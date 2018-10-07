Solomon Review Highlights CURRENT DOJ and FBI Corruption Within HPSCI Report Footnote #43…

John Solomon writing for The Hill, presents an important article highlighting the current corruption within the DOJ and FBI that began under the Obama administration (Lynch/Comey) and continues today within the Trump administration (Sessions/Wray).
After breaking the story that in 2016 DNC lawyer Michael Sussmann was providing information to former FBI General Counsel James Baker for exploitative use against the Trump campaign, Solomon goes back to the HPSCI report on Russian Active Measures in the 2016 election [pdf here] and connects the Sussmann/Baker dots to an FBI redaction in the HPSCI report.
What Solomon shows is how the redaction, made by current DOJ/FBI officials under the ruse of national security, was nothing more than a current year effort to protect the activity and interests of the former politically motivated DOJ and FBI officials.
(Via The Hill) […] It was the same DNC, along with Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, that funded the unverified, salacious dossier by a British intel operative, Christopher Steele, that became a central piece of evidence used to justify the FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign in the final days of the election.
And it was the same law firm that made the payments for the dossier research so those could be disguised in campaign spending reports to avoid the disclosure of the actual beneficiaries of the research, which were Clinton and the DNC.
And it was, in turns out, the same meeting that was so heavily censored by the intel agencies from Footnote 43 in the House report — treated, in other words, as some big national security secret.
What makes this so extraordinary is that the FBI and the DOJ would have Americans believe that a contact with a lawyer for a political party during the middle of the election is somehow a matter of national security that should be hidden from the public.
Well, that argument was proven to be a lie by the very way the interview with Baker played out last Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Baker was not interviewed in a “SCIF” — a “sensitive compartmented information facility” routinely used to discuss super-secret, highly sensitive information. There was no claim of classification over any information he provided Congress that day. (read more)
The big picture behind this specific point of irrefutable evidence is that current DOJ and FBI officials are redacting information to protect former DOJ and FBI officials. This is the essential point CTH has been pointing out in recent days, weeks and months.
Current officials within the DOJ (Sessions/Rosenstein), and current FBI (Wray/Bowditch/Boente), are protecting Obama administration officials and manipulating, redacting, hiding and controlling evidence to block full public review of prior events.
Solomon goes on to connect the redactions within the Page/Strzok messages to the issue of redacting the name and contact of Michael Sussmann within the HPSCI report. None of it has anything to do with national security; all of it is directly related to hiding the corrupt behavior that took place in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
These examples highlight the ongoing problem and specifically cast sunlight upon Trump administration officials who are continuing the institutional corruption.
There is no reason for current FBI Director Christopher Wray to continue these efforts to hide information except for his intentional decisions to participate in covering up the historic abuse. The only other option is that he is completely clueless about the activity of the officials under his authority and is blind to their ongoing efforts under his nose. Neither of those two possibilities is good.
As Solomon ends his discovery article:
The Founding Fathers intended government to be open and transparent except when national security was at risk. They never intended national security to be used to hide old-fashioned politics.
So, Mr. President, when you weigh those DOJ/FBI arguments against declassification, please don’t forget the ruse of the redaction that was Footnote 43. (link)
So how did we get here?
Start with how Rod Rosenstein was hired:
03:15 “[Rosenstein] was hired by Jeff Sessions. I was not involved in that process because, you know, they go out and they get their own deputies, and the people that work in that department and Jeff Sessions hired him.”
~ President Donald Trump
I post this recent interview with President Trump because so many people keep claiming some complex strategy surrounding President Trump hiring/nominating Rosenstein etc.
President Trump brought the CEO perspective to the White House. Part of that perspective is to let Department Executive Officers (ie. cabinet members) select their own deputies. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wanted Rod Rosenstein as Deputy AG. That’s why President Trump nominated Rosenstein. Nothing more. Not strategic Machiavellian deep state chess nonsense. Sessions wanted him, so Trump nominated him.
This is not difficult to ascertain. It is not complex. It is quite simple.
So the question becomes why did President Trump select Jeff Sessions as Attorney General?
Again, not a difficult question to answer. President Trump has repeatedly said why he selected Jeff Sessions. (His biggest mistake).
(SOURCE)
Senator Jeff Sessions told President-elect Trump he wanted to be the Attorney General. Senator Sessions lobbied P-E Trump for the job. Trump gave Sessions the position out of appreciation for his campaign support.
There wasn’t a political strategy behind selecting Senator Jeff Sessions, other than thinking he would likely do a good job. President-elect Trump did not know Sessions was going to recuse himself from the biggest drain on his term in office, and create two-years of DOJ chaos.
Senator Jeff Sessions wanted to be the U.S. Attorney General, President-elect Trump gave the position to him. AG Jeff Sessions wanted Rod Rosenstein as his Deputy AG; President Trump gave Rosenstein to him.
These are not complex multidimensional strategic decisions. These are straightforward reasons for what transpired. Not complex. That’s why we are here, where it all stands today.
DAG Rosenstein then hired former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel. In part due to the recommendation of FBI Legal Counsel Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
All current DOJ and FBI officials need to be removed and replaced because evidence clearly shows they are participating in the cover-up; either directly, or through acts of willful blindness.
FUBAR.
These folks are crooked even ways from Sunday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
*seven* not even
LikeLiked by 5 people
And here I thought you just misspelled seventy-five trillion, eight hundred-six billion, four hundred sixty-two million, nine thousand five hundred and twelve.
Never could cipher…
LikeLike
I have said that AG Sessions has until November 6th in my book. We are less than a month away to see any action taken by his DOJ against these POS. As soon as the election comes and goes, he, DAG Rosenstein, Director Wray, Boente etc. all need to be fired.
