Tribal divisions, based on political ideology, exist within all government institutions – including the intelligence community. To dismiss this truism is to be intellectually dishonest. Our recent American history has provided us a clear reference in the example of President Obama weaponizing the DOJ, FBI and CIA to target his political opposition, Donald Trump.
Former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers discusses the Khashoggi murder and the role of Saudi Arabia. Notice the use of the word “elements”…
One theory is that Jamal Khashoggi held a strong alignment with Brennan-minded U.S. intelligence officials, hence his working relationship with the Washington Post. Under this premise Khashoggi would be negotiating with officials inside Saudi for a meeting in Turkey specifically because the Pro-Iran sketchy Brennan types have close relationships with corrupt Turkish intelligence officials and could monitor closely.
After setting up the meeting at the Saudi consulate in Turkey and coordinating therein; U.S. and Turkish intelligence were closely monitoring the visit anticipating the outcome.
Brennan-aligned Saudi ideologues like ostracized Prince Alweed Talal; who use massive amounts of money to corrupt U.S. politicians and intelligence officials; coordinated an opportunity to strike back at Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) through the death of Khashoggi.
This theory would explain the outcome and massive attention therein.
My suspicious cat senses are tingling…
So Khashoggi was set up to be murdered by his pals?
With friends like Brennan and Obama’s friends, who needs enemies.
Nope the death was accidental. The story is to implicate MbS
Hmmmm…a death where it took 15 guys and torture like cutting fingers off (allegedly) of a guy that worked for the deep state going back to the clinton days? Accidental?
Yea. I buy that. 🤦🏻♀️
What’s next? obama is responsible for the economic turnaround?
For Alweed, Khashoggi is an expendable pawn in the game of $ billions and power. Just the fact that the enemedia got the 4a talking points tells you all you need to know about this setup.
Could be. Could also have been an accident, like when that guy in NY who was selling single cigarettes on the sidewalk died accidentally when a cop tried to arrest him and put him in a choke hold. We won’t know until the investigation is over, and even then may not. However, either way it was a Saudi citizen on Saudi soil (embassy), so an internal Saudi matter and none of our business, just like the guy in NY was an internal US matter and none of the world’s business. No foreign country cancelled arms deals with the US over that NY guy.
Yup. Totally agreed.
This will be a rough investigation. Very easy to hide a murder under any kind of LE or IC action that was “supposed” to avoid a fatal outcome. And the murderer could be any of the players. And there are surely lots of lies flying around. Very messy.
This is a mess. I listened to the President speaking about this to the press this afternoon
He basically said: He was not going to cancel billions of dollars in contracts to Saudi Arabia unless absolute clarity is provided.
Then he stated: If anyone wants to get the truth, then Congress should investigate and determine / recommend punishments.
He was not going to cancel the contracts worth billions and probably
100,000 jobs.
Let Congress figure it out.
This again, is a good move…..
Is Congress going to anger all those voters who will have long term jobs?
It’s none of our business anyway.
Rogers sounded ……..strange to what we imagined……dunno
I suspected from the beginning that this was a “set up” by someone…to cast blame on someone else…just didn’t have the pieces. I just yesterday wondered why I hadn’t heard anything from or about Brennan for quite awhile now…perhaps he has been busy with this “set up plan”, eh?
Brennan was on CNN last week saying that Trump wasn’t telling the truth about this. What a scumbag, as if Brennan knows what happened. The only way Brennan knows what happened is if he was in on it.
Bingo! Brennan has the dirtiest hands in the whole DC Swamp. He is the direct link to not only the scrawny, HIV(+), perverted, tiny member, spud spanker, rope smoker-in-chief, Bath House Barry, but also the money behind the scenes that finances it all. If it gets to the point where Brennan himself is indicted, or he leads to another up the chain being indicted, he’s dead. Period. Either by his own hand, or someone else’s, but Brennan will not survive that. And I say good riddance, get ready to pay for your heinous sins. He may call it 72 virgins and all that crap, but I call it burning alive in the pits of hell for all eternity. Can you believe it? Even the mooslims idea of “heaven” involves the rape of 72 innocent virgins……unbelievable.
And Aireheadman Ergogan was most likely a willing participant, if not the instigator. He’s had a lot of people “offed” that he didn’t like…
Of course, yes. He’s part and parcel of the ”coup”.
