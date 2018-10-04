James Baker Testimony: DNC Lawyers Met With FBI Officials Prior to October 2016 FISA Application…

The DOJ-NSD and FBI are holding a press conference today at 9:30am. The topic is unknown, but the timing coincides with a document production subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee for McCabe Memos, the “Woods File” supporting the Carter Page FISA application, and Gang-of-Eight documents on the Russia investigation.
In related news, former FBI chief legal counsel, James Baker, delivered testimony to the Joint House Committee yesterday in the ongoing investigation of corrupt FISA processes and “spy-gate”. Fox News and The Hill both have reports.
There has been some speculation James Baker is a willing/cooperating witness within this ongoing investigation. I would urge skepticism and caution toward that view. Baker is currently a participating member of Lawfare; he is not likely to testify in opposition to his DOJ and FBI ideological allies despite their corrupt activity. Indeed, Mr. Baker attended the closed-door hearing with lawyers to protect all interests, including James Baker.
One of the more interesting leaks from the testimony is found in a report from John Solomon of The Hill where he outlines a Jim Baker admission that lawyers from the DNC (Perkins Coie) met with FBI officials in the run-up to the Carter Page FISA application used against the Trump campaign.
WASHINGTON DC – Congressional investigators have confirmed that a top FBI official met with Democratic Party lawyers to talk about allegations of Donald Trump-Russia collusion weeks before the 2016 election, and before the bureau secured a search warrant targeting Trump’s campaign.
Former FBI general counsel James Baker met during the 2016 season with at least one attorney from Perkins Coie, the Democratic National Committee’s private law firm. (read more)
Essentially the article is affirming a connection, validated by James Baker, where the Steele Dossier -a product of DNC funding- was deployed with knowledge of origin by the FBI in the FISA application. Those who have followed the story closely may not see this as much of a big discovery; however, the DNC and Clinton Team have adamantly denied their transparent connection – so this could remove their defensive talking point.
The fact that FBI officials were meeting with a lawyer representing the interests of a presidential candidate to frame investigative material against the candidate’s opposition is a serious issue. Then again, with overwhelming evidence highlighting the plot – by now everyone accepts this corrupt activity took place within the FBI under James Comey to the secret benefit of the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Of course the use of Perkins Coie lawyers as a go-between provides Clinton plausible deniability. Every corrupt behavior in Clinton world is based on plausible deniability and parseltongue use of obfuscated language.
Additionally Joint Committee republican representative Mark Meadows told The Hill’s new morning television show, Rising, there is evidence the FBI had human sources secretly recording members of the Trump campaign:
“There’s a strong suggestion that confidential human sources actually taped members within the Trump campaign,” Meadows told Hill.TV hosts Krystal Ball and Ned Ryun. (link)
If true, and if it can be proved, this puts an even bigger shadow over the insufferably corrupt institutional behavior already identified within the DOJ and FBI under the Obama administration.
With around 34 days left before the mid-term elections, and no visible efforts being made toward willingly providing documents for oversight – or having a sense of urgency therein; it still appears the current corruption monitors, leadership within the DOJ and FBI, are trying to run out the clock and avoid exposing the institutional corruption that remain visible near the surface.
Perhaps after Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed the pressure will mount upon the DOJ and FBI, specifically upon DAG Rod Rosenstein and Deputy Director Christopher Wray, to provide the demanded sunlight and declassification of documents.
DAG Rosenstein is expected to answer questions about his “wear a wire” comments to congress on October 11th; and Ms. Nellie Ohr is scheduled to delivery her “spy-gate” testimony on October 19th. The proverbial clock is ticking…
Sundance apparently gets as much sleep as our VSGPDJT. Wow, excellent articles, especially these last 2 weeks. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am guessing POTUS will not declassify until SCOTUS is seated. If there is jeopardy from Mule Head after Declass, then he can take him to Court claiming he was not appointed as a criminal Counsel but Counter-Itel, which is not Legal. Can’t take the chance on a 4-4 split, so need Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cathie:
I agree. CTH certainly does a great job of covering the most important issues in reasonable depth rather than just gloss over them like other sites that quickly move to the next cursory coverage of an issue so readers miss key points etc.
