CNN Reaches Peak Alinsky – Media Outlet Apoplectic Attempts to Blame President Trump for Suspicious Packages…

October 25, 2018

No-one yet really knows what the motives are behind mailing packages containing fake pipe-bombs to high-profile members of the Trump ‘resistance‘.  Hopefully the FBI will identify the perpetrators quickly.  However, given the history of left-wing political activity and their use of fake hate crime as a tool to advance victim politics, the strongest origination likelihood is a person or group connected to left-wing activism.

Toward that suspicion there is growing Alinsky-motive visible amid media.  CNN is desperate to pin the blame on President Trump.  Check out the Alinsky model narrative engineering on display today.  It starts out by labeling the recipients as “Trump’s targets”:

The transparent narrative engineering goes even further.  CNN openly starts blaming President Trump for not taking “personal responsibility” for mailing the packages:

Yesterday it looked like a 50/50 proposition the entire event was manufactured for political narrative building of the far left.  Given the aggressive demands of CNN’s blame-casting today, that likelihood has increased to an almost certainty.

This is typical of the Saul Alinsky mindset that permeates the left-wing media apparatus writ large.  As David Mamet famously outlined: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience.  Denial of truth allows easier trespass.

In this example the progressive media need to pretend they don’t know the likely origin of the suspicious packages in order to continue advancing their illogical belief, an engineered narrative, that President Trump is behind it.

Ridiculous.  All of it….

  1. Kaco says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I really am so sick of this crap. They can spew the most disgusting things from their mouths, their people are committing a lot of crime and violence against patriots, spurred on by their media and their politicians’ rhetoric. They find a way to blame the President for their violence and also for these false flags.

    A reminder of them, from the_donald

    Needless to say:

    • Pa Hermit says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Notice how they condone violence on the Right, but when the shoe is on the other foot, they go ballistic?

      • son of liberty says:
        October 25, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        All left wing terror never reported or under reported. AntiFa and MS13 go wild beat up Trump supporters, break windows in shops, terrorizes pedestrians. Now the Deep State sends bombs to it’s own people so they can blame Trump. Are there any idiots left that believe this nonsense – I guess so.

  2. L. Gee says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Gosh! If I’d only known about all these fake bombs being sent to such loony leftoid Dems (by Trump and his followers, I’m sure) BEFORE I had early voted on Tuesday (only Soros had received one at that point, and who cares about him?), I would definitely have voted straight D rather than straight R!

    NOT!

    I’m curious what effect this is having on the #WalkAways and possible #WalkAways! My bet is it’s backfiring just like the Kavanaugh circus did!

  3. cplogics says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    President Trump should file a defamation lawsuit against those bastards and take the entire lot of them down. Surely, there have to be Federal laws forbidding news outlets from such abject slander.

  4. sentinelle says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Last night, at midnight local time, the BBC news came on after a music show I listen to on a PBS station. The very first words were regarding the bombs. In the opening sentence they described them as sent to Trump’s critics. As if that was the recipient’s only common factor and they had instantly made that determination! Talk about propaganda and fake news! Most people listening will just take that in as fact in their easily spun brains.

    • Countrywatch says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      The BBC is disgraceful, and what really hurts is that it is publically funded.

    • lizzyp says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      If it were just ‘Trump critics’ then Rosie O’Donnell would certainly have received one, right? The common thread that I noticed among all of the recipients is not criticism of Trump,it is their violent and confrontational words when criticizing Trump.

      1) Clinton – you can’t be civil until we win back control
      2) Obama – get in their faces, don’t bring a knife to a gun fight etc
      3) Waters – if you see them at a restaurant, or a gasoline station…
      4) Holder – when they go low, kick them
      5) Biden – I wish I could take him out behind the gym
      6) Brennan – Trump has committed treasonous acts
      7) De Niro – I’d like to punch Trump in the face
      8) Soros – known, but won’t admit, to fund agitators and ‘protestors’ to provoke violence.

      It would seem to me that there is a possibility this is a ‘trolling’ operation intended to show these particular people where their rhetoric can lead. The devices seem less than serious, considering the Get ‘er done! stickers.

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        October 25, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        That’s not an unreasonable theory except that they apparently used some type of explosive powder (don’t know if the substance identity has been released yet). No blasting caps either ???
        A troll would have probably just sent some hollow tubing with some tape & wires. Not sure if that would have even been illegal.

  5. henry says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Nobody pays attention C-onion.

