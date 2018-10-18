Congressional Testimony: James Baker Today, Nellie Ohr Tomorrow – Special Session for Rosenstein Next Week….

Former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker appeared before a joint committee in congress today for his second round of questioning about the DOJ and FBI activity during the 2016 presidential election. Nellie Ohr is scheduled to appear tomorrow.

Previously James Baker informed the committee of his contacts with Michael Sussmann, a lawyer representing the DNC and Clinton campaign, and the objectives of using opposition research provided by the DNC as evidence to support a politically motivated FBI investigation.

Mrs. Nellie Ohr, scheduled to testify tomorrow, was hired by Glenn Simpson of Fusion-GPS to coordinate with another subcontractor for the writing of opposition research which became known as the Steele Dossier. Like the information provided by the DNC through Sussmann, the Steele Dossier was also used as evidence by the FBI against their political target, Donald Trump. {Go Deep on Nellie}

The latest development now has Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreeing to a very limited and very controlled interview by only the chairmen of the joint committee on October 24th.

Jim Jordan discussed earlier today:

