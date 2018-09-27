Part II: Senate Judiciary Hearing: Judge Brett Kavanaugh -vs- Christine Blasey Ford – 2:45pm EST Livestream

The afternoon session of the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin shortly with   testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, following the morning testimony of accuser Christine Blasey Ford. Anticipated start time is 3:00pm EST.

C-SPAN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkABC Livestream Link

Alternate Livestream #1Alternate Livestream #2

640 Responses to Part II: Senate Judiciary Hearing: Judge Brett Kavanaugh -vs- Christine Blasey Ford – 2:45pm EST Livestream

  1. bullnuke says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    “I still like beer”. This is a great normal American male who happens to be a very smart man.

  2. Kenji says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    How about Budweiser run an advertisement backing Judge Kavanaugh … drink responsibly, right?

  3. Harry Lime says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Dems don’t know how to react. They’re not used to real tears.

  4. phoenixRising says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    This is a man who has to date led an examplery life…
    A man who is extremely ANGRY, and rightfully so…

    • Kenji says:
      September 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      I like his ORGANIZED presentation … and the length of it all. He is TAKING his opportunity and doing it JUSTICE

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        This is a man who is smart and innocent. He’s using HIS time to introduce all the evidence, in details the other side would omit from questioning. Amazingly smart. Katz and Bromwich realize they are being outwitted before their questioning.

  5. Joe says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Credibility is the currency of the day. As they say, this isn’t a court of law, so credibility is it.

    Kavanaugh has it and not just on the surface, but a credibility that touches a deep human emotion.

    Impossible not to believe this man.

    Kavanaugh turned out to be a GREAT pick.

  6. apfelcobbler says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    he’s trashing Sparticus’s “culture”

  7. Ivehadit says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    So, how decent are Joe Manchin, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake et al. Don’t bother to answer-we know the answer to some of these.

  8. lurker2 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I totally cringe when I see my yearbook too.

  9. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I get what he’s been through but I really wish he’d stop crying.

  10. TigerBear says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    My heart just breaks for this family, and I’m totally heartbroken that this is the disgusting disgraceful condition of the United States of America’s Senate today. 😢😡😢

  11. Chuck M. Lowe says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I can’t watch this.

    God I hate the left, viscerally, existentially and with all my heart, I HATE them.

    • dd_sc says:
      September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      I hope Senate Republicans are now, finally, feeling the hate toward Democrats for the bs they have been pulling since 2000. Hopefully these antics of the last week are the last straw.

  12. jat says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    God love him. What an outstanding human being he is.
    This Blasey-Ford kook and her coven really picked the wrong person to run their twisted sick game on.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I told you Ford made a good emotional case. kavanaugh won the emotional case.

  14. Dora says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

  15. Enoughisenough says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Brett Kavanaugh has effectively flipped the narrative (unintentionally, I believe). By coming out so strong in his own defense, shaming his accusers, humanizing himself with his raw emotion, he now becomes the victim. People will remember the numerous holes in Ford’s testimony, and see how this disgraceful hit job has affected Brett Kavanaugh and his family, and THAT is who they will see as the real victim, and rightfully so.

    • Newhere says:
      September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      It can’t be denied that Dr. Ford came off as a sincere, “normal” person, which when dealing in the realm of perceptions and emotions (which regrettably we are), plays well.

      That said — I agree with you. And it’s because Kavanaugh’s raw emotion was stirred when talking about his mom, and his daughter’s prayer. Anyone unmoved by those moments doesn’t have a beating heart.

  16. bullnuke says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    He has completely embarrassed (if that’s possible) the judiciary committee.

  17. Alex50 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    This man makes me proud to be an American. The Dems make me want to take a shower.

  18. apfelcobbler says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Trump has to be incredibly proud

  19. jahealy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Much of this emotion is pent up. This man has been going through a thousand hells.

  20. Newhere says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    We shouldn’t be here, but here we are. It’s all about optics.

    Have been a little nervous b/c Americans tend to love “sincerity” and vulnerability, and though I detested every moment of Ford’s testimony, resent her for igniting this circus, and personally view her as self-involved, entitled, and immature — but the whole identity politics thing does have some sway in our country and the reaction on this thread isn’t a broad sample. She taps empathy and identification. It’s a worry.

    And I’m worried because Kavanaugh doesn’t convey the same vulnerability, and the anger is righteous and correct — but doesn’t necessarily play well.

