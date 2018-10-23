President Trump Remarks During White House State Leadership Conference…

Posted on October 23, 2018 by

President Trump delivers remarks during a meeting between federal and state leaders. The conference is held to emphasize coordination between federal officials and their direct contacts at the state level.

32 Responses to President Trump Remarks During White House State Leadership Conference…

  1. Johnny says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Our Great President moves at such a fast pace, he keeps liberal media always in a state of hysteria and disfunction. All they can do is scream fire everyday. Nothing but respect for our President. God Bless the USA

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Pompeo is talking now

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Glenna McCormack says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    President Trump do what needs done. You concern is justified national security, and fight back we will.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Golden Advice says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Is he meeting with military leaders today as well?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Sentient says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    What I’d like to hear about the “caravan”: “The bombing begins in 5 minutes.” I mean taking out the northbound roads and bridges, of course.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. bosscook says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    I cannot compute his energy! A huge rally last night, a flight, and today, right back to saving the country. I was exhausted just watching the rally on YouTube. He’s amazing!!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Paintingjan says:
      October 23, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      I was just about to write the same thing! Our dear President has more energy than all my grandkids combined. Seriously, he is on top of his game in every appearance, meeting, tweet, interview…he is Simply The Best!
      Thank You, God, for sending this incredible leader.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        October 23, 2018 at 7:03 pm

        AMEN!

        President Trump is simply incredible — A VERY SPECIAL GENIUS!
        ( I know it is ‘stable’ but I like special because he is!)

        Like

        Reply
  8. FofBW says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Slapped Calif around….no more money till you fix your problem!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    October 23, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Such great interactions!
    From around 18:30 on he directly directs “Wheeler” to take care of a problem he got to know about yesterday in Texas.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. WSB says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    OMG! This is a wonderful speech by our POTUS!!!! He just nails the California smelt and forest management!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Liberalism is a damn disease! People are losing their homes and in some cases their lives because of the stupidity of the Democrats that are running California. Environmentalists are some of the dumbest people in the world. Lets hug the trees while people lose their homes and/or their lives. These same Morons would be the first to run for the hills if a forest fire 🔥 started while they are hugging 🤗 their trees.

    I hope and pray for the people of California that the State Government actually works with our President in getting the water to return to these fine Patriots that have to pay an arm and a leg for water to maintain their farms.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. hard masada says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    It’s sad that even NewsBusters does even cover the Project Veritas videos or even the First Amendment event (hosted by the left-wingnut loons) which James O’Keefe was a participant. Has everyone forgot that 60 minutes made its bones being the same thing? Here’s a video of O’Keefe at that event, like Matt Drudge, O’Keefe has a grasp of the news industry. When he talks about Bernays book Propaganda, this man was Woody Wilson’s Minister of Propaganda https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/item/19553-bernays-ideas-on-propaganda-continue-to-haunt-americans & http://www.historyisaweapon.com/defcon1/bernprop.html, this man’s works was used by the NAZI’s and today’s Progressive Lefty media.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Cheri Lawrence says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    So amazing, every single day! Common sense and just calling out the idiocy of the policies of lack and destruction!! Makes me sick that we are paying outrageous sums of money for a natural resource that is God given! And purposely manipulated for greed and power into a false narrative of drought and lack! I pay $60 a month for water in a two bedroom apartment here in California! Sending so much love and joy to our great leader bringing us back from suffering and lack into prosperity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    This meeting shows how uber-talented our POTUS is–both in working with people (his own and his fellow Americans), and in getting things done. No long winded “studying” of issues, he meets with us–the people–to get OUR input on what should be done. It was brilliant how he called on the two folks there that were nodding, to get their input on the water issue in California. Their stories reinforce what he is saying and put more pressure on the state/local folks to HEAR THE CITIZENS and act accordingly.

    This is government, of, by and for the people. This is what a “good” politician should be doing. He is leveraging the tremendous power of our (yes, expensive) government for the GOOD of the people.

    Think those folks are going to tell this story to all their friends! Pres. Trump just expanded his base while solving problems.

    Agile, people-centric problem solver that loves our country–a partial job description of a GREAT President.

    And btw, shows the cabinet level folks how it is done and done well. (And gave Acting Administrator Wheeler a clear incentive via the dredging of the Houston ship cannel to be promoted as Administrator).

    Thanks SD for posting this!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • White Apple says:
      October 23, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      It was cool seeing those two ‘folks” get up and speak. They are personal friends of mine and live in the same town as I. Lol

      Like

      Reply
  17. Tiffthis says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    PDJT is cool as a cucumber in this room 😎

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

