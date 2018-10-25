CNN Reaches Peak Alinsky – Media Outlet Apoplectic Attempts to Blame President Trump for Suspicious Packages…

No-one yet really knows what the motives are behind mailing packages containing fake pipe-bombs to high-profile members of the Trump ‘resistance‘. Hopefully the FBI will identify the perpetrators quickly. However, given the history of left-wing political activity and their use of fake hate crime as a tool to advance victim politics, the strongest origination likelihood is a person or group connected to left-wing activism.
Toward that suspicion there is growing Alinsky-motive visible amid media. CNN is desperate to pin the blame on President Trump. Check out the Alinsky model narrative engineering on display today. It starts out by labeling the recipients as “Trump’s targets”:
The transparent narrative engineering goes even further. CNN openly starts blaming President Trump for not taking “personal responsibility” for mailing the packages:
Yesterday it looked like a 50/50 proposition the entire event was manufactured for political narrative building of the far left. Given the aggressive demands of CNN’s blame-casting today, that likelihood has increased to an almost certainty.
This is typical of the Saul Alinsky mindset that permeates the left-wing media apparatus writ large. As David Mamet famously outlined: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
In this example the progressive media need to pretend they don’t know the likely origin of the suspicious packages in order to continue advancing their illogical belief, an engineered narrative, that President Trump is behind it.
Ridiculous. All of it….
I really am so sick of this crap. They can spew the most disgusting things from their mouths, their people are committing a lot of crime and violence against patriots, spurred on by their media and their politicians’ rhetoric. They find a way to blame the President for their violence and also for these false flags.
A reminder of them, from the_donald
Needless to say:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice how they condone violence on the Right, but when the shoe is on the other foot, they go ballistic?
LikeLike
All left wing terror never reported or under reported. AntiFa and MS13 go wild beat up Trump supporters, break windows in shops, terrorizes pedestrians. Now the Deep State sends bombs to it’s own people so they can blame Trump. Are there any idiots left that believe this nonsense – I guess so.
LikeLike
Gosh! If I’d only known about all these fake bombs being sent to such loony leftoid Dems (by Trump and his followers, I’m sure) BEFORE I had early voted on Tuesday (only Soros had received one at that point, and who cares about him?), I would definitely have voted straight D rather than straight R!
NOT!
I’m curious what effect this is having on the #WalkAways and possible #WalkAways! My bet is it’s backfiring just like the Kavanaugh circus did!
LikeLiked by 4 people
the whole #walkaway weekend in d.c. is still on. begins friday and ends sunday.
LikeLike
President Trump should file a defamation lawsuit against those bastards and take the entire lot of them down. Surely, there have to be Federal laws forbidding news outlets from such abject slander.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last night, at midnight local time, the BBC news came on after a music show I listen to on a PBS station. The very first words were regarding the bombs. In the opening sentence they described them as sent to Trump’s critics. As if that was the recipient’s only common factor and they had instantly made that determination! Talk about propaganda and fake news! Most people listening will just take that in as fact in their easily spun brains.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The BBC is disgraceful, and what really hurts is that it is publically funded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it were just ‘Trump critics’ then Rosie O’Donnell would certainly have received one, right? The common thread that I noticed among all of the recipients is not criticism of Trump,it is their violent and confrontational words when criticizing Trump.
1) Clinton – you can’t be civil until we win back control
2) Obama – get in their faces, don’t bring a knife to a gun fight etc
3) Waters – if you see them at a restaurant, or a gasoline station…
4) Holder – when they go low, kick them
5) Biden – I wish I could take him out behind the gym
6) Brennan – Trump has committed treasonous acts
7) De Niro – I’d like to punch Trump in the face
8) Soros – known, but won’t admit, to fund agitators and ‘protestors’ to provoke violence.
It would seem to me that there is a possibility this is a ‘trolling’ operation intended to show these particular people where their rhetoric can lead. The devices seem less than serious, considering the Get ‘er done! stickers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s not an unreasonable theory except that they apparently used some type of explosive powder (don’t know if the substance identity has been released yet). No blasting caps either ???
A troll would have probably just sent some hollow tubing with some tape & wires. Not sure if that would have even been illegal.
LikeLike
Nobody pays attention C-onion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the missing Q ??