    BUT: am listening as I write this . . . he instinctively, naturally choked up when he came to the point in his remarks about his mom. And soon after, to his 10 yr old daughter’s prayer. Obvious, raw sadness, and emotion and good will. Wow. I think that’s game over. I think he just very powerfully showed us the humanity crushed beneath this “horrible” game. I think he just sealed his confirmation.

  21. bullnuke says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    His wife loves him very much. You can tell by the way she admires him.

  22. maggiemoowho says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    May all the whores who accused Kavanaugh, rott in hell.

  23. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Good gracious, I can barely stand to watch. This is genuine emotion. This is truth. This after her playacting childishness, giggling, smiling, baby voice and confused, this morning his genuine emotion and struggle to maintain composure is that much more obvious.

  24. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    If anyone got raped in this instance it’s Kavanaugh.

  25. apfelcobbler says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I’m enraged at the Senate Committee for letting it come to this – including the Republicans

  26. Bonitabaycane says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    President Trump, sir, respectfully, there is another great counter-puncher in D.C.

    His name is Justice Brett Kavanaugh! 🙂

  27. gsonFIT says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    He is a great man!

  28. bflyjesusgrl says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    For me and the circle of friends I ran with, Lack of sex was a matter of faith, and respect, and caution.

  29. tuskyou says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    This is the part that kills me…. That he has to reveal his sexual past.

  30. sundance says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

  31. USMC1833 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I wish hed gi completely ” Scorched earth ” on those democrats up there . Dint even call them by their title , just name there kast name while pointing them out and tell each one how much he comoletely despises them .

  32. lurker2 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I hope the prosecutor has experience with men who have been falsely accused.

  33. Curry Worsham says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Mr. Kavenaugh takes down Washington.

  34. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Ladies and gentlemen.
    Notwithstanding any unforeseen circumstances or acts of extreme cowardice, the back of the democrat “resistance” has been broken.

  35. G3 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    “You are a good man”
    No doubt, Judge Kavanaugh

  36. cjzak says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    This is really hard to watch. I feel so bad for him and it’s obvious he’s been holding this emotion back and it really hurt him.

  37. MIKE says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I must confess right now, I’m having bad thoughts about doing bad things to these hideous swamp monsters that have perpetrated this life-ruining attack on this man, in the name of retaining global power.
    Don’t worry I will not relive my past. But Bromowitch and the madcow clone, bookie, kamala-toe, difichispi, and that macedemia nut from Hi…. GRRRRR

  38. Amy1212 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    JUSTICE Kavanaugh!!! I love this man!

  39. Rick says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    All I have to say is “JUST WOW”.
    There is no comparison of who knew what and what happened 36 years ago.
    I’m done watching.

  40. MaineCoon says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    No one of those committee members – Ds & Rs – hold a candle to Judge Kavenaugh’s character. Not one. May God hold each of them accountable for thepart they played that our country came to this.

  41. bullnuke says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Liberals who ask questions will try to attack him. I pity them.

  42. rsmith1776 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Kamala Harris is truly one of the worst. Booker, by comparison, is like some kind of wannabe bizarro Chauncey Gardiner.

    Kamala Harris is truly a lying, dishonest, hateful, incredibly despicable human (?) being.

    Expect her to be just as scummy, soon, as she always is, or to surpass herself.

  43. Alligator Gar says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Is it fair to the judge that the “sex crimes expert” prosecutor is female? I would be incensed. It’s discriminatory.

  44. Enoughisenough says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    And this is the man who has been called “evil” and “predator” and every other filthy name the sex-fixated left has thrown at him. I think if the Dems attack and grandstand, not only will Brett Kavanaugh hit back, but the Dems will appear to be the bullies. Glorious. “If you hit me, I punch back twice as hard”. Sound familiar?

  45. JX says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Feinstein needs to be expelled for this stunt (and her Chinese spy, funny how she managed to get rich)

  46. tired_of_it says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    My god. This is a great man! Adults in general should be ashamed of themselves.

  47. fanbeav says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Wish I could see faces of dem senators!

  48. M. Mueller says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    #ConfirmBrettKavanaughNow Susan Collins 202-224-2523 Lisa Murkowski 202-224-6665 Jeff Flake 202-224-4521 Bob Corker 202-224-3344 Flood Their Social Media

  49. All Hype says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I want my son to grow up and be an outstanding man like Judge Kavanaugh.

  50. jat says:
    September 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    is that Alyssa Milano making faces in the background? What a disgusting vile little witch she turned out to be.
    Who’s the Boss now Alyssa ? certainly not your side.

