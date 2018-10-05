Senator Collins and Senator Manchin are “Yes” Votes for Judge Kavanaugh…

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) have announced their support for a senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Advertisements
Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) have announced their support for a senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Joe….until you change your party affiliation to Republican so you can reflect your constituents, you will never be trusted.
Good luck to you in your next career.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If we can grab 54-55 seats, I think Manchin at the very least could declare as an Independent and caucus with Republicans. He’s toast as a Dem. Same thing happened with a few Senators several years ago, with Shelby actually becoming a Republican
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when the WV governor switched to Republican last year? WV is almost as Red as it gets now…..especially what the President has done for Coal, Energy and Manufacturing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am STILL voting for Patrick Morrisey … PERIOD
LikeLike
What an absolutely incredible speech from Susan Collins.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree, instead of the emotions that rule out day, it was grounded in reason from beginning to end. Dare I say it, just as a Senator should look at things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed! How the rest of dems and Murkowsky have the guts to look at each other after that speech without feeling sooo little and partisan?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sock it to me!
LikeLike
Sock it to the Dems!
LikeLike
Fox News tried to interview Manchin in a hallway but he was drowned out by “protestors” chanting and yelling
“Shame on you! Shame on you!” was one of the chants
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who wants to be bullied by those whiny women? In contrast, look at the Kavanaugh supporting women:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw that… SMH
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cari…..kind of like ‘for the children’ until, well, not….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, this is yet another of my many prayers answered, I’m eternally grateful, Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is a moron, but Murkowski really looks like a horses a** if she votes no.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It might be kinda fun to have her vote now…..then leadership can just torture her for a couple years.
Hey, Frank…..has that kid of yours workin’ for you now?
LikeLike
I will take your vote Senator Manchin.
Even when it is cast from behind Senator Collin’s skirt. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Justice Clarence Thomas swears in Justice Kavanaugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me toooooooooooo
LikeLike
Yes, please.
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLike
Senator Grassley played this perfectly. Senator Collins was outstanding. What a clear difference between the Good Guys and the Bad Guys. We win. You lose. PR
LikeLike
This is so much better with sangria…
Tomorrow we will have a great new justice… absolutely!!
LikeLike
Geeze I hate Politicians. This day never should have gotten to this point.
LikeLike
NOT TIRED OF WINNING YET.
LikeLike
Geeee, what’s the word I am thinking of?…. WINNING!
LikeLike
I enjoyed the parts of Collin’s speech that was legal reasoning, but when she got to women, wow, she has major blindspots when it comes to Ford and Feinstein.
LikeLike
Joe in an interview when asked if he made this decision due to his up coming election said no.
Joe, you be lying. But, you’re our liar right now so thanks for the vote. Maybe Joe and Lisa should switch parties.
LikeLike