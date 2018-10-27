Central American Migrant Caravan Declines Mexican Offer to Apply for Asylum …

The Central American migration force is gaining additional followers as they continue their march toward the southern U.S. border. In an effort to stop a political and diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and Mexico, outgoing Mexican President Pena Nieto offered assistance and asylum for the migrants to remain in Mexico. The growing swarm declined the offer… the looming crisis grows. [PBS Video Report Here]
ARRIAGA, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand Central American migrants turned down a Mexican offer of benefits if they applied for refugee status and stayed in the country’s two southernmost states, vowing to set out before dawn Saturday to continue their long trek toward the U.S. border.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced what he called the “You are at home” plan, offering shelter, medical attention, schooling and jobs to Central Americans in Chiapas and Oaxaca states if they applied, calling it a first step toward permanent refugee status. Authorities said more than 1,700 had already applied for refugee status.
But after one of the caravan’s longest days of walking and hanging from passing trucks, the bulk of the migrants were boisterous Friday evening in their refusal to accept anything less than safe passage to the U.S. border.
“Thank you!” they yelled as they voted to reject the offer in a show of hands in the town of Arriaga. They then added: “No, we’re heading north!”
Sitting at the edge of the edge of the town square, 58-year-old Oscar Sosa of San Pedro Sula, Honduras concurred.
“Our goal is not to remain in Mexico,” Sosa said. “Our goal is to make it to the (U.S). We want passage, that’s all.” (read more)
Meanwhile The Daily Mail is reporting information from a former MS13 gang member that supports the position of President Trump:
(Via Daily Mail) […] An 18-year-old who claims to be a former member of the feared Latin mafia MS-13 has backed President Trump’s controversial claim that the migrant caravan contains gangsters and criminals.
Trump has faced a barrage of criticism for insisting that the brutal Central American street gang’s operatives are embedded in the sprawling human convoy.
However the 18-year-old, an orphan who says he was lured into the gang at 16, told DailyMail.com he knows of at least ten of his former MS-13 cohorts who are hiding out in the mass of disheveled migrants marching north through Mexico.
‘I don’t agree with anything Donald Trump stands for but on this occasion the President is right,’ he warned. ‘People who deny there are criminals in the caravan are being naive. MS-13 are everywhere – they contaminate everything.’ (read more)
Shoot the freaking blow boats mid-stream
I can’t decide whether or not I agree with you. What’s a “blow boat”?
That said, the significance of declining asylum in Mexico means they forfeit the ability to legitimately claim asylum in the US. “No señor, we don’t think you offer us a good enough deal. We’ll take our asylum claims to a better country.”
That completely invalidates their claim to asylum in the US. Trump wins, the left loses. That will not prevent the media from complaining, but the left has an ugly awakening coming their way – black voters are waking up too. They can see the Democrats are more or less starting to forget about the black voters and are effectively taking them for granted. I would understand if they still can’t bring themselves to vote Republican just yet… after all, the Republican party doesn’t offer black voters ANYTHING which is special or unique to them in any way — just a better economy, more pay and more opportunity. I would argue it’s better that way, but it’s not a deal to which they have grown accustomed. But I promise you they are hesitating about whether or not to vote.
This is winning.
From Walk a Way today
The black voters that I know are actually realizing much more than you mentioned Daniel. They are seeing that the left wing of the destructive totalitarian Vulture we call UniParty has NEVER offered black voters anything but the welfare plantation for votes and the supposition that said leftist wing needs to care for them with crap like AA.
They are realizing the racist nature of that alone, leading them to realize that they are nothing more than what we know them to be to this faction of UniParty. Tools to stay in office, to implement destructive policies (that the right wants to be used as well), and “free activists” to do some of their dirty work, just to name a few of the more obvious.
Now if we can all make it a part of our “daily dna” to realize that neither alleged party should be “offering” us anything but to stay the blank out of our way and return to Constitutional “governance” which has nothing to do with “governing” our lives we might make some even greater headway.
Politicians do not exist to provide anyone but themselves with anything, especially in these United States of the Federal Reserve.
Ok, well “blow boats” are INFLATABLE boats. Not that I’m agreeing with previous poster, but he’s daying “shoot the boats (not the people), the boats sink, mid river. People die, bad optics.
Anyway, on ‘blacks’, your right, the new Trump deplorable Republican party isn’t offering “blacks” anything special, or unique to them.
Its offering the promise of a great Republican orator; a chance to live in a society ehere ALL are judged, not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
Its offering to fulfill Dr.Kings dream.
School choice, giving ALL children stuck in failing schools the opportunity to go to the school of their choice.
The opportunity to have good jobs, that can support a family, well.
A chance at the American dream of owning a house; NOT because the qualified for some ‘gimme’ program, but because they earned it.
Likewise for a college education. But, if college is NOT their thing, the opportunity for that good paying job, working with their hands,..
And not ‘offering’ but CREATING this opportunity, for ALL. Without regard to labels, othervthan the ‘label’ of American citisen, the ONLY thing tjat matters!