  6. Daniel says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    I’ve said it many times here. The reason so many of these people are so loud and over-the-top about Trump are many but I believe primarily it is so that any criminal prosecution of these people for their crimes will be called “politically motivated.” This media claim is just exactly what I think it is. “Trump’s targets” indeed.

  7. feralcatsblog says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I haven’t heard even so much as one warren (a 1 / 1,024th) of any information as to what kind of detonation mechanism any of these so-called “bombs” had. If something does not have a detonation mechanism, it is not even a bomb. Its not ignited by telepathy.

    • smiley says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      maybe I’ve been a tad too absorbed in this today but I’m starting to get a really creepy feeling about this all of a sudden.

      like…the enemies within.

    • MILupper says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      Feral- Wondered the same thing. The Cnn one had what appeared to be a timer attached. Problem was the timer had to be set by someone after it arrived. It was not running in the pics.

  8. Blind no longer says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Today, in honor of the Fake News and the narrative to blame PDJT, I voted early! Told my husband let’s go today…they think this bullsh*t will suppress the Republican vote…let’s just show em! I proudly voted for Brian Kemp today and every other R on the ballot! F you Deep State false flag operatives!

  9. Ellie says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Sundance, your repeated advice “do not look away” has been invaluable advice to maintain my sanity. Once you really see how these people operate, you see beyond what they are presenting as “news” and can free your mind of the emotional manipulation that these leftists engage in.

    This is not working any more. And CNN is a disgraceful joke on the American people. They, along with their cohorts in the media, are the true enemy of the American people.

    Corruption. Manipulation. Mental Enslavement.

  10. feralcatsblog says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    “CNN Reaches Peak Alinsky Goebbels

  11. Mick says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    The more that is left unsaid the more that is learned.

    The so called non bomb bombs fit the narrative too well.

    If they were totally fake the story ends with big hoax. Back to “Jobs not Mobs”

    But if they were actually real people would get hurt that the bomber would not want to actually hurt.

    So the bombs had to be just real enough to carry the narrative long enough to serve it’s purpose.

  12. One Voice says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    I really would like Pres. Trump to start telling the American public to turn off their televisions. The media is doing more damage to this country than anything.

    Trump should also point out how the media and democrats are using these horrible bombing attempts to score political points. How evil is that.

  13. Chilidog says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Has it been confirmed whether or not these pipe bombs were constructed with explosives? If they were, than why? If they really are hoaxes, than why would the perpetrator use real explosives?

    • Mick says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      A hoax ends the story the moment the FBI says bombs are fake. Real bombs that don’t work keep the story alive.

      • Jim in TN says:
        October 25, 2018 at 4:38 pm

        Fake bombs are still attempts to terrorize. Story shouldn’t end until after the trial.

        And many explosives are still highly dangerous, even if there are no detonators. All sorts of people were put at risk.

        My question though is how did CNN know it was Okay to handle the bomb, arranging it this way and that so that they could take its picture?

      • smiley says:
        October 25, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        someone is trying to seriously distract & derail PDJT…to try to throw him off…so he loses focus…to make him falter…to start second-guessing himself and what he says.

        to put him on the defensive.

        it’s not just about the midterms alone.

        it’s about TRUMP….personally.

        jmo

      October 25, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      What has slipped indicates that these were not designed to explode, just to look dangerous.
      Of course, no confirmation of that yet. I think we won’t hear any of that until they nab the perpetrator. (If they ever do, otherwise it remains like the faux Russia “investigation” where everyone knows that there was no collusion but the truth is never “openly” acknowledged.

      All of these games further erode ANY scintilla of trust that remained in our institutions. The left destroys all that they touch.

  14. Jane Smith says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Let’s see…

    Shrillary recently called for violence.
    Oblamer recently called for violence
    Pedo Biden recently called for violence.
    Holder is Mr Fast & Furious…nuff said.
    Mad Maxine does nothing but call for violence.
    DeNiro hasn’t stopped calling for violence ever since “You talkin to me?”.
    DSW had Seth offed.
    Brennan was responsible for 9-11 and the 20 dead CIA in China.
    CNN=Fake News.
    Soros means Devil…even spelled backwards.

    These are all violent people who have all recently been in the news promoting violence.

    Along comes Jobs not Mobs…vote for the red tide.

    What would Alinsky do?

