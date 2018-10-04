James Baker Testimony: DNC Lawyers Met With FBI Officials Prior to October 2016 FISA Application…

The DOJ-NSD and FBI are holding a press conference today at 9:30am. The topic is unknown, but the timing coincides with a document production subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee for McCabe Memos, the “Woods File” supporting the Carter Page FISA application, and Gang-of-Eight documents on the Russia investigation.

In related news, former FBI chief legal counsel, James Baker, delivered testimony to the Joint House Committee yesterday in the ongoing investigation of corrupt FISA processes and “spy-gate”. Fox News and The Hill both have reports.

There has been some speculation James Baker is a willing/cooperating witness within this ongoing investigation. I would urge skepticism and caution toward that view. Baker is currently a participating member of Lawfare; he is not likely to testify in opposition to his DOJ and FBI ideological allies despite their corrupt activity. Indeed, Mr. Baker attended the closed-door hearing with lawyers to protect all interests, including James Baker.

One of the more interesting leaks from the testimony is found in a report from John Solomon of The Hill where he outlines a Jim Baker admission that lawyers from the DNC (Perkins Coie) met with FBI officials in the run-up to the Carter Page FISA application used against the Trump campaign.

WASHINGTON DC – Congressional investigators have confirmed that a top FBI official met with Democratic Party lawyers to talk about allegations of Donald Trump-Russia collusion weeks before the 2016 election, and before the bureau secured a search warrant targeting Trump’s campaign. Former FBI general counsel James Baker met during the 2016 season with at least one attorney from Perkins Coie, the Democratic National Committee’s private law firm. (read more)

Essentially the article is affirming a connection, validated by James Baker, where the Steele Dossier -a product of DNC funding- was deployed with knowledge of origin by the FBI in the FISA application. Those who have followed the story closely may not see this as much of a big discovery; however, the DNC and Clinton Team have adamantly denied their transparent connection – so this could remove their defensive talking point.

The fact that FBI officials were meeting with a lawyer representing the interests of a presidential candidate to frame investigative material against the candidate’s opposition is a serious issue. Then again, with overwhelming evidence highlighting the plot – by now everyone accepts this corrupt activity took place within the FBI under James Comey to the secret benefit of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Of course the use of Perkins Coie lawyers as a go-between provides Clinton plausible deniability. Every corrupt behavior in Clinton world is based on plausible deniability and parseltongue use of obfuscated language.

Additionally Joint Committee republican representative Mark Meadows told The Hill’s new morning television show, Rising, there is evidence the FBI had human sources secretly recording members of the Trump campaign:

“There’s a strong suggestion that confidential human sources actually taped members within the Trump campaign,” Meadows told Hill.TV hosts Krystal Ball and Ned Ryun. (link)

If true, and if it can be proved, this puts an even bigger shadow over the insufferably corrupt institutional behavior already identified within the DOJ and FBI under the Obama administration.

With around 34 days left before the mid-term elections, and no visible efforts being made toward willingly providing documents for oversight – or having a sense of urgency therein; it still appears the current corruption monitors, leadership within the DOJ and FBI, are trying to run out the clock and avoid exposing the institutional corruption that remain visible near the surface.

Perhaps after Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed the pressure will mount upon the DOJ and FBI, specifically upon DAG Rod Rosenstein and Deputy Director Christopher Wray, to provide the demanded sunlight and declassification of documents.

DAG Rosenstein is expected to answer questions about his “wear a wire” comments to congress on October 11th; and Ms. Nellie Ohr is scheduled to delivery her “spy-gate” testimony on October 19th. The proverbial clock is ticking…

Advertisements