BREAKING Reports: Last Minute Trade Agreement Possible as Deadline Looms for Canada to Join U.S-Mexico Trade Bloc…

10:30pm EST – The U.S. and Canada have agreed on a trade deal that would save the North American Free Trade Agreement as a trilateral bloc, according to three people familiar with the matter.
President Donald Trump has approved the developments and the expectation is that an agreement will be announced on Sunday night, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian officials are working on the final touches. (more)
All day various media have been reporting on desperate, intense, and generally fast-moving last minute negotiations as a midnight deadline looms for Canada to join the U.S-Mexico trade agreement. Expect the critical details to be framed around “Side Letters”. Carve-outs within an agreement which remove the contentious aspects.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland abandoned a U.N. speech to rush back to Canada on Friday night. Tonight Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to Ottawa to join the Canadian negotiating team in a series of back-and-forth conference calls between the U.S. and Canadian government. USTR Robert Lighthizer and trade envoy Jared Kushner have been briefing President Trump throughout the day.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a late-night Cabinet meeting for Sunday amid signs that Canada and the United States were on the verge of sealing a deal to update NAFTA after frantic talks.
Negotiators from both sides spent two days talking by phone as they tried to settle a range of difficult issues such as access to Canada’s dairy market and U.S. tariffs.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has said Canada must sign on to the text of the updated North American Free Trade Agreement by a midnight Sunday deadline (0400 GMT Monday) or face exclusion from the pact. Washington has already reached a bilateral deal with Mexico, the third NAFTA member. (read more)
According to one report “side-letters” are being deployed to remove the conflicts within the trade disagreement. That’s the same approach within some provisions of the bilateral Mexico-U.S. deal.
Two nations sign a side letter allowing Washington to pursue tariffs and set quotas on aspects of disagreement. Side-Letters allow the U.S. to shape and modify concessions allowed within the main agreement over time. The Mexican government agreed to a side letter on the auto-sector, allowing them some insurance that tariffs inside the auto industry would not be a factor so long as a particular quota threshold was not crossed.
This could be, and is likely to be, the approach toward finding common ground with Canada.
Some people familiar with the talks credited Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner for helping smooth the path toward a deal. When it looked like negotiations had stalled or broken down due to friction between the U.S. and Canadian sides, Kushner kept talks going with aides close to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including Gerald Butts and Katie Telford, three people said.
Lighthizer and Kushner were at the USTR office in Washington on Sunday afternoon negotiating final details by conference call with the Canadians in Ottawa. U.S. officials have been keeping Trump in the loop on every step since Friday, two people said.
Watch for a potential hit to Globalists’ Stocks!
Trump just OUTFLANKED CHINA’s move to lower tariffs on goods that won’t expand American exports to speak of, and for which they likely put in hidden quotas or barriers.
One down (NAFTA). Hopefully EU soon. After that, I don’t think China will hold out much longer.
Leverage: EU, Japan and other China alternative Deals FIRST.
I would order it thus, KORUS was first, now NAFTA, Japan probably third, UK next if Brexit deal is unChequered, I suspect EU will deal when Brexit is cleaned up. China? They will make some small meaningless concessions, and that will come with behind the scenes repositioning and bolstering SOEs that hide the non-tariff barriers. Chairman Mao Jinping is moving left and talking ‘self reliance’ and rural ‘revitalization’. As I said before the great ‘trade war’ debate is over and the Comrades have come to a consensus that it is not about trade, but that the US wants to stop China’s rise as a world power.
You will see inexorable movement by the US towards pressuring China on all fronts, one pressure point at a time. It will gather momentum and allies will help as China’s strategy affects them also. So, I would say no timelines for now. But the trajectory is clear. They will have to change their ways.
As a new name to replace NAFTA may I suggest AMMECA …America + Mexico + Canada.
Just posted possible “Ratchet-Pacing” implications below at 11:20 pm.
Any further details?
“President Trump, gatekeeper to the U.S. Market (through Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer), sets a quota and controls the level of import.”
That might be fine and dandy while PDJT is in office, but what happens ~10+ years from now?
Me thinks it might have been better to scrap NAFTA, but Winnamins are in order regardless, because as you mentioned in a comment yesterday, the CoC is not setting trade policy in this administration.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/29/justin-from-canada-calls-mexican-president-elect-andres-manuel-lopez-obrador-for-help-with-trump-on-nafta/comment-page-1/#comment-6063997
(President Trump is the first U.S. President in 40+ years to assemble an actual team of trade negotiators from inside the U.S. government)
Permanence of Winning Trade Deals can be set in President Trump’s SECOND Term.
What about banking?
Are US banks still prohibited from doing business in Canada?
We don’t know yet.
They never were….
Could this be the method to “PROGRESSIVELY RATCHET up N.A. AUTO PARTS CONTENT”?
“Side-Letters allow the U.S. to shape and modify concessions allowed within the main agreement over time.”
This would be a BRILLIANT tactic for “pacing” the Rate-of-Ratchet to match the Rate-of-Rebuilding for our Auto Parts Industry, preventing critical parts shortages!
“N.A. AUTO PARTS CONTENT”
Another benefit should be increased quality of the components. This past year the thermocouple on the boiler had to be replaced. The technician said that the quality of replacement parts for appliances has deteriorated the past two decades. Many in the automotive field feel the same way about their imported repair parts.
Are we tired of cheap chinese crap yet?
yep.
