Senator Chuck Grassley Sends Criminal Referral of Avenatti and Swetnick to DOJ/FBI For Investigation….

Today Senator Chuck Grassley has sent Attorney General Jeff Sessions an extensive 29-page criminal referral (full pdf below) requesting an investigation of sketchy Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick and her Creepy Porn Lawyer, Michael  Avenatti.

Chairman Grassley outlines three potential violations: (1) Providing False Statements; (2) Obstructing Congressional Investigations; and (3) Mueller and Rosenstein’s favorite DOJ charge: “Conspiracy”.

WASHINGTON Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley today referred Julie Swetnick and her attorney Michael Avenatti to the Justice Department for criminal investigation relating toa potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation, three separate crimes, in the course of considering Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.

While the Committee was in the middle of its extensive investigation of the late-breaking sexual-assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Avenatti publicized his client’s allegations of drug- and alcohol-fueled gang rapes in the 1980s. The obvious, subsequent contradictions along with the suspicious timing of the allegations necessitate a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

Grassley referred Swetnick and Avenatti for investigation in a letter sent today to the Attorney General of the United States and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The letter notes potential violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 1001 and 1505, which respectively define the federal criminal offenses of conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of Congress. The referral seeks further investigation only, and is not intended to be an allegation of a crime.

The referral methodically details the issues with Swetnick’s allegations as relayed by Avenatti, the immediate diversion of committee resources to investigate those allegations, the subsequent contradictions by both Swetnick and Avenatti, the lack of substantiating or corroborating evidence, and the overarching and serious credibility problems pervading the presentation of these allegations.  (read more)

Press Release from Senate Judiciary – Available Here

Letter to DOJ/FBI – Available Here and pdf below

