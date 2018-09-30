Phase #3 – Dianne Feinstein Demands Details of FBI Investigation….

*Important note* Dianne Feinstein should not be considered an individual senator in this ongoing scheme. Many political observers forget it is the position, not the person, that determines who is used in their corrupt processes. In the Kavanaugh Scheme, the position of “ranking member of the Judiciary Committee” is the value to the resistance, not the individual person.
- Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).
- Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.
- Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear, not democrats, to continue the delay. Manipulate FBI.
- Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed” investigation narrative to penetrate mid-term membrane…. “Let the voters decide”.
- Phase 5 – The mid-term election.
So far, the DC UniParty is executing this flawlessly.
“Just Sign Here”…
New York Times – […] Democrats in Washington reacted with anger on Sunday as the narrow scope of the new F.B.I. background inquiry became clear, warning that it threatened to become a sham.
Senator Mazie K. Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that any investigation that limits whom the F.B.I. can interview and which leads agents can follow would be a “farce.”
Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who is also on the committee, described what she said was micromanaging from the White House: “You can’t interview this person, you can’t look at this time period, you can only look at these people from one side of the street from when they were growing up.”
I mean, come on,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
The White House agreed on Friday to order the F.B.I. to conduct a “limited” one-week supplemental background check of Judge Kavanaugh after a small number of Republicans joined Democrats in demanding an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.
White House officials have asked the F.B.I. to interview four witnesses, a typical request in a background check. No evidence has emerged that the White House has forbidden any investigative steps, and President Trump has said he wants agents “to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.”
In a tweet on Sunday, Mr. Trump accused Democrats of playing politics and said they would never be satisfied with any inquiry.
“Wow! Just starting to hear the Democrats, who are only thinking Obstruct and Delay, are starting to put out the word that the ‘time’ and ‘scope’ of FBI looking into Judge Kavanaugh and witnesses is not enough,” he wrote. “Hello! For them, it will never be enough.”
Democrats have cast the initial list of those to be interviewed as falling short of a full examination of the allegations. The four witnesses are Mark Judge and P.J. Smyth, high school friends of Judge Kavanaugh’s; Leland Keyser, a high school friend of one of Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford; and Deborah Ramirez, another of the judge’s accusers.
A lawyer for Dr. Blasey, who riveted the nation on Thursday as she recounted before the Judiciary Committee what she said was a rape attempt by a drunken Judge Kavanaugh when they were in high school, said on Sunday that she had not been contacted by the F.B.I.
“We have not heard from the F.B.I. despite repeated efforts to speak with them,” Debra S. Katz, the lawyer, said in a brief telephone interview Sunday morning. (read more)
The Safeway store where Ford saw the other guy?
Can we finally call a spade, a spade?
They say there was always a Safeway store there. Maybe this was remodel. So far, folks negate the information. Sorry.
I do believe the early grocery stores would have had one door, but am not familiar with that one.
> “Can we finally call a spade, a spade?”
Yeah, but the garden tool she most resembles is a hoe.
Exactly what they, the democrats, did to black community…railroaded them. Time to hop in to Trump train.
Democrats left her, like Reagan said…
The Democrap Party couldn’t give shit about a 72yo woman. If they had their way they would institute her Obamakkare DNR protocol… immediately.
Thank you aunt for us. God Bless her!! Truth and Christianity go hand in hand on our side…not the other. Better late than never that your aunt saw that. Love her!!
A large majority of the Democrat party not only despise Christians, they also despise the belief in God. Your aunt saw the light!
Last night, the thread by the judge who saw the timeline discrepancy had a lot of comments about rechecking the opening date of the store in question, with the 1982 date. Hopefully Judge can verify the franchise location.
She lies like a cheap rug.
Flake’s coming out party- shocking
Global citizen? I’m going to be ill … 🤮
They hate you and we hate you… now plsgo
I just posted the videos to show the duo of Jeff Flake and Chris Coons is more than just the 60 minutes show. In fact Jeff Flake was confronted by Ana Maria Archila of the Center for Popular Democracy in her widely-publicized confrontation with Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona in a Capitol Hill elevator.
https://www.npr.org/2018/09/30/653086731/ana-maria-archila-on-confronting-jeff-flake?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics
That all was orchastrated.