YEP. Had Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman wanted to get rid of him, there are other ways to quietly do it and certainly not in his country’s Consulate.
Agree. This is what has never made sense to me in all of the ever changing stories we’ve heard.
I don’t like Roger’s characterization of Russia’s involvement in the election. He said that they tried to influence outcome. If I’m not mistaken, NSA was one of the agencies that disagreed with that “assessment”.
It becomes very clear if you actually look at the ads bought by Russia and the social media postings in the Mueller indictments, they were playing all sides. They just wanted to create chaos, not by the ads themselves which were totally ineffective, but by the chaos that ensued after they were discovered, which thanks to the left, they were successful beyond their wildest dreams.
Yes. During Admiral Rogers “time in government” the Chinese leadership was not concerned with the existential threat to themselves by President Trumps use of Tariffs.
This is why watching mainstream media is exposing yourself to propaganda.
You are correct, Stab. Can’t remember where I saw the article but it was recent and it indicated the Chinese delegates are even reaching out to members of Congress with regard to the trade “issues.” This is an especially important campaign cycle and I’m sure dark money is going into campaigns from foreign sources.
We always hear MSM (enemedia) broadcasters ‘warning’ viewers about propaganda from social media. Should be the complete opposite. All this nitpicking about who causes the meddling in our electoral process when we have 10,000 meddlers invading northward from Central America.
” if you actually look at the ads bought by Russia”
The ads weren’t brought by ‘Russia’ if you’re implying by that term Russian state actors, which is what that implies.
It was a phishing company that happened to consist of Russian nationals. To suggest a state actor role is to play into the Rosenstein-Mueller nudge-nudge-wink-wink casting of aspersions that maliciously implies Russia Collusion. There are like 2.9 million Russian-Americans, many of whom presumably are naturalized US citizens. When those folks vote are they committing Russian collusion solely by virtue of their place of origin?
“I don’t like Roger’s characterization of Russia’s involvement in the election”
You have to remember that Adm. Rogers knows how to play the game. If he did not throw that in there, there is a possibility that his opinion of what happened might not air. Just because he said that does not mean he believes it.
When I heard him say what he did about Russian interfering, I felt he plantation was giving Hillary some credence. WTH? Was he thinking here? I admired his courage when he went to Trump Towers in 2016, but I no longer feel so great about him. He owes an explanation for these words.
This story just got even more interesting to me after reading this. Will stay tuned.
Do not be misled.
The real enemy is within.
This makes more sense to me. No way in hell MBS would pick the consulate in Turkey to kill Kashaoggi. Look at who was shouting from the roof tops about this when it happened Turkey and Erogan were all over it, so was the outraged MSM. It was all designed to take down MBS and destroy Trumps previous moves in KSA. Alwaleed is made a move against MBS and Trump.
Agreed.
In my mind, “elements” is a fancy word for “factions”. Yep, skeptical indeed.
Many are quick to jump on MBS, while he’s battling his own internal swamp.
Trust POTUS.
I believe the theory is plausible. Alwaleed definitely wanted to avenge his treatment by MSB and his probable loss of beau-coup assets as well as loss of influence with the US politicos. All three could have been avenged by whacking Kashaoggi…and as a bonus it put PDJT on the defensive with the Dems, MM, GOPe and Never Trumpers. And the Turks – well I don’t think the Turks like anyone except themselves. They would never pass up the opportunity to poke Uncle Sam in the eye.
Yes…how many of them were locked up in a hotel and imprisoned there until they paid the Government? I’M SURE MBS doesn’t have too many friends in the Kingdom now.
That has been my thought exactly. The death of Kashoggi was simply collateral damage. The real target was MBS himself.
Let us recall that SA is now the ‘6th eye’ – having teamed up with this administration. Where was the first official visit? Recall the ‘ hands on the orb’ photos????
I disagree. SA is the NEW eye, unconnected to the 5eye treachery.
Not quite. SA is one of three eyes, US and Israel being the other two. The entire network (the orb) has no connection to NSA/CIA/FBI. Its purpose is to provide honest intel to each of the eyes free from the deep state.
