Tribal divisions, based on political ideology, exist within all government institutions – including the intelligence community. To dismiss this truism is to be intellectually dishonest. Our recent American history has provided us a clear reference in the example of President Obama weaponizing the DOJ, FBI and CIA to target his political opposition, Donald Trump.

Former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers discusses the Khashoggi murder and the role of Saudi Arabia. Notice the use of the word “elements”…

One theory is that Jamal Khashoggi held a strong alignment with Brennan-minded U.S. intelligence officials, hence his working relationship with the Washington Post. Under this premise Khashoggi would be negotiating with officials inside Saudi for a meeting in Turkey specifically because the Pro-Iran sketchy Brennan types have close relationships with corrupt Turkish intelligence officials and could monitor closely.

After setting up the meeting at the Saudi consulate in Turkey and coordinating therein; U.S. and Turkish intelligence were closely monitoring the visit anticipating the outcome.

Brennan-aligned Saudi ideologues like ostracized Prince Alweed Talal; who use massive amounts of money to corrupt U.S. politicians and intelligence officials; coordinated an opportunity to strike back at Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) through the death of Khashoggi.

This theory would explain the outcome and massive attention therein.

Advertisements