Yeah. I’m thinking Jeff was in on the plan.
At one point a Capitol LEO walks over to end the confrontation, and he was somehow waved off.
I do not remember seeing any physical motion, but he leaves after what could have been a nod or similar action.
If Jeff needed assistance, the officer would certainly have done his job and that would have been the end of it.
Ady Barkan confronted Jeff Flake on a plane over the tax bill last December.
Patterns.
Still trying to figure which one’s the man…
Neither.
There are some good memes on their way.
Friday delay now obvious collusion between Flake & Coons to obstruct a senate hearing of Supreme Court Justice Nomination.
The current pejorative use of the word flake suits this man’s surname. When he receives his payoff he can change his name so he can hide better, I suggest Weiner, Fink. Skunk or Scoundrel as appropriate fillers,
Cold bottom-line question: does Kavanaugh’s defeat help or harm our midterm prospects?
In fact, wouldn’t it help the cause by enraging and motivating turnout — the single greatest challenge with midterms? Would Kavanaugh’s victory tend to give voters a feeling of victory and complacency?
We worked hard the last ten years to give the Republicans the House, the Senate, and the White House.
It’s time to enjoy the spoils.
If they can’t get Kavanaugh through, if they can’t protect us from the left who want to destroy due process, a lot of people will simply decide none of this I worth the fight.
I will vote no matter what. A lot of others won’t.
Confirm Kavanaugh Now.
Agree with your summary.
Congratulations, Pollster.
Terrific evidence.
I work hard to convince everyone I can to vote. But this whole debacle is intended to fire up the Dem base and deflate the Republican base. Republicans need to stand up and fight back. Watching our “leaders” fold like cheap chairs is demoralizing for a lot of people, as it is designed to be. This is just the way humans work.
If we want to boost morale and get out the vote, we need to face the truth head on.
Agree completely, Deb, and kudos for your hard work! [Apologies for my hyper-sensitivity to negative vibes on what we won’t do.]
We might all need to consider the Trump effect in these midterms. He has excited even the busiest, or least interested who have no access to information due to 60 or more hour work weeks trying to catch up now that they have jobs.
Make no mistake, they know WHY they are back to work!
It’s not the way real dedicated MAGA voters work.
Sorry, those who keep an eye on the numbers have indicated that this issue is GALVANIZING the base, and that some House members who were in jeopardy are now likely to win.
Reconcile that!
It’s galvanizing the base because we want justice. How many times can the Republicans go against the voters before the voters decide it doesn’t matter and won’t vote?
You and I will never give up. But many are capable of being demoralized, which is why they are playing this game.
If we are going to get those demoralized people to the polls, and we need them, we have to understand them. We have to sympathize with them. And then convince them that it’s still worth putting your neck out to vote Republican.
Anyone who thinks not voting is a sign of protest needs to check what country they’re in and claim as theirs. It’s UNBELIEVABLE that Americans would just throw up their hands and say, “Well, that didn’t work so I’m not doing anything” UN-FUKIN-BELIEVABLE. More so because that is EXACTLY what these traitors want them to do. If the politicians don’t do what they’re told then REPLACE THEM. And if Dems still break the law and try to force their will on us then it’s time to get UGLY. Most people still have this delusion that this is simple politics. IT IS NOT. Democrats are Marxists. They are puppets, bought and sold to globalist, traitors. Their ONLY agenda is to destroy this country. How much more do people need to see? They are fighting for their lives. Make no mistake about it. That’s why we have to CRUSH them with the greatest force exerted so far. They are absolutely a cornered wild animal with plenty of fangs and claws. It requires superior FORCE to destroy them.
At this point, I will only vote because President Trump and his family have risk everything. He and his family are in danger of the fake FBI and fake congress. They are all out to ruin him and will not stop until they do. If we can get a few more republicans in, that buys him time to try and maneuver this evil. I pray he can and appreciate his efforts. I fear for him so I will vote instead of sitting out and nursing my anger. Vote for him.
I’m with you lka. I made a personal committment to support him as long as he is in office. I am bitterly disappointed and angry with him for not securing our border and not cleaning out the DOJ, but I cannot know what he is up against. He will get my support but many do not feel that way.