The good news for us is that both Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham have given their blessing to our President having people he can trust in the DOJ. We are going to do extremely well in the Senate Races.
I have us winning the following states as of today:
Missouri
North Dakota
Indiana
Florida
Montana
Arizona (we will hold this seat)
I have us at 50/50 in the following Senate Races:
Nevada
West Virginia
Ohio
Wisconsin
I have us at 40/60 in the following Senate Races:
New Jersey
Michigan
I have us at 35/65 in the following Senate Races:
Pennsylvania
Virginia
I will give you a long shot that I just started following:
Rhode Island
That will put us at anywhere from 56 to 60 Republican Senators. We on,y need 50 for the new candidates to be confirmed. Senator Graham will become the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee since Senator Grassley will be taking over for Senator Hatch as the Chairman of the Finance Committee. Lindsey has seen the light and is enjoying his new found love from Republicans. He will be great in getting the candidates out of committee.
There are going to be 4 POS Republican Senators that we need to overcome in the confirmation process. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney. That’ why getting as many Republicans as possible from the November Election 🗳 is so important.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Did anyone hear a peep out of Mittens during the Kavanaugh inquisition? I didn’t. I loathe that fraud.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He agreed with the need for the FBI to investigate.
LikeLike
I don’t mind ruffling feathers here, because frankly this is out of hand. Donald J. Trump is DIRECTLY in charge of Sessions (recused), rosenstain and x-wray.
Why are we not considering that? Muh Russia is garbage, kill the mueller crap and get on with declassification. President Trump ALLOWED rosenstink to talk him out of declassification.
Why?
Stupid analogy perhaps, but… if this were Celebrity Apprentice, as head of the Team, it would be Trump who was in charge and therefore Trump would fire whom???
I feel we are caught up in palace intrigue and not holding the leader accountable.
Declassify, proves there was no Muh Russia once and for all. Unleash Sessions on all of them and let him do his freakin’ job.
Something isn’t right about all of it, and frankly I am sick of Muh Sessions. Peter Schweizer studied all of Congress in 2011 and wrote a book I read most of. Sessions was the only one that he didn’t say should be GONE. The only ONE man in the swamp he did not call out and stated was pure and honest. The man isn’t filthy rich like all the others either, had less than a million at the time.
Anyone is welcome to admonish me, but common sense. It’s time to use it as we are not dealing with an ORDINARY globalist puppet as President. He is well versed in HONEST deception by now as he knows who the scum he’s dealing with are. Just my .02.
I don’t care what others say or think, we all have brains of our own. I’m just not buying all of it… Sessions has accomplished far too much to lay the groundwork for me to buy it. And I’m a troll for good, so my gut says something is not right with just railing on Sessions.
President DJT, Master Troll and VSG is in charge so I’m just trusting him to get this crap resolved by DECLASSIFICATION.
Declassification has to be coming, till then we cannot truly know the real goings on IMO.
LikeLiked by 10 people
P.S.
I was NOT sent by “Q”, with all due respect to Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sent by “Q” either/ AGREE 1000%.
Sincerely, “with all due respect to sundance”,
PDJT has stated many times over/over –
“It’s COMPLICATED BUSINESS FOLKS.” PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THC I absolutely understand your frustration! For me, getting something done before the November Election is everything. This election is for all the marbles. You can’t wait until afterwards in my book. The clock is ticking in my book. Now or never for Sessions and others.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No argument here, but the point is Donald J. Trump is President, and in charge. He is working this with master craftsman skills and I believe knows declassification and timing is everything…
And NO ONE on earth but Trump knows what he’s really doing. Period… even those closest to him are probably thrown off guard at times when he makes snap decisions that rock the world of politics. He’s a genius, and he’s the Boss.
We don’t have the backbone to say he is responsible for all hires, well I do. And he hasn’t fired Jeff Sessions, who may only be useless in this one area because he recused himself which is a normal standard in his position. But declassify and Muh Russia is dead.
Then, tell me where Sessions stands. If anyone here can tell the future, tell me! lol
I respect you all, but… we don’t know for sure in my book.
Because President John Miller, a Master Troll for good cause. Maybe he is super disappointed in Sessions, but he gives people in much lesser situations the chance to improve also. I don’t like watching our side act like fake liberals and make the snarky hateful comments about what I feel is truly a good man.
DECLASSIFY. Then we ALL know everything. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect Trump’s initial declassification announcement was to rattle the bushes and see what pops out. Rosenstink was an easy excuse to delay closer to the election. I never bought the excuse it was because allies had called. Why would Americans care if allies were embarrassed? Americans WOULD care if they were interfering in our elections?
I also suspect POTUS made it very clear he can drop that hammer any time, and will likely do so to counter any last minute “October surprise” from the left.
I bet is gets dropped around 10 days before the election. More than enough time to percolate through enough to force the enemedia to cover it.
LikeLike
He wanted Kav in first…
LikeLike
Trump was handed a whole new dimension of leverage with the interjections of the UK and Australia (speculating) on the threat posed by the redactions. With all due respect to Nunes, I don’t think he fully grasps the import of this or how Trump will be extracting advantage from it. Neither do we. Trump’s far from a Machiavellian imo. He’s a high energy, in your face executive with savvy timing and hyper-keen instincts. I don’t think it denigrates his kind of genius at all to say he’s not a bloodless chess player. He charges hard, feels the wind and makes astonishing pivots. When he does strike he goes in for the kill just like Roy Cohn taught him. You must make an example to your enemies of the cost of losing. I think he’s betting at the moment that an astonishing economy is the best offense. The Kavanaugh debacle is an election gift and icing on the cake.
LikeLike
I agree with many of your statements and a conclusion to have drawn. I just don’t have all the answers to make it all nice and neat
I guess we will all have to wait and see how this plays out.