One more thing: Democrats haven’t “begun to forget about black voters ans STARTING to take them for granted”, its muchore serious than that!
They created a welfare system which virtually guaranteed the break up of poor (mostly black, but plenty of white and hispanic) families, due to welfare requirements. They created a dependency addiction, and ingrained, multi-generational poverty, ON PURPOSE.
Lyndon Johnson is on tape saying, about his “Great Society programs” “we pass this, we’ll have the n*ggers voting Democrat, for the next hundred yrars!”
Kanye was talking about this, in his ‘rant’ at the end of Sat. Nite live.
So, the Dems have been creating dependency, enslavement in poverty, and then expecting blacks to continue voting for Dems, what? In grstitude?
No, because once dependent, they were told if you vote R, you’ll lose those entitlements you’ve become dependent on.
In short, they didn’t EARN black votes, they extorted them. And now, blacks are ‘waking up’, or woke.
I live on what many derogatorily refer to as a “Blow Boat”, your comment it not well received here on my boat.
Then, please do tell us what it is!
The urban dictionary says it is “a flamboyant, homosexual male. You need to clarify Suzanne.
I have never heard of the term but this sounds like two difference uses for the same term. My guess is Suzanne is talking about the definition you listed.
Y’all never heard of a sail boat before? 😀
Yeah – we call it a sail boat. LOL
Thee was an old saying: “Beggars can’t be choosers.” I guess that old saying doesn’t really apply anymore? Or? Did I wake up today in a parallel Universe? Seems like it.
But mr. piddles, I don’t see these criminal invaders begging, I see them demanding… and according to their UniParty/globalist invite.
And carrying their country’s flag like invading hoardes.
President Nieto offered them asylum.. This speaks volumes.. Mexico knows the U.S. Military is at their border.. It’s now real..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Perhaps Sundance can correct me if I am just engaging in wishful thinking … but I am hoping that the offer of Mexican asylum was a tactical legal move, requested by the Trump Admin. That the Mexican offer provides the LEGAL loophole for our Immigration officials to FLAT OUT DENY these asylum applicants without so much as an interview … let alone separation from their children for a political photo op.
Does this Mexican offer nullify any and all claims for asylum in the USA … according to International Law? Or do American Laws govern?
I believe, in fact, it does. One seeks asylum to escape a life threatening situation, not to game a system to your advantage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope you’re right.
That makes sense, Kenji.
These folks are getting pretty arrogant. I would love to know who is advising them.
We know who is advising them – leftist open-border freaks, with lawyers probably being number 1 in the list of instructors, at their paymasters’ behest.
I think you got it exactly right. Here again is the key part from the Fox News report on the deal reached between the U.S. and Mexico on the handling of 3rd party migrants.
“If an individual manages to evade the new system and travels through Mexico to eventually cross the border into the U.S., Mexico will now allow those persons to be returned to Mexico, the official told Fox News. Currently, the U.S. has had to house those people until their cases could be adjudicated before being removed to their country of origin.
At the established shelters, U.N. officials will vet the refugees to decide which ones have lelegitimate claims for refugee status, the official told Fox News.”
Until now, Mexicans caught at the border were returned to Mexico right away. Anyone else and it was catch and release. Now, those anyone elses will be accepted back by Mexico.
Goodbye, catch and release!
With Trump at the helm American law had best govern, or we are still living under the false song of globalist feudalism.
They must accept the asylum offered by the first country that can offer it.
You dummies are being used by leftists…
LikeLiked by 3 people
If by leftists you mean globalists, then yep.
I see the same old left/right paradigm speak sneaking back in. Not good!
😉
Pinche pendejos!
President Trump should declare Martial Law across the entire Mexican border until the wall is built. Flood the border with the Army. Martial law would negate the sanctuary laws and prevent leftist judges from interfering. Negating sanctuary laws makes the invading migrant trek north futile. Checkmate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lots should be done, but it is not, and they come.
Let’s hope it doesn’t come to martial law, but as Roy Bean might put it, “I don’t know whether to hang you or not, but this here shootin’ down of Deputy Sheriffs has just naturally got to stop.” Bandit: “You got a point there, Judge” (Bad Man’s Blunder, 1960).
PDJT to act next week big-league! Nieto laid out the offer, migrants must remain in Oaxaca/Chiapas etc. Won’t happen. DHS Sec. KN is a rockstar (cute as hell too) With public transport shutdown and la bestia unavailable recalcitrant migrants may not reach in great numbers for a real showdown. False flags all over the place here, I’m staying on this all week. Left is desperate.
Thank You! Someone needs to keep us Informed, the more the better! This is a serious problem and thew US military has to confront these scumbags! If they refuse asylum in Mexico, then that really negates their so called asylum status because Mexico is first country of entry!
Public transport is shut down? Please proved a link. Although, I do not believe this horde is taking public transit. They are being transported, gratis, by the same outfit that busses all of the “grass roots” protesters to Portland, Seattle and everywhere else they show up, IMO.
