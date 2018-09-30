Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Discusses Upcoming Meeting With Rod Rosenstein…

Posted on September 30, 2018 by

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Trey Gowdy appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his upcoming meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

9 Responses to Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Discusses Upcoming Meeting With Rod Rosenstein…

  1. snarkybeach says:
    September 30, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    they are all wearing purple ties…

  2. magakathryn says:
    September 30, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Sundance, why is Jeff Sessions being subpoenaed about refusal to turn over documents in the Russia investigation, and not Rod Rosenstein?

  3. magakathryn says:
    September 30, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    I know, wrong thread, but it’s important:

  4. Nom de Blog says:
    September 30, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    The Democrats are fighting a war and Gowdy is no soldier. He needed to go.

  5. L4grasshopper says:
    September 30, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    2 questions—

    1. Will Rosey have his talk with POTUS before or after he sits down with Congress?

    2. In which order should it be, and why?

    My opinion….POTUS first, as he might come out of that meeting more willing to cooperate 🙂

  6. Amy2 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    I used to love you Trey, but I can’t wait for you to be gone either!

  7. magakathryn says:
    September 30, 2018 at 7:12 pm

