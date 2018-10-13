President Trump Meets With Pastor Andrew Brunson at the White House….

President Trump meets with Pastor Andrew Brunson after he is released from prison in Turkey.

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Exceptional event. The pastor and his family seem like such nice, normal people. Really happy to see the pastor pray with Trump. That made my day.

    I think POTUS said he has gotten like 18 people freed, or something like that. And he hasn’t paid a dime to do it. He’s really getting it done.

  2. andyocoregon says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Good mini press conference afterwards.

  3. Lernie Wojack says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Welcome home pastor. God is great

  4. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    This was a very beautiful moment that was made possible through the prayers of many. The sad part was that none of the networks wanted to air the beautiful moment when Pastor Brunson decided to pray for our president. That really ticked me off because I don’t really care about a viewer’s delicate sensibilities.

    With all that being said, I’m very proud of my NC congressional delegation along with Pompeo and POTUS for all of the hard work they did to bring this good man home to his family.

  5. andyocoregon says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    It’s been said the newsman murdered in Turkey recorded his own death on his Apple Watch.

  6. sundance says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:29 pm

  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    This was a wonderful clip to watch. I loved watching it. Thanks Sundance for posting it. It was heartwarming, uplifting, and made me smile and feel joy.

    To God be the glory. With Him all things are possible, including the election of Donald J. Trump and releasing this pastor from prison. Never doubt it.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 13, 2018 at 4:39 pm