LikeLike
I agree. Where does the buck stop again?
LikeLike
I believe POTUS knows everything.
He’s a master of deception.
It’s all about the timing.
And I haven’t read a Q post in days, with all due respect.
LikeLike
What about Susan Hutchinson in Washington State? She is an excellent candidate for Senator, President Trump should come to Washington and support her.
LikeLike
I think we are going to see a huge change in the way things are going if your election forecast bears out.
When Trump first came into office, he had to rely on many people suggesting who he should fill certain positions with. He had some picks that he was able to fill with who he wanted, and he had some people foisted on him by the swamp, and we see how that turned out in many respects.
After the election, if we do win big, POTUS will have the political horsepower to demand who he wants in some of these positions, and he won’t have to settle for swamp rats with lipstick.
Lindsay Graham, not that I trust him yet, is an example of the turn-around we will see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Renacci is w/i 2 pts in Ohio. You might want to up your odds?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually agree with you! Larry shared the following today:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good assessment, except you forgot to give Murkowski & Romney extra, extra “POS” points.
Here’s hoping Republican Senators have learned something after the Kavanaugh Ruination event. After the Kavanaugh vote, Cory Gardner’s wife received a text message with a beheading video attached. Rand Paul’s wife is sleeping with a gun beside her & has asked her former friend, Cory Booker, to back off the violence rhetoric Death threats, harrassment in their offices & out in public, additional armed guards, doxxing, etc. is going to give most of our Republicans reason to rethink sticking their heads in the sand and being against Pres. Trump. Not getting much but a pounding from Pres. Trump, the AINOs (Americans in name only) have turned their wrath on Congress. But no one but us knows how cold anger is more dangerous than AINOs
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great evidence for two conclusions: incompetence or conspiracy.
Imagine wanting your legacy to be that of a merely incompetent manager?
“Well, at least I’m not a criminal”.
Sad (like the other Boss says).
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Solomon goes on to connect the redactions within the Page/Strzok messages to the issue of redacting the name and contact of Michael Sussmann within the HPSCI report. None of it has anything to do with national security; all of it is directly related to hiding the corrupt behavior that took place in 2015, 2016 and 2017.”
This is absolutely awesome that we have tenacious investigative journalists on this story that know the thousands of details so intimately that they can make these connections as bits and pieces dribble out.
“All current DOJ and FBI officials need to be removed and replaced because evidence clearly shows they are participating in the cover-up; either directly, or through acts of willful blindness.”
I think we see this before the end of the year, regardless of the result of the mid-term elections.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As I wrote earlier, I am convinced Sessions was the mole in Trump’s campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes sense.
LikeLike
After Baker testified with Meadows and Jordan, both said their was a new spy revealed. They would no say who
LikeLike
I believe they are both also referring to the DNC’s Micheal Sussman, pictured above. No?
In any event, it is Sessions who has kept a large part of the DOJ in the hands of Obama-moles. This can’t–and won’t–go on like this much longer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why would he give up what assuredly was a lifetime Senate seat, though?
LikeLike
So, what is Sessions doing with Huber, playing tiddlywinks? How many pedos have been prosecuted under this administration? How many flipped on others, slowly moving up the chain to the top?
Look at the EOs PT has written. If Sessions was black hat, would he be letting it happen?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember Adm Rodgers on Nov 17? Trump Towers vacated for Bedford NJ Trump country club. And Trump names Session as his Attorney General designate on the 18!!! I still remember that there was a meeting with Trump/Rodgers that included Sessions(and McGann?) at that time. Laid out strategy then?
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I think Boente and Wray are white hats, as is IG Horowitz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you are probably right. It makes sense now. Sessions hired PapaD, Page and Manafort. Hopefully, Sessions will be expose after the midterm.
LikeLike
I disagree..but we shall see…
LikeLike
I said that too! Deep state plant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have had same thoughts for a while now with much sadness.
Sessions wanted that spot and took advantage of our most benevolent President.
LikeLike
Let’s see how it plays out…
LikeLike
No, Sessions was not a mole in the campaign. He is simply a GOOD man, uncorruptible and honest to a fault. He wanted to be the AG because his primary focus is to save this Country from the invasion happening at the southern border… and all evidence shows he is actively laser-focused on that mission.
Sadly, he was bamboozled into recusing by people who are dirty and well versed in the black arts of arm twisting. Rosenstein whispered in his ear, convinced him of doing thins a certain way… and Sessions, being the good man that he is fell for the lies.
There is no denying that Sessions has done GOOD things as AG – look at human trafficing arrests, pedo arrests and what he is doing with the border judges etc… even with his hands tied behind his back, he has made inroads.
However, he has badly let President Trump down and allowed the Mueller garbage to happen, for the cover up to happen… for all the political nastiness to happen. Thus, he is not a good AG. He does not have the President’s back… and there is nothing he can do to change that – unless he unrecuses and gets a fire in his belly and ACTS LIKE THE DAMN ATTORNEY GENERAL!
No, Sessions is not a mole – he is just a good man without courage.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with your analysis of Sessions. I would just add “incompetent” “not a reformer” and “arrogant”. Otherwise, still a good man.
LikeLike
Sessions may have been.too trusting……I think he recused because he did not want Anything to taint President Trump
Buy I would never subscribe that he is a coward or lacks courage
Just my 2 cents…
LikeLike
I doubt it.
Recusal day schedule:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am struggling here with this conclusion.
SD posted this almost a year ago:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/17/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-full-speech-to-federalist-society-video/
I am sensing a whole lot of disinformation going on on a bunch of websites… going to keep my eyes and mind open for the time being.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Another full year and few results and continuing cover up. New information demands new honest intellectual assessment. We have President Trump himself testifying why he hired Sessions and we have an additional Year of Sessions record as AG.