LikeLike
I’ve said it many times here. The reason so many of these people are so loud and over-the-top about Trump are many but I believe primarily it is so that any criminal prosecution of these people for their crimes will be called “politically motivated.” This media claim is just exactly what I think it is. “Trump’s targets” indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point.
LikeLike
I haven’t heard even so much as one warren (a 1 / 1,024th) of any information as to what kind of detonation mechanism any of these so-called “bombs” had. If something does not have a detonation mechanism, it is not even a bomb. Its not ignited by telepathy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
maybe I’ve been a tad too absorbed in this today but I’m starting to get a really creepy feeling about this all of a sudden.
like…the enemies within.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feral- Wondered the same thing. The Cnn one had what appeared to be a timer attached. Problem was the timer had to be set by someone after it arrived. It was not running in the pics.
LikeLike
Today, in honor of the Fake News and the narrative to blame PDJT, I voted early! Told my husband let’s go today…they think this bullsh*t will suppress the Republican vote…let’s just show em! I proudly voted for Brian Kemp today and every other R on the ballot! F you Deep State false flag operatives!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I did the same with the same feeling!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It felt good toenail! I usually vote on election day, but I felt compelled by all the fake bullsh*t the Dems are trying now, to send my own message today!
LikeLike
Sundance, your repeated advice “do not look away” has been invaluable advice to maintain my sanity. Once you really see how these people operate, you see beyond what they are presenting as “news” and can free your mind of the emotional manipulation that these leftists engage in.
This is not working any more. And CNN is a disgraceful joke on the American people. They, along with their cohorts in the media, are the true enemy of the American people.
Corruption. Manipulation. Mental Enslavement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“CNN Reaches Peak
AlinskyGoebbels “
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Biden’s bomb arrives postage due. You can’t make this stuff up!
LikeLike
Maybe it is just a bad photograph, but I still don’t see that the stamps are cancelled.
LikeLike
The more that is left unsaid the more that is learned.
The so called non bomb bombs fit the narrative too well.
If they were totally fake the story ends with big hoax. Back to “Jobs not Mobs”
But if they were actually real people would get hurt that the bomber would not want to actually hurt.
So the bombs had to be just real enough to carry the narrative long enough to serve it’s purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
maybe someone will be just a patsy.
LikeLike
the politicians & the media are the only enemies of PDJT with a score to settle.
LikeLike
correction : …are not the only…
LikeLike
I really would like Pres. Trump to start telling the American public to turn off their televisions. The media is doing more damage to this country than anything.
Trump should also point out how the media and democrats are using these horrible bombing attempts to score political points. How evil is that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has it been confirmed whether or not these pipe bombs were constructed with explosives? If they were, than why? If they really are hoaxes, than why would the perpetrator use real explosives?
LikeLike
A hoax ends the story the moment the FBI says bombs are fake. Real bombs that don’t work keep the story alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake bombs are still attempts to terrorize. Story shouldn’t end until after the trial.
And many explosives are still highly dangerous, even if there are no detonators. All sorts of people were put at risk.
My question though is how did CNN know it was Okay to handle the bomb, arranging it this way and that so that they could take its picture?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrorize who exactly? Not the people they were addressed to. They haven’t opened a piece of mail in decades.
LikeLike
someone is trying to seriously distract & derail PDJT…to try to throw him off…so he loses focus…to make him falter…to start second-guessing himself and what he says.
to put him on the defensive.
it’s not just about the midterms alone.
it’s about TRUMP….personally.
jmo
LikeLike
What has slipped indicates that these were not designed to explode, just to look dangerous.
Of course, no confirmation of that yet. I think we won’t hear any of that until they nab the perpetrator. (If they ever do, otherwise it remains like the faux Russia “investigation” where everyone knows that there was no collusion but the truth is never “openly” acknowledged.
All of these games further erode ANY scintilla of trust that remained in our institutions. The left destroys all that they touch.
LikeLike
Let’s see…
Shrillary recently called for violence.
Oblamer recently called for violence
Pedo Biden recently called for violence.
Holder is Mr Fast & Furious…nuff said.
Mad Maxine does nothing but call for violence.
DeNiro hasn’t stopped calling for violence ever since “You talkin to me?”.
DSW had Seth offed.
Brennan was responsible for 9-11 and the 20 dead CIA in China.
CNN=Fake News.
Soros means Devil…even spelled backwards.
These are all violent people who have all recently been in the news promoting violence.
Along comes Jobs not Mobs…vote for the red tide.
