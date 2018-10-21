Sunday Talks: Senator Graham Discusses Jamal Khashoggi Death…

Senator Lindsey Graham discusses the death of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and the response from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile on CNN:
Khoshoggi family announces President Trump will not be allowed to attend funeral
Why would he want too?
I thought he was cut up into little pieces with a bone saw, then dissolved in acid, and dumped in a forest, etc.???
Who cares KSA killing the Islamist in their own sovereignty? These OBL and Muslim Brotherhood supporters have no sympathy from me. I would sell more weapons to KSA as long as I got the guarantee that these will never use against us. Otherwise, go at it.
It would only be fitting if Zero would attend – being of the same faith and all.
@ emet 🤐
Is there even enough of this guy left to even have a funeral?
Well, that kind of speaks volumes. McCain didn’t want PDJT at his funeral and this Khoshoggi family doing the same. I guess the Muslim Brotherhood and their sympathizers like McCain just hate an all Pro-American President. Bring out the napkins as I wipre a small tear from my eye……..NOT ! Good riddance to bad rubbish !
gorka responds to the craziness nicely here–but sheesh, couldnt he have come out with this a week ago and stomp this at its inception?
https://amgreatness.com/2018/10/20/why-the-media-couldnt-care-less-about-khashoggi/
Lindsay Graham reverts to V1.0
Lindsay Graham has not shed the McStain shared title of World Wide Arms Dealer. Any contrivance to inflame international relations and creates the potential to use and sell more military armaments. Not un like an ombudsman portfolio.
How do you like me now? Grahamenesty.
Yeah.
I did warn that the Lindsay Graham 2.0 upgrade was only a BETA version. Apparently it has bugs and is not stable.
Oh well.
rumpole2, I know it made my skin crawl when Graham suddenly changed sides. Bugs or swamp rats?
When are we going to find out who killed JFK or Seth Rich, who shot the people in Las Vegas, what happened at Benghazi or on 911.
Graham needs to help clean up our country before he gets involved in running the world. President Trump has this.
MAGA
Didn’t take much time to prove you correct,
Lindsay Graham’s greatest hits…. gonna be a very short video
Yup. This grandstanding is unseemly at best. Lindsay is Senator for South Carolina, correct? He sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee- and he did a good job there.
Who is HE to to decide who to do business with ANY where overseas? “I wont go back to SA unless they fire MBS? Really- you think that matters, Lindsey?.
Not defending MBS or SA, here- just wondering- whats the point of all this moral outrage?
Is he giving cover to the GOP and Trump by setting himself up as the One Honest Man Who Knows How the ME works? I hope thats what this faux outrage is all about, but really- he’s overplaying it, IMHO.
For dear Lindsey, we will see many reversions from one version to the other.
Sorry… do not care. Did this country break off relations with the Saudis after 3000 people were slaughtered by a majority of Saudis after 9/11? So some want us to do that very thing after a Saudi is murdered? He was no more American Than I. I am Swedish with a Green card. Kashoggi a Saudi with a Green card.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Are you with in the Muslim Brotherhood too?
Just because someone has a green that means he is a good guy???
Please!!!!!
He didn’t say that Dear. He stated much the opposite, Kashoggi holding a green card makes him no more American than it does IndependantAlien’s green card holding Swedish self.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sometimes I wonder about a reader’s comprehension. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome, and yes some here do not read before posting.
Nor do any of the media outlets care that our previous president, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, was directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of innocent lives lost when he took out Gadafy and tried to take out Assad and Egypt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Zer0’s murder of Ghaddafy will continue to result in the murders of many tens of thousands and more as the Muslim invasion of Europe enabled by casting wide the gates of Tripoli continues unabated. One could, and rightly so, argue that was the very consequence Zer0 and Hellry sought in that treacherous crime against Western Civilization.
Trashoggi is no one to me. He is but a convenient tool for the “American” Media, as ever he was. He and Bin Laden can share a Cell in Hell for Eternity as far as I care, and most of “our” Media should join them, and likely will.
Zer0 and Hellry will likely become Satan’s Trustees, as they have been in this World.
⚜
LikeLiked by 4 people
And we should never have give Khashoggi a green card.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know how to share photos and links on here. But there are some very informative conversations on Twitter about Khashoggi. His own Twitter feed and some of gis writings in Middle Eastern outlets. He was no fan of Israel.
And he was no fan of the US either. He was a Muslim Brotherhood operative ally of the Obama deep state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
independentalien:
Copy and paste URLs to post a link. (recommend double- enter to post a link on its own line(s))
For Twitter, click on the “down” arrow in the upper right-hand corner of the tweet; then click “copy link to tweet”; then paste to post tweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did all these media-rats and pols make such a big issue out of so-called journalist Pearle getting his head cut off on film?