I can verify. I’ve also seen reports that the Bestia train the migrants are trying to board in Arriaga is not moving. There is a question whether it is because the government has shut down operation, or if the company that owns the rail line has themselves shut it down because of flooded areas from the Hurricane they had further north along the route.
The “People without Borders” instigators leading a large contingent is urging the group to make its way to Mexico City for direct negotiations with President-Elect Lopez Obrador.
Who does not take office until Dec. 1st. Oops.
A rockstar? WTF. She is supposed to be a national servant, yet his working for yet another extraconstitutional alphabet “agency” created to… created to what??? What has DHS accomplished, ever?
Look who the “Patriot Act” affected the most. Patriots, and not in a good way. Did you see the Valley Girls interview with faux news? Giggles and bs. Kinder, gentler… but explained ALL about how well we take care of… CRIMINAL ALIEN “kids” brought here by not their mothers, and illegally.
We have to be downsizing government, not accommodating its growth, and there are much better uses for our military than building tent cities for invaders!
Can anyone confirm the following video report of ‘Marine’s Militia’ in a gun fight with ISIS at the Mexico-Arizona border today?!?
LikeLike
…c’mon …that’s cgi …and bad cgi at that
Computer Generated Imagery …just look at the pixelation ..think “Avatar” but very poorly done
Clinton Global Initiative
Marine’s Militia? I hear what appears to be full auto fire. Militia wouldn’t be allowed that. A google search on “marine militia” shows that operation is a conservation group.
I am trying to identify the foliage in the video. Looks to be some variety of Juniper trees, which is possible for the border area. The soldiers are referring to a compound. Might be an assault on a cartel location. At the 24 minute mark a radio operator gives coordinates “9717” and enemy at “9723” which in longitude is around the border area near Brownsville, TX. He then gives the enemy at “6401” and their position as “6413” “on the grid”.. In latitude that would put them in North canada or the Southern Ocean near Antarctica.. Not sure what they are using for their “grid” though..
I’m tired of hearing the term “caravan” and “economic migrant”. This is human trafficking. All I see is a bunch of military aged males, a small portion of women and some children. Only a DNA test could rightfully determine if a minor is related to the adult(s) they are traveling with. We have no idea who any of these people are. These people don’t care one bit about their home countries so they’re not going to care about ours! If they’re not going to “fight” to make they’re country great I know they’re not going to “fight” to make America great. There are people who patiently wait to lawfully reside in living peace in The Greatest Nation On Earth known as America. What about them? What about us?
LikeLiked by 8 people
American- #ME TOO
American Me, I think you echo the same sentiments many of us here are thinking. Thanks for sharing!
Must all be vaccinated!
Speaking of “common sense”…
It makes no sense to allow 10 – 14K to get up to the US border, traveling the length of Mexico over weeks… then stop them, turn them around and ensure they march all (or part) of the way back. This herd needs to be stopped … NOW and turned around.
Issue them all MAGA hats and tell them they are required for entry into the United States. As soon as the Democrats see them all wearing MAGA hats they will freak out and demand that they return to their home country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love your logic!
Love your logic!
Canada likes to do a lot of virtue signaling. A win-win would be asylum for the caravan in Canada.
The absolute best explanation of this migrant fiasco is demonstrated in this video. I watched it the first time in 2015 but it’s from 2010. This 6 minutes absolutely blows the Leftist claims to dust.
Enjoy the famous Gumball Video..
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was excellent! Thank you for posting. Looks like NumbersUSA is a great resource.
Indeed, they are a great resource for anybody who is concerned about Immigration and wants to learn the facts about it.
Indimex,
I was referencing Numbers USA the last time President Trump was trying to get immigration bills through Congress. They had good articles explaining various proposals and their impact. They showed a lot of political information on bill sponsors, how legislators were voting etc. Definitely a good information site.
Yes, and go take a look at the date on that video. It’s old.
Things are much worse already… today.
This is great and he is absolutely right! The only way to tackle and address world poverty is by going to the countries themselves to implement and propagate effective change not by mass immigration. What is amazing too, is that the elites who go to the best colleges and schools who no doubt had the best education would know this as a fact. So in other words, their sincerity is not rooted in helping people but wanting to implement a larger agenda like border-less societies aka George Soros- Nancy Pelosi, because it insures their grip on power for generations to come, and because they genuinely hate the idea of America and what it was founded on, which leaves no doubt who the real enemies of America really are. Make no mistake they are already on our doorstep with people like Cortez, Gillum, Salazar and a few other closet commies waiting for an excuse to come out when the time is right!
Anyway, someone should tell Cenk this and show him this video! It is a very astute point he makes!
See how leftist Cenk states false equivalencies to prop up his pro immigration argument?
this is what they want
LikeLike
Issue resolved, Mr. President. When the caravan arrives, you just tell them what they told Mexico:
“No thanks.”