  15. pnj01 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Unless and until a perpetrator is identified, this cannot be a winner for Republicans. It’s all speculation and Dems’ speculation is as good as Republicans. In fact, it’s better because the MSM will entertain the Dems’ speculations, and chide the Republicans for their speculations. So, we should get back to a spotlight on the Invasion from the South. That is a winner for Republicans.

  16. fanbeav says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I would feel better if President Trump hand picked the FBI that is investigating these “bombs”! I would not trust any field office in NY or DC!

    I want the truth as does every conservative! My guess is nothing will be released and no one apprehended prior to the midterm elections!

    • smiley says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      “…nothing…prior to the midterm elections”

      totally depends on WHO is behind this…

      …and if the truth is revealed about that.

      the Feds already know much more than they are revealing (SOP).

      just depends on what this is.

      and who is controlling it.

    October 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I do not know one Republican personally who is not going to vote in the upcoming midterm. My brother called me the other night to talk politics. He said he was voting in the midterms for the first time in his life. He is voting straight ticket Republican. He was incensed by the Kavanaugh BS. This is clearly anecdotal, but I bet my story is similar to others throughout the country. Their are way more Republicans out there than the polls suggest. President Trump is rekindling that November 2016 feeling through his rally blitz. People I know are energized and I live in Virginia where Kaine is supposedly ahead by 20 and all of our house seats are going to flip. We may not unseat Kaine, but I believe we will hold all of the competitive house seats in VA.

  18. bosscook says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Interesting story to go along with other voting antidotes. For years, I have been the “political one” in my family and by extension, for our employees/friends as well. For years, no one asked me for an opinion, or advice about any election, probably because they knew they’d get an earful. I sometimes volunteered it, but usually was met with “oh no, I don’t discuss politics!”…some of them, I don’t even know if they are R or D. But this year, man oh man…texts, emails, and phone calls asking advice on our state candidates. Questions about events….(I kindly point them away from MSM and to solid sites such as CT….they are AMAZED at what they didn’t know). This hasn’t happened ever. This didn’t even happen in 2016. Something BIG has changed. We, here at the CT, know what it is, but it’s just now dawning on people who never gave a thought to it.

  19. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    IF the FBI can not solve this pipe bomb thing rapidly then they couldn’t even find evidence of a crime if a Secretary of State set up an unsecured Server in her toilet…… oh wait!!!!

  20. chooseamerica says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    This is not just fake news; it is weaponized media!

  21. Mick says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    If this was done by the extreme left Dims they must know that if they are discovered they are toast as a political party.

    The best way to keep them safe would be to pull a plant they have in one of the Republican campaigns. Both sides have operatives in the opposition camps, it is well established. Lots of photos, and video of the fall guy working for the Republican party plastered 24-7 on CNN.

    Would be an easy sell, nobody gets hurt, you get a free south pacific vacation, and Trump takes the blame. Return in a few years to a hero’s welcome, worse case is you do a few years in prison.

  22. Anonymous says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Vote on Nov 6th and make a difference:

    October 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Someone was complaining on Facebook about Democratic campaign signs being defaced.

    It looked like too neat a job to be done in the dark and rushed. I didn’t say that I thought it was a set up job in this area. I said these days if I were putting up campaign signs I’d be making sure I had a good Game Camera focused on the area, and maybe the person whose signs got damaged should do that.

    The reason I think it’s made up? this is in area that has a very vocal Democratic undercurrent. Republican signs last hours at intersections and get routinely pulled up in front of houses.

  24. Sunshine says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I looked at the Breibart Twitter page, it’s chock-loaded with Tweet posts from CNN, MSNBC… all blaming Trump.

    THIS is a GOOD GUY: ”Kerik, who led the New York Police Department (NYPD) during the 9/11 terror attacks, told CNN hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that he had pulled out his microphone and earpiece and walked off the set minutes before a scheduled live panel discussion regarding the mail bombs.”

    https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/10/24/bernard-kerik-exclusive-nyc-9-11-top-cop-i-walked-off-cnn-set-when-they-politicized-mail-bombs/

  25. Louisiana Steve says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    All this deception can mean only one thing…these are all ‘Fake Americans.

  26. talker2u says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    When is the “Trump Doctrine” going to be applied to the American mainstream media?

  27. kenji says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    The ANTI TRUMP Daily Mail has named the bombing suspect … The MAGAbomber.
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6315709/Robert-Niros-Tribeca-restaurant-evacuated-suspicious-package-found.html
    No, they’re not journalists. They’re political hacks. Useful idiots.