Why else would Australia and UK have begged DJT not to release the documents? Because they cannot be trusted, DJT knows it, and they have no idea how much incriminating info is in the orb network. The Five Eyes no longer are gods of the world and they all know it.
That makes sense!
Personally, I’m tired of the mind bending game of being told to be shocked at foreign governments chopping off hands ( a normal occurrence), yet when those same people come to the US, I am told I am Isamiphobic for being concerned about sharia.
What happens in the Middle East needs to stay in the Middle East. Bring US troops home and let it slaughter itself.
LikeLiked by 16 people
100% agree.
See, the thing is, they were who they are before they became muslim. And perhaps they became muslim because it fits who they are. The older I get the more I am convinced that culture will out.
Smells kinda like Arkancide
… but for the camel dung.
Don’t really keep up with George Webb; but saw a story in passing that he claimed to have sources that said that Western Intelligence (CIA and Brits) had given Khashsoggi money to give to Saudi group he met with in embassy to assassinate the Saudi prince. After reading Sundance’s article, I would no longer be shocked if this were the case. Who knows?
The story about Khashoggi’s Apple watch uploading to the cloud was the “tell” for me. Who could get into his Apple and/or Cloud account precisely when it needed to be? Who would even think to try to pry into a missing man’s accounts? Generally, it takes about 2 weeks before law enforcement will start looking for a missing person. This is spy v. spy stuff you see in Mad Magazine, only deadly serious.
Behold, the Orb.
Like!
As far as audio and visual recordings go I would not rule out the Pakistan consulate that is next door neighbors to the Saudi consulate. The Pakistan consulate is right across a one way street/alley from the Saudi consulate.
Look at ties, friendly and not so friendly with Pakistan with all the players listed by Sundance.
As I watch the information slowly unfold. I can’t identify the players, but I can read the play. The overt story seemed a little to pat for a preordained final act, yet to sloppy to be real. That has sent me on the search for the real story.
So where is the response from CIA director Gina Haspel who took a trip to Turkey to “investigate”. She worked under Brennan so I am not certain she can be trusted?
We do not know what we do not know.
Mr. President knows everything.
Trust President Trump.
Amen Minnie — I believe wholeheartedly in our President and trust completely.
Get rid of her and all Brennanized people in the IC.
Then why did Trump hire her. Another bad hire or 3d chess????
Gina Haspel will be briefing the intelligence committees and PTrump has deferred to congress to take action. Erdogan also is holding info tight to the vest. PTrump had an interview today where he basically said the Saudi intelligence and others had a bad plan, screwed up implementing it, and the botched the coverup.
Gina Haspel speaks The Turkish language and was stationed in Turkey. Having a cia Director who’s had hand on experience could go a long way in settling this ugly situation down. If she’s a Brennan protege – this could lead right into a Saudi change in leadership that the CIA wants. Erdogan is a bit of a wild card- he’s been recently cutting deals with Qatar, Jordan, and Syria.
I know at one time Prince Alweed Talal was the largest stockholder of Citibank
and I think Twitter
correct on both counts.
And Fox News 3-7% of outstanding shares.
i have no idea what to think about this story other than the obnoxious and overzealous coverage of the whole thing turns me off.. why is this such a big deal but the murder of our ambassador and others in LIbya wasnt? ill withold any judgement until this thing is better investigated and even then ill probably never be convinced of what happened
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sundance – this makes so much sense. I wonder if it is part of the October surprise. Adam Schiff wants to investigate PDJT’s Saudi ties. Nothing is too low for these people.
“Adam Schiff wants to investigate”
Adam Schiff needs to be “investigated”
Adam Schiff is son of Edward Maurice Schiff and grandson of Frank E. Schiff; a notorious Khazarian
https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/21/878/
He looks like he’s being probed.
How bout them modern drones. I hear the politically correct ones are transgendered.
LikeLike
One of the biggest ‘tells’ for me in this whole ordeal is that CIA director Haspel flew to Turkey. If this were a diplomatic incident involving a US citizen and a foreign government, then why would Haspel fly there to investigate?
My theory: Khashoggi was in some way involved with the CIA as an asset.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271682/khashoggimania-and-our-islamist-colluding-media-daniel-greenfield
So, FakeNews talking heads promote a fake journalist as a means to attack president Trump. In their zeal to derail America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia they glorify some muslim terrorist mouthpiece who died in Turkey. The globalist Left was so upset about Obama’s crooked Iran Deal being thrown out the window that they sacrificed one of their own in hopes of destabilizing the Middle East?
