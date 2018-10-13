President Trump Meets With Pastor Andrew Brunson at the White House….

President Trump meets with Pastor Andrew Brunson after he is released from prison in Turkey.
Exceptional event. The pastor and his family seem like such nice, normal people. Really happy to see the pastor pray with Trump. That made my day.
I think POTUS said he has gotten like 18 people freed, or something like that. And he hasn’t paid a dime to do it. He’s really getting it done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good mini press conference afterwards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome home pastor. God is great
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was a very beautiful moment that was made possible through the prayers of many. The sad part was that none of the networks wanted to air the beautiful moment when Pastor Brunson decided to pray for our president. That really ticked me off because I don’t really care about a viewer’s delicate sensibilities.
With all that being said, I’m very proud of my NC congressional delegation along with Pompeo and POTUS for all of the hard work they did to bring this good man home to his family.
It’s been said the newsman murdered in Turkey recorded his own death on his Apple Watch.
LikeLike
I’ve heard this, too. This claim puzzles me. Wouldn’t Saudia Arabia’s so called assassination team comprehend Apple watches and be wary of that when they saw it on his wrist?
This good man, #PastorAndrewBrunson, is now home and will soon be meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/0OAmX1KL6u
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 13, 2018
This good man, #PastorAndrewBrunson, is now home and will soon be meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/0OAmX1KL6u
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 13, 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a wonderful clip to watch. I loved watching it. Thanks Sundance for posting it. It was heartwarming, uplifting, and made me smile and feel joy.
To God be the glory. With Him all things are possible, including the election of Donald J. Trump and releasing this pastor from prison. Never doubt it.
Pastor Brunson Prays for President Trump in the Oval Office https://t.co/tqrXxWDe7X@realDonaldTrump
— CBN News (@CBNNews) October 13, 2018
Pastor Brunson Prays for President Trump in the Oval Office https://t.co/tqrXxWDe7X@realDonaldTrump
— CBN News (@CBNNews) October 13, 2018
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 128,576 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Exceptional event. The pastor and his family seem like such nice, normal people. Really happy to see the pastor pray with Trump. That made my day.
I think POTUS said he has gotten like 18 people freed, or something like that. And he hasn’t paid a dime to do it. He’s really getting it done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good mini press conference afterwards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome home pastor. God is great
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was a very beautiful moment that was made possible through the prayers of many. The sad part was that none of the networks wanted to air the beautiful moment when Pastor Brunson decided to pray for our president. That really ticked me off because I don’t really care about a viewer’s delicate sensibilities.
With all that being said, I’m very proud of my NC congressional delegation along with Pompeo and POTUS for all of the hard work they did to bring this good man home to his family.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s been said the newsman murdered in Turkey recorded his own death on his Apple Watch.
LikeLike
I’ve heard this, too. This claim puzzles me. Wouldn’t Saudia Arabia’s so called assassination team comprehend Apple watches and be wary of that when they saw it on his wrist?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a wonderful clip to watch. I loved watching it. Thanks Sundance for posting it. It was heartwarming, uplifting, and made me smile and feel joy.
To God be the glory. With Him all things are possible, including the election of Donald J. Trump and releasing this pastor from prison. Never doubt it.
LikeLike
LikeLike