But the “hot news flashes” are non-stop now so it’s impossible to cover all of them here.
LikeLike
Sundance has done ALL the research on Comey, so why does Congress want to interview him? Make him “tell it” to the Grand jury and stop dancing around. “There is evidence the FBI had human sources secretly recording members of the Trump campaign” is presented as news. WE all knew that almost 2 years ago. Soloman regurgitates Sundance and that “removes the defensive talking points” of the DNC and HRC Teams? How is that any different from the FBI leaking to the NYT and then the DOJ regurgitates the NYT story as proof of veracity?
LikeLike
“Lock them all up!” ~ We The People
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long day?
LikeLike
Hear, hear and a hearty “Thanks!”. Invaluable source of analysis, and always on top of things that are just under the radar of the Average Joe like me…
LikeLike
This will be fascinating as it rolls out…
I tend not to trust anyone Lawfare related… but maybe that makes it even more interesting when it emerges….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the article sundance for us West Coast night owls. It’s 11:45 pm here.
Or perhaps it’s for the East Coast early risers so you can sleep in. They’ll be up in a couple of hours.
I guess this Press Conference won’t also include news on the Mueller “witch hunt team of Dems” winding down or other info. So far 2 of the top lawyers have packed it in and 2 more will do so soon.
LikeLike
Things are heating up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for some October surprises, Trump style!
LikeLike
Sleep? no, things are heating up right now….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmm… Collusion takes on a new meaning now that the DNC is caught colluding with the FBI to take down Trump. Watergate was a bunch of amateurs by comparison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Human sources taping within the Trump campaign…wow that is quite an allegation.
I would suspect that the likely suspects are no longer affiliated in any way with the Trump Administration. It will be interesting to see what gets leaked to help narrow down who these folks might be–whether they were in the campaign, ostensibly, or some part of permanent bureaucracy? (or maybe Cohen?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
What keeps on bothering me is that the FISA on Carter Page gave cover for spying on EVERYONE connected to Trump, but writers never mention that, which leaves everyone wondering, WHY CARTER PAGE? He’s a relative no account, except as a tool.
LikeLike
LAWFARE
recruiting / grooming / educating / financing / inserting as moles / and then launching a career in politics.
Here is the template.
Scroll to TDU_Weight at 3:12 am – Look for PBS News Hour clip. Watch the clip (20 min at normal speed recommended)
READ ENTIRE THREAD – 3 TDU_Weight posts in the thread.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/14/may-14th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-480/comment-page-1/#comment-5374413
LikeLike
My stomach lurched a bit when you mentioned a press conference of an unknown topic,
my mind jumped to a preemptive move for a real coup, such as claim the President has done something so egregious that he is under house arrest. Ok maybe I’ve read to much Tom Clancy or I’m too juiced up over last weeks hearing. I’m going to put my stress to use and contact Senators and Congressmen tonight (this am) and press for an up vote for Kavinaugh.
Nite All
LikeLike
Hey Sundance, any guesses as to the identity of the Trump campaign member who was providing info to the FBI? Jordan found it shocking.
Who?
LikeLike
There is a boatload going on in that Hill article from Solomon, staggering amount of info being revealed.
LikeLike
According to the retweeted source Techno frog on sundance 2.0’s twitter feed, it had this quote:
“There was another pre-election FBI source in the Trump/Russia investigation who was unknown until now. Jim Jordan: “We found the source to be pretty explosive.”
I think I have a fairly good idea of who was wearing a wire, or reporting on the Trump campaign. I made a wager over a year ago that the individual was not what he seemed to be. Since it is ‘pretty explosive’ for some Treepers here, I will wait until it is confirmed.
Also these revelations seem to try to diminish the evidence of NSA access by outside contractors in the production of the dossier. Of course that may be on purpose. Spying on a campaign and illegally using access to the NSA database is a major violation of Law. We shall see.
LikeLike
I’m betting the “taping by human sources” refers to tapes that Comey made of his conversations with the President.
Remember that Trump told him after he fired him that he “better hope that there are no tapes of our conversations before you go leak to the press”.
I think there WERE tapes and when he fired him while he was out of state, they collected all of his effects out of his office….and I think it included audio tapes. That was Trump’s way of saying, “I got them.”
LikeLike