Sure, good things have happened in some areas – but not enough areas and not key areas.
The fact that cover up continues is a big “hint” that all is not well!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Must release unredacted everything to blow the top off this. To hell with sources and methods, the black hats sold them to our enemies long ago
LikeLike
LOL! I think it’s been demonstrated…their Sources and Methods are Crooked AF!! 🤬
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure the deep state sold us all out,completely.
LikeLike
You can assured completely.
LikeLike
IK,R?
If China can know all of our secrets, then why can’t we?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post, Katherine.
LikeLike
Agreed Brad. What if the deep state put sessions out there as a mole in the Trump campaign. But sessions went total disinformation, ala double agent? And he is staying that way until PDJT needs him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dawgs I mean did you even read the information Sundance provided above?
There is no twilight zone double agent plot.
Sessions was a mistake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald J. Trump is the BOSS of all these men.
He is in charge, what’s he doing to effect results in the DOJ?
He’s waiting to declassify, that’s what. For timing?
We don’t know.
LikeLike
Still a great speech, and highly complimentary of President Trump and also highly Constitutionally oriented.
Never known this man to be an “actor”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is there a way that some one who understands the inner workings of the DOJ/FBI that can help narrow down to a short list of the people probably doing the actual redacting? It would be great for us to reach out to our local Congresspeople with a list of names of people we believe are helping to hide criminal behavior through redactions.
Also, obviously Rosenstein is involved up to his eyeballs in this, but how involved is Wray? Does he choose to ignore or is he being shown the redactions before they go out? His last testimony showed real hubris, also a great head of hair, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many brains were buried beneath that hair…
My greatest wish is for PDJT to do the triple play and fire Sessions, Rosenstein and Wray right after mid-terms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would there be any NSA intercepts between Sessions and the Russian Ambassador Kislyak to warrant surveillance on Sessions by Trump all of these months?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent memory WSB- I totally forgot about that these last several months. Sessions is these days so incredibly subdued (when earlier footage of him he was so much more upbeat and outspoken- someone posted above the speech at the Federalist in November 2017 where his entire demeanor was completely different).
I always thought that there was also a FISA out there somewhere with his name on it… Must have freaked him out when he heard about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carrie, that may be true, or it also may be that there is a new white hat using a FISA in the Trump Administration to surveil Sessions.
We just do not know enough.
LikeLike
Sorry I misunderstood your comment- I need to crawl into bed! But yes, that is an intriguing angle to have someone now currently monitoring Sessions. If he’s the bad apple – his fall from grace will be spectacular.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! Carrie, you won your blanket tonight! Yes that would be the point…if Sessions now had a boot on his own back. Nighty night!
LikeLike
Or Sessions IS the white hat and he knows about a FISA on him but it is on whoever he is corosponding with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now, I am dizzy!
LikeLike
Makes the tin foil hat side of me wonder if Sessions is/was the “explosive” source Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows were referring to.
In other news one of the lawyers from Judicial Watch made the case last week for dissolving the entire FBI (which has been a rogue agency since its inception) and handing its duties over to the Marshalls. Then all these really great rank and file employees we keep being told exist can go apply for jobs with the Marshalls. Extreme vetting would apply perhaps even including their high school yearbooks
LikeLiked by 5 people
Couldn’t the Obama admin have tainted the Marshalls as well? What makes them impervious to corruption?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no idea but so far the lawyers at Judicial Watch seem to be a pretty smart group. Perhaps they have gleaned information on the Marshalls through the 80 bazillion lawsuits they have filed against the assorted government agencies through the years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An oversight, perhaps? So many agencies to corrupt, so little time? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Then all these really great rank and file employees we keep being told exist can go apply for jobs with the Marshalls. “
And only those with a hand written letter of recommendation from God Himself would get in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or you have to prove you didn’t vote for Hillary, nor have you voted a straight Democrat ticket for every election since you were 18. The 90% of all agencies/federal employees voting for OVomit & Hillary for the last 8-plus yrs. seems to have over-powered the “no political bias in the workplace operations” argument, especially in the DOJ & FBI. The other problem is that the federal government and the SES and unions have become too large to control.
LikeLike
“one of the lawyers from Judicial Watch made the case last week for dissolving the entire FBI”
That was first proposed by Chris Farrell at least back in February:
FBI should completely shut down: Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell
Published February 16, 2018
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/fbi-should-completely-shut-down-judicial-watchs-chris-farrell
LikeLike
The swamp = group of criminals
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent support for Sundances continued point that the corruption is alive and well in DOJ/FBI. Either unknown, ignored or supported by existing leadership and at least pockets 2 or 3 levels below.
I will not sleep well until the Head Ratcatcher is appointed and sunlight shines into the dark corners.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the timing of Solomon’s article is strategic; he recently interviewed Trump and I expect Trump interrogated him. A late night Sunday drop is interesting yet not totaling surprising since it is The Hill. They may have held it up. Time to declassify it all. We can handle the truth.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“the timing of Solomon’s article is strategic;”
I was just headed down to the bottom of the thread to mention that. It is perfect, since Mr. Rosenstein is due to “give account” this week and the lovely Mrs. Nellie Ohr on my birthday.
From Mr. Solomon’s article:
“…The Founding Fathers intended government to be open and transparent except when national security was at risk. They never intended national security to be used to hide old-fashioned politics.
So, Mr. President, when you weigh those DOJ/FBI arguments against declassification, please don’t forget the ruse of the redaction that was Footnote 43.”
Even BHO agrees on this one, from an EO he signed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And your reply is eloquent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD:
“Current officials within the DOJ (Sessions/Rosenstein), and current FBI (Wray/Bowditch/Boente), are protecting Obama administration officials and manipulating, redacting, hiding and controlling evidence to block full public review of prior events.”
