Small Business Optimism: A Discussion With SBA Administrator Linda McMahon…

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and small business owner Mike Kovach on small business optimism, workforce initiatives around vocational training, the skills gap and massive job opportunity, along with the Trump administration’s deregulation push.
Who would have thought that we would be seeing so many help wanted signs in store windows? I’m sure so many business owners are relieved to see so many of the regulations lifted. This also means job security for so many people.
Who woulda thought a pro wrestling exec. Would be head of the SBA? I’m guessing there’s no kneeling in the WWE unless it’s a “heal” doing it.
“the skills gap and massive job opportunity”
In the 20-30 year push for the “service-driven economy”, some of the things that fell by the wayside were schools, teachers and programs that taught the skills necessary in the vocational training part of our economy.
Sad but true – so many people with thousands in student loan debt for a degree they will never use and no actual marketable job skills!
Why do Globalists need those when Service Economy has always meant:
SLAVE ECONOMY!!!!!
I just LOVE Linda, she is a can do gal CT was insanely stupid not to hire her as their senator.
I know as a former CT resident I just shake my head we could had
her as a Senator, instead they reelected Blumenthal…
But thankfully the President recognized her talents and brought her to DC,
I find it very interesting that when the left goes after people especially women
in the Trump administration they leave Linda alone..
Because when the WWE goes to Any if their cities, John Cena, et al will eviscerate them.
Linda is certainly not a “token” appointment. She is a very effective, competent and supportive cabinet member for MAGA and a great advocate for small businesses. I can certainly see why some previous posters are frustrated she did not become their senator. She would have been great in that role as well.
Whenever I see her now, this 70th birthday celebration video, that I posted on CTH awhile ago, always comes to mind. She’s an impressive woman.
https://streamable.com/dw4wk
Oh, WOW! Cooper! Amazing video. Thank you for posting it.
Sorry for introducing some inside baseball, folks, but Linda is NOT taking care of business…. Her #2, as confirmed by the Senate, RESIGNED when she began bringing in California liberals with NO sense of OUR core American constituencies…..
America is booming again! Small Businesses are the heart and soul of our country. The American Dream is happening right in front of our eyes. This has all happened in less than two years. Just imagine where our country will be after 8 years under our Lion 🦁!
