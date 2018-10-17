Small Business Optimism: A Discussion With SBA Administrator Linda McMahon…

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and small business owner Mike Kovach on small business optimism, workforce initiatives around vocational training, the skills gap and massive job opportunity, along with the Trump administration’s deregulation push.

  1. Pam says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Who would have thought that we would be seeing so many help wanted signs in store windows? I’m sure so many business owners are relieved to see so many of the regulations lifted. This also means job security for so many people.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    “the skills gap and massive job opportunity”

    In the 20-30 year push for the “service-driven economy”, some of the things that fell by the wayside were schools, teachers and programs that taught the skills necessary in the vocational training part of our economy.

  3. prenanny says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I just LOVE Linda, she is a can do gal CT was insanely stupid not to hire her as their senator.

    • Jenevive says:
      October 17, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      I know as a former CT resident I just shake my head we could had
      her as a Senator, instead they reelected Blumenthal…

      But thankfully the President recognized her talents and brought her to DC,
      I find it very interesting that when the left goes after people especially women
      in the Trump administration they leave Linda alone..

  4. Cooper45 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Linda is certainly not a “token” appointment. She is a very effective, competent and supportive cabinet member for MAGA and a great advocate for small businesses. I can certainly see why some previous posters are frustrated she did not become their senator. She would have been great in that role as well.

    Whenever I see her now, this 70th birthday celebration video, that I posted on CTH awhile ago, always comes to mind. She’s an impressive woman.

    https://streamable.com/dw4wk

  5. MAGA Happy Boy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Sorry for introducing some inside baseball, folks, but Linda is NOT taking care of business…. Her #2, as confirmed by the Senate, RESIGNED when she began bringing in California liberals with NO sense of OUR core American constituencies…..

  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    America is booming again! Small Businesses are the heart and soul of our country. The American Dream is happening right in front of our eyes. This has all happened in less than two years. Just imagine where our country will be after 8 years under our Lion 🦁!