The world around us is treacherous beyond belief. While most of the general public are blithely pursuing ordinary lives on what appears to be the rock solid foundation of our society and culture, there is a hellish hidden power war raging beneath us that could crack wide open and swallow us in an instant. And all the while we silly citizens are fiercely contesting trans-people bathrooms, etc., as if the future of civilization depended upon such issues.
Rogers comes off as a black hat here sadly.
Not the first time I have seen him acting that way at interviews and seminars.
Alliweed trying to screw with MBS? More than likely Khashoggi murder was a setup to frame the reformers in the Saudi regime. Bad blood between Alliweed and MBS after MBS imprisoned Alliweed last year and made him pay a huge ransom.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-23/it-time-trump-cut-prince-loose
I thought Mike Rogers was some sort of super patriot??? Every time I see him on the television he is pushing the Russia meddling narrative. I have never heard him ever chime in about the coup. He is always Buddy buddy with clapper and other scum at these seminars. Why isn’t he writing a book too??? They write books crapping on Trump every damn day. How about one about how they tried to screw trump six ways to Sunday.
Although, when he says Russians do we really know what he means? He could very well mean the Russians that worked with the Democrats to overthrow Trump… He may just not be tipping his hand…
I am all done with 3d chess and giving people the benefit of the doubt. Now I watch and listen. I take people at their words. He sounds swampy to me.
Here’s an interview with Seymour Hersh. I think he’s got Admiral Rogers pegged right. Everyone knows this, both Dems and GOP, right from day 1. They want PTrump boxed in six ways to Sunday.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-02/seymour-hersh-‘russiagate’-cia-planted-lie-revenge-against-trump
John Salisbury has an interesting take, eg, Kashoggi was supposed to meet with Saudis to discuss the overthrow of the Saudi royal family. He did not realize that whomever he talked to turned around and informed on him.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1054186248460476416.html
forgot to add at the behest of the CIA and M16.
Gee willikers you give the IC more credit than I do. Tribal differences? I thought that was yesteryear and since the 1980’s it has been 100% corrupt and weaponized.
Guess I read too many Clancy novels.
Worth more as a martyr for the cause than a “journalist” for the cause?
Hey why not?
We have an idiotic government that let’s every Tom, Dick and Harry from past administrations keep their security clearance
The Obama administration installed tons of corrupt and criminal radicals that still to this day infest the Trump administration, and apparently there’s no way to get rid of them
Past administration officials are allowed to fly around the world having secret meetings with foreign governments, acting as a subversive shadow US government
Obama & Jarrett are allowed to have a bunker close to the White House where they plot against the Trump administration. God only knows what they’re doing in there
And no one does a f***ing thing about it
Donald Trump is the lawfully elected President, yet criminal subversion to his agenda seems to have free reign in Washington
Trump is working wonders while the incompetent, subversive radicals from the past administration work to thwart his & the American peoples vision
Unbelievable
Such a tempest about a teapot I care nothing about. ONE guy with a green card who said:
In order to how Saudi Arabia should confront Iran, Al-Jazeera reported that Khashoggi has stated that Saudi Arabia “must re-embrace its proper religious identity as a Wahhabi Islamic revivalist state and build alliances with organisations rooted in political Islam such as the Muslim Brotherhood”, and that it would be a “big mistake” if Saudi Arabia and Muslim Brotherhood cannot be friendly.
Politically, Khashoggi was supportive of Muslim Brotherhood as an exercise in democracy in the Muslim world. In one of his own blogs he argued for Muslim Brotherhood, and wrote that: “there can be no political reform and democracy in any Arab country without accepting that political Islam is a part of it.”
———
The deposing of dictators then replaced by “political Islam” is when our real problems began. Nonsectarian dictators should be the absolute rule for that area of the world. Period.
On a FAR more important topic actually related to the future of our republic, where in the world is Joseph Mifsud?