I am also beyond angry regarding the border oldschool. However, this past week a light bulb went off in my brain and I realized the damage is done. If a wall went up tonight, there are at least 40 million illegals here with at least 30 million getting benefits fit for a king. There is no town that has not been spared of the illegal shove down our throats. They are still here, no one has left. Companies are still employing them. There is zero push back. Cane season started here in South Louisiana and all trucks are driven by illegals. The school and medical systems continue to be over run. It is not just criminals crossing, the thieves of the taxpayer are still here dropping anchors as fast as possible. No wall will help with that. Imo, the damage is permanent.
Fear you are correct. LKA
Trillion dollar question PR. IMO, both positions can be argued. Will add though, if K doesn’t get confirmed, voter’s anger could manifest as disgusted defeat and keep them home. Have heard significant radio callers express that sentiment. Bottom line, I would rather win a battle than spin a loss.
Soros pays radio people too.
You Betcha!!!!!!!
All of them????? Please be realistic clear eyed and use common sense. There are folks out there who voted for Trump and for a variety of reasons are not supporting him or R candidates in midterms. Not every single one of them are paid by soros, are trolls or psych ops.
I simply can’t imagine anyone brave enough to vote for VSGDDJT in the first place becoming cowardly and idiotic enough not to see how well he has done and how much he’s won for them every day since.
In fact I have never met such an odd creature and seriously doubt its very existence.
All word is not in my statement…………
I’ve asked myself the same question. But I think it’s important to always remember there’s a human being involved here. What happens to someone who appears to be a genuinely decent, accomplished man if this thing goes south? Human sacrifice? That’s not what we’re supposed to be about. That’s what the left is about.
agree ja, but we’ve already crossed that line. Mueller has a body count. I have not been able to reconcile in my mind how Trump has watched this happen to people who served him well. Utter destruction of lives, careers and reputations. Early on, we believed there was some trap like plan, then we believed he has all these classified documents that he will release and justice will be served. Two years in, taking casualties, threat remains, no battle? None of it fits with the man DJT is. We may have grossly overestimated his arsenal of weapons.
Sadly, I must concede you have a point, oldschool.
Yeah, we may as well just give up and appoint Comey as FBI Director again.
Sheesh.
Sorry, gda. Feeling a little hopeless tonight.
No sweat, we are all frustrated.
Now imagine that Flake and Collins cause the vote on BK to go down, even though the FBI finds nothing new.
PT then ensures that every single one of his base turns out by guaranteeing that he will bring BK back up for a vote after the midterms.
BANG – 58 Senate seats (at a minimum), NO Flake, and Collins is irrelevant. Details on Ford’s lies are exposed. BK confirmed, easily.
Cheer up!
Not having a clear majority in senate is not helping Trump.
Not having an AG is counter productive.
Having people in Intel work against him is not helping
If Ford is an CIA asset then Trump should be able to get a total briefing on her.
We need to fight to give Trump the majority and if one or two falter is not detrimental .
We expect the impossible from him and he cannot do this alone.
Of course FrankenFord is a Deep State CIA asset.
Just one more reason the Dems have to scrub all pics of her from the Internet and have more days to make up her fake physical looks.
Yes — and we will face ourselves and our Maker eventually. Did we fight the good fight? I hope so
With all due respect, oldschool, I call BS. Our president did NOT get this far without contingency plans for EVERYTHING. He is a genius and a patriot – I trust him, I trust the people around him, and I trust the voters of this country to support him. End of story.
“…We may have grossly overestimated his arsenal of weapons.”
Or his willingness to use them- for whatever reason.
Do not belove that, in fact I here the opposite from many voters I rely on in two very different states. Talk shows have callers that will say that, true; they put them on as it keeps it interesting. The other side is fighting to win the narrative and keep us down.
