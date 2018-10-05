Senator Collins and Senator Manchin are “Yes” Votes for Judge Kavanaugh…

Posted on October 5, 2018 by

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) have announced their support for a senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Election 2018, Legislation, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Senator Collins and Senator Manchin are “Yes” Votes for Judge Kavanaugh…

  1. webgirlpdx says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Joe….until you change your party affiliation to Republican so you can reflect your constituents, you will never be trusted.

    Good luck to you in your next career.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Fish and hunt says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      If we can grab 54-55 seats, I think Manchin at the very least could declare as an Independent and caucus with Republicans. He’s toast as a Dem. Same thing happened with a few Senators several years ago, with Shelby actually becoming a Republican

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Gayle says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      I am STILL voting for Patrick Morrisey … PERIOD

      Like

      Reply
  2. KingBroly says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    What an absolutely incredible speech from Susan Collins.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. nimrodman says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Fox News tried to interview Manchin in a hallway but he was drowned out by “protestors” chanting and yelling

    “Shame on you! Shame on you!” was one of the chants

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. ParteaGirl says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Tad says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Well, this is yet another of my many prayers answered, I’m eternally grateful, Amen!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Lady in Red says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    She is a moron, but Murkowski really looks like a horses a** if she votes no.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Bonitabaycane says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I will take your vote Senator Manchin.

    Even when it is cast from behind Senator Collin’s skirt. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. calbear84 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I hope Justice Clarence Thomas swears in Justice Kavanaugh!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Peter Rabbit says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Senator Grassley played this perfectly. Senator Collins was outstanding. What a clear difference between the Good Guys and the Bad Guys. We win. You lose. PR

    Like

    Reply
  11. amwick says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    This is so much better with sangria…

    Tomorrow we will have a great new justice… absolutely!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Sporty says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Geeze I hate Politicians. This day never should have gotten to this point.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Will says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    NOT TIRED OF WINNING YET.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Ken Maritch says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Geeee, what’s the word I am thinking of?…. WINNING!

    Like

    Reply
  15. ParteaGirl says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I enjoyed the parts of Collin’s speech that was legal reasoning, but when she got to women, wow, she has major blindspots when it comes to Ford and Feinstein.

    Like

    Reply
  16. rf121 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Joe in an interview when asked if he made this decision due to his up coming election said no.

    Joe, you be lying. But, you’re our liar right now so thanks for the vote. Maybe Joe and Lisa should switch parties.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s