“President Trump has repeatedly said why he selected Jeff Sessions. (His biggest mistake).”
“All current DOJ and FBI officials need to be removed and replaced because evidence clearly shows they are participating in the cover-up; either directly, or through acts of willful blindness.”
“FUBAR.”
After the elections, it’s going to take multiple flushes to drain the toilet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Instead of post offices having “Ten Most Wanted By The FBI” posters, they should have “Ten Most Wanted Of The FBI” posters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A three ring binder, two inches thick…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there are any journalists left in DC who have the President’s ear, that would be John Solomon and Sara Carter. A few others, maybe, but these two are on top.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the 21st century of the Christian era, a conman of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of media propagandists, with the preternatural energy of a totalitarian fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a gift from Heaven, and spread delusion and a desolation of rule of law over an extensive portion of the American Republic. Adopting from the book of Alinsky, he took the concept of an apolitical FBI, DOJ and CIA and he humbled it to the dust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ/FBI/CIA have always been political. They all need to be cleaned out or even better, shut down forever.
LikeLike
Reading this convinces me that Lee Stranahan is right — it is essential that Christine Blasey Ford be indicted for perjury. Otherwise, this administration will have a terrible time being able to appoint and confirm the right people. There is already a backlog of appointees that the Dims have been holding back from final confirmation.
The nice guy approach has not worked well. Devin Nunes’s polling numbers are way down from where he was in his last election. We are at risk of losing the Republican majority in the House. That means ALL of the committees will be chaired by the democrats and the swamp will be protected.
It is time to release the unredacted version of the documents and prepare to crush the democrats in this election. It is essential.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree, absolutely and completely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The vast majority of the American Public have no idea this is going years later. It is time for the declassification. The public will have to deal with the reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI HQ s/b moved to Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Losing a job is not punishment for the extent of these crimes. Jail time nothing less is acceptable
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, long jail sentences too. Make them consecutive.
LikeLike
They just get repaid with other Swamp jobs. Likely with a raise.
LikeLike
Sorry but too much of this crap has gone way way past even jail time.
LikeLike
FUBAR, indeed!
@SD:
I ask, WHY don’t we/you simply open up a new “GO FUND ME” or similar account to underwrite the costs of ACTUAL MATERIALS to go build the friggn’ wall ???
AND…then, broadcast the fact that it’s open and there, for all to see and watch…as we order train loads of steel, rebar, cement, etc… Some place north of 10 mil USD we ought to ask the corp of Eng where they want the “stuff stacked”…eh?… Maybe Mexico has some stock piles of unwanted/unneeded “stuff” we could use….and, get cheap, eh?…same for some steel yards up in Canada…they can still ship that Chicom stuff into the USA IF a wavier is issued on a one-time or one project basis…to clean out those dumping grounds once and for all…
Check-6 and dig-deep….your Country needs your pocket change for the next 3 years!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read on another website an idea from someone that PDJT could have a competition to see what group of elite trained people could scale one of the prototypes of his walls. It could be a pay-per-view event and the monies would go 100% to building the wall. I think that would be pretty awesome actually. (The winners would get bragging rights and maybe a driving tour with PDJT along the completed wall).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read this as our tax dollars producing training videos for illegals on how to scale our border walls????
LikeLiked by 1 person
A different prototype from the one actually chosen 😁Sorry I didn’t clarify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was a prototype chosen?
I know that BP favored one with vertical spaces on the lower portion so that they could see activity on the other side. IMO it’s a mistake. it will not take long before a “cam” is developed to defeat this.
LikeLike
I recall reading that the border patrol wanted to be able to see through it, it is a safety feature. A commission which includes members of the BP is choosing the final design, and it will necessarily differ with the terrain. President Trump is the type to listen to those on the firing line.
LikeLike
“PDJT could have a competition to see what group of elite trained people could scale one of the prototypes of his walls.”
That was already done (sorry, I do not have a link) earlier this year by some of our elite military units on those prototypes that were built by the various companies competing for contracts. All of them were effective, some more than others. I think at least one or two could not be successfully scaled with the means that the teams had available for the testing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something similar was already tried…
LikeLike
I think if we funded it and built it ourselves and the Dems get back into control they would just use taxpayer money to install a door every 25 feet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is sheriffswall.org put together by a national organization of sheriffs to fund the wall.
LikeLike
A clear path is both available and needed to pursue the continuing draining of the DC Swamp. First is to Declassify today tomorrow and next week. Next is to fire Sessions and hire an AG not beholden to the current occupants in the DoJ, FBI ad the various Intelligence Communities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“hire an AG not beholden to the current occupants in the DoJ, FBI ad the various Intelligence Communities.”
When you find someone qualified that can also be confirmed by the “swampy” Senate, please forward the info to the POTUS Chief of Staff by Certified Mail ASAP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would like him to appoint the biggest pri*k prosecutor in the country for that post
LikeLike
The opportunity associated with doing that job extraordinarily well would be of incalculable value to a patriotic prosecutor with political ambition/potential. Of course, our country would benefit the most.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A key question is,,.WHO? And NOT anyone like Pompeo, who is crucial, right where he is.
NOT someone currently in DOJ OR FBI.
Someone DJT can trust to reorganize a, actually 2 corrupt organisations?
And, someone who can get Senate confirmation, and resist pressure and resistance from dems and rank and file.
Someone who can get the job done?
WHO?
LikeLike
Mulvaney…………..thats who.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based upon his performance and reputation to-date, I agree he could be a great choice.
LikeLike
My Pick:
https://www.facebook.com/Joe-Treanor-1024529167641050/
LikeLike
Does a “temporary” or interim appointment require senate confirmation ? Just saying, interim can last quite a while
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how one can expect an outsider who has no knowledge of the groups and subgroups of people in those huge agencies to root out the rot. Knowledge is power.