Body count, hardly. Minor players of which two have been sentenced. One will be free by the first of the year, the other was a live long Democrat that did a flew legal errands for Mr. Trump. The supposed campaign finance violations are at the most negligible. What a Candidate does for his own campaign is NOT a contribution, this is established law and has a long standing in court, irrespective what any State or Federal statue says. (the statues are all are in agreement now anyways) . So that leaves possible disclosure issues, if required would of been after the election. Very minor not even worth to fine. IMHO
My opinion…..it harms it huge, because hordes of casual GOP voters will figure “why bother?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is what they want to demoralize us.
I was there the other day but recouped in contemplation and listening to birds and nature.
Why bother?
Are you kidding? With the utter DemonRat madness we just witnessed, why bother?
LikeLike
Amen.
Grasshopper. I agree. I will vote. I never ever miss a vote, as it’s a sacred right and an awesome responsibility.
BUT, as of now, not with the same enthusiasm as I had in 2016 when I voted for our now President
based on what ? your opinion is worth what was paid for it …
If Brett Kavanaugh is not confirmed for the Supreme Court, I will still vote.
If Donald Trump does not seek re-election in 2020, I will still vote.
If Democrats or Libertarians or Communists or Whigs or Martians seek elective office, I will still vote.
If my candidate loses this time around, next election, I will still vote.
Will current events determine voter turnout in any given election? Most assuredly.
Will it be sufficient to turn the tide of an election? Perhaps.
The only certainty is whatever the outcome of an election, if I did not vote, I will only be able to say: “I did not matter.”
Voter your conscience. Encourage all within your spheres of influence to vote theirs.
MATTER.
“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
Thomas Paine
December 23, 1776
I think even if Kavanaugh is confirmed conservative and independent voters will remember the attempted character assassination of this man. The anger, among those who have not swallowed the cool aid, runs very deep and will not dissipate so easily.
I believe there’s more risk if he’s not confirmed. People will stay home because they’re angry with the Republicans for botching it.
If he is confirmed, their anger will still be directed at the Democrats because people never want to see anything like this happen again.
If we were still six months out from the midterms, none of it would make much difference in turnout because the news cycle is so fluid. That said, the number of people walking away from the Dems is increasing daily.
The Ford hustle
It’s unnerving when a cloud obscures our Sundance. I remember once, before the 2016 election, primaries maybe, when he wrote a piece that took the air out my sails. I thought WHAT??? By the next post, the negativity was gone. He’s human after all, prone to same emotions we all are. Stay tuned and VOTE!!
Agree. Can’t be passionate about something without occasionally having a bad day.
How nicely condescending of you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not condescending. Understanding.
F-U…just sayin
If you’re looking to be a jackass, I’d suggest you pick another target. Not in the mood. Just sayin.
Sorry if this already out there. But, Judge K gets defeated for SCOTUS. Then POTUS fires, you know who, and appoints Mr. K as AG.
Is that a q-ism?
No way. But it seems plausable, maybe?
Wow! I’m really surprised this is coming from Hume.
Hume is a worm. His statement has a max effective range of zero meters as it too late, too little and supporting a case that will never reopen. Easy to make those kind of cowardly statements for street cred..
His saying that about Broaddrick now makes him appear sympatico with Ford. Hume’s a Never Trumper.
Beyond Body Language – Christine Ford Has CIA Connections
This may very well be a job by the Democtats…..
Still Report Video 05:25 Minutes Sep-28-2018;
Dear FBI and White House:
Just say No to Dianne Feinstein’s requests.
Damn straight. Censure her.
Or just sit on her request for six weeks.
Or further distract her by insisting upon a REAL investigation of her relationship with the Chinese-spy/driver who served as her representative/liaison/driver for more than a decade.
And refer her to the Senate Ethics committee. That way she can be off the committee starting tomorrow morning.
Now you’re talking!
Nothing should ever have been conceded to these communist morons, NOTHING. They should hold the vote, force Kavanaugh down their throats and hope that they choke on it.
Flake, Murkowski and Collins say otherwise.
Flake, Murkowski and Collins say otherwise.
PANIC amongst the Party of CRIME.
… “We don’t discuss open investigations” … with the perps.
There is no honor among thieves……
And Uni-party crooks………
HUGE!
https://twitter.com/profmjcleveland/status/1046534216786366465?s=21
Fail.
Please, dear Lord, let it be so. 🙏
How do we see what is HUGE? Clicking on it does nothing.
