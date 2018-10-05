First Lady Melania Trump Visits Malawi and Kenya…

First Lady Melania Trump has visited Ghana, Malawi and most recently, Kenya. The White House official Flikr Stream has incredible pictures – SEE HERE. Each picture has a brief paragraph explaining the context and subject matter. Very enjoyable review.
Will not see a trace on the fake news.
Exactly, I only see this being reported on here at the Treehouse.
Google “melania africa” and all that comes up are negative stories about her “colonial couture” and “raising eyebrows with another white hat.” She could have walked across the ocean to get there and all they would report is that she is afraid of flying.
Kenya, huh?
…aww, nevermind.
me too
Yeah, I was looking for Brother George’s luxurious hut.
Wonder if she’s gonna visit Obama’s birthplace — which reminds me of a joke:
Obama walks into a bar with a parrot on his shoulder
Bartender asks, “Where did you get that?”
Parrot replies, “Kenya.”
Will she be visiting o-dum-hole’s birthplace?
Maybe Melania will be bringing back the certificate!
At any rate. Sundance, thank you so much for posting.
There has been a complete blackout on the news, and this could have been such a wonderful teaching moment for our country and the rest of the world.
Maybe Melania will be bringing back the certificate!
Hahahaha!!!
Just picking up a copy of his birth certificate while she’s in town.
Now that would be a document worth collecting.
Beautiful photos! So glad to see them. I hope that our First Lady has continued success. I love the way she does her job. Excellent
Wow! Stunning indeed!
An angel is currently sharing her love with kids in Africa! Our FLOTUS is both beautiful on the outside and on the inside. We are so blessed to have her and our President leading our country. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming. Thank You 🙏 to our Father and his Son in heaven for this gift.
Amen, Flep!
Amen, Flep! My husband has been watching that beautiful video for the last 20 minutes!!!
Anyone notice how First Lady Melania was dressed so as not to distract from the colorfully clad children?
No, but you’re right, it all works well in the photos
Absolutely fabulous! What a First Lady with taste, class and grace. TY Sundance for portfolio.
I’ve been posting her pics in Africa all over social media. Women, especially, love to see this stuff. They are clamoring for more coverage. Thank you, Sundance.
And what does the NYT do to tarnish this beautiful First Lady. Well here we go.
I don’t read that rag so why promote it?
I was not promoting it, but giving further evidence of what we and more importantly what our POTUS and First Lady are up against and what the NYT is sending out to the world. Please skip it and move on.
I’m sure she’s bringing better things to Kenya than we’ve gotten from Kenya.
For some? Their use of weasel words is disgusting. For Who? Them. She is beautiful, classy, and elegant. We are lucky to have her as our FLOTUS. Thanks for posting the link to Flickr. Yes those images are stunning.
Not fit to line the cat box. Wish they’d go under already
NYT is so effing lame… like, her hat—beyond how stunning she looks—didn’t even cross my mind! Colonial rule!? Seriously??
Then it’s fair to demand Mooshele quit straightening her hair. Cultural misappropriation goes both ways.
I just did a google image search on “michelle obama bad hair” and I am laughing so hard I have tears in my eyes looking at the assortment of pictures that came up.
It would #Be Best if the NYT’s would focus on the well being of children, as First Lady Melania is doing, instead of caterwauling about her hat.
(I’m thinking the author of the tedious, petty article is more than a tad envious………)
The New York Times is a symbol of Pravda.
Yeah daily mail was doing the same thing…
simply wonderful….
Beautiful. Love our FLOTUS. Those pics, especially the ones in the Jeep could be stills from “Out of Africa”
The president needs to dispatch air force one for senator Daines immediately.
All precaustions necessary.
I am concerned also, Stephan.
All security and safety measures should be in place for the Senator from Montana!
Michelle Obama also impressed the children.
Oh please no! I can’t unsee that.
What!? All those pictures of African-Africans and no one is holding a protest sign? I doubt as many photos could be made in the US without at least one African-American with a protest sign, let alone dozens of Snowflake-Americans bawling.
I like her pith helmet. Melania power!
Beautiful people. Beautiful kids. Beautiful smiles all around. We have such good representation with our beautiful First Lady. Beautiful beautiful beautiful.
Hill and Bill would have been there quicker…
To intercept UN and US donations!!!
Remember when Mooch went to Africa?
(OK I lied, that wasn’t in Africa. But still. Eww. We endured 8 years of this.)
Remember when Mooch went to the Beyonce concert? Unbelievably, these are REAL! These are not photoshopped. She actually wore this. lol
Did OUR Fabulous First Lady get to see BrokeBackBarry’s BirthPlace while she was in Kenya ?
Bummer !
These are stunning images and just reinforce our FLOTUS’ commitment to children everywhere including this country. She takes her role as a mother and uses that same passion towards causes that help the lives of children. You can tell that she means it and that it’s not just for show.
God bless our FLOTUS Melania!
I am struck, yet again, at how genuinely happy and relaxed she looks when surrounded by children. Her obvious delight in them is so incredibly refreshing!!
Thank you, Sundance. I especially love the pic with the white flowers in the background. I am impressed that they are teaching the children English. What a treat this evening.
Lovely photos! All children are beautiful!! Who can pass up holding a baby?! God bless your trip FLOTUS~!
To be honest, I have not really paid much attention to her. Nothing bad, she just seems to be more comfortable with being in the backround and that is perfectly acceptable IMO.
I spent about 10 minutes looking at the pictures and am truly taken back by her grace.
Thank you SD, for posting those up.
Thanks for posting the photos
Our FLOTUS has such a heart for the babies and children. Lovely photos- thanks, SD!
Our FLOTUS, Melania Trump, is an example of our American Greatness. Her Class, and Sincerity Shine through.
May Almighty God bless her on her mission to help needy children in Africa.
Unfortunately, the pukes in the US Media won’t cover her humanitarian efforts.
We here know better.
Side note: I also love that she brings items the kids can use like bears, blankets and soccer balls
Didn’t Ted Cruz and Glenn Beck do that for MS13 … … I mean for some sweet kids … … coming across our southern border, soccer balls anyway?
Love the link to the stunning pictures. At first I’m all “wow, that’s a lot of great pics” then finally scroll to the bottom and I’m like, “whaaaat, there’s more??” Our beautiful 1st lady is so amazing, how lucky are we
I’m so glad Melania visited Malawi. It is 1 of the poorest countries on earth. I wonder if these poor countries feel neglected/forgotten in the world. Having the wife of the President of the United States of America visit them, I hope sends a message of goodwill & peace unlike the Chi-coms who want only their natural resources at rock bottom prices..
I feel neglected as a tax payer with so many billions to trillions going to dead end counties like that. Nothing ever changes. The money just “disappears”.
On Daily mail snowflakes are so trigger calling her a ‘European colonizer’ LOL I’m sorry I just can’t help but laugh. What idiots. LOL
If the rest of the world produced as many inventors as have come from Kenya and Malavi, the world would be where it was `10,000 years ago. better make that 100,000 years ago.
And on top of that Kenya did produce Barack Obama!
I love Donald Trump, our great president, and I love Melania Trump!!!