That is what hamstrings Sessions. He didn’t take his own people into the DOJ and so was left to trust the career bureaucrats like RR.
I think that while Sessions had a deservedly good reputation in Alabama as a prosecutor, he was naively unprepared for the corruption at DOJ. Years in the Senate didn’t prepare him for it.
LikeLike
What a sad situation. Keeping my fingers crossed that our President will move on with Sessions et al after the midterm elections.
I hope he uses his Saudi Arabian war-cry:”Drive Them Out!”
LikeLike
Saudi Arabia – hey, aren’t they the ones fingered for killing someone in a Turkish consulate office?
Now, who might want to be throwing a pall over Saudi Arabia lately? Not our friends, and John McCain’s special friends, and John Kerry’s special friends, the Mullahs? Right?
https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/07/middleeast/erdogan-saudi-journalist-jamal-khashoggi-intl/index.html
LikeLike
excellent article…….too bad many here will choose to ignore it and continue to drink the sessions/wray cool aid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure, Treepers who know that we do not have ALL the information yet and nothing has been declassified are now “drinking the kool-aid”.
Too bad no one remembers President John Miller.
Enough said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed THC, I wrote about John Miller a few weeks ago:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/19/president-trump-i-dont-have-an-attorney-general-its-very-sad-im-very-disappointed-in-jeff-very-disappointed/comment-page-1/#comment-5993836
LikeLiked by 1 person
When we talk about Sessions the quote from a GOP strategist from 3 yrs ago always comes to mind, “Get real close, snuggle up, and shiv him in the ribs.” I have wondered if Sessions was that Brutus for a long time.
However, the rest of the quote seems to apply more to the New 2.0 RINOs/Globalist/GOPe, “In other words, hug the message but not the messenger. ‘We understand the frustration in America, we know why you hate Washington. Your country is on the verge of decline, it’s going over a cliff, and nobody’s doing anything about it. We get it. Donald Trump and I agree on that, but let me tell you now what we’re going to do.’ **Take his energy, take his heat, and use it to fuel your engine.** Turn his heat into your action and be there, you hope, when voters actually get serious about this and say ‘you know what, I agree with him but he’s not a president.”
** my emphasis
Now, of course, he not only won the nomination but is our President. However, are the GOPe RINOs finally embracing the message, finally embracing the bold fighting spirit, finally embracing winning against the Dems only to steal his thunder and take the spot light off of President Trump? Too late to take any credit away from President Trump for most of us! They might bail themselves out of being primaried by hanging on his coattails but they can never take his place in our hearts and minds!
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/08/22/gop-consultant-lays-out-new-genius-plan-to-take-down-trump-how-brutus-killed-caesar-get-close-then-shiv-him-in-the-ribs/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the reason I will never completely trust Graham, McConnell, etc. I never completely trust bandwagon jumpers because they are usually just in it for themselves and will bail on you at the first sign of trouble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s like LBJ is still alive and showing the way!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Largest construction company in Vietnam
RMK/BRJ
BRJ
Brown
Root
Lady Bird Johnson
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was all this Ford crap a way to deter this mess and the Feinstein mess?
LikeLike
The Pain Goes On Forever………..
LikeLike
The day after midterms fire both Rosenstein and Sessions,
LikeLike
The day after midterms fire both Rosenstein and Sessions,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow
LikeLike
Unfortunately President Trump has people who do not share his interests in many positions of the government. Not just the FBI and DOJ. Dan Coats can’t be considered a MAGA guy. Niki Haley and John Bolton seem to be doing everything they can to push us into a shooting war with Russia. Haley was recommended by John McCain. Ms. Hutchison (NATO Ambassador) just said that we may have to set up a naval blockade against Russia. So while Sessions is the biggest disappointment he is not the only. Neocons seem to be taking over foreign policy. Recall they tried to interfere with the President’s N. Korea initiative.
I pray the president can get control of things. He is surrounded by traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, personally, think President Trump has complete control over “things.” He has done an outstanding job in foreign diplomacy, especially considering how he has been hamstrung over Russia because of the Mueller garbage. You’re right that the NeoCons will always have something up their sleeves but I think President Trump has done a great job bringing them to heel. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
Its a tribute to the man that he’s still standing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something still doesn’t pass the plausibility smell test for me.
If Sessions was totally stupid or incompetent, he couldn’t have stayed around as long as he has.
If he was totally lacking in administrative skills, DC is wallpapered with administrators, he surely could have gotten help if he needed it.
He’s old enough that he could drop at any time meaning that he doesn’t have time to restore his reputation if he screws it up.
Surely, he must be aware of the public perception of him as being a chair warmer.
If he was ideologically corrupted, it would make more sense to do the job he was hired for and manipulate for his team rather that do nothing.
Even the people that we know are the bad guys aren’t so committed that they’ll stand up and face it.
I have to ask why a guy his age, who could do the job, but doesn’t (if that’s the case), when his legend will likely be the record of what he’s doing now?
A martyr for the deep state?
Doesn’t seem likely considering how things turned out with Kavenaugh and a few seats going red next month could really blow them out of the water. I just hope he explains before he dies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is perplexing, Paul. I just can’t seem to decide what it is. Part of me thinks he’s an incompetent boob, but that doesn’t seem to jive with the things he accomplished as a senator and the things that have been accomplished with human trafficking and the immigration raids, etc. I just can’t see him being Deep State (unless he’s being blackmailed) but I do think its possible he’s been convinced that the “institutions of the DOJ and FBI” have to be protected for the good of America. And there’s still that tiny part of me that hopes that somehow he is playing possum and will go scorched earth on these traitors soon and I’ll always have that hope until President Trump fires him (if he does).