Let’s see if this works. BTW pasting the above URL into the address bar of my browser worked just fine to bring up the tweet.
Thanks! That was the tweet I wanted to post.
YW! I’m always thrilled when I manage to do something actually useful! 😉
I figured all along that the real reason for their recent move was not really about security, it was so we hopefully wouldn’t look into the 2nd door b.s. they were about to lay out.
And she would know, how ?
It’s not a live link. You have to copy/paste it into the address bar on your browser. Live links are clickable (typically blue and underlined).
I’d request details too if i thought i was getting investigated for aiding and abetting perjury to the Senate Judiciary committee
If the Republicans, want to be voted back into office, they had all better get behind Kavanaugh and his family – ALL!
Ha Ha! Looks like DiFi is realizing that the FBI investigation she and the rest of the Democrats “want” so badly might be targeting her too! What goes around comes around you old lying hag!
Intrigue in the palace.
Makes one wonder why Die-ann makes it such an imperative that they receive the details. Although there has been no word of any extraordinary investigation that she seems to allude to…as if they perhaps needed to protect themselves from something. I can’t imagine what that something might be…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Giving Dianne Feinstein the details of an ongoing FBI investigation is asking for trouble. What’s to guarantee one of her staff won’t leak to the press?
Die-Ann came to Power because Harvey Milk, gay mayor of SF was shot by a guy who ate Twinkies.
That’s it. That’s all. First one to make the announcement to the media in an emotion-breaking voice … MADE her career. She should have thanked Dan White before he offed himself.
Yep. I lived there at the time. Now I wonder who gave Dan White these Twinkies. Conspiracy theories abound.
That was one very, VERY dramatic announcement, with the audible gasps and all. Almost scary.
Well, that’s partly right, she started her rise largely because of the murders, committed by Dan White (the “Twinkies” guy). And yep, Harvey Milk was most definitely gay. But he wasn’t the mayor, that was Moscone… who wasn’t gay.
Sundance perfect picture.
I cast a lot Ford’s way in previous comments. Thought it had to be done. She smelled of a walk in more than a prescripted narrative. Could have been prescripted; but, they were lacking a good co-coordinating continuity director, and, did not tie up some crucial points or outs for Feinstein.
Maybe the political calculus, is, she has served her purpose. The Democratic side of the Uniparty cannot loose the Senate seat in Nov. due to “law of the jungle.” De Leon will be elected if Feinstein’s diminishing lead totally evaporates. And, if they feel she is vulnerable post election due to the Chinese Chief of Staff spy, ect., then, they would be more than willing to cast her overboard for the greater strategy, and, her time as the pen for “Just Sign Here” would be over.
That said, when Feinstein was trapped at the end of testimony defending who leaked, she turned to “Just Sign Here” and said something off camera. She then turned to the Republican Senator and stated my staff says we did not leak! I had to laugh. What else were they going to say!
At that point in time, “Just Sign Here” was clearly on camera as she had been at moments prior during the hearing. Cold as ice. And, not too cast any dispersion, apparently a fellow traveler with Katz in some regards. “Just Sign Here” can move on rewarded even if her boss looses.
So, no matter the players Feinstein has been trapped on a “Hill” she must die on now.
And, the Uniparty in grand strategy, as you so poignantly point out Sundance, continues and moves “forward.”
Went back and watched Feinstein again. She had a PREPARED SCRIPT stating she was not the leaker. Huhm. Prepared statement, which, SHE READ as if she had not prepared it herself.
Scorecard
FBI to interview: Mark Judge, Patrick Smyth, Leland Keyser (disagree)
Kav against: Chad Ludington (aka Dr Charles Cameron Ludington); James Roche Yale Roomate
Ford witnesses: Mark Judge, Patrick Smyth, Leland Keyser (disagree)
Ramirez List: Dan Murphy, Louisa Garry, Dino Ewing (disagree)/ Unnamed Witness, Richard Oh, Mark Krasberg, Jennifer Klaus, Liz Swisher (Ramirez Roomate).
Grassley: RI Boat Boy + Shitehouse; Bernie admonishment
Cotton: DiFi leak investigation
Paul: Doxxing from MW investigation
Also read specific Safeway opened in 1986
Please rewrite in English.