Did all of these media-rats and pols make a big issue about our Lybian ambassador being tortured to death and his body desecrated or some of our people dying trying to save him while being denied military assistance that was ready to roll?
The answer is NO! These are the same creeps that don’t care about innocent Americans murdered by illegal aliens who should not have been in the USA in the first place.
Personally, I could care less about this former foreign intelligence agent, terrorist enabling and probably participating individual dying, no matter what the circumstances and who was responsible. OMG, it’s like getting upset about Pol Pot or Che dying. The world is a better place because he is no longer in it. JMHO
LikeLiked by 13 people
Hear,Here.Really am tired of reading about this guy.Just a side note,have you noticed not a peep out of Israel.And as muzzy,he has to be buried in one day,I think.
Gotta find him or what’s left of him first
TY. I keep thinking along similar lines and am constantly astonished that this is a news story, that it continues to be a news story, and that we are supposed to care. It is nice to know I am not alone!
I’m sorry, I hate to sound cold-hearted but honestly people are killed every day. He was killed, apparently, by his own countrymen in some kind of internal dispute. Okay. He wrote a piece or two for the WaPo. Okay. I can see it being mentioned on the news once or twice, but this howling obsession over it doesn’t make sense to me. Shrug.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sylvia, They are just trying to make President Trump look bad. They are not succeeding.
Why is Lindsay Graham talking when as he himself admits “we don’t have all the information yet”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What Lindsay should say is “this is real greaseball sh-t. Khashoggi is gone and there ain’t anything we could do about it.”
“At this point, what difference does it make”. Maybe because a stupid YouTube video
LikeLiked by 2 people
C’mon Lindsey. How many US troops do you want to send over there to punish the guilty Arabs? No matter HOW LONG it takes. Is McCain’s ghost whispering in your ear?
When many people tried to convict Justice Kavanaugh without any evidence Lindsey Graham was very upset with that scenario. Remember the “Presumption of Innocence”.
Now Lindsey wants to convict the entire country of Saudi Arabia along with MBS when I don’t think he’s seen ANY evidence. Much less a body.
He sounds a little bit like Kirsten Gillibrand right now.
It’s weird how the media is using its precious time before a crucial election trying to convince America to care about a dead Saudi.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“It’s weird how the media is using its precious time before a crucial election trying to convince America to care about a dead OBL friend and Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer Saudi.”
Fix it for you
LikeLiked by 5 people
And now ISIS has kidnapped a refugee camp, including stupid Americans. Yet another C_A ploy, false flag, “squirrel!” distraction. Booker’s as* is on fire, the dummy in Ariz keeps shooting herself in the foot with her ignorant Democrat mouth. So what else is going on? I would love to see NY Gov Cuomo lose his job to a Republican ( probably a RINO), but that would be a start. Trying to get Gillibrand replaced with a Republican, too. No, I can’t spend a lot of time on Arab reporter who hates America and was killed in and by his own country. But I wonder about those who do get upset about it ~ why? Were you on his payroll?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Saudi Critic” AKA “Iranian Spy.”
Will Obama give the eulogy in Arabic do you think? And will it mirror his remarks at the funerals of the San Bernardino shooters?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t care one bit about this particular incident, but I don’t think it was wise for President Trump to develop a Middle East plan that relies so heavily on the Saudis.
Really,if you do a little in depth reading,you might understand what is going on.And the only reason you do not care is to say this,
“I don’t think it was wise for President Trump to develop a Middle East plan that relies so heavily on the Saudis.”
Where was all the angst when Justice Scalia was assassinated? Even if events in Turkey occurred exactly the way it appears that they have, maybe the Prince has been studying American newspapers over the years and keenly observed the dismissive way they have covered the very fortunate and timely application of Arkancide – by some accounts now exceeding 40. Now it’s the task of the press to bottle righteous indignation and pass it around while the gullible are asked to take a swig.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When the MSMs and Dems go all in to take down MbS. I know he is the right man to lead the KSA. Since if it is bad for America then Dems and MSMs are for it. If it is benefit to America then Dems and MSMs are against it,. Work almost 100% anytime
LikeLiked by 4 people
Truth.
⚜
What in the world did McShame lord over Graham that he could not be the person he is now when McShame was alive. Sadly, it’s hard to determine if he just blows whichever way the wind blows or if he has a true north. Time will tell.
Huma said to Lindsay (I’ll be your Ingrid if you play my Bogie)
“It’s still the same old story
A fight for love and glory
A case of do or die
The world will always welcome lovers
As time goes by”
Why should the administration respond? Saudis are being Saudis; stoning for adultery, dismemberment for theft, I’m sure there are others. This brouhaha seems intent on seeing the US kill itself in shame.