Either way, we will know after the midterms as long as we get President Trump some MAGA reinforcements. I never thought any election, much less a midterm, could come close to the significance and importance of the ’16 election, but this one will determine the direction of this country for a long time.
LikeLike
Not sure the reception that this post will receive but it is posted with nothing but respect for Sundance and everyone here at the Treehouse. Additionally, I want to add that I love being a Treeper and hope I am always welcome. However, I do feel the need to express the following thoughts.
As Sundance laid out here, the ONLY reason PDJT appointed Sessions, was to reward him for his loyalty. The ONLY reason why RR was appointed was because PDJT was because PDJT was a TOPNOTCH executive and GREAT executives give their department heads the staff their department heads want. PDJT trusted Sessions as so many of us did. And why not?
Sessions was a GREAT patriot. Anyone who has been a patriot and MAGA longer than since June of 2015 KNOWS this. The man is NOT a plant. The man is NOT a traitor by instinct or belief. He supported PDJT because PDJT stood for the same things he believed in. He WANTED to be AG because he wanted to implement MAGA.
But WHEN he dot the appointment, he learned how corrupt the DOJ was/is. He didn’t know how extensive and powerful the Deep State is. And he had a choice to make…expose it to the world or protect the institution and try to remain MAGA. He made poor choices and we have the situation we are in now.He simply was not up to that job. And HE failed us.
But this was NOT anything PDJT or longtime patriots could know or could have anticipated. There was NOTHING in his prior history to think that such conclusions were anything but RIDICULOUS. However, the RIDICULOUS has turned out to be what the reality is.
This has left PDJT in the quandary he is in. He has unwittingly by his own hiring decisions been put into a no win situation regarding Sessions and RR. He SHOULD fire the both of them for different reasons…Sessions for being inept, RR for being corrupt. However, there is a political price to pay for the timing of it.
The good news is that PDJT has all of the cards now. He has this. He can release the unredacted FISA documents and the gig is up. However, PDJT did not run SOLELY to take down the Deep State….he ran to MAGA. While cleaning up corruption is an important part of MAGA, it is NOT the ONLY important part. He is timing everything to protect ALL of his winning efforts as tied to the mid-terms. Just like ANY GREAT EXECUTIVE WOULD.
Trust PDJT. He could not know the lack of integrity that Sessions has. Just like none of us could know. Sundance’s view of MANY things has evolved over the last year as more information has come out….look at his about face regarding Solomon and Carter, for example. PDJT and Sundance are not omniscient, they are just BRILLIANT. And brilliant people’s minds change as the information they have changes.
I predict that by the end of the year, that we will have a new AG and the corruption within the DOJ and State Departments exposed. However, these things will NOT happen before the mid-terms UNLESS Mueller releases his report prior to the IG report coming out. If so, PDJT will release the FISA documents.
Either way, the next month is going to full of winning….IF we pray and work our butts off in the election for MAGA/GOP candidates. Those are the ONLY things we can do, while PDJT plays 4-D chess with the Deep State. We are winning because of him…lets trust him and our God.
In my opinion and said with love and respect for all here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
1++++
LikeLike
Good post, AM!!!
LikeLike
Maybe. So, Sessions knows Congress like the back of his hand, but does not know 9/10 of them are on the take, and are beholden to CoC or China or both?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Sessions assumed that the white hats outnumbered the black hats in the FBI. That doesn’t seem to be the case.
LikeLike
Your opinion is just as valid and plausible as anyone elses, AM. Like you said, we’ll definitely know more after the midterms.
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing. This is what I want to believe about Sessions. I’m not brilliant like Sundance, but I believe that Sessions is a Patriot. So that leads me to believe he is simply not up to the task, and has poor judgment. He’s not a “wartime consigliere.”
Time will tell.
LikeLike
Great post, for a guy I once argued with, and I agree… not only that, but what if declassification can untie Sessions?
All President Trump has to do to clear all this up is declassify UNREDACTED.
Then we’ll all know and see what happens. Till then, honestly… we do not know for sure.
I don’t see how we could.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump hands 1/2 of the dirt to each of these two honest media people
Let them make it public and never let on he did it
LikeLike
Possum begat Rosey, Rosey begat Muelley, Muelley begat Weissguyman and Sztrok.
LikeLike
Albertus,
I agree completely with your post. I will add a few of my thoughts as support and maybe some additional items….
In line with your post:
“Being Impeccable means that you make decisions with the “Best” knowledge you have at the present moment.”
If you do this, you can never be blamed. You made the best decisions with the best knowledge available to you.
It is a fact that knowledge sometimes changes over time. Hence one of the reasons, the President and Sundance changed their thoughts on Sessions.
The knowledge they possessed changed over time, so they adjusted. That is what intelligent / impeccable individuals do. They adjust.
Now, many here know I have been against Sessions since the beginning, as have many other people here. However, I have stated, many times, that I hope I was not correct in my assessment. And believe me…..not to cry in my beer, but I as well as others were savaged for our beliefs.
And, also let me say, I do not know why Sessions is as he is. Who does?…White Hat, Black Hat, incompetence? Who knows….
But I do believe many people ardently support Sessions because they do not want to believe our President was wrong in his decision. They just cannot come to the reality that our President can make a mistake…Our President is not perfect, close but not so..
Our President has been married “three” times. So he does make mistakes, but on each occasions he has learned from his mistakes and improved his decisions.
Now as to why our President has “not fired” Sessions up to this point…..I have my own theory…and I remember Sundance, on a few occasions stated this about our President.
Once our President realized it was a mistake hiring Sessions….he thought about it and ….
He….”Took advantaged of the Down Side” Our President is an expert at taking advantage of the down side. What advantage would he gain by taking advantage of the “down side?”