Scorecard
1. FBI set to to interview: Mark Judge, Patrick Smyth, Leland Keyser (all stated they disagree or do not recall).
2. Separate statements against Kav from: Chad Ludington (aka Dr Charles Cameron Ludington); James Roche Yale Roomate.
3. Ford’s witnesses: Mark Judge, Patrick Smyth, Leland Keyser (all stated they disagree or do not recall).
4. Ramirez List: Dan Murphy, Louisa Garry, Dino Ewing (all disagree w/ her allegation)/ these ppl support allegation or that she is honest: Unnamed Witness, Richard Oh, Mark Krasberg, Jennifer Klaus, Liz Swisher (Ramirez Roomate – says Kav a drinker but never say agression – but NOW believes he is guilty following Dr. Frauds testimony).
5. Chas. Grassley pursuing investigation vs: Recanting RI Boat Boy + Shitehouse; gave Bernie a written admonishment.
6. Tom Cotton: pursuing DiFi/ Staff leak investigation
7. Rand Paul: pursuing Doxxing from Maxine Waters staff.
Also read specific Safeway opened in 1986 – now seemingly refuted.
And I read that the store was an Albertsons before it was Safeway.
Social Security has employment records. They should not be hard to get. That will definitively tell where and when he worked. Not sure if the FBI knows how to use a phone, other then to leak though 🙂
Feinstein’s signature looks like it was written in Chinese.
Maybe Di is an ESL student.
maybe her creepy aide has been spiking her geritol with andrenochrome
Well, she and the spy cum driver did spend a lot of time together.
The FBI will refer a criminal complaint to Mueller to prosecute Brett Kavanaugh for unreported income from a lemonade stand that lacked proper permits, that Kavanaugh operated in the Summer in between his 4th and 5th grades.
Damn……I just spit ice cold adult beverage all over my laptop.
they might as well put the name Bart O’ Kavanaugh on the complaint since her story undoubtedly came from the Mark Judge book. (dark humor)
And what about that lawn mowing business he had? Did he have a permit? Was he drinking while mowing? The American people need to know. /s
Don’t laugh. Unreported income and failure to pay taxes is how they took down Al Capone. These creatures of the DC Swamp Zone will do ANYTHING to win. Power is all that matters to them.
Now Fox is reporting a FUBAR Harvard-Harris poll that states out showing 60% do not want Kavanaugh confirmed.
Then Ed Henry says the same poll asks the same question, with the caveat that there is no evidence to CORROBORATE any criminal claims…60% would approve of the confirmation.
Now, we have Japanese Chinese polling! Sheesh! One poll for the LSM and one poll for Fox viewers.
Give the fbi five days.
For every day beyond that, one democratic senator is taken outside snd shot.
Easy there trigger.
Capitol 123.
Iv’e got a good fuzzy feeling about this FBI investigation of Supreme Court nomination of BK. President Trump was quick to order it and the investigation is all in the direction of Fords allegations, none of which can be proven but can be disproven and along the way be prosecuted for lying under oath. Get the weakest link in for questioning and tighten the noose. After all in questioning LE can tell lies to evoke answers. They do it to us all the time now its our turn! Wray hasn’t been involved in the knife fight between RR and McCabe and hopefully most of the Strozks and Pages are gone now. VSG has still got leverage on RR. Forget about her testimony it’s all a lie anyway. Start your search for truth with the ongoing FBI investigation. What questions should they be asking? What in your research have you found? Here’s a question, Mrs. Ford have you ever broken into a house to drink beer and party? Because you say it wasn’t your house and the four people you said were there say it never happened.
Can’t give a comment on ongoing FBI investigations moron difi! Wonder if she even remembers having heard that before. Btw, what the heck is flake doing hanging out with coons? Doesn’t he have sons at home to protect from democrat accusations in the future. He should be at home teaching them how to fill out a calander for heavens sakes. He is the biggest idiot! Tom cotton rocks and senator graham knocks it out of the ballpark! MAGA!
Underestimated. Underreport. Under appreciated.
Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony.
