First Lady Melania Trump Visits Malawi and Kenya…

Posted on October 5, 2018 by

First Lady Melania Trump has visited Ghana, Malawi and most recently, Kenya.  The White House official Flikr Stream has incredible pictures – SEE HERE.  Each picture has a brief paragraph explaining the context and subject matter.  Very enjoyable review.

Stunning Images Here

63 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Visits Malawi and Kenya…

  1. Peter says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Will not see a trace on the fake news.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Jeff says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Kenya, huh?
    …aww, nevermind.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. peighton2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Will she be visiting o-dum-hole’s birthplace?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. wondering999 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Beautiful photos! So glad to see them. I hope that our First Lady has continued success. I love the way she does her job. Excellent

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Curry Worsham says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Wow! Stunning indeed!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    An angel is currently sharing her love with kids in Africa! Our FLOTUS is both beautiful on the outside and on the inside. We are so blessed to have her and our President leading our country. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming. Thank You 🙏 to our Father and his Son in heaven for this gift.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  7. clipe says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Anyone notice how First Lady Melania was dressed so as not to distract from the colorfully clad children?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. missilemom says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Absolutely fabulous! What a First Lady with taste, class and grace. TY Sundance for portfolio.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. daughnworks247 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    I’ve been posting her pics in Africa all over social media. Women, especially, love to see this stuff. They are clamoring for more coverage. Thank you, Sundance.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. missilemom says:
    October 5, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    And what does the NYT do to tarnish this beautiful First Lady. Well here we go.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Annie says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    simply wonderful….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. NJF says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Beautiful. Love our FLOTUS. Those pics, especially the ones in the Jeep could be stills from “Out of Africa”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Stephan says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    The president needs to dispatch air force one for senator Daines immediately.

    All precaustions necessary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Michelle Obama also impressed the children.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Genie says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    What!? All those pictures of African-Africans and no one is holding a protest sign? I doubt as many photos could be made in the US without at least one African-American with a protest sign, let alone dozens of Snowflake-Americans bawling.

    I like her pith helmet. Melania power!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Kristin says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Beautiful people. Beautiful kids. Beautiful smiles all around. We have such good representation with our beautiful First Lady. Beautiful beautiful beautiful.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Ono says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Hill and Bill would have been there quicker…

    To intercept UN and US donations!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. covfefe999 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Remember when Mooch went to Africa?

    (OK I lied, that wasn’t in Africa. But still. Eww. We endured 8 years of this.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Did OUR Fabulous First Lady get to see BrokeBackBarry’s BirthPlace while she was in Kenya ?

    Bummer !

    Like

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    These are stunning images and just reinforce our FLOTUS’ commitment to children everywhere including this country. She takes her role as a mother and uses that same passion towards causes that help the lives of children. You can tell that she means it and that it’s not just for show.

    God bless our FLOTUS Melania!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. sundance says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. vikingmom says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I am struck, yet again, at how genuinely happy and relaxed she looks when surrounded by children. Her obvious delight in them is so incredibly refreshing!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    October 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. I especially love the pic with the white flowers in the background. I am impressed that they are teaching the children English. What a treat this evening.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Amy2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Lovely photos! All children are beautiful!! Who can pass up holding a baby?! God bless your trip FLOTUS~!

    Like

    Reply
  25. V.I.G. says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    To be honest, I have not really paid much attention to her. Nothing bad, she just seems to be more comfortable with being in the backround and that is perfectly acceptable IMO.
    I spent about 10 minutes looking at the pictures and am truly taken back by her grace.

    Thank you SD, for posting those up.

    Like

    Reply
  26. kea says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Thanks for posting the photos

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. skeinster says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Our FLOTUS has such a heart for the babies and children. Lovely photos- thanks, SD!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Matt Transit says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Our FLOTUS, Melania Trump, is an example of our American Greatness. Her Class, and Sincerity Shine through.
    May Almighty God bless her on her mission to help needy children in Africa.
    Unfortunately, the pukes in the US Media won’t cover her humanitarian efforts.
    We here know better.

    Like

    Reply
  29. kea says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Side note: I also love that she brings items the kids can use like bears, blankets and soccer balls

    Like

    Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      Didn’t Ted Cruz and Glenn Beck do that for MS13 … … I mean for some sweet kids … … coming across our southern border, soccer balls anyway?

      Like

      Reply
  30. drillerelite says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Love the link to the stunning pictures. At first I’m all “wow, that’s a lot of great pics” then finally scroll to the bottom and I’m like, “whaaaat, there’s more??” Our beautiful 1st lady is so amazing, how lucky are we

    Like

    Reply
  31. Beenthere says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I’m so glad Melania visited Malawi. It is 1 of the poorest countries on earth. I wonder if these poor countries feel neglected/forgotten in the world. Having the wife of the President of the United States of America visit them, I hope sends a message of goodwill & peace unlike the Chi-coms who want only their natural resources at rock bottom prices..

    Like

    Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      I feel neglected as a tax payer with so many billions to trillions going to dead end counties like that. Nothing ever changes. The money just “disappears”.

      Like

      Reply
  32. kea says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    On Daily mail snowflakes are so trigger calling her a ‘European colonizer’ LOL I’m sorry I just can’t help but laugh. What idiots. LOL

    Like

    Reply
  33. feralcatsblog says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    If the rest of the world produced as many inventors as have come from Kenya and Malavi, the world would be where it was `10,000 years ago. better make that 100,000 years ago.

    Like

    Reply
  34. jengancworld says:
    October 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    I love Donald Trump, our great president, and I love Melania Trump!!!

    Like

    Reply