That is “nonsectarian dictators” BRIBED into cooperation with US wishes. How much cheaper would it have been to BUY OUT Saddam than to spent TRILLIONS of dollars (that’s THOUSANDS OF BILLIONS) of mostly borrowed money and thousands of US lives to get what we’ve got now in Iraq. BTW, have you CHECKED lately what we’ve got now in Iraq? Not so much about that in the news is there?
Yes, Zippy is absolutely right. Nothing here that we should concern ourselves with. This is a royal squabble and the victim was not our friend.
SD your theorem is more plausible than any out there. Besides your research data is credible and this one makes all the sense in the world. This is just another “Hail Mary” October Surprise from the Deep State/Globalists who are desperate and worried.
Rogers is answering the question in a direct way. Remember, Russians were acting in a direct way. Deraposka is a close confidant of Putin. He was directly involved with the small group. Yes it was meddling. But it was benefiting HRC.
Admiral Rogers looks entirely different with a beard!
And he also sounds entirely different than what I imagined. Seems he’s siding with the Pro-Khyshoggi crew when he says he believes elements of the Saudi Government murdered “this individual.” And what are we going to do about it? These are not the actions a friend and ally engage in and we need to convey that.
Honestly, I couldn’t care less what happened to the guy and the Ene-Media’s cries of outrage over their “colleague” (source) make me even less sympathetic.
Kyshoggi was involved in many shady deals and was a prominent MB supporter. Ene-Media made no such protests when other real journalists were killed, beheaded, groped, mistreated so why have they gone all in on this quasi-opinionist? (Answer: Because Barry told them to).
Also, Rogers undermined President Trump’s assertion that China is meddling with U.S. elections, Plus he agreed to an interview with one of POTUS’s primary nemeses, NBC.
Is Rogers going the Comey/McCabe/Brennan/Clapper route?
Just wondering.
Turkey is pushing the story awfully hard, so hard in fact that it is unnecessarily creating problems for the US as well as the Saudis.
President Trump has this all figured out. Turkey will be the one that will have problems.
Jeez! What is with these former gubt guys and the YUGE bags under their eyes? I figured now that he was retired he’d look all refreshed and such. Not so. WOWZA!
I believe he has some disease that causes his eyes to look like that!
Lack of sleep due to… guilt?
dittos.
The cabal knows that the alliance between the USA and SA is the crux.
It was only a matter of time until they (the cabal) attacked it, seeking to tear it asunder.
It was the first international trip, for our VSGPDJT.
I refer you to Minnie’s perceptive post above, “Behold the Orb.”
The whole thing is a poorly executed spy-op, borne of panic and fear.
Next …
Sundance, was this the 2nd act of “One Evening in Las Vegas”?
Pompeo holds State Department press briefing
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laid out actions against Saudis who are suspected in the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, including revoking visas. The secretary also said the penalties would not be the only measures taken by the U.S. government.
I’m sorry for this, I know it’s a serious matter, but somehow Rogers reminds me of the “Michael Scott” character from “The Office” TV show.
The Turks are masters at taking out their ire on anyone and everyone, in a heartbeat. They could do a number on anyone in an instant, and no one would be the wiser, or youi’d be dead yourself.
Scuffle at the United Nations Ends in an Apology to Turks
by NEIL MacFARQUHAR
26 SEP 2011
Did the Turkish President’s Security Detail Attack Protesters in Washington? What the Video Shows
by MALACHY BROWNE, CHRIS CIRILLO, TROY GRIGGS, JOSH KELLER & NATALIE RENEAU
26 MAY 2017
Fighting Breaks Out at Turkish President’s Speech in New York
by Maggie Astor & Nicholas Fandos
21 Sep 2017
And Rodgers was singing
The Russians are in our closets
They’re under our beds
And have sent nanobots into our heads !!!
It was the FBI, DOJ and “intelligence community” that meddled in our 2016 election, you idiot !!
Payback is h311.
When you realize that any limitation, “redline,” or principal, that you live your life to…. are artificial, and not necessarily respected by others….. what do you you?
When you realize that any limitation, “redline,” or principal, that you live your life to…. are artificial, and not necessarily respected by others….. what do you you?
As of this date: There is no body.
Per several news sources over the past however many days, I’ve read that Khashoggi was killed in the embassy and his body given to a Turkish fixer for disposal and it’s all because President Trump advocates for violence against journalists.
