maria, children and adults apprehended at the border were ROUTINELY separated during the Obama administration, but you never considered that to be a problem then. but now in the age of Trump you apparently DO consider it to be a problem. Why is that?”
If we Deplorables can destroy these false narratives so effortlessly, why are these allegedly smart and fast-on-their-feet so-called Republican politicians so inept and incompetent at doing so? Our so-called leaders in the House and Senate CANNOT allow the lying MSM to continue spewing their false narratives unchallenged.
Mail bombs…synagogue shooting…suddenly the caravan of Latin American partisans is completely off the radar. Probably just an accidental effect from all of that Trump-inspired violence.
Great interviews. Both guests were so well informed and offered persuasive arguments on very sensitive and important issues – cyber security and border security. It is so refreshing to hear a presentation of details and facts uncluttered by histrionics and polemic. Analysis not paralysis.
It really makes you wonder what the previous three administrations ever did while in power. On top of all the corruption that is being revealed can now be added evidence of their negligence and depredations..