The Saudis have been very helpful to us in the middle-east, particularly with Israel and keeping Iran at bay. Turkey has been less than stellar allies and seems to relish the opportunity to get our Senators’ noses out of joint. Graham is seizing the opportunity to provoke his own particular brand of idiocy to destroy the glue that holds our middle-east policy in place. His wisdom holds that Pelosi could replace Trump and any idiot in Arabia could replace MbS.
Republicans attempting to snatch defeat from the jaws of an election victory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I don’t trust Graham’s certitude that MBS “did” this.
Even if I did buy this narrative, I’d merely advise MBS to be more circumspect when he takes out the trash.
⚜
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t give a rats ass about this NON-American Muslim Brotherhood dude….I still want to know what happened to so Many Murdered USA Citizens in Las Vegas 1 year ago!!!!!!! Period!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I find it really difficult to care one bit about this guy. Let the Saudis and Turks work it out. The Journalists need to be able to find both Countries on a globe before asking any further questions.
Look at the timing on this one. They don’t care,
other then to try to keep Trump and the Prince
separated. Prevents the globalist goals. Same
as keeping Trump and Putin separated.
That’s goal #2. Goal number 1 is to keep the
invasion down the page on the headlines.
Seem familiar? Wasn’t the wall to wall coverage
about Bowe Bergdahl at about the same time
the MS 13 trains were chugging up through
South America? The Bergdahl pardon and the
Kashoggi murder coverage are two fers.
Again, goal number 2 is using the
media coverage of occurences like this or
Bowe Bergdahl as the cover story. The
primary goal is the invasion. Think like
Soros on how they play this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Lindsey Graham needs to just shut the hell up. Like his now dead buddy, McCain, he thinks he’s calling the shots and running the country. He’s walking on shaky ground with the crap coming out of his mouth.
We need the Saudis as allies. They are enemies of Iran and have been putting pressure on Qatar to know of their terrorist support nonsense.
As for Khashoggi, he was a nothing burger. He was a fool to walk into that consulate, knowing full well that he has writing some very disparaging things about the Saudi leaders. His big mouth did nothing but paint a target on his back. He couldn’t have made it any easier for them to get him. He walked right into their hands. What a fool, and for that, we’re supposed to sever relations with the Saudi Kingdom and sanction them? I don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry. Should have said the Saudis are putting pressure on Qatar to knock off their terrorist support nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely correct! 👍
LikeLike
Help me understand. Why do we care about a Saudi journalist killed at the Saudi Embassy in Turkey. He had a US green card, but still, so what!?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Useful tool. An Islamist “Squirrel!”, little more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no, he’s using the ‘everyone will do it’ argument…that is so used up and stupid.
Note that if you let the YouTube run, it rolls into Pence giving presser on the threat by China. Thats where we need to keep our eye on the ball, first, IMHO.
Trump is doing a great job of that, and the fact the Left-Prog-Propaganda Press is studiously ignoring it is another indicator for how much influence has been bought by Red China.
The Panda is pissed, The Dragon has been there all along, and hungry, and getting stressed.
China’s economy is about to flip upside down, and we all know what happens when totalitarian states have great internal unrest, millions of angry-women-less young men without jobs, and a vast military standing around with nothing to do…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saudi national/traitor to the the Saudi government/Muslim Brotherhood operative executed while in Saudi custody. How is this and American problem?
LikeLiked by 2 people
One less towel head. Period.
Screw our media.
Evidence, please.
You know, the stuff the Democrats don’t require to convict,
LikeLike
Evidence, please.
You know, the stuff Democrats don’t require to convict,
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops!
Kashoggi is a Muslim Brotherhood operative. The MB are our enemies. The MB are the enemies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with all of the non-theocratic countries in the Middle East (including Egypt, Syria, Jordan).
I have no idea what the KSA intelligence services did to Kashoggi, but it probably was brutal. But the KSA is in a life and death struggle with our enemies, the MB.
Although we don’t know the facts, my guess is that the KSA intelligence service probably did what needed to be done. That might seem harsh, but that’s the way life is in these places.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A very telling fact is that Mexico kills more journalists than any other country in the world, and they are next door to us.
They don’t want to mention this, though because that goes against their pro Mexico campaign.
This shows it isn’t about a journalist being killed, but just a chance for the MSM to try to place a stick in the spokes of Trump’s foreign policy, and to float the ridiculous notion that his anti fake news campaign threatens journalists around the world.
The Saudis ought to pass this off to a Special Prosecutor. Then, wait two plus years and see what he can find. Why not two years? Mueller has taken 26 months on a far sillier claim…and counting.