I’ve been informed that the CCTV cameras inside and outside the consulate were turned off in advance of the attack, but then I was informed that an apple watch uploaded a video or audio to the cloud and Erdogan turned that evidence over to our Secretary of State.
I’ve read that Khashoggi went to pick up a marriage license, or proof of a divorce, that he was delivering money, that he was put in a choke hold and strangled. Turkish forces were out in force, looking through the woods for the missing body while at the same time I’ve been shown how a body double was used to trick those darn CCTV cameras that had been turned off.
I’ve read that Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood, carried an American Green Card, lived in Washington DC and that he was going to get married to a woman, so he flew to Turkey to enter the embassy there as opposed to using the embassy in Washington DC. He got in a fist fight and was accidently killed. His fiancé is the one who alerted the authorities and as such, the media and yet, the fiancé never at anytime entered the Saudi embassy to check on her newly beloved and what was taking so long (?) It seems the fiancé has lost her tongue and I’m wondering how a single, unaccompanied woman in Turkey was able to wait outside a foreign embassy for that length of time without being noticed and I note she has not been arrested by Erdogan.
I’ve heard that Khashoggi was a CIA agent, that he is funded by China, that Russia is involved and today, I hear that his ‘face’ has been located in a consulate’s back garden. Man I was so looking forward to forensics matching wounds to those that would be caused by a bone saw, but heck, now we only have skin and dna to rely on s/
Saudi Arabia is being accused of committing crimes inside the walls of it’s own embassy and Senators, Bankers, Government & EU Officials and the MSM declare that Saudi Arabia has committed an atrocious act. Therefore meetings must be cancelled, investigations must be held, a Crown Prince must step aside and Trumps relationship with Saudi Arabia must be investigated.
All this and no body? no cameras inside a Saudi Embassy? no listening devices or audio recording capabilities inside the Saudi Embassy? All this based on the word of a single woman…..in Turkey….I’ll bet she is related to Ms. Tudor Ford.
But you must believe ALL women. Remember?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“I believe the Saudis murdered K” The logical follow up is which Saudis. Seems there are more than one element and not all are aligned with MBS. MBS killing K in such a transparent manner makes little sense.
I don’t care who killed him, but the stench of Turkey and Muslim brotherhood with an under tone of CIA is making me gag. This story has all the markings of the dirty dossier and I would not be surprised if the MSM, and the above players were trying to protect Iran and Turkey’s role in the new Caliphate. Then again who the fork cares?
Al Waleed to Kashoggi: “The Turks have turned our ambassador in Turkey. We have an opportunity to arrange a hit on MBS. I need you to go there and verify for me”
Kashoggi: “Yes sahib”
But Kashoggi is nervous about this dangerous mission. When he gets to the embassy, he tells his Turkish honey pot to alert authorities if he doesn’t come out within a couple of hours.
In the meantime, Al Waleed allies leak to MBS of Kashoggis pending visit to the Embassy. He dispatches his goons to grab him and interrogate him.
The goons torture Kashoggi (Turkish workers at the embassy witnessed loud screams for an inordinate time according to reports) but he dies. The goons panic because they now know Kashoggi was sent to the embassy by Al Waleed and that the Turks and elements in the rogue US C_A know he was at the embassy. They got this info while torturing Kashoggi.
They decide to chop him up to take him out without anyone noticing (Medieval animals, whaddaya gunna do?)
But the cunning Turks were monitoring all along. They leak this out with the help of the rogue C_A elements. The anti-Trump US media plays along.
The rest is history.
This K affair is a distraction, as if darn-near everyting else the media spews-out.
For a while bought into the cover story that Jamal Khashoggi strolled into the Saudi Consulate to pick up documents that would allow him to get married. But, once I read this, and saw the pic of him with the “Dopey Prince,” that story seems laughable. He would need a much better reason than that. I’m just not clear on exactly that might be?
Let’s see who the 15 Saudis who traveled to Turkey are. If not aligned with anti royal family faction, perhaps Director Haspel can instruct Saudis on how to carry out an assassination. They couldn’t just kill him on the street or in his residence? Or, was it intentionally carried out at the consulate in order to negatively impact US-Saudi (i.e. royal family) relationship?
I just saw someplace that the Saudi’s remains are in the embassy garden, so I guess he’s just part of a 4H project.
