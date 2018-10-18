Congressional Testimony: James Baker Today, Nellie Ohr Tomorrow – Special Session for Rosenstein Next Week….

Former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker appeared before a joint committee in congress today for his second round of questioning about the DOJ and FBI activity during the 2016 presidential election.  Nellie Ohr is scheduled to appear tomorrow.

Previously James Baker informed the committee of his contacts with Michael Sussmann, a lawyer representing the DNC and Clinton campaign, and the objectives of using opposition research provided by the DNC as evidence to support a politically motivated FBI investigation.

Mrs. Nellie Ohr, scheduled to testify tomorrow, was hired by Glenn Simpson of Fusion-GPS to coordinate with another subcontractor for the writing of opposition research which became known as the Steele Dossier.  Like the information provided by the DNC through Sussmann, the Steele Dossier was also used as evidence by the FBI against their political target, Donald Trump. {Go Deep on Nellie}

The latest development now has Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreeing to a very limited and very controlled interview by only the chairmen of the joint committee on October 24th.

Jim Jordan discussed earlier today:

  1. DanO64 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Interesting.

  2. Greg1 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Don’t know how accurate it is, but I heard on Hannity that Nellie is trying to get out of testifying.

    Interesting how Rosenstien wants to have only a very limited and controlled interview………of course, he will be the one limiting and controlling. Must be nice to oversee the terms of congressional oversight like that………….

  3. Zimbalistjunior says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    We need some booms. Clock is ticking.

  4. Howie says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Rigged. They are all getting immunity. The Big Schmooze continues.

  5. WrightorWrongAl says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Cummings won’t have anyone to put on a show for… wonder if he will speak?

    • Summer says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      I can’t believe people keep re-electing this dung beetle. I heard he is expected to be the chief “investigator of Trump” if the Democrats retake the House.

      • Duke of Cumberland says:
        October 18, 2018 at 8:40 pm

        God bless Richmond Davis the Republican nominee for MD-7, but thanks to the way this district is carved out (about half of Baltimore) the primary turnout was about 8:1 for the DRats.

    • Newton Love says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      Cummings is so fat, he doesn’t speak, he blubbers.

  6. JRD says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Fat Boy Nadler and E-LIE-Jah Cummings? Might as well have Stalin and Hitler.

    • Newton Love says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Political Jeopardy: And the answer is US House members Nadler and Cummings.

      Who are the two fattest people in politics?
      Alex: That’s correct.
      Contestant: Alex, I’ll take Greatest Presidents for $500.

  7. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Wow, Democrats now allowed in the interview of RR – how will they not go nuts about this?

    Sounds very serious tbh.

  8. peter pan says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    wonder what triggered for Mark Meadows to say after interview 2 with james Baker , Rosenstein needs to resign immediately?

    Will congress ask about the circle of filth, that is that swamp (ORR) fed to FUSIOn GPS and Fusion handed it back to FBI

  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Maybe I can make some money selling “I Plead the Fifth” signs with handles

  10. Ethan Otterstorm says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Rosenstein wants a limited and controlled interview???
    Hey no prob! “Drain” the “swamp”!
    Thanks for letting this go unpunished, Mr. President.

  11. jengancworld says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Now I know we would never see a video of it. But imagine if Nellie Ohr shows up for her testimony with Dr Christna Frauds phony baby talk voice? Lol. Lol.

    • Leucotheahints says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      2-door “Ford” was into some sort of self hypnosis and trained on it. I wondered if she was trying to fake self hypnosis.

      • Suzanne says:
        October 18, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        I wonder if she was using that little 3 year old girl voice when we saw the picture of her leading the March for Life in Rehoboth…. that was a rhetorical question… she looked like she was screaming

  13. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Mrs Ohr looks like she would be willing to through hubby under the bus to keep out of GITMO.
    I can only hope they get adjoining cages…

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I wonder what “words of wisdom” will be contained in the questions that Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Elijah Cummings will have for Mr. Rosenstein? I am just glad that it will be in transcript form, because I do not want to listen to either one of their voices. Rep. Nadler proved to be a real piece of work back during the impeachment of WJC.

  15. PS says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Well, this is the final push before the election if we expect to see any sparks. Anything after next week, and it is simply too late to get it in the news cycle in front of the voters. If the swamp can delay the FISA declass 1 more week, it won’t have any relevance. Most voters aren’t tuned in to the minutia to understand its importance in time, framed as:

    Trump’s staff was entrapped by the DNC, who colluded with the FBI/DOJ to illegally spy on his campaign to sway the election. When that didn’t work, they framed members of Trump’s admin with Russia Collusion, then used the FISA process to spy to leak material to the media.

