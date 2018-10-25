CNN Reaches Peak Alinsky – Media Outlet Apoplectic Attempts to Blame President Trump for Suspicious Packages…

No-one yet really knows what the motives are behind mailing packages containing fake pipe-bombs to high-profile members of the Trump ‘resistance‘. Hopefully the FBI will identify the perpetrators quickly. However, given the history of left-wing political activity and their use of fake hate crime as a tool to advance victim politics, the strongest origination likelihood is a person or group connected to left-wing activism.

Toward that suspicion there is growing Alinsky-motive visible amid media. CNN is desperate to pin the blame on President Trump. Check out the Alinsky model narrative engineering on display today. It starts out by labeling the recipients as “Trump’s targets”:

The transparent narrative engineering goes even further. CNN openly starts blaming President Trump for not taking “personal responsibility” for mailing the packages:

Yesterday it looked like a 50/50 proposition the entire event was manufactured for political narrative building of the far left. Given the aggressive demands of CNN’s blame-casting today, that likelihood has increased to an almost certainty.

This is typical of the Saul Alinsky mindset that permeates the left-wing media apparatus writ large. As David Mamet famously outlined: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.

In this example the progressive media need to pretend they don’t know the likely origin of the suspicious packages in order to continue advancing their illogical belief, an engineered narrative, that President Trump is behind it.

Ridiculous. All of it….