The man appeals to the decency of the Silent Majority and they will stand by this man.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/30/rasmussen-voter-support-for-kavanaugh-grows/
Here’s a freaky thing. By repeating Phase 2 over and over, the Dems are actually creating a bizarre narrative!!
Meaning at first, it appeared that there was a single act of what you might call bad behavior. (Overlook Chrissy interpreting it as Rape and Attempted Manslaughter.) It’s basically juvenile bad behavior. The sort of thing parents used to handle themselves before Rape Inflation became a Thing in 2014 or so. The sort of thing the Committee should have withe dismissed with , “Were not interested in high school events.”
So Dems aimed a little higher with the Yale college age claim of gang rape. (Was that even a Thing on the radar in 1982? I thought that came into cultural consciousness through 1990s rap lyrics and shocking false accounts from Clinton’s SerboCroatian War?) Anyway, they aimed for Kavanaugh as a young adult, and found a more extreme crime, just for good measure.
Then it was — whatever, who can keep up?
Kavanaugh clearly had no time left over for anything but his rape obsession – that’s all he did was rape, rape, rape. How did he continue to excel in college if more of his time was spent on rape, rape, rape?
And then – even more absurdly – he drops his rape rape rape hobby COLD TURKEY for the rest of his life. Just like that! Afterall, that’s what 99.9% of convicted rapists have done in the past – they just quit on their own!
By repeating Phase 2 like this they show their hand.
Does she want the names of additional witnesses so the Dems can get to work on discrediting/threatening them?
The listed phases through the lens of Rules for Radicals IMO
Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).
Rule 12. The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative. Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.
Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.
Rule 4. Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules. If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. And Rule 11. If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive. Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.
Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear, not democrats, to continue the delay. Manipulate FBI.
Rule 8. Keep the pressure on. Never let up. Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new. And Rule 11.
Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed” investigation narrative to penetrate mid-term membrane…. “Let the voters decide”.
Rule 6. A good tactic is one your people enjoy. They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones. and Rule 1. Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.
Phase 5 – The mid-term election.
Your guess is good as mine for this one…
“Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
3h3 hours ago
More
BREAKING: A classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale has sent a tip into the Senate Judiciary Committee identifying a fraternity brother known for exposing himself as the likely boy who exposed himself to Debbie Ramirez”
“… warning that it threatened to become a sham.” A sham within a farce within a sham. Is there even a name for that?
a fffffffffshamwow?
A sharce
Julie Swetnick’s resumes are linked in this post:
LikeLike
so are they telling us that the FBI never..interviewed BK’s 2 Yale roomies!!!!!!!!!! and if they did..did they lie then or now???
Isn’t difi rushing things a bit?
Isn’t she interfering with a FIB investigation?
Isn’t she asking for INSIDER (Super Secret) PRIVALEGED INFORMATION?
I don’t care WHAT the piece of wood on her desk sez…
I don’t care WHAT she friggin WANTS!
I don’t care …
she AIN’T running the show…
she is a bought and paid for LOSER!!!
A Decrepit and Pathetic LOSER!!!
Where does she get off…
We can’t rush the fib… RIGHT!!!
Homey comey sez so!
RIGHT!!
‘UniParty’. Meh. Double meh. When I see someone using such a term I chuckle at the stupidity.
Flake is not going to vote and others 2 RINO will hide behind him. Democrats red state senators will be 51nd vote but not 50th vote.
“Just sign here.”
Exactly.
Who’s running Feinstein office coz it ain’t her.
“Whaaaat”
Kavanaugh was voted out of committee with no drt terms just a gentlemen and ladies agreement.. You no longer have control. Congratulations to Sen Grassley, after the Flakey action, you played it well.
I have a question about the confirmation process. If Kavanaugh is not confirmed, is his name allowed to be submitted again? If he is voted down and another person is confirmed, is he eligible for the next opening? For example, say we increase the red count, including flipping a couple Senate seats, can Kavanaugh be confirmed by the new Senate?
Another reason for the delay? Since the court is at 8 justices tomorrow, if they “tie” on a decision, the lower court’s ruling stands. I wonder if there is a hot button Democrat issue that is coming before the court where they would prefer the lower court’s ruling.