I never would have dreamed I would be excited about (or even understand) trade. Thanks Sundance & fellow Treepers..
Me either. Thanks to SD and to Trump for making it a household conversation. The more people understand our trade deficit and budget deficit, the more the GOP will win. The Dems have always been able to use sound bites to obfuscate complex issues.
Sounds good
They missed the point:
Not crucial.
MAGAnificent!
Winning!!! More winning!!!
We know crucial implies we needed it, we gave in.
MAGAnificent has a nice ring to it BKR!
Love getting the win, Knight!
I hope we didn’t give in… Any word on the agreement?
Why would we need to give in?
Never… Not with this President… Sorry for the lack of cheering… Guess I’m snake bit from the Kavanaugh lynching… My apologies
It’s all gonna play out for the best.
I agree, sorry if I was a downer… It’s nice to come here for some positive news..
No doubt something like dispute resolution and dairy were given back to give the appearance of something Justin can point to. But, overall, small price to pay for closing the loophole and getting Canada and Mexico done NOW. There are other trade dominoes to fall so the sooner the better. China awaits.
Now, what makes you say that, huh?
Since the Mexico deal was struck, I wrote of Canada: “Capitulate they must.”
Now I can write: “Capitulate they did.” But not entirely. Canada is too reliant on an assembly economy, using cheap subsidized Chinese parts to assemble and sell into the USA. That can’t be changed overnight. Canada needs time to transition. Transition they will. Side letters will be signed, but progress we must see.
In the end, a good deal for Canadian middle class. Skilled manufacturer employees make more that assemblers. Cowboy up Canada. Time to start making stuff again.
Right. And no more time for playing at sjw. Sparkle socks and chrystia are still failures.
Realistically, Justin should fire Chrystia because she was the impediment specifically pointed out by the American side. In the end they went around Her Ample-ness.
Keep on Keeping On!!
Golly Gee I Love and Thank Almighty God for Our President!
I hope that the Canadian people will soon wake up from the drunken stupor of socialism
and comprehend what the American people now understand with the excellent
help of our great President Trump. People who love freedom and liberty must
turn back the push toward globalism, which is in reality a push toward
global communism, and crush the imperialistic aspirations of communist china,
and the unelected dictators who rule from the EU politburo.
It is capitalism that provides ordinary citizens an avenue to improve their
standard of living if they are willing to work for it.
Socialism, communism, whatever it is called only leads to misery and suffering.
Trudeau and his cast of socialist clowns will never guide Canadians to a better Canada.
They won’t, I don’t think ever. Watch Trudope spin this and get re-elected and their taxes will continue to increase, pipelines and natural resources won’t be built or developed. What I’d like to see is a 15% corporate tax rate HERE and watch the business exodus turn into a stampede. There are two ways to bring businesses back home.
Tax Cuts 2.0 and 3.0 now On Deck.
What do you have in mind for 3.0?
Oh, some of us are “woke”.
Trump just put his U.N. Message to ACTION.
Kudos, Sundance, on noting the USMC Trading “BLOC”.
Trump has now created the LARGEST TRADING BLOC on EARTH.
• Imagine the LEVERAGE for cutting New Trading-Bloc Deals.
• Imagine the URGENCY for Japan, EU, India and others to get on board.
• Imagine remaking the WTO to USMC Bloc Principles.
… Could this be President Trump’s ALTERNATIVE for Restructuring Dispute Resolution?
Imagine the MULTIPLIED LEVERAGE with China after all the above.
This is going to be a WILDLY ENTERTAINING Ride!
Hmmm. I’m curious to see the details. Funny how the Canucks and their propaganda wings CBC and CTV all said…”There’s no deadline. Deadlines are made to be broken.” Well it looks like this deadline wasn’t made to be broken. They don’t understand: Trump does not bluff, as Sundance so astutely observed some time ago.
I think Kushner “leaked” Mexico’s Withdrawal Announcement scheduled for tonight:
• Kushner LEAKED.
• Trudeau FREAKED.
Justine makes me think of Tuco. Trump would be Blonde. Guess the scene.
HEY BLONDIE, YOU BETTER NOT MISS!
Looks like the new name is set (added an “A”)
LIKE. The globalist ruse (remember Common Market switcheroo to EU switcheroo to globalist “refugee” suicide) is DEAD. THREE NATIONS and F U GLOBOS.
Goodbye Globos!
Excerpt:
It’s not the first time China has reduced trade barriers amid Trump’s criticism. In July, China lowered tariffs on consumer goods including clothing and home appliances.
The latest Chinese government announcement comes as U.S. trade negotiators face a midnight deadline for an agreement with Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
I sure hope that Chrystia wears that “stunning” purple dress to the signing.
Chrystia! should be happy she still has a job because it seems she had little to do with it.
And that smug, stupid look on her face?
Like I’ve said from the start, Trump’s goal was clearly not to just rip up NAFTA and walk away, it was to renegotiate the agreement into something fair, equitable and beneficial to the United States.
What about those of us who have rejoiced about ending NAFTA as we have been promised would happen by our President? Why are we getting this bad news from the usual “unidentified “sources, and how is it Kushner is involved? Any checking on his qualifications for this level of our negotiations doesn’t put him in a league anywhere near this job would require. Very confused, considering all the prior articles here, all rejoicing eliminating NAFTA, Justin and HIS crack negotiator! I am here at CTH multiple times every day and I hope my attitude is approved this time. If not, sorry about that.
