President Trump Remarks During White House State Leadership Conference…

President Trump delivers remarks during a meeting between federal and state leaders. The conference is held to emphasize coordination between federal officials and their direct contacts at the state level.
Our Great President moves at such a fast pace, he keeps liberal media always in a state of hysteria and disfunction. All they can do is scream fire everyday. Nothing but respect for our President. God Bless the USA
This made me laugh out loud. So True!!!!!
President Trump has suckered the Media into his personal Whack-a-Mole game:
• He multiplies targets faster than they can whack them.
• He flushes them into the open to take their shots.
• He then whacks THEM before they can jump back into their holes.
It’s a beautiful thing to behold … and FUNNY!
Yes it is, and a big part of their problem isn’t just the speed of PDJT, but their own cluelessness and the necessity of having to wait for their talking points because half of the topics mentioned by the president are foreign concepts to the garden variety leftist drone.
A joy to behold POTUS producing actions faster than talking points can be brainstormed, much less vetted and broadcast.
MSM’s special sauce:
The INVISIBLE DROOL factor.
Pompeo is talking now
President Trump do what needs done. You concern is justified national security, and fight back we will.
Is he meeting with military leaders today as well?
GA…yes.
What I’d like to hear about the “caravan”: “The bombing begins in 5 minutes.” I mean taking out the northbound roads and bridges, of course.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No roads.
No bridges.
No vehicles.
No supplies.
No Mo Money.
I cannot compute his energy! A huge rally last night, a flight, and today, right back to saving the country. I was exhausted just watching the rally on YouTube. He’s amazing!!!!
I was just about to write the same thing! Our dear President has more energy than all my grandkids combined. Seriously, he is on top of his game in every appearance, meeting, tweet, interview…he is Simply The Best!
Thank You, God, for sending this incredible leader.
AMEN!
President Trump is simply incredible — A VERY SPECIAL GENIUS!
( I know it is ‘stable’ but I like special because he is!)
Slapped Calif around….no more money till you fix your problem!
Such great interactions!
From around 18:30 on he directly directs “Wheeler” to take care of a problem he got to know about yesterday in Texas.
OMG! This is a wonderful speech by our POTUS!!!! He just nails the California smelt and forest management!
Liberalism is a damn disease! People are losing their homes and in some cases their lives because of the stupidity of the Democrats that are running California. Environmentalists are some of the dumbest people in the world. Lets hug the trees while people lose their homes and/or their lives. These same Morons would be the first to run for the hills if a forest fire 🔥 started while they are hugging 🤗 their trees.
I hope and pray for the people of California that the State Government actually works with our President in getting the water to return to these fine Patriots that have to pay an arm and a leg for water to maintain their farms.
Our 30-yr-old son (in Calif) put a newer motor into an older pickup truck; during the smog test, it threw a code for no abs brakes. The exhaust burns clean, but DMV denied renewal because of the abs code. Control of public.
We wish he would leave like we did 10 years ago, but I guess we all have to reach our own breaking point.
$1,000 fine for throwing a frisbee on the beach in the summer in LA. Yeah, I get that no one wants to get hit with a frisbee, but $1,000?
They shoudda nade it $10K.
/s.
Then, fle, we will hopefully rely less on Mexico for their produce. Incidentally, I subscribe to the FDA alerts email service and in turn, also ended up subscribing to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service email alerts for recalls. Recently, there have been a number of recalls for ready to eat meat and vegetable items due to salmonella and listeria in the vegetables. Don’t know where those 10 lb.cases are heading. I’ve never seen containers that large in my supermarket. But you never know.
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2018/recall-100-2018-release
It’s sad that even NewsBusters does even cover the Project Veritas videos or even the First Amendment event (hosted by the left-wingnut loons) which James O’Keefe was a participant. Has everyone forgot that 60 minutes made its bones being the same thing? Here’s a video of O’Keefe at that event, like Matt Drudge, O’Keefe has a grasp of the news industry. When he talks about Bernays book Propaganda, this man was Woody Wilson’s Minister of Propaganda https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/item/19553-bernays-ideas-on-propaganda-continue-to-haunt-americans & http://www.historyisaweapon.com/defcon1/bernprop.html, this man’s works was used by the NAZI’s and today’s Progressive Lefty media.
That’s some heavy stuff.
So amazing, every single day! Common sense and just calling out the idiocy of the policies of lack and destruction!! Makes me sick that we are paying outrageous sums of money for a natural resource that is God given! And purposely manipulated for greed and power into a false narrative of drought and lack! I pay $60 a month for water in a two bedroom apartment here in California! Sending so much love and joy to our great leader bringing us back from suffering and lack into prosperity.
This meeting shows how uber-talented our POTUS is–both in working with people (his own and his fellow Americans), and in getting things done. No long winded “studying” of issues, he meets with us–the people–to get OUR input on what should be done. It was brilliant how he called on the two folks there that were nodding, to get their input on the water issue in California. Their stories reinforce what he is saying and put more pressure on the state/local folks to HEAR THE CITIZENS and act accordingly.
This is government, of, by and for the people. This is what a “good” politician should be doing. He is leveraging the tremendous power of our (yes, expensive) government for the GOOD of the people.
Think those folks are going to tell this story to all their friends! Pres. Trump just expanded his base while solving problems.
Agile, people-centric problem solver that loves our country–a partial job description of a GREAT President.
And btw, shows the cabinet level folks how it is done and done well. (And gave Acting Administrator Wheeler a clear incentive via the dredging of the Houston ship cannel to be promoted as Administrator).
Thanks SD for posting this!
It was cool seeing those two ‘folks” get up and speak. They are personal friends of mine and live in the same town as I. Lol
PDJT is cool as a cucumber in this room 😎