    • Dutchman says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      It is not in DJT’s or OUR best intrrests to have this in the news cycle prior to the midterms, and hasn’t been, for some time.
      Those screaming for release prior to the midterms puzzle me, as I can not see any attempts to logically justify their position beyond an unfounded position that by releasing, “the American people” will be SOooo upset, that they will demand,….what?

      Beyond that, the imperative seems to be based on “Cause I want it!”, so naive childish shoot self in foot kind of behavior we have come to expect from the dummycrats.
      I guess I just don’t get it!

      • fragemall says:
        October 18, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        There is wisdom in waiting for the reinforcements the midterms will bring. Only thing that really matters is getting the vote out and keeping the rat voter fraud to a minimum.

  16. Liberty Forge says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    I think everyone is beyond tired of having Rosenstein RUN this entire process.
    Who appointed Rosenstein KING?
    Patience has grown beyond thin.
    I don’t believe Rosenstein is a White Hat. Nothing he has done supports a ‘white hat’ belief.

    • Newton Love says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      > “… I don’t believe Rosenstein is a White Hat. Nothing he has done supports a ‘white hat’ belief.”

      That’s because Rosenstain is an A$shat, and worse, he’s all hat and no cattle.

  17. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    There’s an old and appropriate Americanism about defeating your enemies by letting them “stew in their own juice” . . . . . . and he is and they are.

  18. All Too Much says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Gowdy could shine in this.
    Cross-examination is what prosecutors live for, and there is plenty of material to dig into.
    Then again, it’s Gowdy.

  19. 4sure says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Sara Carter on Lou Dobbs tonight said that her inside source said that Baker was adamant about Rosy wearing a wire. Not only by his words but his actions. That’s why Meadows called for his resignation, accdg. to S. Carter

  20. emet says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Let me pose the question the Ds will be asking:
    Mr Rosenstein, when did President Trump stop beating you?

  21. jrapdx says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    The interviews, the “oversight”, it’s all an elaborate performance, to what end is shrouded in fog and mystery. I mean, are we there yet? It’s like going to the symphony and hearing an unfamiliar piece, the music stops, do I applaud now? If it’s not over, it’s embarrassing, if it is over, my hesitation shows my ignorance. Here we sit as Congress plays on, we have no idea where they’re headed, or what signals when they have arrived.

    For any possible conclusion about the affair one chooses to buy into there’s “evidence” to support it. The fact that every set of pointers to is contradicted by some other set(s) should be a clue: we really have no firm basis to decide what is the truth about the confusing maelstrom of events, people and crimes that swirls around like a huge dust storm enveloping so many interactions.

    Bottom line is honestly saying “I don’t know” when the situation is muddy, actions of players inscrutable, their motivations puzzling, and all attempts to clarify are frustrated to a halt. I don’t like it a bit, but “wait and see what happens” is the only real option on the table.

    • Dutchman says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      That, and a firm conviction that anyone who posts that they “know” whats going on, and DJT should do this, and they ate confident of such and such, or what color hat someone wears, is lieing, and has delusions of granduer.

      Its a mucky, murkey swamp, in a heavy fog. Even those on the inside don’t know, and we are on the outside.

      I HOPE there will be SOME clarification, after the midterms, as thats the last goalpost.

      • jrapdx says:
        October 18, 2018 at 8:43 pm

        True, good point, even the players don’t know the actual status of the game. So what could we mere onlookers among the public really know?

        Over time there will be clarification, not all at once, sorta like watching mud settle in a big glass tank. The midterms are one benchmark in the process.

        I don’t expect we’ll see much happening until next year, maybe first quarter, and we’ll see the results slowly unwind. Will that satisfy the demands for action from some arenas? Probably not, but those with a modicum of patience and connection to reality will understand that’s how it goes.

    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Unfortunately, I must agree with your “bottom line” comment.
      Even though this question may sound rhetorical, it is asked in all sincerity and seriousness.
      Why are these people “testifying” before a Senate or House committee and not a jury?

      Or is this “charade” supposed to take my eye off of the latest “invasion” group headed towards the border?

      Well, I guess it is a good thing I have “lanes” cleared to the north and to the south.

  22. beachbum31 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    In light of what Baker has now ADMIITTED, how has Mueller NOT been SHUT DOWN??
    LAST WEEK!

    • Dutchman says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      It HAS, just not announced. Actions speak louder than words. There has been no leaks, or actions from mule team, and there will be no Oct. surprise from him.
      Thats why sloppy Ford was advanced, rushed and unprepped; they were depending on a Mueller surprise, and when he was nuetered, they had to push tudor ford. At least, I THINK.

      Anyway, mule team is irrelevent.

  23. SR says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Mrs Ohr is in Clinton or Obama camp? She will try to save her and husband.
    What is the end result of these hearings and how this info will convert into investigation and indictments?