The Deep State would be “exposed”….which it is now…Sessions would be exposed. Instead of creating a “Political Firestorm” with his firing, he is now exposed as well as all that surround him.
So….as we know this is….pure Genius…….our VSG…..Let Trump Be Trump…
LikeLike
Who does the redacting? What rules are in place for those doing the redactions? How are those doing the redactions held accountable for improper redactions?
LikeLike
I trust Sessions. Wray? Not so much. Unless the plan to stall the release of the information
was planned. Timing is everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must be a Mole. Not a Possum in the tree….A Mole in the hole.
LikeLike
Your cruelty is beyond belief. You must be so proud.
LikeLike
This was heartbreaking to read. Also a big confusing since I’ve been trying to “trust the plan” and I wonder just how naive I’ve been. ::sigh::
LikeLike
I think you are correct again but the Q folk will chime in how wrong you are on Mr. Magoo.
LikeLike
Your tunnel vision regarding AG Jeff Sessions blinds you to the fact that some people don’t place any stock in “Q” and at this point believe Jeff Sessions is a thru and thru good guy. If President Trump fires him tomorrow, then good riddance. I’ll show the AG respect because he’s in my Commander in Chief’s chain of command.
LikeLike
“The Hill” requires John Solomon to identify his articles as opinion contributions/pieces. What BS! MSM is so wrong in so many ways. I cannot think off one leftist journo that is capable of original or critical thinking. They are missing a whole bunch of life.
LikeLike
““The Hill” requires John Solomon to identify his articles as opinion contributions/pieces. ”
Let’s just be thankful for his work and that it is “getting out there”.
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
LikeLike
Not sure if many here are fans of the reality series Survivor. Wife and I are huge fans. From the point of view of PDJT declassifying documents proving the deep seated corruption at the DOJ/FBI, the act of declassification is akin to playing the immunity idol.
However true power is not in the idol itself, but in the threat to play it. By dangling the threat to declassify over the heads of those agencies, PDJT wields tremendous leverage In order to further achieve is MAGA objectives. Now is not the time to declassify everything…not whilst he can use it to achieve his MAGA goals. But I have no doubt in the end he will just declassify everything anyway. That’s how to use leverage to your advantage to obtain desired outcomes. Once he plays the idol the leverage is gone.
LikeLike
MAGA is always foremost in Trump’s calculations. The cleaning out of the DOJ/FBI won’t be at the expense of MAGA for the people. Which is why he put off the declassification and kept the leverage. Which couldn’t have hurt in the Kavanaugh investigations.
LikeLike
While it’s difficult to sort what eventual, long-game benefit the current activities of Sessions, Graham, McConnell et al might spawn, I cling to two general assumptions:
1. By the end of October, the President will arrange the disclosure and substantiation of enough DNC corruption, aided by the unfailing arrogance and incompetence of the DNC itself, that the 2018 election will provide his base and administration sufficient legitimacy and national support so that…
2. President Trump firmly secures his re-election in 2020, after spending the intervening two years REALLY cleaning house, attic-to-cellar, from the swamp in DC and beyond, and beginning the great work of providing a ground-up foundational restoration of America’s media and educational institutions, ninety-five percent plus of whose current denizens are self-identified liberals, democrats, and socialists.
And… Let’s UNREDACT the entire 0bama criminal conglomerate –
Another major activity of the next two years may come off as a settling of old scores, but there really do need to be consequences for what the willing and enthusiastic stooges of the left have tried to do to Americans, over the past thirty years or so surely, but unquestionably since 0bama’s incredibly corrupt weaponization of vast critical realms of our government. Investigation and prosecution for any malfeasance within statutory limitations, and exposure and disrepute for acts beyond prosecutorial reach. This can and should require unrelenting activity through 2024 and well beyond.
Post 2020 – Finally, build that Wall! Yes, it really will take another three or four years to properly control our southern border. Sorry, but I don’t see any quicker answers to this one. It need a rebuilt, renovated, stronger, more confident America, free of the shenanigans of those that currently profit from our weak, porous border and our disjointed, counter-productive immigration policies.
Sorry, got a little carried away with myself…
LikeLike
“These are not complex multidimensional strategic decisions. These are straightforward reasons for what transpired. Not complex. That’s why we are here, where it all stands today.”
Amen Sundance!
May your wisdom penetrate the – how should I put it gently? – thicker if benevolent skulls left out there.
LikeLike
If some of us don’t agree with the majority that makes us stupid? I don’t know how else you’d interpret “thick skulled”. Maybe we just don’t understand … because if we did understand … we’d agree with you!
LikeLike
“Maybe we just don’t understand … because if we did understand … we’d agree with you!”
Did I give you an argument there?
LikeLike
I’m with Fle on this. There is not a moment to spare. After mid-terms is too much of a risk, if not too late. PDJT must act ASAP after the RR meeting.
I think the buoyant determination of Republicans during the Kavanaugh hearings and Bush’s ‘phone around’ represented more than we know.
This week is going to be lit.
LikeLike
Bush’s endorsement raises doubts. Wait till we find out K went to BG. /s
LikeLike
It’s as if those in charge believe DOJ and FIB are actually independent agencies. Shudder.
LikeLike
Now that the Kavanaugh travesty is over, it is time for more sunlight on Spygate. Push for immediate declassification. There are a lot more like “Footnote #43.” THE COVER UP IS IN THE REDACTIONS!!!
LikeLike
Sussman’s conversation with James Baker in September 2016 could partially explain Comey opposing naming Russians as meddling in the U.S. election before election day 2016.
LikeLike
The Sussmann/James Baker conversation makes Comey’s decision to not brief the gang of 8 until much later because of “the sensitivity of the matter” really suspect.
LikeLike