What would Alinsky do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless and until a perpetrator is identified, this cannot be a winner for Republicans. It’s all speculation and Dems’ speculation is as good as Republicans. In fact, it’s better because the MSM will entertain the Dems’ speculations, and chide the Republicans for their speculations. So, we should get back to a spotlight on the Invasion from the South. That is a winner for Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would feel better if President Trump hand picked the FBI that is investigating these “bombs”! I would not trust any field office in NY or DC!
I want the truth as does every conservative! My guess is nothing will be released and no one apprehended prior to the midterm elections!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…nothing…prior to the midterm elections”
totally depends on WHO is behind this…
…and if the truth is revealed about that.
the Feds already know much more than they are revealing (SOP).
just depends on what this is.
and who is controlling it.
LikeLike
I do not know one Republican personally who is not going to vote in the upcoming midterm. My brother called me the other night to talk politics. He said he was voting in the midterms for the first time in his life. He is voting straight ticket Republican. He was incensed by the Kavanaugh BS. This is clearly anecdotal, but I bet my story is similar to others throughout the country. Their are way more Republicans out there than the polls suggest. President Trump is rekindling that November 2016 feeling through his rally blitz. People I know are energized and I live in Virginia where Kaine is supposedly ahead by 20 and all of our house seats are going to flip. We may not unseat Kaine, but I believe we will hold all of the competitive house seats in VA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even VA-7? From your lips to God’s ears….
LikeLike
Interesting story to go along with other voting antidotes. For years, I have been the “political one” in my family and by extension, for our employees/friends as well. For years, no one asked me for an opinion, or advice about any election, probably because they knew they’d get an earful. I sometimes volunteered it, but usually was met with “oh no, I don’t discuss politics!”…some of them, I don’t even know if they are R or D. But this year, man oh man…texts, emails, and phone calls asking advice on our state candidates. Questions about events….(I kindly point them away from MSM and to solid sites such as CT….they are AMAZED at what they didn’t know). This hasn’t happened ever. This didn’t even happen in 2016. Something BIG has changed. We, here at the CT, know what it is, but it’s just now dawning on people who never gave a thought to it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IF the FBI can not solve this pipe bomb thing rapidly then they couldn’t even find evidence of a crime if a Secretary of State set up an unsecured Server in her toilet…… oh wait!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is not just fake news; it is weaponized media!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pravada
LikeLike
If this was done by the extreme left Dims they must know that if they are discovered they are toast as a political party.
The best way to keep them safe would be to pull a plant they have in one of the Republican campaigns. Both sides have operatives in the opposition camps, it is well established. Lots of photos, and video of the fall guy working for the Republican party plastered 24-7 on CNN.
Would be an easy sell, nobody gets hurt, you get a free south pacific vacation, and Trump takes the blame. Return in a few years to a hero’s welcome, worse case is you do a few years in prison.
LikeLike
Vote on Nov 6th and make a difference:
LikeLike
Someone was complaining on Facebook about Democratic campaign signs being defaced.
It looked like too neat a job to be done in the dark and rushed. I didn’t say that I thought it was a set up job in this area. I said these days if I were putting up campaign signs I’d be making sure I had a good Game Camera focused on the area, and maybe the person whose signs got damaged should do that.
The reason I think it’s made up? this is in area that has a very vocal Democratic undercurrent. Republican signs last hours at intersections and get routinely pulled up in front of houses.
LikeLike
I looked at the Breibart Twitter page, it’s chock-loaded with Tweet posts from CNN, MSNBC… all blaming Trump.
THIS is a GOOD GUY: ”Kerik, who led the New York Police Department (NYPD) during the 9/11 terror attacks, told CNN hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that he had pulled out his microphone and earpiece and walked off the set minutes before a scheduled live panel discussion regarding the mail bombs.”
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/10/24/bernard-kerik-exclusive-nyc-9-11-top-cop-i-walked-off-cnn-set-when-they-politicized-mail-bombs/
LikeLike
All this deception can mean only one thing…these are all ‘Fake Americans.
LikeLike
When is the “Trump Doctrine” going to be applied to the American mainstream media?
LikeLike
The ANTI TRUMP Daily Mail has named the bombing suspect … The MAGAbomber.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6315709/Robert-Niros-Tribeca-restaurant-evacuated-suspicious-package-found.html
No, they’re not journalists. They’re political hacks. Useful idiots.
LikeLike