Ratcliffe Discusses Sketchy Turkish Story Surrounding Jamal Khashoggi Disappearance…

Everything surrounding the “disappearance”, perhaps “murder”, of Saudi critic/journalist Jamal Khashoggi screams manufactured geopolitical propaganda. All current narrative indications are pushing in one direction. Here are the warning flags:
♦Flag #1 – Jamal Khashoggi in self-exile, worked for The Washington Post, and was hiding behind ‘residency’ in the U.S. WaPo is a notorious left-wing intelligence propaganda outlet for the most politicized elements within the U.S. intelligence apparatus.
♦Flag #2 – Turkey (Recep Erdogan) pushing the narrative. Erdogan is a notorious liar when it comes to his interests, and a master manipulator. Turkey/Erdogan is the most openly staunch supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and has a self-interest in distracting/deflecting U.S. economic pressure from their ongoing relationship with Iran.
♦Flag #3 – Saudi Arabia [Mohamed Bin Salman (MbS)] has been instituting political and cultural reforms that are antithetical to the advanced objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood, Recep Erdogan (wants new Ottoman Empire), and extreme Islam.
♦Flag #4 – The voices behind the U.S. push to promote the Jamal Khashoggi story are all aligned in one purposeful and ideological direction. Former Obama officials including: John Brennan, Samantha Power, Valerie Jarrett et al, are all pushing the story in a transparent effort to create division between the U.S. and KSA and by extension benefit their Muslim Brotherhood and Iranian allies.
♦Flag #5 – The left-wing, highly political, intelligence apparatus – and all DC interests are joined by the notorious right-wing members of the UniParty war machine. [Rubio, Sasse, Flake, Schumer, Menendez, et al] Together with the exact same left-wing media voices (right and left), and all the political ‘think-tanks’, who advance the DC drumbeat. Yes, the gang is all back together again in their high-brow pontification of ‘muh values‘.
♦Flag #6 – The story is being pushed into U.S. media outlets by a notorious Muslim Brotherhood mouthpiece, Khaled Saffuri:
[I]n the past 24 hours we now have a glimpse of exactly who is feeding the establishment media reporting on the Khashoggi matter — including at least one source who was tied to a joint Libyan intelligence and al-Qaeda plot to assassinate the Saudi crown prince.
Khaled Saffuri is the protege of al-Qaeda fundraiser Abdurahman Alamoudi, who is currently serving a 17-year sentence in federal prison for his role as bagman for the Libyan/Al-Qaeda assassination plot. (read more)
.
A word to the wise, MBS ain’t Trump’s little brother. In other words, this President will always put American interests first over the Saudi ruling faction — especially when the out faction is anything but anti-American.
I knew something was up when POTUS said at his rallies that the Saudis wouldn’t last two weeks without our protection. POTUS seemingly linked this to his ire at high crude prices. But, unless I miss my mark it’s bigger than that — like a certain S400 SAM purchase by them from Russia and deepening Saudi-China relations. (FYI: Look up the recent Arab News op-Ed on Saudi support for China’s Belt/Road.
That doesn’t mean you’re at all wrong as to who’s behind this set-piece. We saw what happened to the Bush-aligned Saudi royals when those American factions were leading The Resistance so Trump allowed MBS to do with them as he wished. But much has changed — establishment Republicans have bent the knee.
It sure looks to me as if this poor Khashoggi character was chosen to take one for his team. We will never really know what happened to him. But we do know that Trump is seeking to extract something (very big) from the crown prince, and he’s also going to have to make peace/share power at least a little bit with the rival faction he’s been hammering.
LikeLike
I think Khashoggi is alive and well in Turkey.
LikeLike
No coincidence Sisi had something to say about the MB.
http://www.egypttoday.com/Article/2/58911/Sisi-vows-no-role-for-Muslim-Brotherhood-under-his-rule
LikeLike
I hope everybody is tweeting this info to EVERYBODY!
LikeLike
the media wants to break the deal
between king salmon and President Trump! very obvious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, absolutely. They’re fixated on it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a hit piece, like the Kavanaugh slam.
LikeLike
What has been will be again,
what has been done will be done again;
there is nothing new under the sun. -Ecclesiastes 1:9
LikeLike
LikeLike
What is this about? His alleged fiancee said she was planning to have a birthday party for Khashoggi just days after his alleged disappearance. It wasn’t really his birthday then?
LikeLike
Clarice Feldman’s article provides some great background:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/10/turkish_taffy.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Iran Deal Corker has been pushing this narrative as well. As soon as I saw and heard him pushing this story line, I knew there was something fishy behind it.
LikeLike
I’d be watching what happens in Saudi Arabia over the next couple of weeks, I suspect this has been directed by members of the House of Saud that want MbS gone as they don’t agree with his reformist agenda and see him as a threat to their exuberant lifestyles.
Time for round 2 of the MbS purge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This couple was about as real as Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Turkey has solid evidence that Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered … put the evidence on the News!!!
LikeLike